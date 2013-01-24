MBT Financial Corp. Announces Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2012 Profit

MONROE, Mich., Jan. 24, 2013 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- MBT Financial Corp., MBTF, the parent company of Monroe Bank & Trust, reported a preliminary net profit of $6,118,000, or $0.36 per share (basic and diluted), in the fourth quarter of 2012, compared to the profit of $431,000, or $0.02 per share (basic and diluted) in the fourth quarter of 2011. The year to date profit is $8,976,000, or $0.52 per share (basic and diluted), compared to a loss of $3,762,000, or $0.22 per share in 2011. Included in the positive results for the quarter is a $5 million reduction in the Company's valuation allowance against its deferred tax asset. Earnings for the quarter before such reduction in our deferred tax asset reserve were $1,118,000 or $0.06 per share (basic and diluted). This is the sixth consecutive quarterly profit for the company and the first full year profit since 2008.

The net interest margin decreased from 3.16% in the fourth quarter of 2011 to 2.92% in the fourth quarter of 2012. The decrease in asset yields due to the prolonged low interest rate environment and the increased investment in securities due to the low loan demand contributed to the decrease in the net interest margin. Although average earning assets increased $24.4 million compared to the fourth quarter of 2011, the decrease in the net interest margin resulted in a decrease of $508,000, or 5.8% in the net interest income.

The provision for loan losses decreased from $2.5 million in the fourth quarter of 2011 to $2.0 million in the fourth quarter of 2012 even though net charge offs increased from $3.5 million to $4.3 million. The continuing improvement in loan quality allowed us to reduce the Allowance for Loan and Lease Losses $4.1 million, lowering the ALLL from 3.07% of loans at the end of 2011 to 2.67% at the end of 2012.

Noninterest income, excluding securities gains and life insurance proceeds, increased $199,000, or 5.1% due to higher income from wealth management services and higher origination fees on mortgage loans sold, which increased 31.8% from $211,000 to $278,000 as mortgage loan activity has increased significantly in 2012. For the full year, mortgage loan origination fees increased by 87.1%.

Total noninterest expenses, excluding a death benefit payment in 2011, decreased $773,000, or 7.6% compared to the fourth quarter of 2011. The decrease in expenses was mainly due to lower losses on sales and writedowns of Other Real Estate Owned (OREO) as well as lower OREO carrying costs. Real estate values continued to increase in the Bank's market area, reducing the need to write down the carrying values of foreclosed properties held for sale and resulting in gains on sales of some properties following earlier write downs.

The Company remains in the process of an Internal Revenue Service audit for its 2007 through 2010 tax years. During the second quarter of 2012 we recorded a federal income tax expense to reflect the amount of a settlement that we offered to the IRS early in the third quarter of 2012. While we cannot predict the outcome of the IRS audit, or any appeal we may pursue as a result of an IRS assessment from the audit, we are optimistic that a settlement agreement will be reached without the need to record significant additional tax expense.

Due to the Company's large net operating loss carry forward that was accumulated during the years 2008 through 2010, we established a valuation allowance of a portion of our deferred tax asset in 2008. We subsequently increased the valuation allowance to 100% of the deferred tax asset in 2009, and maintained it at that level through the third quarter of 2012. As of December 31, 2012, our deferred tax asset totaled $24.8 million. Income tax accounting standards require us to assess positive and negative evidence to determine whether it is "more likely than not" that we will be able to utilize our net operating loss (NOL) carry forward to determine the continued need for a full deferred tax asset valuation allowance. Following six consecutive profitable quarters and growing expectations of generating future taxable income, Management has concluded that the amount of positive evidence indicating that we will be able to utilize our NOL carry forward exceeds the negative evidence. Since our preliminary analysis concludes that it is "more likely than not" that we will be able to recognize at least a portion of the deferred tax asset, we reduced the valuation allowance by recording a tax benefit of $5.0 million in the fourth quarter of 2012. While the evaluation process is highly subjective, in determining the amount of the reduction in the deferred tax asset valuation allowance, the Company considered a number of factors, including past performance, expected future performance, and the likelihood of continued recovery in the southeast Michigan and national economies. The positive evidence evaluated includes external factors beyond our control, such as regional employment and property values, and as this evidence changes in future periods, the valuation allowance will be adjusted accordingly.

Total assets of the company increased $31.1 million compared to December 31, 2011, with total loans decreasing $51.7 million and cash and investments increasing $78.8 million. Capital increased $8.3 million since last year, and even with the increase in assets, the ratio of equity to assets increased from 6.12% at the end of 2011 to 6.62% at December 31, 2012. The Tier 1 Leverage ratio, which is one of the primary ratios used by banking regulators, increased from 6.03% as of December 31, 2011 to 6.45% as of December 31, 2012. The Bank remains adequately capitalized as measured by applicable regulatory standards. The company's liquidity position remained very strong, with cash and investments increasing from 37.7% of assets at the end of 2011 to 42.9% at December 31, 2012.

Economic conditions in southeast Michigan continue to improve, and this quarter we experienced another improvement in both nonperforming and problem loans. Nonaccrual loans decreased $13.1 million during the quarter, and are down $19.4 million, or 38.2% compared to a year ago. We are continuing to see an improvement in real estate sales activity and prices, and that has helped us reduce the amount of Other Real Estate Owned over the past year. Our total OREO increased $510,000 during the fourth quarter as credit relationships move through the collection process, however, OREO decreased $2.4 million, or 14.5% compared to a year ago. Total problem assets, which include nonperforming assets and problem loans that are still performing, decreased by $6.6 million from the third quarter, or 5.0%. Total problem assets have reflected a net decrease of $11.5 million for the past twelve months, which is an improvement of 8.4% compared to a year ago.

H. Douglas Chaffin, President and CEO, commented, "We are pleased to report a sixth consecutive profit this quarter, especially with the improvement of our asset quality metrics this quarter. As the economic conditions continue to improve, we expect to see the improvements in our asset quality and earnings continue. Loan demand was not sufficient to replace payments, but our existing commercial loan pipeline remains strong compared to a year ago. When loan growth resumes it will help our net interest margin and net interest income improve also. We continue to have a solid deposit base, a very liquid balance sheet, and adequate capital, so we are well positioned for increased lending activity."

Mr. Chaffin concluded, "Local and national economic indicators continue to improve, but we are cautiously monitoring the recent signs of relative strength in the local and regional recovery. While we remain concerned about the effect of global and national issues on our local economy, we are pleased with our progress for 2012. We will continue to focus our efforts on improving asset quality, maintaining liquidity, seeking new sources of revenue and capital, and controlling expenses. Our current environment still presents challenges, but we remain confident in our ability to maintain our position as the premier independent provider of financial services in the communities we serve."

The results included in the announcement are preliminary and unaudited. Final, audited results will be included in the Company's Annual Report on Form 10-K which we anticipate filing with the SEC in mid March. These preliminary results include significant estimates based on preliminary analyses which may change due to subsequent events or completion of more thorough analyses. The most significant estimates included in these results are the Allowance for Loan Losses and the Deferred Tax Asset Valuation Allowance.

MBT FINANCIAL CORP. CONSOLIDATED FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS - UNAUDITED Quarterly Year to Date 2012 2012 2012 2012 2011 (dollars in thousands except per share data) 4th Qtr 3rd Qtr 2nd Qtr 1st Qtr 4th Qtr 2012 2011 EARNINGS Net interest income $ 8,316 $ 8,621 $ 8,784 $ 8,928 $ 8,824 $ 34,649 $ 35,127 FTE Net interest income $ 8,456 $ 8,766 $ 8,936 $ 9,105 $ 8,981 $ 35,263 $ 35,768 Provision for loan and lease losses $ 2,000 $ 1,550 $ 1,050 $ 2,250 $ 2,500 $ 6,850 $ 13,800 Non interest income $ 4,173 $ 4,023 $ 3,564 $ 4,677 $ 6,390 $ 16,437 $ 18,230 Non interest expense $ 9,371 $ 9,689 $ 9,622 $ 10,012 $ 11,783 $ 38,694 $ 42,819 Net income (loss) $ 6,118 $ 1,388 $ 253 $ 1,217 $ 431 $ 8,976 $ (3,762) Basic earnings (loss) per share $ 0.36 $ 0.08 $ 0.01 $ 0.07 $ 0.02 $ 0.52 $ (0.22) Diluted earnings (loss) per share $ 0.36 $ 0.08 $ 0.01 $ 0.07 $ 0.02 $ 0.52 $ (0.22) Average shares outstanding 17,385,761 17,321,337 17,315,696 17,304,781 17,285,762 17,332,012 17,270,528 Average diluted shares outstanding 17,452,206 17,402,653 17,382,419 17,347,641 17,285,762 17,387,059 17,270,528 PERFORMANCE RATIOS Return on average assets 1.95% 0.45% 0.08% 0.39% 0.14% 0.72% -0.30% Return on average common equity 30.44% 7.09% 1.33% 6.39% 2.26% 11.54% -5.11% Base Margin 2.84% 2.94% 3.06% 3.10% 3.07% 2.98% 3.03% FTE Adjustment 0.05% 0.05% 0.05% 0.06% 0.06% 0.05% 0.06% Loan Fees 0.03% 0.06% 0.04% 0.03% 0.03% 0.04% 0.04% FTE Net Interest Margin 2.92% 3.05% 3.15% 3.19% 3.16% 3.07% 3.13% Efficiency ratio 70.69% 69.72% 68.86% 73.19% 68.80% 70.59% 69.74% Full-time equivalent employees 357 352 348 349 349 352 349 CAPITAL Average equity to average assets 6.41% 6.28% 6.21% 6.16% 6.14% 6.26% 5.89% Book value per share $ 4.83 $ 4.57 $ 4.43 $ 4.38 $ 4.38 $ 4.83 $ 4.38 Cash dividend per share $ -- $ -- $ -- $ -- $ -- $ -- $ -- ASSET QUALITY Loan Charge-Offs $ 4,658 $ 2,156 $ 2,369 $ 2,832 $ 3,733 $ 12,015 $ 15,872 Loan Recoveries $ 334 $ 243 $ 324 $ 198 $ 229 $ 1,099 $ 1,714 Net Charge-Offs $ 4,324 $ 1,913 $ 2,045 $ 2,634 $ 3,504 $ 10,916 $ 14,158 Allowance for loan and lease losses $ 16,799 $ 19,123 $ 19,486 $ 20,481 $ 20,865 $ 16,799 $ 20,865 Nonaccrual Loans $ 31,343 $ 44,422 $ 40,139 $ 45,436 $ 50,717 $ 31,343 $ 50,717 Loans 90 days past due $ 1 $ 138 $ 2 $ 2 $ 20 $ 1 $ 20 Restructured loans $ 38,460 $ 28,184 $ 26,134 $ 25,954 $ 24,774 $ 38,460 $ 24,774 Total non performing loans $ 69,804 $ 72,744 $ 66,275 $ 71,392 $ 75,511 $ 69,804 $ 75,511 Other real estate owned & other assets $ 14,294 $ 13,784 $ 12,777 $ 14,277 $ 16,711 $ 14,294 $ 16,711 Nonaccrual Investment Securities $ 3,045 $ 2,916 $ 2,829 $ 2,888 $ 2,984 $ 3,045 $ 2,984 Total non performing assets $ 87,143 $ 89,444 $ 81,881 $ 88,557 $ 95,206 $ 87,143 $ 95,206 Problem Loans Still Performing $ 38,086 $ 42,359 $ 44,918 $ 40,592 $ 41,558 $ 38,086 $ 41,558 Total Problem Assets $ 125,229 $ 131,803 $ 126,799 $ 129,149 $ 136,764 $ 125,229 $ 136,764 Net loan charge-offs to average loans 2.69% 1.15% 1.23% 1.57% 2.01% 1.65% 1.97% Allowance for loan losses to total loans 2.67% 2.94% 2.91% 3.07% 3.07% 2.67% 3.07% Non performing loans to gross loans 11.10% 11.17% 9.91% 10.70% 11.10% 11.10% 11.10% Non performing assets to total assets 6.87% 7.24% 6.63% 7.08% 7.69% 6.87% 7.69% Allowance to non performing loans 24.07% 26.29% 29.40% 28.69% 27.63% 24.07% 27.63% END OF PERIOD BALANCES Loans and leases $ 628,769 $ 651,218 $ 668,604 $ 667,294 $ 680,510 $ 628,769 $ 680,510 Total earning assets $ 1,167,318 $ 1,138,424 $ 1,138,191 $ 1,152,128 $ 1,139,172 $ 1,167,318 $ 1,139,172 Total assets $ 1,269,095 $ 1,236,064 $ 1,235,271 $ 1,250,449 $ 1,238,027 $ 1,269,095 $ 1,238,027 Deposits $ 1,048,830 $ 1,020,410 $ 1,017,502 $ 1,035,550 $ 1,022,310 $ 1,048,830 $ 1,022,310 Interest Bearing Liabilities $ 987,949 $ 974,097 $ 976,218 $ 998,226 $ 984,593 $ 987,949 $ 984,593 Shareholders' equity $ 84,005 $ 79,098 $ 76,784 $ 75,899 $ 75,711 $ 84,005 $ 75,711 Total Shares Outstanding 17,396,179 17,324,063 17,318,153 17,312,707 17,291,729 17,396,179 17,291,729 AVERAGE BALANCES Loans and leases $ 640,558 $ 660,901 $ 668,632 $ 672,907 $ 690,569 $ 660,694 $ 717,772 Total earning assets $ 1,154,384 $ 1,144,823 $ 1,140,410 $ 1,145,865 $ 1,129,960 $ 1,146,388 $ 1,145,439 Total assets $ 1,247,134 $ 1,240,752 $ 1,234,984 $ 1,242,995 $ 1,231,959 $ 1,241,481 $ 1,248,822 Deposits $ 1,030,677 $ 1,025,730 $ 1,019,305 $ 1,027,501 $ 1,015,703 $ 1,025,817 $ 1,030,717 Interest Bearing Liabilities $ 972,104 $ 979,494 $ 980,007 $ 993,711 $ 977,956 $ 981,298 $ 1,010,671 Shareholders' equity $ 79,945 $ 77,884 $ 76,637 $ 76,625 $ 75,673 $ 77,778 $ 73,584

MBT FINANCIAL CORP. CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS - UNAUDITED Quarter Ended December 31, Year Ended December 31, Dollars in thousands (except per share data) 2012 2011 2012 2011 Interest Income Interest and fees on loans $ 8,277 $ 9,342 $ 35,050 $ 39,712 Interest on investment securities-- Tax-exempt 329 346 1,405 1,415 Taxable 1,862 2,071 7,885 8,282 Interest on balances due from banks 50 39 195 151 Total interest income 10,518 11,798 44,535 49,560 Interest Expense Interest on deposits 1,366 2,077 6,330 10,698 Interest on borrowed funds 836 897 3,556 3,735 Total interest expense 2,202 2,974 9,886 14,433 Net Interest Income 8,316 8,824 34,649 35,127 Provision For Loan Losses 2,000 2,500 6,850 13,800 Net Interest Income After Provision For Loan Losses 6,316 6,324 27,799 21,327 Other Income Income from wealth management services 1,169 964 4,028 3,919 Service charges and other fees 1,172 1,172 4,564 4,694 Net gain on sales of securities 41 433 1,280 1,084 Origination fees on mortgage loans sold 278 211 902 482 Bank Owned Life Insurance income 380 2,400 1,458 3,607 Other 1,133 1,210 4,205 4,444 Total other income 4,173 6,390 16,437 18,230 Other Expenses Salaries and employee benefits 5,185 4,864 20,313 19,475 Occupancy expense 619 857 2,677 3,103 Equipment expense 689 777 2,915 2,941 Marketing expense 177 154 701 849 Professional fees 617 644 2,263 2,477 Collection expense 50 52 238 233 Net loss on other real estate owned 206 618 1,078 3,561 Other real estate owned expense 238 650 1,496 2,108 FDIC deposit insurance assessment 677 693 2,744 2,947 Death benefit expense -- 1,639 -- 1,639 Other 913 835 4,269 3,486 Total other expenses 9,371 11,783 38,694 42,819 Profit (Loss) Before Income Taxes 1,118 931 5,542 (3,262) Income Tax (Benefit) Expense (5,000) 500 (3,434) 500 Net Profit (Loss) $ 6,118 $ 431 $ 8,976 $ (3,762) Basic Earnings (Loss) Per Common Share $ 0.36 $ 0.02 $ 0.52 $ (0.22) Diluted Earnings (Loss) Per Common Share $ 0.36 $ 0.02 $ 0.52 $ (0.22) Dividends Declared Per Common Share $ -- $ -- $ -- $ --

MBT FINANCIAL CORP. CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS December 31, 2012 December 31, Dollars in thousands (Unaudited) 2011 Assets Cash and Cash Equivalents Cash and due from banks Non-interest bearing $ 17,116 $ 18,201 Interest bearing 95,391 57,794 Total cash and cash equivalents 112,507 75,995 Securities - Held to Maturity 38,786 35,364 Securities - Available for Sale 393,767 354,899 Federal Home Loan Bank stock - at cost 10,605 10,605 Loans held for sale 1,520 1,035 Loans 627,249 679,475 Allowance for Loan Losses (16,799) (20,865) Loans - Net 610,450 658,610 Accrued interest receivable and other assets 10,037 7,700 Other Real Estate Owned 14,262 16,650 Bank Owned Life Insurance 49,111 47,653 Premises and Equipment - Net 28,050 29,516 Total assets $ 1,269,095 $ 1,238,027 Liabilities Deposits: Non-interest bearing $ 183,016 $ 164,852 Interest-bearing 865,814 857,458 Total deposits 1,048,830 1,022,310 Federal Home Loan Bank advances 107,000 107,000 Repurchase agreements 15,000 20,000 Accrued interest payable and other liabilities 14,260 13,006 Total liabilities 1,185,090 1,162,316 Shareholders' Equity Common stock (no par value) 2,397 2,099 Retained Earnings 81,711 72,735 Unearned Compensation (27) (87) Accumulated other comprehensive income (loss) (76) 964 Total shareholders' equity 84,005 75,711 Total liabilities and shareholders' equity $ 1,269,095 $ 1,238,027

