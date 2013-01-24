Hancock Reports Fourth Quarter 2012 Financial Results

GULFPORT, Miss., Jan. 24, 2013 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Hancock Holding Company HBHC today announced financial results for the fourth quarter of 2012. Net income for the fourth quarter of 2012 was $47.0 million, or $.54 per diluted common share, compared to $47.0 million, or $.55, in the third quarter of 2012. Net income was $19.0 million, or $.22, in the fourth quarter of 2011. Pre-tax earnings for the third and fourth quarters of 2012 included no merger-related costs. The fourth quarter of 2011 included pre-tax merger-related costs of $40.2 million.

Included in the Company's fourth quarter of 2012 results are:

A $13.7 million pre-tax, or $.10 per diluted common share, loan loss provision expense related to a bulk sale of loans with a net book value of approximately $40 million (details included in the asset quality discussion). The sale was completed near the end of the year.

Approximately $3.2 million, or $.04 per diluted common share, of one-time tax benefits mainly related to specific tax credits.

Approximately $.6 million of pre-tax securities transactions gains.

Realization of remaining cost synergies related to the Whitney acquisition.

Return on average assets was 0.99% for the fourth quarter of 2012, compared to 1.00% in the third quarter of 2012, and 0.39% in the fourth quarter a year ago.

Operating income for the fourth quarter of 2012 was $46.6 million or $.54 per diluted common share, compared to $49.8 million, or $.58, in the third quarter of 2012. Operating income was $45.1 million, or $.53, in the fourth quarter of 2011. Operating income is defined as net income excluding tax-effected merger-related costs and securities transactions gains or losses. In addition, for the third quarter of 2012, operating income excluded the tax-effected expenses associated with the repurchase of a portion of Whitney Bank's subordinated debt (sub debt). Included in the financial tables is a reconciliation of net income to operating income.

Hancock's return on average assets, on an operating basis, was 0.98% for the fourth quarter of 2012, compared to 1.07% in the third quarter of 2012, and 0.93% in the fourth quarter a year ago.

The Company's pre-tax, pre-provision profit for the fourth quarter of 2012 was $89.2 million compared to $78.5 million in the third quarter of 2012 and $76.5 million in the fourth quarter of 2011. Pre-tax pre-provision profit is total revenue (TE) less non-interest expense and excludes merger-related costs, securities transactions gains or losses and the sub debt redemption expenses. Included in the financial tables is a reconciliation of net income to pre-tax, pre-provision profit.

"The bulk loan sale completed at year-end was a prudent and effective use of the Company's strong capital position in reducing both nonperforming assets and the costs associated with carrying these assets," said Hancock's President and Chief Executive Officer Carl J. Chaney. "This quarter we also realized the full level of expense savings that we had targeted for the Whitney acquisition. Now that we have reached this milestone and completed the systems integration back in March, we are fully focused on our future as one strong consolidated company. "

Highlights & Key Operating Items from Hancock's Fourth Quarter Results

Total assets were $19.5 billion at December 31, 2012, up $0.9 billion from September 30, 2012. The increase is mainly related to temporary sources of excess liquidity as noted in the deposit section below.

Loans

Total loans at December 31, 2012 were $11.6 billion, up $143 million, or 1%, from September 30, 2012. Excluding the FDIC-covered portfolio, which declined approximately $40 million during the fourth quarter, and excluding the reduction from the bulk loan sale of approximately $40 million, total loans were up $223 million, or approximately 2%, linked-quarter. This compares to an increase of $388 million, or 4%, during the third quarter of 2012.

New originated loans and refinancings of over $500 million were funded in markets throughout the company's footprint from both existing and new customers, exceeding regularly scheduled payoffs and paydowns. The net loan growth was mainly generated in the commercial and industrial (C&I) portfolio, up 5% linked-quarter. While most markets across the Company's footprint reported C&I growth, the most significant activity came from Louisiana and Houston. These two markets are home to a significant part of the Gulf Coast's energy sector, which again contributed to the growth during the quarter. The Company's energy portfolio totaled $905 million as of December 31, 2012, up from $758 million at September 30, 2012.

For the fourth quarter of 2012, average total loans were $11.5 billion, an increase of $284 million compared to the third quarter of 2012.

Deposits

Total deposits at December 31, 2012 were $15.7 billion, up $1.0 billion, or almost 7%, from September 30, 2012. Average deposits for the fourth quarter of 2012 were $15.1 billion, up $287 million, or 2%, from the third quarter of 2012.

Noninterest-bearing demand deposits (DDAs) totaled $5.6 billion at December 31, 2012, up $473 million, or 9%, compared to September 30, 2012. DDAs comprised 36% of total period-end deposits at December 31, 2012, up slightly from September 30, 2012.

Interest-bearing public fund deposits totaled $1.6 billion at year-end 2012, up $259 million, or 20%, linked-quarter. DDA and public fund deposits typically reflect higher balances at year-end with subsequent reductions beginning in the first quarter.

Time deposits (CDs) totaled $2.5 billion at December 31, 2012, up $78 million, or 3%, from September 30, 2012. During the fourth quarter, approximately $492 million of time deposits matured at an average rate of .38%, of which approximately $380 million renewed at an average cost of .18%. Additionally, in November of 2012, the Company issued $200 million in brokered CDs. These CDs were issued as a temporary liquidity source related to the year-end expiration of the FDIC Transaction Account Guarantee (TAG) Program. Half of the deposits issued were 3-month CDs with a cost of .50%. The remaining deposits were 6-month CDs issued at a cost of .65%. The Company has not experienced any material outflow of deposits as a result of the TAG expiration.

Asset Quality

At the end of 2012, the Company completed a bulk sale of loans with a net book value of approximately $40 million. Approximately $36 million of the loans sold were previously reported as nonperforming loans. The remaining $4 million of loans sold were acquired credit-impaired credits that were not reported as nonperforming loans under purchase accounting. The sale added $13.7 million to the provision for loan losses, and $16.2 million to net charge-offs in the fourth quarter of 2012. Specific reserves totaling $2.5 million had been previously recorded on loans included in the sale. The credits sold had a total of approximately $56 million in remaining contractual principal.

Non-performing assets (NPAs), which exclude acquired credit-impaired loans from Whitney and People's First, totaled $256 million at December 31, 2012, down $42 million from $298 million at September 30, 2012. Non-performing assets as a percent of total loans, ORE and foreclosed assets was 2.19% at December 31, 2012, compared to 2.58% at September 30, 2012. The decrease in overall NPAs reflects both the impact of the bulk sale and a net reduction of $28.5 million in other real estate (ORE) properties during the fourth quarter.

The Company announced last quarter that it had approximately $60 million of ORE under sales contracts which were expected to close during the fourth quarter of 2012. Approximately 70% of the total dollar amount of ORE under contract closed during the fourth quarter. The remaining contracts, plus an additional $15 million in new sales contracts entered into during the fourth quarter, are expected to close in the first quarter of 2013.

Management will continue to evaluate the costs and benefits of additional nonperforming loan and ORE sale opportunities as part of its normal credit risk management process.

The Company's total allowance for loan losses was $136.2 million at December 31, 2012, compared to $135.6 million at September 30, 2012. The ratio of the allowance to period-end loans was 1.18% at December 31, 2012, virtually unchanged from 1.19% at September 30, 2012. The allowance maintained on the originated portion of the loan portfolio totaled $78.8 million, or 1.11% of related loans, at December 31, 2012, down from $79.7 million, or 1.21%, at September 30, 2012. Excluding the reduction in specific reserves related to the bulk loan sale, the allowance on originated loans increased $1.6 million, primarily due to this quarter's strong loan growth. A $.8 million allowance was established in the fourth quarter for acquired performing loans that have become impaired. The allowance for the third quarter of 2012 reflected a $1.6 million reduction, due primarily to charge-offs on impaired loans with specific reserves. The allowance ratio for originated loans is expected to decline as the proportion of this portfolio representing new, high quality business grows, other factors held constant.

Net charge-offs from the non-covered loan portfolio were $28.0 million, or .97% of average total loans on an annualized basis in the fourth quarter. Excluding the impact of the bulk sale noted above, non-covered net charge-offs for the fourth quarter of 2012 were $11.8 million, or .41% of average total loans, compared to $9.7 million, or .34% of average total loans, for the third quarter of 2012.

Hancock recorded a total provision for loan losses for the fourth quarter of 2012 of $28.1 million, up from $8.1 million in the third quarter of 2012. Excluding the impact of the bulk sale noted above, provision expense for the fourth quarter of 2012 was $14.4 million. The provision for non-covered loans, excluding the impact of the bulk sale, increased to $14.2 million in the fourth quarter of 2012 from $8.1 million in the third quarter of 2012. This increase reflects the $2.1 million higher level of net charge-offs in the current quarter and the allowance build activity noted above.

During the fourth quarter of 2012, the Company recorded a $4.0 million increase in the allowance for losses related to impairment of certain pools of covered loans, with a related increase of $3.8 million in the Company's FDIC loss share indemnification asset. The net impact on provision expense from the covered portfolio was $.2 million in the fourth quarter, compared to no provision impact for the third quarter of 2012.

Net Interest Income

Net interest income (TE) for the fourth quarter of 2012 was $182.8 million, up from $180.1 million in the third quarter of 2012. Average earning assets were $16.2 billion in the fourth quarter of 2012, up $416 million from the third quarter of 2012.

The net interest margin (TE) was 4.48% for the fourth quarter of 2012, down 6 basis points (bps) from 4.54% in the third quarter of 2012. The core margin of 3.61% (reported net interest income (TE) excluding total net purchase accounting adjustments, annualized, as a percent of total earning assets) compressed approximately 14bps during the fourth quarter, mainly from a decline in both the core yield on the loan and the securities portfolios. The margin was favorably impacted by changes in the mix of earning assets and funding sources and a slight decline in funding costs.

Whitney's acquired loan portfolio continued to perform better than expected during the fourth quarter. As a result, re-projections of expected cash flows from both the acquired and covered portfolios led to approximately $4 million of additional loan accretion during the fourth quarter of 2012. The increase favorably impacted both net interest income and the net interest margin. Changes in activity related to prepayments and payoffs in the acquired portfolio can cause quarterly accretion levels to be volatile.

As earning assets continue to reprice at lower rates, and with little opportunity to further lower funding costs, management expects continued compression in the core margin in the near term. All else equal, compression in the reported margin in the near term is also anticipated.

Non-interest Income

Non-interest income totaled $64.9 million for the fourth quarter of 2012, up from $63.8 million in the third quarter of 2012. Included in the fourth and third quarters of 2012, respectively, were $.6 million and $.9 million of securities transaction gains.

Service charges on deposits totaled $20.2 million for the fourth quarter of 2012, slightly down from $20.8 million in the third quarter of 2012.

Fees from secondary mortgage operations totaled $5.2 million for the fourth quarter of 2012, up $.8 million, or 20%, linked-quarter. The increase reflects a higher volume of mortgage production during the fourth quarter mainly related to refinancing activity.

The linked-quarter changes related to trust, insurance, and investment and annuity lines of business all reflect the volatility and seasonality of those lines of business.

Non-interest Expense & Taxes

Operating expense for the fourth quarter of 2012 totaled $157.9 million, down $6.5 million, or 4%, from the third quarter of 2012. Operating expense excludes merger-related costs and, for the third quarter of 2012, $5.3 million of sub debt repurchase expenses. There were essentially no merger-related costs in the fourth or third quarters of 2012.

Total personnel expense was $87.4 million in the fourth quarter of 2012, a decrease of $.8 million, or 1%, from the third quarter of 2012. The linked-quarter decrease mainly reflects the staff reductions associated with previously announced branch consolidations.

Other operating expense totaled $45.1 million, down $4.9 million from the third quarter of 2012. The linked-quarter decrease was mainly related to reductions in professional service expense, telephone and data processing expense, advertising expense and ORE expense.

Amortization of intangibles totaled $7.7 million during the fourth quarter, down from $8.1 million in the third quarter of 2012.

Operating expense, excluding amortization of intangibles, was $150.2 million for the fourth quarter of 2012. The Company had previously provided operating expense guidance for the fourth quarter of 2012 of $149 million to $153 million, excluding amortization of intangibles. The fourth quarter's operating expense level reflects realization of 100% of the cost savings targeted with the Whitney acquisition. As in previous years, management expects total noninterest expense will increase in the first quarter of 2013 due to the seasonal nature of certain line items.

The effective income tax rate for the fourth quarter of 2012 was 20%, down from 26% in the third quarter of 2012. The linked-quarter decline is mainly related to additional new markets tax credits and historical rehabilitation tax credits added in the fourth quarter. Management expects the effective tax rate to approximate 26-28% in 2013. The effective income tax rate continues to be less than the statutory rate of 35%, due primarily to tax-exempt income and tax credits.

Capital

Common shareholders' equity totaled $2.5 billion at December 31, 2012. The Company remained well-capitalized, and its tangible common equity (TCE) ratio of 8.77% remained strong at December 31, 2012. The linked-quarter decline in the TCE ratio of 32 bps was mainly related to the $0.9 billion increase in total assets. Additional capital ratios are included in the financial tables.

Conference Call and Slide Presentation

Hancock Holding Company Financial Highlights (amounts in thousands, except per share data and FTE headcount) (unaudited) Three Months Ended Twelve Months Ended 12/31/2012 9/30/2012 12/31/2011 12/31/2012 12/31/2011 Per Common Share Data Earnings per share: Basic $0.55 $0.55 $0.22 $1.77 $1.16 Diluted $0.54 $0.55 $0.22 $1.75 $1.15 Operating earnings per share: (a) Basic $0.54 $0.58 $0.53 $2.15 $2.03 Diluted $0.54 $0.58 $0.53 $2.13 $2.02 Cash dividends per share $0.24 $0.24 $0.24 $0.96 $0.96 Book value per share (period-end) $28.91 $28.71 $27.95 $28.91 $27.95 Tangible book value per share (period-end) $19.27 $18.97 $17.76 $19.27 $17.76 Weighted average number of shares: Basic 84,798 84,777 84,696 84,767 65,590 Diluted 85,777 85,632 85,332 85,588 66,070 Period-end number of shares 84,848 84,782 84,705 84,848 84,705 Market data: High sales price $32.50 $33.27 $33.72 $36.73 $35.68 Low sales price $29.47 $27.99 $25.38 $27.96 $25.38 Period end closing price $31.73 $30.98 $31.97 $31.73 $31.97 Trading volume 20,910 26,877 41,076 119,519 137,360 Other Period-end Data FTE headcount 4,235 4,290 4,736 4,235 4,736 Tangible common equity $1,634,833 $1,608,285 $1,504,671 $1,634,833 $1,504,671 Tier I capital $1,666,042 $1,631,372 $1,506,218 $1,666,042 $1,506,218 Goodwill $628,877 $628,877 $651,162 $628,877 $651,162 Amortizing intangibles $189,409 $197,139 $211,075 $189,409 $211,075 Performance Ratios Return on average assets 0.99% 1.00% 0.39% 0.80% 0.52% Return on average assets (operating) (a) 0.98% 1.07% 0.93% 0.97% 0.90% Return on average common equity 7.67% 7.77% 3.11% 6.32% 4.26% Return on average common equity (operating) (a) 7.60% 8.24% 7.39% 7.66% 7.40% Return on average tangible common equity 11.58% 11.87% 4.75% 9.72% 5.98% Return on average tangible common equity (operating) (a) 11.48% 12.59% 11.32% 11.78% 10.37% Tangible common equity ratio 8.77% 9.09% 7.96% 8.77% 7.96% Earning asset yield (TE) 4.76% 4.84% 4.83% 4.80% 4.82% Total cost of funds 0.28% 0.30% 0.44% 0.32% 0.57% Net interest margin (TE) 4.48% 4.54% 4.39% 4.48% 4.25% Efficiency ratio (b) 60.78% 64.33% 65.39% 64.63% 66.35% Allowance for loan losses as a percent of period-end loans 1.18% 1.19% 1.12% 1.18% 1.12% Allowance for loan losses to non-performing loans + accruing loans 90 days past due 81.40% 76.72% 101.40% 81.40% 101.40% Average loan/deposit ratio 76.29% 75.85% 72.80% 74.68% 72.67% Noninterest income excluding securities transactions as a percent of total revenue (TE) 26.02% 25.86% 25.05% 25.88% 27.91%

(a) Excludes tax-effected merger related expenses, debt early redemption costs and securities transactions. Management believes that this is a useful financial measure because it enables investors to assess ongoing operations.

(b) Efficiency ratio is defined as noninterest expense as a percent of total revenue (TE) before amortization of purchased intangibles, securities transactions, merger related expenses and debt redemption costs.

Hancock Holding Company Financial Highlights (amounts in thousands) (unaudited) Three Months Ended Twelve Months Ended 12/31/2012 9/30/2012 12/31/2011 12/31/2012 12/31/2011 Asset Quality Information Non-accrual loans (c) $121,837 $135,499 $99,128 $121,837 $99,128 Restructured loans (d) 32,215 32,339 18,145 32,215 18,145 Total non-performing loans 154,052 167,838 117,273 154,052 117,273 ORE and foreclosed assets 102,072 130,613 159,751 102,072 159,751 Total non-performing assets $256,124 $298,451 $277,024 $256,124 $277,024 Non-performing assets as a percent of loans, ORE and foreclosed assets 2.19% 2.58% 2.44% 2.19% 2.44% Accruing loans 90 days past due (c) $13,244 $8,906 $5,880 $13,244 $5,880 Accruing loans 90 days past due as a percent of loans 0.11% 0.08% 0.05% 0.11% 0.05% Non-performing assets + accruing loans 90 days past due to loans, ORE and foreclosed assets 2.31% 2.66% 2.50% 2.31% 2.50% Net charge-offs - non-covered $28,038 $9,728 $11,298 $55,031 $33,805 Net charge-offs - covered 3,230 3,550 11,100 $26,069 11,475 Net charge-offs - non-covered as a percent of average loans 0.97% 0.34% 0.40% 0.49% 0.40% Allowance for loan losses $136,171 $135,591 $124,881 $136,171 $124,881 Allowance for loan losses as a percent of period-end loans 1.18% 1.19% 1.12% 1.18% 1.12% Allowance for loan losses to non-performing loans + accruing loans 90 days past due 81.40% 76.72% 101.40% 81.40% 101.40% Provision for loan losses $28,051 $8,101 $11,512 $54,192 $38,732 Allowance for Loan Losses Beginning Balance $135,591 $140,768 $118,113 $124,881 $81,997 Provision for loan losses before FDIC benefit - covered loans 3,996 -- 18,990 41,021 52,437 Benefit attributable to FDIC loss share agreement (3,797) -- (17,654) (38,198) (49,431) Provision for loan losses - non-covered loans (e) 27,852 8,101 10,176 51,369 35,726 Net provision for loan losses 28,051 8,101 11,512 54,192 38,732 Increase in indemnification asset 3,797 -- 17,654 38,198 49,431 Charge-offs - non-covered (e) 30,172 12,211 22,561 64,760 58,788 Recoveries - non-covered (2,134) (2,483) (11,263) (9,729) (24,984) Net charge-offs - covered 3,230 3,550 11,100 26,069 11,475 Net charge-offs 31,268 13,278 22,398 81,100 45,279 Ending Balance $136,171 $135,591 $124,881 $136,171 $124,881 Net Charge-off Information Net charge-offs - non-covered: Commercial/real estate loans $23,090 $3,905 $7,903 $36,902 $23,638 Residential mortgage loans 1,372 2,012 799 5,951 1,529 Consumer loans 3,576 3,811 2,596 12,178 8,638 Total net charge-offs - non-covered $28,038 $9,728 $11,298 $55,031 $33,805 Average loans: Commercial/real estate loans $8,262,736 $8,018,634 $7,989,294 $8,061,887 $5,967,995 Residential mortgage loans 1,613,919 1,573,559 1,492,347 1,571,465 1,137,922 Consumer loans 1,667,134 1,667,399 1,660,547 1,651,387 1,408,104 Total average loans $11,543,789 $11,259,592 $11,142,188 $11,284,739 $8,514,021 Net charge-offs - non-covered to average loans: Commercial/real estate loans 1.11% 0.19% 0.39% 0.46% 0.40% Residential mortgage loans 0.34% 0.51% 0.21% 0.38% 0.14% Consumer loans 0.85% 0.91% 0.62% 0.74% 0.61% Total net charge-offs - non-covered to average loans 0.97% 0.34% 0.40% 0.49% 0.40%

(c) Non-accrual loans and accruing loans past due 90 days or more do not include acquired credit-impaired loans which were written down to fair value upon acquisition and accrete interest income over the remaining life of the loan.

(d) Included in restructured loans are $15.8 million, $21.6 million, and $4.1 million in non-accrual loans at 12/31/12, 9/30/12, and 12/31/11, respectively. Total excludes acquired credit-impaired loans.

(e) Net charge-offs related to the bulk loan sale in December 2012 were approximately $16.2 million with an estimated impact on the provision of $13.7 million.

Hancock Holding Company Financial Highlights (amounts in thousands) (unaudited) Three Months Ended Twelve Months Ended 12/31/2012 9/30/2012 12/31/2011 12/31/2012 12/31/2011 Income Statement Interest income $191,140 $189,205 $196,500 $762,549 $592,204 Interest income (TE) 194,075 192,071 199,453 774,134 604,129 Interest expense 11,275 11,949 18,131 51,682 70,970 Net interest income (TE) 182,800 180,122 181,322 722,452 533,159 Provision for loan losses 28,051 8,101 11,512 54,192 38,732 Noninterest income excluding securities transactions 64,308 62,842 60,592 252,195 206,426 Securities transactions gains/(losses) 623 917 (20) 1,552 (91) Noninterest expense 157,920 169,714 205,610 713,067 594,014 Income before income taxes 58,825 63,200 21,819 197,355 94,823 Income tax expense 11,866 16,216 2,854 45,613 18,064 Net income $46,959 $46,984 $18,965 $151,742 $76,759 Merger-related expenses -- (38) 40,202 45,789 86,762 Securities transactions gains/(losses) 623 917 (20) 1,552 (91) Debt early redemption -- 5,336 -- 5,336 -- Taxes on adjustments (218) 1,533 14,078 17,350 30,398 Operating income (f) $46,554 $49,832 $45,109 $183,965 $133,214 Difference between interest income and interest income (TE) $2,935 $2,866 $2,953 $11,585 $11,925 Provision for loan losses 28,051 8,101 11,512 54,192 38,732 Merger-related expenses -- (38) 40,202 45,789 86,762 Less securities transactions gains/(losses) 623 917 (20) 1,552 (91) Debt early redemption -- 5,336 -- 5,336 -- Income tax expense 11,866 16,216 2,854 45,613 18,064 Pre-tax, pre-provision profit (PTPP) (g) $89,188 $78,548 $76,506 $312,705 $232,333 Noninterest Income and Noninterest Expense Service charges on deposit accounts $20,232 $20,834 $16,520 $78,246 $55,265 Trust fees 8,273 7,743 7,433 32,736 23,940 Bank card fees 7,591 7,568 8,338 31,698 28,879 Insurance fees 3,588 4,045 4,290 15,692 16,524 Investment & annuity fees 4,743 4,269 3,974 18,033 15,016 ATM fees 3,935 4,301 3,904 17,414 14,052 Secondary mortgage market operations 5,160 4,312 3,564 16,488 10,484 Other income 10,786 9,770 12,569 41,888 42,266 Noninterest income excluding securities transactions $64,308 $62,842 $60,592 $252,195 $206,426 Securities transactions gains/(losses) 623 917 (20) 1,552 (91) Total noninterest income including securities transactions $64,931 $63,759 $60,572 $253,747 $206,335 Personnel expense $87,358 $88,176 $88,485 $356,734 $272,642 Occupancy expense (net) 12,683 13,169 14,398 53,856 42,890 Equipment expense 5,051 5,010 3,625 21,862 13,808 Other operating expense 45,098 49,951 51,681 197,423 161,361 Amortization of intangibles 7,730 8,110 7,219 32,067 16,551 Debt early redemption -- 5,336 -- 5,336 -- Merger-related expenses -- (38) 40,202 45,789 86,762 Total noninterest expense $157,920 $169,714 $205,610 $713,067 $594,014

(f) Net income less tax-effected merger costs, debt early redemption costs, and securities gains/losses. Management believes that this is a useful financial measure because it enables investors to assess ongoing operations.

(g) Pre-tax pre-provision profit (PTPP) is total revenue less noninterest expense, merger items, debt early redemption costs, and securities transactions. Management believes that PTPP profit is a useful financial measure because it enables investors and others to assess the Company's ability to generate capital to cover credit losses through a credit cycle.

Hancock Holding Company Financial Highlights (amounts in thousands) (unaudited) Three Months Ended Twelve Months Ended 12/31/2012 9/30/2012 12/31/2011 12/31/2012 12/31/2011 Period-end Balance Sheet Commercial non-real estate loans $4,433,288 $4,235,823 $3,800,230 $4,433,288 $3,800,230 Construction and land development loans 989,306 1,044,637 1,263,005 989,306 1,263,005 Commercial real estate loans 2,923,094 2,907,007 2,998,923 2,923,094 2,998,923 Residential mortgage loans 1,577,944 1,561,640 1,507,498 1,577,944 1,507,498 Consumer loans 1,654,170 1,685,341 1,607,370 1,654,170 1,607,370 Total loans 11,577,802 11,434,448 11,177,026 11,577,802 11,177,026 Loans held for sale 50,605 50,389 72,378 50,605 72,378 Securities 3,716,460 4,053,271 4,496,900 3,716,460 4,496,900 Short-term investments 1,500,188 320,057 1,184,419 1,500,188 1,184,419 Earning assets 16,845,055 15,858,165 16,930,723 16,845,055 16,930,723 Allowance for loan losses (136,171) (135,591) (124,881) (136,171) (124,881) Other assets 2,755,601 2,800,472 2,968,254 2,755,601 2,968,254 Total assets $19,464,485 $18,523,046 $19,774,096 $19,464,485 $19,774,096 Noninterest bearing deposits $5,624,127 $5,151,146 $5,516,336 $5,624,127 $5,516,336 Interest bearing transaction and savings deposits 6,038,003 5,876,638 5,602,962 6,038,003 5,602,962 Interest bearing public fund deposits 1,580,260 1,321,227 1,620,261 1,580,260 1,620,261 Time deposits 2,501,798 2,423,940 2,974,020 2,501,798 2,974,020 Total interest bearing deposits 10,120,061 9,621,805 10,197,243 10,120,061 10,197,243 Total deposits 15,744,188 14,772,951 15,713,579 15,744,188 15,713,579 Other borrowed funds 1,035,722 1,056,961 1,398,346 1,035,722 1,398,346 Other liabilities 231,297 258,646 295,008 231,297 295,008 Common shareholders' equity 2,453,278 2,434,488 2,367,163 2,453,278 2,367,163 Total liabilities & common equity $19,464,485 $18,523,046 $19,774,096 $19,464,485 $19,774,096 Capital Ratios Common shareholders' equity $2,453,278 $2,434,488 $2,367,163 $2,453,278 $2,367,163 Tier 1 capital 1,666,042 1,631,372 1,506,218 1,666,042 1,506,218 Tangible common equity ratio 8.77% 9.09% 7.96% 8.77% 7.96% Common equity (period-end) as a percent of total assets (period-end) 12.60% 13.14% 11.97% 12.60% 11.97% Leverage (Tier 1) ratio 9.18% 9.17% 8.17% 9.18% 8.17% Tier 1 risk-based capital ratio (h) 12.61% 12.53% 11.48% 12.61% 11.48% Total risk-based capital ratio (h) 14.23% 14.19% 13.59% 14.23% 13.59%

(h) estimated for most recent period-end

Hancock Holding Company Financial Highlights (amounts in thousands) (unaudited) Three Months Ended Twelve Months Ended 12/31/2012 9/30/2012 12/31/2011 12/31/2012 12/31/2011 Average Balance Sheet Commercial non-real estate loans $4,316,455 $4,056,457 $3,806,858 $4,007,506 $2,590,707 Construction and land development loans 1,035,401 1,092,181 1,259,063 1,157,064 1,022,344 Commercial real estate loans 2,910,880 2,869,996 2,923,373 2,897,317 2,354,944 Residential mortgage loans 1,613,919 1,573,559 1,492,347 1,571,465 1,137,922 Consumer loans 1,667,134 1,667,399 1,660,547 1,651,387 1,408,104 Total loans (i) 11,543,789 11,259,592 11,142,188 11,284,739 8,514,021 Securities (j) 3,732,815 4,039,191 4,224,492 4,063,817 3,074,373 Short-term investments 969,037 531,195 1,062,857 771,523 955,325 Earning assets 16,245,641 15,829,978 16,429,537 16,120,079 12,543,719 Allowance for loan losses (136,254) (140,661) (118,245) (136,257) (102,784) Other assets 2,855,565 2,909,649 3,020,087 2,951,547 2,281,136 Total assets $18,964,952 $18,598,966 $19,331,379 $18,935,369 $14,722,071 Noninterest bearing deposits $5,420,081 $5,076,152 $5,231,197 $5,251,391 $3,400,064 Interest bearing transaction and savings deposits 5,930,964 5,869,281 5,574,937 5,827,370 4,100,381 Interest bearing public fund deposits 1,332,163 1,426,405 1,344,422 1,451,459 1,314,633 Time deposits 2,448,694 2,473,450 3,155,007 2,579,963 2,901,475 Total interest bearing deposits 9,711,821 9,769,136 10,074,366 9,858,792 8,316,489 Total deposits 15,131,902 14,845,288 15,305,563 15,110,183 11,716,553 Other borrowed funds 1,168,771 1,112,304 1,322,237 1,182,673 1,000,998 Other liabilities 229,100 236,134 280,655 241,710 203,403 Common shareholders' equity 2,435,179 2,405,240 2,422,924 2,400,803 1,801,117 Total liabilities & common equity $18,964,952 $18,598,966 $19,331,379 $18,935,369 $14,722,071

(i) Includes loans held for sale

(j) Average securities does not include unrealized holding gains/losses on available for sale securities.

Hancock Holding Company Financial Highlights (amounts in thousands) (unaudited) Supplemental Asset Quality Information (excluding covered assets and acquired loans) k 12/31/2012 9/30/2012 12/31/2011 Non-accrual loans (l) (m) $87,651 $106,413 $79,164 Restructured loans (n) 27,451 32,339 18,145 Total non-performing loans 115,102 138,752 97,309 ORE and foreclosed assets (o) 75,771 91,725 115,769 Total non-performing assets $190,873 $230,477 $213,078 Non-performing assets as a percent of loans, ORE and foreclosed assets 2.66% 3.45% 4.26% Accruing loans 90 days past due $7,737 $6,423 $4,871 Accruing loans 90 days past due as a percent of loans 0.11% 0.10% 0.10% Non-performing assets + accruing loans 90 days past due to loans, ORE and foreclosed assets 2.77% 3.55% 4.36% Allowance for loan losses (p) (q) $78,774 $79,749 $83,246 Allowance for loan losses as a percent of period-end loans 1.11% 1.21% 1.70% Allowance for loan losses to nonperforming loans + accruing loans 90 days past due 64.13% 54.93% 81.47%

(k) Covered and acquired credit impaired loans are considered performing due to the application of the accretion method under acquisition accounting. Acquired loans are recorded at fair value with no allowance brought forward in accordance with acquisition accounting. Certain acquired loans and foreclosed assets are also covered under FDIC loss sharing agreements, which provide considerable protection against credit risk. Due to the protection of loss sharing agreements and impact of acquisition accounting, management has excluded acquired loans and covered assets from this table to provide for improved comparability to prior periods and better perspective into asset quality trends.

(l) Excludes acquired covered loans not accounted for under the accretion method of $4,100, $6,162, and $18,846.

(m) Excludes non-covered acquired performing loans at fair value of $30,087, $22,924, and $1,118.

(n) Excludes non-covered acquired performing loans at fair value of $4,764, $0, and $0.

(o) Excludes covered foreclosed assets of $26,301, $38,888, and $43,982.

(p) Excludes allowance for loan losses recorded on covered acquired loans of $56,609, $55,842, and $41,634.

(q) Excludes allowance for loan losses recorded on non-covered acquired-performing loans of $788, $0 and $0.

9/30/2012 Originated Loans Acquired Loans (r) Covered Loans (s) Total Commercial non-real estate loans $2,416,143 $1,797,827 $21,855 $4,235,825 Construction and land development loans 628,067 368,476 48,094 1,044,637 Commercial real estate loans 1,421,526 1,378,706 106,775 2,907,007 Residential mortgage loans 757,471 532,551 271,618 1,561,640 Consumer loans 1,357,987 219,962 107,390 1,685,339 Total loans $6,581,194 $4,297,522 $555,732 $11,434,448 Change in loan balance from previous quarter $770,336 ($382,032) ($32,002) $356,302 12/31/2012 Originated Loans Acquired Loans (r) Covered Loans (s) Total Commercial non-real estate loans $2,713,385 $1,690,643 $29,260 $4,433,288 Construction and land development loans 665,673 295,151 28,482 989,306 Commercial real estate loans 1,548,402 1,279,546 95,146 2,923,094 Residential mortgage loans 827,985 486,444 263,515 1,577,944 Consumer loans 1,351,776 202,974 99,420 1,654,170 Total loans $7,107,221 $3,954,758 $515,823 $11,577,802 Change in loan balance from previous quarter $526,027 ($342,764) ($39,909) $143,354

(r) Loans which have been acquired and no allowance brought forward in accordance with acquisition accounting.

(s) Loans which are covered by loss sharing agreements with the FDIC providing considerable protection against credit risk.

Hancock Holding Company Average Balance and Net Interest Margin Summary (amounts in thousands) (unaudited) Three Months Ended 12/31/2012 9/30/2012 12/31/2011 Interest Volume Rate Interest Volume Rate Interest Volume Rate Average Earning Assets Commercial & real estate loans (TE) $113,004 $8,262,736 5.44% $109,069 $8,018,634 5.41% $116,800 $7,989,294 5.80% Residential mortgage loans 27,998 1,613,919 6.94% 28,533 1,573,559 7.25% 26,128 1,492,347 7.00% Consumer loans 28,593 1,667,134 6.82% 29,942 1,667,399 7.14% 29,194 1,660,547 6.98% Loan fees & late charges 3,098 -- 0.00% 891 -- 0.00% 753 -- 0.00% Total loans (TE) 172,693 11,543,789 5.95% 168,435 11,259,592 5.95% 172,875 11,142,188 6.16% US Treasury securities 2 150 4.65% 2 150 4.64% 6 2,460 0.97% US agency securities 49 18,165 1.08% 49 18,269 1.08% 1,539 258,051 2.39% CMOs 7,204 1,577,165 1.83% 7,820 1,663,741 1.88% 5,478 1,118,398 1.96% Mortgage backed securities 10,475 1,891,704 2.22% 12,530 2,097,097 2.39% 15,163 2,526,939 2.40% Municipals (TE) 2,942 238,733 4.93% 2,864 252,771 4.53% 3,358 297,648 4.51% Other securities 94 6,898 5.43% 63 7,163 3.58% 351 20,996 6.69% Total securities (TE) (t) 20,766 3,732,815 2.21% 23,328 4,039,191 2.30% 25,895 4,224,492 2.45% Total short-term investments 616 969,037 0.25% 308 531,195 0.23% 683 1,062,857 0.25% Average earning assets yield (TE) 194,075 $16,245,641 4.76% $192,071 $15,829,978 4.84% $199,453 $16,429,537 4.82% Interest-bearing Liabilities Interest-bearing transaction and savings deposits 1,719 5,930,964 0.12% 1,688 5,869,281 0.11% 2,535 5,574,937 0.18% Time deposits 4,507 2,448,694 0.73% 4,829 2,473,450 0.78% 9,412 3,155,007 1.18% Public Funds 861 1,332,163 0.26% 1,002 1,426,405 0.28% 1,027 1,344,422 0.30% Total interest bearing deposits 7,087 9,711,821 0.29% 7,519 9,769,136 0.31% 12,974 10,074,366 0.51% Total borrowings 4,188 1,168,771 1.43% 4,430 1,112,304 1.58% 5,157 1,322,237 1.55% Total interest bearing liabilities cost $11,275 $10,880,592 0.41% $11,949 $10,881,440 0.44% $18,131 $11,396,603 0.63% Net interest-free funding sources 5,365,049 4,948,538 5,032,934 Total Cost of Funds $11,275 $16,245,641 0.28% $11,949 $15,829,978 0.30% $18,131 $16,429,537 0.44% Net Interest Spread (TE) $182,800 4.35% $180,122 4.40% $181,322 4.20% Net Interest Margin (TE) $182,800 $16,245,641 4.48% $180,122 $15,829,978 4.54% $181,322 $16,429,537 4.39%

(t) Average securities does not include unrealized holding gains/losses on available for sale securities.

Hancock Holding Company Average Balance and Net Interest Margin Summary (amounts in thousands) (unaudited) Twelve Months Ended 12/31/2012 12/31/2011 Interest Volume Rate Interest Volume Rate Average Earning Assets Commercial & real estate loans (TE) $443,360 $8,061,887 5.50% $330,301 $5,967,995 5.53% Residential mortgage loans 111,662 1,571,465 7.11% 77,958 1,137,922 6.85% Consumer loans 115,470 1,651,387 6.99% 98,324 1,408,104 6.98% Loan fees & late charges 6,335 -- 0.00% 1,815 -- 0.00% Total loans (TE) 676,827 11,284,739 6.00% 508,398 8,514,021 5.97% US Treasury securities 7 150 4.66% 42 8,652 0.49% US agency securities 2,097 98,986 2.12% 5,628 277,509 2.03% CMOs 29,790 1,545,531 1.93% 18,900 742,508 2.55% Mortgage backed securities 51,332 2,150,799 2.39% 55,572 1,772,212 3.14% Municipals (TE) 11,814 260,488 4.54% 12,338 249,164 4.95% Other securities 348 7,863 4.43% 1,120 24,328 4.60% Total securities (TE) (t) 95,388 4,063,817 2.35% 93,600 3,074,373 3.04% Total short-term investments 1,919 771,523 0.25% 2,131 955,325 0.22% Average earning assets yield (TE) 774,134 $16,120,079 4.80% $604,129 $12,543,719 4.82% Interest-Bearing Liabilities Interest-bearing transaction deposits $7,353 $5,827,370 0.13% $8,472 $4,100,381 0.21% Time deposits 21,242 2,579,963 0.82% 42,071 2,901,475 1.45% Public Funds 4,146 1,451,459 0.29% 5,147 1,314,633 0.39% Total interest bearing deposits $32,741 $9,858,792 0.33% $55,690 $8,316,489 0.67% Total borrowings 18,941 1,182,673 1.60% 15,280 1,000,998 1.53% Total interest bearing liabilities cost $51,682 $11,041,465 0.47% $70,970 $9,317,487 0.76% Net interest-free funding sources 5,078,614 3,226,232 Total Cost of Funds $51,682 $16,120,079 0.32% $70,970 $12,543,719 0.57% Net Interest Spread (TE) $722,452 4.33% $533,159 4.06% Net Interest Margin (TE) $722,452 $16,120,079 4.48% $533,159 $12,543,719 4.25%

(t) Average securities does not include unrealized holding gains/losses on available for sale securities.

