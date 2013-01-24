Marlin Business Services Corp. Announces Its Fourth Quarter and Year-End Conference Call and Webcast

MOUNT LAUREL, N.J., Jan. 24, 2013 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Marlin Business Services Corp. MRLN conference call details are as follows:
Date: January 31, 2013
Time: 9:00 AM ET
Listen via Internet: http://www.snl.com/irweblinkx/corporateprofile.aspx?iid=4089372
Schedule this webcast into MS-Outlook calendar (click open when prompted):
http://apps.shareholder.com/PNWOutlook/t.aspx?m=57360&k=D6DA3F9A
Toll-free: 877-312-5414
International: 408-940-3877
If you are unable to participate in the live call and webcast, the call will be archived in the Investor Relations section of the Company's website at http://www.marlincorp.com for approximately 45 days.
Marlin Business Services Corp. is a nationwide provider of innovative equipment financing solutions for small and mid-size businesses. Since its inception in 1997, Marlin has financed a wide array of commercial equipment and software for a quarter of a million business customers. Marlin's mission is to offer convenient and cost-effective financing products while providing the highest level of customer service. Marlin is publicly traded MRLN and owns and operates a federally regulated commercial bank, Marlin Business Bank. For more information, visit www.marlincorp.com or call toll free at (888) 479-9111.
