First Financial Holdings, Inc. Announces Fourth Quarter Earnings and Declares Cash Dividend

CHARLESTON, S.C., Jan. 24, 2013 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- First Financial Holdings, Inc. ("First Financial") FFCH, the holding company for First Federal Bank ("First Federal"), announced today net income available to common shareholders of $6.8 million for the three months ended December 31, 2012, compared with $5.7 million for the three months ended September 30, 2012 and $14.6 million for the three months ended December 31, 2011. Diluted net income per common share was $0.41 for the quarter ended December 31, 2012, compared with $0.34 for the prior quarter and $0.88 for the same quarter last year. The quarter ended December 31, 2011 included a $12.7 million after-tax gain from a bulk loan sale of certain performing loans and classified assets.

For the year ended December 31, 2012, net income available to common shareholders was $24.9 million, compared with a net loss of $(30.6) million for the same period of 2011. Diluted net income per common share from continuing operations was $1.51 for 2012, compared with a net loss of $(1.64) for 2011.

"The fourth quarter continued First Financial's progress to produce solid operating trends in the core franchise and stable credit quality," said R. Wayne Hall, president and chief executive officer of First Financial and First Federal. "We have made consistent progress over the year to grow fee income, leverage our mortgage banking team, and expand our net interest margin. Our improvement in net interest income was driven by the acquisitions and strategic initiatives completed during 2012, and margin expansion was due in large part to continued credit improvement from our acquired loan portfolios. We are pleased with the earnings momentum we are building and the potential to improve performance and enhance shareholder value."

Highlights for the Quarter

Net interest margin increased 34 basis points over the September 30, 2012 quarter to 4.69% for the December 31, 2012 quarter as a result of additional income on a Cape Fear loan pool. Net interest margin for the current quarter without the impact of the additional income was 4.15%.

Net charge-offs totaled $6.3 million for the quarter ended December 31, 2012, compared with $7.0 million for the prior quarter, while the provision for loan losses was $4.2 million and $4.5 million for the quarters ended December 31, 2012 and September 30, 2012, respectively.

Noninterest income for the quarter ended December 31, 2012 totaled $16.2 million, or an 11.2% increase over the prior quarter. The increase was driven by improvements in fee income and higher mortgage banking volumes.

First Financial remains well capitalized at December 31, 2012 with total risk-based capital of 16.16%, Tier 1 risk-based capital of 14.89%, and Tier 1 leverage capital of 10.54%. The tangible common equity to tangible common assets ratio increased to 7.07% at quarter end, compared with 6.77% at September 30, 2012.

Quarterly Results of Operations

First Financial reported net income of $7.8 million for the three months ended December 31, 2012, compared with $6.7 million for the three months ended September 30, 2012 and $15.6 million for the three months ended December 31, 2011.

Net interest income

Net interest margin, on a fully tax-equivalent basis, was 4.69% for the quarter ended December 31, 2012, as compared with 4.35% for the quarter ended September 30, 2012 and 3.91% for the quarter ended December 31, 2011. The increase over the linked quarter was primarily the result of $3.6 million in cash received associated with the Cape Fear Bank ("Cape Fear") loans acquired from the FDIC in April 2009. The performance of an underlying Cape Fear loan pool has been better than originally projected and payments received exceeded First Federal's initial investment in the pool. Net interest margin adjusted for the cash received and the incremental loan accretion on the Cape Fear pool was 4.15% for the December 31, 2012 quarter, a 14 basis point decrease from the September 30, 2012 quarter. The net interest margin for the prior quarter was positively impacted by 9 basis points due to the full resolution and collection of certain nonperforming loans and by 2 basis points due to accelerated accretion on called investment securities. The increase over the same quarter last year was principally caused by the accretion and amortization of purchase accounting adjustments resulting from the acquisition of certain Plantation Federal Savings Bank ("Plantation") assets and liabilities from the FDIC in April 2012. In addition, improved performance on a Cape Fear loan pool, a lower cost of funds as maturing time deposits have been replaced with core deposits and the continued funding mix shift from borrowings, as well as higher yields on investments due to accelerated accretion on called investment securities have positively impacted net interest margin.

Net interest income for the quarter ended December 31, 2012 was $35.1 million, an increase of $1.9 million or 5.7% over the prior quarter and an increase of $6.2 million or 21.4% over the same quarter last year. The increase over the prior quarter was primarily due to the $3.6 million cash received exceeding First Federal's initial investment in a Cape Fear loan pool, partially offset by the effect of lower average earning assets for the current quarter. The increase over the same quarter last year was primarily the effect of the improved performance of a Cape Fear loan pool as well as higher levels of average earning assets from the Plantation acquisition and Liberty Savings Bank ("Liberty") branch purchase in April 2012.

Provision for loan losses

After determining what First Financial believes is an adequate allowance for loan losses based on the estimated risk inherent in the loan portfolio, the provision for loan losses is calculated based on the net effect of the change in the allowance for loan losses and net charge-offs. The provision for loan losses was $4.2 million for the quarter ended December 31, 2012, a decrease of $372 thousand or 8.2% from the linked quarter and a decrease of $3.3 million or 44.1% from the same quarter last year. The decreases were related to the continued improvement in historical loss trends and general stabilization of credit metrics through December 31, 2012.

Noninterest income

Noninterest income totaled $16.2 million for the quarter ended December 31, 2012, an increase of $1.6 million or 11.2% over the prior quarter and a decrease of $16.6 million from the same quarter last year. The increase over the linked quarter was primarily the result of higher mortgage and other loan income and other income, partially offset by the final purchase accounting adjustment of $(661) thousand to the gain on the Plantation acquisition originally recorded in the second quarter of 2012. Mortgage and other loan income increased $1.9 million or 47.4% due in large part to more favorable hedge adjustments on both the mortgage servicing rights and the mortgage pipeline hedges in the current quarter as well as higher gains on residential mortgage loan sales into the secondary market as volumes increased and spreads improved due to a temporary shift in the mix of cash sales versus securitizations. Other income increased $308 thousand or 40.8% over the prior quarter due to the full-quarter impact of income on bank owned life insurance, which was substantially purchased during the September 30, 2012 quarter.

The December 31, 2011 quarter included a $20.8 million pre-tax gain ($12.7 million after-tax) from a bulk loan sale of certain performing and nonperforming assets. Noninterest income without the impact of the gain from the sold loan pool for the December 31, 2011 quarter was $12.0 million, which was $4.2 million or 35.1% lower than the December 31, 2012 quarter. The increase for the current quarter was due to the Plantation and Liberty acquisitions, acquiring bank owned life insurance, and higher residential mortgage origination levels related to the continued low interest rate environment and the addition of correspondent lenders.

Noninterest expense

Noninterest expense totaled $35.4 million for the quarter ended December 31, 2012, an increase of $2.3 million or 7.0% over the prior quarter and an increase of $6.5 million or 22.4% over the same quarter last year. The December 31, 2012 quarter included an additional $2.9 million potential impairment on the FDIC indemnification asset related to the Cape Fear loans. Consistent with the loss share agreement with the FDIC, the $2.9 million represents 80% of the incremental cash received on the loan pool as the increase in the projected cash collections may result in lower future claims to the FDIC. Noninterest expense without the impact of the potential impairment on the FDIC indemnification asset for the December 31, 2012 quarter totaled $32.5 million or a decrease of $533 thousand or 1.6% from the linked quarter. Other real estate owned ("OREO") expenses decreased $1.0 million primarily as a result of final purchase accounting adjustments on the acquired Plantation OREO as well as lower writedowns on other OREO properties. Other loan expense increased $663 thousand or 40.9% due to higher foreclosure-related expenses and the timing and amount of reimbursements from the FDIC.

In addition to the impact of the Plantation and Liberty transactions and the FDIC impairment amortization, the increase in noninterest expense over the same quarter of the prior year was related to higher professional services ($796 thousand) and other loan expense ($1.2 million), partially offset by lower OREO expenses ($1.5 million). The increase in professional fees was the result of various strategic initiatives implemented during the year. The increase in other loan expense was due to higher foreclosure-related costs as well as higher loan origination and servicing costs due to expanding mortgage origination channels. The decrease in OREO expenses was primarily the effect of fewer write-downs of OREO properties, recognition of more gains on the sales of properties, and less OREO related expense.

Income Taxes

The income tax expense for the three months ended December 31, 2012 totaled $3.9 million, an increase of $405 thousand or 11.5% over the linked quarter and a decrease of $5.8 million from the same quarter last year. The quarter ended December 31, 2012 included a tax benefit of $931 thousand recorded as a final adjustment to the state deferred tax asset write-off originally recorded in the first quarter of 2012 related to a difference in applicable South Carolina tax laws for banks versus thrifts upon First Federal's conversion to a state-chartered commercial bank. In addition, the variances from both prior periods were the result of the change in pre-tax income. The effective tax rate for the three months ended December 31, 2012 was 33.39%, compared with 34.53% and 38.54% for the quarters ended September 30, 2012 and December 31, 2011 respectively. The decreases in the effective tax rate were principally due to higher tax-exempt income resulting from purchasing bank owned life insurance.

Year-to-Date Results of Operations

First Financial reported net income from continuing operations of $28.8 million for the year ended December 31, 2012, compared with a net loss of $(23.2) million for the year ended December 31, 2011.

Net interest income

Net interest margin, on a fully tax-equivalent basis, was 4.24% for the year ended December 31, 2012, compared with 3.86% for the same period of 2011. Net interest margin excluding the $3.6 million interest income and $944 thousand in incremental loan accretion on a Cape Fear loan pool as discussed above was 4.09% for the year ended December 31, 2012. The increase was primarily the result of average rates paid on interest-bearing liabilities declining more than interest-earning asset yields declined. Contributing to the decline in interest-bearing liabilities was the replacement of high cost maturing time deposits with lower-cost core deposits from organic growth as well as acquired from Plantation and Liberty.

Net interest income for the year ended December 31, 2012 totaled $128.3 million, an increase of $11.6 million or 9.9% over the same period of 2011. The increase was principally caused by the higher level of earning assets from the Plantation and Liberty transactions as well as the improved performance on a Cape Fear loan pool.

Provision for loan losses

The provision for loan losses was $20.1 million for the year ended December 31, 2012, compared with $106.9 million for the same period of 2011. The decrease was primarily the result of $65.7 million recorded in 2011 related to the reclassification of loans to loans held for sale, as well as improvement in historical loss trends and credit metrics through December 31, 2012.

Noninterest income

Noninterest income totaled $76.4 million for the year ended December 31, 2012, an increase of $6.7 million or 9.7% over the same period of 2011. The increase was impacted by the $13.9 million gain on the Plantation acquisition and the $3.9 million gain on the sale or call of investment securities and was partially offset by a $22.7 million gain on the loan pool sold during the December 31, 2011 quarter. In addition, mortgage and other loan income increased $9.3 million and service charges on deposit accounts increased $2.9 million, both due to an increased volume of transactions.

Noninterest expense

Noninterest expense totaled $136.3 million for the year ended December 31, 2012, an increase of $19.1 million or 16.3% over the same period of 2011. The increase was due in large part to the $8.5 million termination charge from the Federal Home Loan Bank of Atlanta ("FHLB") recorded in the June 30, 2012 quarter related to prepaying certain FHLB advances as part of a balance sheet repositioning strategy. Noninterest expense without the impact of the termination charge from the FHLB increased $10.6 million or 9.0% over 2011. In addition to the impact of the Plantation and Liberty acquisitions, other significant variances included higher occupancy costs ($1.1 million), professional services ($2.0 million), other loan expense ($2.5 million), FDIC indemnification impairment ($4.0 million), and other expenses ($4.3 million), partially offset by lower FDIC insurance and regulatory fees ($646 thousand), and a goodwill impairment in 2011 ($630 thousand). Other expenses increased as a result of new deposit product expenses related to higher customer debit card usage and a $487 thousand post-sale settlement recorded in the September 30, 2012 quarter related to the 2011 sale of one of the insurance agencies. The decrease in FDIC insurance and regulatory fees was due to the new assessment methodology implemented by the FDIC during 2011. The variances in the other categories were essentially caused by the factors discussed above in the quarterly analysis.

Income Taxes

The income tax expense for the year ended December 31, 2012 totaled $19.4 million, an increase of $33.9 million over the prior year. The increase was primarily the result of the change in pre-tax income, a $1.2 million net write-down of the state deferred tax asset during 2012 related to First Federal's charter conversion, and the establishment of a $5.6 million deferred tax liability related to the gain on the Plantation acquisition in the second quarter of 2012. The effective tax rate for the year ended December 31, 2012 was 40.23%, compared with 38.54% for the same period last year. The increase was principally caused by the state deferred tax asset write-down, partially offset by higher tax-exempt income related to bank owned life insurance.

Balance Sheet

Total assets at December 31, 2012 were $3.2 billion, essentially unchanged from September 30, 2012 and an increase of $68.6 million or 2.2% over December 31, 2011. While total assets were stable with September 30, 2012, the decrease of $79.0 million or 3.1% in total loans from September 30, 2012 was substantially offset by increases in interest-bearing deposits with banks and securities available for sale. The increase in total assets over December 31, 2011 was principally due to the Plantation and Liberty acquisitions, partially offset by a decrease in investment securities as part of repositioning the balance sheet during the second quarter of 2012.

Investment securities at December 31, 2012 totaled $290.3 million, an increase of $13.6 million or 4.9% over September 30, 2012 and a decrease of $167.5 million or 36.6% from December 31, 2011. The increase over September 30, 2012 was due to new security purchases, partially offset by normal principal reductions and cash flows from called securities. The decrease from December 31, 2011 was primarily the result of the sale of $203.6 million of mortgage-backed securities during the June 30, 2012 quarter as part of repositioning the balance sheet, partially offset by new security purchases since the repositioning.

Total loans at December 31, 2012 decreased $79.0 million or 3.1% from September 30, 2012 and increased $109.9 million or 4.6% over December 31, 2011. The decrease from September 30, 2012 was a result of reductions in residential and commercial loan categories due to several large payoffs and paydowns on commercial real estate and commercial land loans, higher loss claims on the Plantation portfolio, and normal cash flows. The decline in commercial loans is consistent with a strategy to reduce problem and criticized loan balances, both legacy as well as those in acquired portfolios. The increase in total loans over December 31, 2011 was primarily the result of the Plantation and Liberty acquisitions which occurred during the June 30, 2012 quarter, partially offset by normal loan portfolio activity. The marine portfolio continues to increase due to strong demand for First Federal's yacht loan product, which was introduced in early 2012.

First Federal's credit quality metrics at December 31, 2012 reflect seasonal increases normally experienced in the fourth calendar quarter each year. Delinquent loans at December 31, 2012 totaled $17.1 million, an increase of $5.6 million or 48.6% over September 30, 2012 and a decrease of $1.3 million or 7.0% from December 31, 2011. The increase over the prior quarter was driven by higher delinquent commercial loans, of which several larger loans are in the process of resolution, and higher delinquent home equity and manufactured housing loans due to normal seasonal fluctuations. The decrease from the same quarter last year was primarily the result of continued collection efforts. Total delinquent loans at December 31, 2012 included $1.6 million in loans covered under loss share agreements with the FDIC ("covered loans"), as compared with $1.4 million and $2.3 million at September 30, 2012 and December 31, 2011, respectively.

Nonperforming assets at December 31, 2012 totaled $67.8 million, a decrease of $2.8 million or 4.0% from September 30, 2012 and essentially unchanged from December 31, 2011. The decrease was primarily due to resolution of several nonperforming residential 1-4 family loans and OREO sales outpacing new foreclosures. These reductions were partially offset by higher nonperforming commercial real estate and commercial land loans resulting primarily from two large relationships and higher nonperforming manufactured housing loans due to seasonal fluctuations. Covered nonperforming loans totaled $8.6 million at December 31, 2012, compared with $10.0 million and $17.5 million at September 30, 2012 and December 31, 2011, respectively. Covered OREO totaled $9.6 million at December 31, 2012, compared with $14.6 million and $7.6 million at September 30, 2012 and December 31, 2011, respectively.

Classified loans at December 31, 2012 totaled $124.6 million, an increase of $6.7 million or 5.7% over September 30, 2012 and an increase of $9.9 million or 8.7% over December 31, 2011. The increases were in the legacy portfolio due in large part to the effect of the prolonged economic downturn as well as the lengthy cycle to resolve foreclosed residential mortgages in South Carolina. The classified loans acquired from Cape Fear continue to be reduced through resolution or loss claims with the FDIC. Covered classified loans totaled $17.9 million at December 31, 2012, compared with $20.6 million and $33.5 million at September 30, 2012 and December 31, 2011, respectively. Non-covered classified assets to Tier 1 capital plus the allowance for loan losses totaled 30.21% at December 31, 2012, compared with 27.60% and 25.15% at September 30, 2012 and December 31, 2011, respectively.

Net charge-offs for the quarter ended December 31, 2012 totaled $6.3 million, a decrease of $648 thousand or 9.3% from the prior quarter and a decrease of $1.9 million or 23.3% from the same quarter last year. There were no individually large loans charged-off during the most recent two quarters.

The allowance for loan losses was 1.77% of total loans at December 31, 2012, compared with 1.80% of total loans at September 30, 2012 and 2.24% of total loans at December 31, 2011. The decrease in the allowance ratio from September 30, 2012 was due to the continued improvement in historical loss factors and stable credit metrics since the bulk loan sale in October 2011. In addition, the change in the allowance ratio from December 31, 2011 was affected by acquiring loans in the Plantation and Liberty acquisitions that are carried at fair value and do not currently have an associated allowance. The allowance for loan losses at December 31, 2012 was 1.94% of loans excluding covered loans, and represented 1.1 times coverage of the non-covered nonperforming loans.

The FDIC indemnification asset, net at December 31, 2012 was $80.3 million, an increase of $5.3 million or 7.0% over September 30, 2012 and an increase of $29.2 million or 57.3% over December 31, 2011. The increase over September 30, 2012 was due to finalizing the purchased accounting related to the Plantation covered loans and normal accretion, partially offset by the receipt of claims reimbursement from the FDIC and amortization of a potential impairment on the FDIC indemnification asset related to the Cape Fear transaction as the performance of the underlying loan pool has been better than originally projected and may result in lower future reimbursements under the loss share agreement. In addition to the normal potential impairment amortization of $563 thousand, First Financial recorded $2.9 million during the December 31, 2012 quarter which, in accordance with its loss share agreement with the FDIC, represents 80% of the cash payments received in excess of First Federal's initial investment. The cash received was recognized in interest income and the potential impairment was recognized in noninterest expense during the current quarter. The increase over December 31, 2011 was the result of establishing a $34.3 million indemnification asset during the second quarter of 2012 to recognize the loss share agreement associated with the Plantation transaction, as well as normal accretion of the existing indemnification asset, partially offset by the receipt of claims reimbursement from the FDIC and the potential impairment amortization.

Bank owned life insurance totaled $50.6 million at December 31, 2012, essentially unchanged from September 30, 2012 and an increase of $50.6 million over December 31, 2011. The increase was the result of establishing a bank owned life insurance program on certain corporate officers as part of a strategy to offset the costs of existing employee benefit plans.

Other assets totaled $77.2 million at December 31, 2012, a decrease of $5.8 million or 7.0% from September 30, 2012 and a decrease of $18.8 million or 19.6% from December 31, 2011. The decrease from September 30, 2012 was principally the result of a $3.2 million decline in OREO as sales of properties continue to outpace foreclosures, combined with miscellaneous reductions in other asset categories. The decrease from December 31, 2011 was principally due to current tax adjustments recorded, federal tax refunds received during the twelve month period ended December 31, 2012 and a $1.2 million net write-down of the state deferred tax asset due to First Federal's conversion to a South Carolina state-chartered commercial bank.

Core deposits, which include checking, savings, and money market accounts, totaled $1.6 billion at December 31, 2012, an increase of $24.2 million or 1.5% over September 30, 2012 and an increase of $412.2 million or 33.5% over December 31, 2011. The increases were primarily the result of the Plantation and Liberty transactions as well as the introduction of new retail deposit products and sales processes during 2012. Time deposits at December 31, 2012 totaled $951.5 million, a decrease of $45.6 million or 4.6% from September 30, 2012 and a decrease of $56.0 million or 5.6% from December 31, 2011. The decreases were due to a strategy to focus on core transaction accounts and to reduce high rate retail and wholesale time deposits as they matured.

Advances from the FHLB at December 31, 2012 totaled $233.0 million, a decrease of $20.0 million or 7.9% from September 30, 2012 and a decrease of $328.0 million or 58.5% from December 31, 2011. The decrease from September 30, 2012 was due to repaying short-term funding. The decrease from December 31, 2011 was primarily the effect of prepaying $125.0 million of long-term FHLB advances during the June 30, 2012 quarter as part of repositioning the balance sheet, as well as a shift in funding mix due to the organic growth of core deposits and the acquisition of low-cost deposits from Plantation and Liberty.

Shareholders' equity at December 31, 2012 was $299.6 million, an increase of $7.1 million or 2.4% over September 30, 2012 and an increase of $22.5 million or 8.1% over December 31, 2011. The increases were due to the effect of net operating results. Both First Financial's and First Federal's regulatory capital ratios are in excess of "well-capitalized" minimums.

Cash Dividend Declared

On January 24, 2013, First Financial declared a quarterly cash dividend of $12.50 per share on its Fixed Rate Cumulative Perpetual Preferred Stock, Series A, payable on February 15, 2013 to preferred shareholders of record as of February 5, 2013. First Financial also declared a quarterly cash dividend of $0.05 per common share, payable on February 22, 2013 to shareholders of record as of February 8, 2013.

FIRST FINANCIAL HOLDINGS, INC. SELECTED FINANCIAL INFORMATION (Unaudited) For the Quarters Ended (dollars in thousands) December 31,

2012 September 30,

2012 June 30,

2012 March 31,

2012 December 31,

2011 Average for the Quarter Total assets $ 3,216,018 $ 3,283,512 $ 3,339,705 $ 3,151,385 $ 3,153,286 Investment securities 283,929 291,223 443,181 490,356 469,925 Loans 2,602,812 2,673,438 2,619,409 2,420,000 2,428,743 Allowance for loan losses 45,997 48,329 50,547 52,282 54,178 Deposits 2,594,112 2,664,207 2,596,642 2,228,613 2,272,035 Borrowings 282,122 294,796 428,505 609,665 565,114 Shareholders' equity 296,851 290,047 285,672 277,390 279,066 Performance Metrics Return on average assets 1.06% 0.81% 1.51% 0.22% 1.98% Return on average shareholders' equity 11.43 9.20 17.62 2.51 22.32 Net interest margin (FTE)1 4.69 4.35 4.08 3.84 3.91 Net interest margin, adjusted (non-GAAP)2 4.15 4.29 4.08 3.84 3.91 Efficiency ratio (non-GAAP) 67.69 69.19 66.05 68.87 70.12 Pre-tax pre-provision earnings (non-GAAP) $ 16,566 $ 14,716 $ 24,993 $ 12,725 $ 32,783 Capital Ratios Equity to assets 9.32% 9.01% 8.69% 8.84% 8.81% Tangible common equity to tangible assets (non-GAAP) 7.07 6.77 6.47 6.70 6.67 Book value per common share $ 14.20 $ 13.77 $ 13.45 $ 12.89 $ 12.84 Tangible book value per common share (non-GAAP) 13.71 13.25 12.91 12.75 12.69 Dividends paid per common share, authorized 0.05 0.05 0.05 0.05 0.05 Common shares outstanding, end of period (000s) 16,527 16,527 16,527 16,527 16,527 Tier 1 leverage capital ratio3 10.54% 10.12% 9.79% 10.22% Tier 1 risk-based capital ratio3 14.89 14.42 13.89 14.81 Total risk-based capital ratio3 16.16 15.70 15.16 16.08 Tier 1 leverage capital ratio (bank only)4 9.97 9.47 9.06 9.00 8.92% Tier 1 risk-based capital ratio (bank only)4 14.10 13.50 12.86 13.05 12.35 Total risk-based capital ratio (bank only)4 15.37 14.78 14.13 14.32 13.61 Asset Quality Metrics Allowance for loan losses as a percent of loans 1.77% 1.80% 1.85% 2.16% 2.24% Allowance for loan losses as a percent of nonperforming loans 89.30 94.53 97.72 101.75 112.19 Nonperforming loans as a percent of loans 1.98 1.90 1.90 2.12 2.00 Nonperforming assets as a percent of loans and other repossessed assets acquired 2.70 2.72 2.94 3.02 2.83 Nonperforming assets as a percent of total assets 2.11 2.18 2.36 2.28 2.17 Net loans charged-off as a percent of average loans (annualized) 0.99 1.07 1.04 1.60 1.39 Net loans charged-off $ 6,333 $ 6,981 $ 6,673 $ 9,493 $ 8,254 Asset Quality Metrics Excluding Covered Loans Allowance for loan losses as a percent of non-covered loans 1.94% 1.99% 2.06% 2.28% 2.39% Allowance for loan losses as a percent of non-covered nonperforming loans 108.10 118.82 123.61 148.22 177.35 Nonperforming loans as a percent of non-covered loans 1.81 1.67 1.67 1.54 1.34 Nonperforming assets as a percent of non-covered loans and other repossessed assets acquired 2.18 1.97 2.01 2.00 1.91 Nonperforming assets as a percent of total assets 1.53 1.42 1.45 1.42 1.37 1 Net interest margin is presented on an annual basis, includes taxable equivalent adjustments to interest income and is based on a federal tax rate of 35%. 2 See Non-GAAP Reconciliation table for details. 3 The quarter ended March 31, 2012 represented the first period holding company ratios for First Financial were required to be filed with the Federal Reserve Bank included within FR Y-9C, Consolidated Financial Statements for Bank Holding Companies. The capital ratios presented above for the quarter ended September 30, 2012 at the holding company are considered preliminary until the regulatory report is filed with the Federal Reserve Bank. 4 Capital ratios beginning with the quarter ended March 31, 2012 for First Federal Bank are based on reporting requirements for financial institutions filing FFIEC 041, FDIC Consolidated Reports of Condition and Income (the "Call Report"). Prior period ratios are reported based on superseded regulatory requirements previously issued by the Office of Thrift Supervision.

FIRST FINANCIAL HOLDINGS, INC. CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS (Unaudited) Three Months Ended Twelve Months Ended (in thousands, except per share data) December 31,

2012 September 30,

2012 June 30,

2012 March 31,

2012 December 31,

2011 December 31,

2012 December 31,

2011 INTEREST INCOME Interest and fees on loans $ 38,927 $ 37,104 $ 35,643 $ 32,476 $ 33,460 $ 144,150 $ 136,629 Interest and dividends on investments 2,519 2,771 3,538 3,867 3,859 12,695 17,551 Other 103 139 162 16 293 420 1,646 Total interest income 41,549 40,014 39,343 36,359 37,612 157,265 155,826 INTEREST EXPENSE Interest on deposits 3,388 3,747 3,981 3,951 4,554 15,067 22,685 Interest on borrowed money 3,072 3,070 3,649 4,156 4,159 13,947 16,474 Total interest expense 6,460 6,817 7,630 8,107 8,713 29,014 39,159 NET INTEREST INCOME 35,089 33,197 31,713 28,252 28,899 128,251 116,667 Provision for loan losses 4,161 4,533 4,697 6,745 7,445 20,136 106,863 Net interest income after provision for loan losses 30,928 28,664 27,016 21,507 21,454 108,115 9,804 NONINTEREST INCOME Service charges on deposit accounts 7,900 7,772 7,558 7,302 7,099 30,532 27,658 Mortgage and other loan income 5,987 4,061 4,372 3,435 2,681 17,855 8,599 Trust and plan administration 1,219 1,117 1,078 1,081 1,192 4,495 4,753 Brokerage fees 810 655 875 664 532 3,004 2,443 Other 1,062 754 699 769 650 3,284 2,642 Other-than-temporary impairment on securities (144) (145) (145) (69) (180) (503) (525) Gain on acquisition (661) --- 14,550 --- --- 13,889 --- Gain on sale or call of securities --- 334 3,543 --- --- 3,877 1,419 Gain on sold loan pool, net --- --- --- --- 20,796 --- 22,696 Total noninterest income 16,173 14,548 32,530 13,182 32,770 76,433 69,685 NONINTEREST EXPENSE Salaries and employee benefits 16,020 15,621 15,212 15,142 14,511 61,995 61,952 Occupancy costs 2,214 2,333 2,933 2,267 2,144 9,747 8,656 Furniture and equipment 2,033 2,132 1,893 1,809 1,870 7,867 7,188 Other real estate owned, net 18 1,030 134 530 1,541 1,712 5,324 FDIC insurance and regulatory fees 646 693 761 994 830 3,094 3,740 Professional services 1,838 1,980 1,875 1,465 1,042 7,158 5,203 Advertising and marketing 714 964 966 652 789 3,296 3,454 Other loan expense 2,283 1,620 1,283 1,351 1,043 6,537 4,057 Intangible amortization 512 512 368 90 90 1,482 334 FDIC indemnification impairment 3,423 563 --- --- --- 3,986 --- Other expense 5,656 5,581 5,300 4,409 5,026 20,946 16,681 FHLB prepayment termination charge --- --- 8,525 --- --- 8,525 --- Goodwill impairment --- --- --- --- --- --- 630 Total noninterest expense 35,357 33,029 39,250 28,709 28,886 136,345 117,219 Income (loss) from continuing operations before taxes 11,744 10,183 20,296 5,980 25,338 48,203 (37,730) Income tax expense (benefit) from continuing operations 3,921 3,516 7,712 4,241 9,766 19,390 (14,542) NET INCOME (LOSS) FROM CONTINUING OPERATIONS 7,823 6,667 12,584 1,739 15,572 28,813 (23,188) Loss from discontinued operations, net of tax --- --- --- --- --- --- (3,594) NET INCOME (LOSS) $ 7,823 $ 6,667 $ 12,584 $ 1,739 $ 15,572 $ 28,813 $ (26,782) Preferred stock dividends 812 813 812 813 813 3,250 3,250 Accretion on preferred stock discount 163 160 158 156 153 637 600 NET INCOME (LOSS) AVAILABLE TO COMMON SHAREHOLDERS $ 6,848 $ 5,694 $ 11,614 $ 770 $ 14,606 $ 24,926 $ (30,632) Net income (loss) per common share from continuing operations Basic $ 0.41 $ 0.34 $ 0.70 $ 0.05 $ 0.88 $ 1.51 $ (1.64) Diluted 0.41 0.34 0.70 0.05 0.88 1.51 (1.64) Net loss per common share from discontinued operations Basic $ --- $ --- $ --- $ --- $ --- $ --- $ (0.22) Diluted --- --- --- --- --- --- (0.22) Net income (loss) per common share Basic $ 0.41 $ 0.34 $ 0.70 $ 0.05 $ 0.88 $ 1.51 $ (1.85) Diluted 0.41 0.34 0.70 0.05 0.88 1.51 (1.85) Average common shares outstanding Basic 16,527 16,527 16,527 16,527 16,527 16,527 16,527 Diluted 16,531 16,529 16,528 16,528 16,527 16,529 16,527

FIRST FINANCIAL HOLDINGS, INC. NET INTEREST MARGIN ANALYSIS (Unaudited) For the Quarters Ended December 31, 2012 September 30, 2012 Change in (dollars in thousands) Average

Balance

Interest Average

Rate Average

Balance

Interest Average

Rate Average

Balance

Interest Basis

Points Earning assets Interest-bearing deposits with banks $ 32,711 $ 13 0.17% $ 19,130 $ 7 0.15% $ 13,581 $ 6 2 Investment securities1 283,929 2,519 3.78 291,223 2,771 4.06 (7,294) (252) (28) Loans2 2,602,812 38,927 5.96 3 2,673,438 37,104 5.53 3 (70,626) 1,823 43 FDIC indemnification asset 75,530 90 0.47 77,641 132 0.68 (2,111) (42) (21) Total earning assets 2,994,982 41,549 5.55 3 3,061,432 40,014 5.23 3 (66,450) 1,535 32 Interest-bearing liabilities Deposits 2,205,336 3,388 0.61 2,292,106 3,747 0.65 (86,770) (359) (4) Borrowings 282,122 3,072 4.33 294,796 3,070 4.15 (12,674) 2 18 Total interest-bearing liabilities 2,487,458 6,460 1.03 2,586,902 6,817 1.05 (99,444) (357) (2) Net interest income $ 35,089 $ 33,197 $ 1,892 Net interest margin 4.69% 3 4.35% 3 34 1 Interest income used in the average rate calculation includes the tax equivalent adjustments of $168 thousand and $184 thousand for the quarters ended December 31, 2012 and September 30, 2012, respectively, calculated based on a federal tax rate of 35%. 2 Average loans include loans held for sale and nonaccrual loans. Loan fees, which are not material for any of the periods, have been included in loan interest income for the rate calculation. 3 See Non-GAAP Reconciliation for impact of improved performance of Cape Fear loan pool on net interest margin. For the Twelve Months Ended December 31, 2012 December 31, 2011 Change in (dollars in thousands) Average

Balance

Interest Average

Rate Average

Balance

Interest Average

Rate Average

Balance

Interest Basis

Points Earning Assets Interest-bearing deposits with banks $ 17,674 $ 41 0.23% $ 10,808 $ 20 0.19% $ 6,866 $ 21 4 Investment securities1 376,684 12,695 3.57 459,573 17,551 3.95 (82,889) (4,856) (38) Loans2 2,579,225 144,150 5.59 3 2,510,604 136,629 5.44 68,621 7,521 15 FDIC indemnification asset 67,987 379 0.56 58,969 1,626 2.76 9,018 (1,247) (220) Total Earning Assets 3,041,570 157,265 5.20 3 3,039,954 155,826 5.15 1,616 1,439 5 Interest-bearing liabilities Deposits 2,174,451 15,067 0.69 2,081,813 22,685 1.09 92,638 (7,618) (40) Borrowings 403,142 13,947 3.46 577,439 16,474 2.85 (174,297) (2,527) 61 Total interest-bearing liabilities 2,577,593 29,014 1.13 2,659,252 39,159 1.47 (81,659) (10,145) (34) Net interest income $ 128,251 $ 116,667 $ 11,584 Net interest margin3 4.24% 3 3.86% 38 1 Interest income used in the average rate calculation includes the tax equivalent adjustment of $759 thousand, and $593 thousand for the years ended December 31, 2012, and 2011, respectively, calculated based on a federal tax rate of 35%. 2 Average loans include loans held for sale and nonaccrual loans. Loan fees, which are not material for any of the periods, have been included in loan interest income for the rate calculation. 3 See Non-GAAP Reconciliation for impact of improved performance of Cape Fear loan pool on net interest margin.

FIRST FINANCIAL HOLDINGS, INC. CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS (Unaudited) (in thousands) December 31,

2012 September 30,

2012 June 30,

2012 March 31,

2012 December 31,

2011 ASSETS Cash and due from banks $ 60,290 $ 50,749 $ 62,831 $ 57,645 $ 61,400 Interest-bearing deposits with banks 57,161 35,668 7,270 5,879 15,275 Total cash and cash equivalents 117,451 86,417 70,101 63,524 76,675 Investment securities Securities available for sale, at fair value 253,798 236,048 244,059 442,531 404,550 Securities held to maturity, at amortized cost 15,555 17,331 20,014 19,835 20,486 Nonmarketable securities 20,914 23,254 29,327 37,965 32,694 Total investment securities 290,267 276,633 293,400 500,331 457,730 Loans Residential 1,031,533 1,080,406 1,099,474 1,029,176 1,032,134 Commercial 681,119 721,587 758,604 606,468 618,070 Consumer 782,672 772,376 774,405 719,923 735,253 Total loans 2,495,324 2,574,369 2,632,483 2,355,567 2,385,457 Less: Allowance for loan losses 44,179 46,351 48,799 50,776 53,524 Net loans 2,451,145 2,528,018 2,583,684 2,304,791 2,331,933 Loans held for sale 55,201 53,761 72,402 52,339 48,303 FDIC indemnification asset, net 80,268 75,017 77,311 46,272 51,021 Premises and equipment, net 85,378 83,916 85,285 83,146 82,907 Bank owned life insurance 50,624 50,241 10,000 --- --- Other intangible assets, net 8,025 8,478 8,931 2,310 2,401 Other assets 77,199 83,006 103,060 92,825 95,994 Total assets $ 3,215,558 $ 3,245,487 $ 3,304,174 $ 3,145,538 $ 3,146,964 LIABILITIES Deposits Noninterest-bearing checking $ 388,259 $ 382,077 $ 359,352 $ 307,750 $ 279,310 Interest-bearing checking 511,647 507,262 502,731 435,320 429,907 Savings and money market 743,970 730,365 731,428 563,344 522,496 Retail time deposits 845,391 869,544 934,245 753,481 791,544 Wholesale time deposits 106,066 127,509 175,446 204,594 215,941 Total deposits 2,595,333 2,616,757 2,703,202 2,264,489 2,239,198 Advances from FHLB 233,000 253,000 233,000 533,000 561,000 Long-term debt 47,204 47,204 47,204 47,204 47,204 Other liabilities 40,380 36,026 33,504 22,802 22,384 Total liabilities 2,915,917 2,952,987 3,016,910 2,867,495 2,869,786 SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY Preferred stock 1 1 1 1 1 Common stock 215 215 215 215 215 Additional paid-in capital 196,819 196,612 196,409 196,204 196,002 Treasury stock, at cost (103,563) (103,563) (103,563) (103,563) (103,563) Retained earnings 208,853 202,832 198,100 187,311 187,367 Accumulated other comprehensive loss (2,684) (3,597) (3,898) (2,125) (2,844) Total shareholders' equity 299,641 292,500 287,264 278,043 277,178 Total liabilities and shareholders' equity $ 3,215,558 $ 3,245,487 $ 3,304,174 $ 3,145,538 $ 3,146,964

FIRST FINANCIAL HOLDINGS, INC. DELINQUENT LOANS December 31, 2012 September 30, 2012 June 30, 2012 March 31, 2012 December 31, 2011 (30-89 days past due)

(dollars in thousands)

$ % of

Portfolio

$ % of

Portfolio

$ % of

Portfolio

$ % of

Portfolio

$ % of

Portfolio Residential loans Residential 1-4 family $ 2,800 0.29% $ 2,361 0.23% $ 1,244 0.12% $ 1,889 0.19% $ 2,986 0.31% Residential land 47 0.09 157 0.30 475 0.85 123 0.30 561 1.35 Total residential loans 2,847 0.28 2,518 0.23 1,719 0.16 2,012 0.20 3,547 0.34 Commercial loans Commercial business 847 0.72 582 0.46 903 0.84 1,677 1.90 908 1.08 Commercial real estate 3,492 0.71 2,397 0.46 3,014 0.54 3,065 0.69 3,514 0.77 Commercial construction --- --- --- --- --- --- --- --- --- --- Commercial land 1,573 2.24 318 0.43 675 0.87 2,271 4.15 1,185 1.94 Total commercial loans 5,912 0.87 3,297 0.46 4,592 0.61 7,013 1.16 5,607 0.91 Consumer loans Home equity 4,414 1.15 2,204 0.58 2,017 0.52 3,315 0.95 4,525 1.27 Manufactured housing 3,241 1.16 2,506 0.90 1,835 0.66 1,502 0.54 3,267 1.19 Marine 284 0.37 227 0.33 300 0.50 358 0.71 597 1.14 Other consumer 384 0.91 742 1.64 626 1.26 445 0.97 831 1.66 Total consumer loans 8,323 1.06 5,679 0.74 4,778 0.62 5,620 0.78 9,220 1.25 Total delinquent loans $ 17,082 0.68% $ 11,494 0.45% $ 11,089 0.42% $ 14,645 0.62% $ 18,374 0.77% FIRST FINANCIAL HOLDINGS, INC. NONPERFORMING ASSETS December 31, 2012 September 30, 2012 June 30, 2012 March 31, 2012 December 31, 2011

(dollars in thousands)

$ % of

Portfolio

$ % of

Portfolio

$ % of

Portfolio

$ % of

Portfolio

$ % of

Portfolio Residential loans Residential 1-4 family $ 7,137 0.75% $ 10,881 1.08% $ 10,460 1.02% $ 6,649 0.68% $ 4,977 0.51% Residential land 785 1.49 1,558 2.96 1,423 2.54 1,398 3.43 1,448 3.48 Total residential loans 7,922 0.77 12,439 1.15 11,883 1.08 8,047 0.78 6,425 0.62 Commercial loans Commercial business 1,460 1.23 1,407 1.12 1,198 1.11 1,931 2.19 3,666 4.37 Commercial real estate 18,386 3.74 15,853 3.05 15,918 2.87 18,474 4.13 17,127 3.75 Commercial construction 247 23.21 247 13.71 261 1.52 261 1.60 605 3.67 Commercial land 4,058 5.79 2,990 4.02 4,577 5.87 5,240 9.56 5,232 8.54 Total commercial loans 24,151 3.55 20,497 2.84 21,954 2.89 25,906 4.27 26,630 4.31 Consumer loans Home equity 10,049 2.61 10,145 2.67 10,636 2.74 9,779 2.81 8,192 2.29 Manufactured housing 3,355 1.20 2,221 0.80 2,197 0.79 2,648 0.96 3,461 1.26 Marine 139 0.18 90 0.13 29 0.05 63 0.12 246 0.47 Other consumer 275 0.65 228 0.50 306 0.62 131 0.29 224 0.45 Total consumer loans 13,818 1.77 12,684 1.64 13,168 1.70 12,621 1.75 12,123 1.65 Total nonaccrual loans 45,891 1.84 45,620 1.77 47,005 1.79 46,574 1.98 45,178 1.89 Loans 90+ days still accruing 43 74 75 51 121 Restructured loans, still accruing 3,536 3,340 2,857 3,276 2,411 Total nonperforming loans 49,470 1.98% 49,034 1.90% 49,937 1.90% 49,901 2.12% 47,710 2.00% Nonperforming loans held for sale --- --- --- --- --- Other repossessed assets acquired 18,338 21,579 28,191 21,818 20,487 Total nonperforming assets $ 67,808 $ 70,613 $ 78,128 $ 71,719 $ 68,197 FIRST FINANCIAL HOLDINGS, INC. NET CHARGE-OFFS December 31, 2012 September 30, 2012 June 30, 2012 March 31, 2012 December 31, 2011

(dollars in thousands)

$ % of

Portfolio*

$ % of

Portfolio*

$ % of

Portfolio*

$ % of

Portfolio*

$ % of

Portfolio* Residential loans Residential 1-4 family $ 2,756 1.10% $ 294 0.12% $ 1,070 0.42% $ 507 0.21% $ 391 0.16% Residential land 257 1.89 403 2.91 78 0.59 701 6.75 532 5.31 Total residential loans 3,013 1.13 697 0.26 1,148 0.42 1,208 0.47 923 0.37 Commercial loans Commercial business 126 0.42 924 3.22 334 1.34 825 3.60 640 3.22 Commercial real estate 588 0.46 1,994 1.47 714 0.54 1,462 1.30 1,417 1.22 Commercial construction (1) (0.41) 11 0.56 (2) (0.05) (2) (0.05) (3) (0.07) Commercial land 89 0.48 1,037 5.43 723 4.00 1,439 9.87 804 4.94 Total commercial loans 802 0.46 3,966 2.14 1,769 0.99 3,724 2.41 2,858 1.83 Consumer loans Home equity 1,343 1.44 1,125 1.17 2,580 2.71 2,264 2.57 2,955 3.26 Manufactured housing 899 1.29 778 1.12 666 0.97 1,467 2.13 845 1.23 Marine (19) (0.11) 146 0.88 82 0.60 361 2.83 142 1.05 Other consumer 295 2.51 269 2.22 428 3.48 469 3.90 531 4.09 Total consumer loans 2,518 1.31 2,318 1.20 3,756 1.98 4,561 2.51 4,473 2.41 Total net charge-offs $ 6,333 0.99% $ 6,981 1.07% $ 6,673 1.04% $ 9,493 1.60% $ 8,254 1.39% *Represents an annualized rate

FIRST FINANCIAL HOLDINGS, INC. NON-GAAP RECONCILIATION (Unaudited) As of and for the Quarters Ended (dollars in thousands, except per share data) December 31,

2012 September 30,

2012 June 30,

2012 March 31,

2012 December 31,

2011 Efficiency Ratio from Continuing Operations Net interest income (A) $ 35,089 $ 33,197 $ 31,713 $ 28,252 $ 28,899 Taxable equivalent adjustment (B) 168 184 226 182 145 Noninterest income (C) 16,173 14,548 32,530 13,182 32,770 Gain on acquisition (D) (661) -- 14,550 -- -- Net securities gains (losses) (E) (144) 189 3,398 (69) (180) Gain on sold loan pool, net (F) -- -- -- -- 20,796 Noninterest expense (G) 35,357 33,029 39,250 28,709 28,886 FHLB prepayment termination charge (H) -- -- 8,525 -- -- Efficiency Ratio: (G-H)/(A+B+C-D-E-F) (non-GAAP) 67.69% 69.19% 66.05% 68.87% 70.12% Tangible Assets and Tangible Common Equity Total assets $ 3,215,558 $ 3,245,487 $ 3,304,174 $ 3,145,538 $ 3,146,964 Other intangible assets, net (8,025) (8,478) (8,931) (2,310) (2,401) Tangible assets (non-GAAP) $ 3,207,533 $ 3,237,009 $ 3,295,243 $ 3,143,228 $ 3,144,563 Total shareholders' equity $ 299,641 $ 292,500 $ 287,264 $ 278,043 $ 277,178 Preferred stock (65,000) (65,000) (65,000) (65,000) (65,000) Other intangible assets, net (8,025) (8,478) (8,931) (2,310) (2,401) Tangible common equity (non-GAAP) $ 226,616 $ 219,022 $ 213,333 $ 210,733 $ 209,777 Shares outstanding, end of period (000s) 16,527 16,527 16,527 16,527 16,527 Tangible common equity to tangible assets (non-GAAP) 7.07% 6.77% 6.47% 6.70% 6.67% Book value per common share $ 14.20 $ 13.77 $ 13.45 $ 12.89 $ 12.84 Tangible book value per common share (non-GAAP) 13.71 13.25 12.91 12.75 12.69 Pre-tax Pre-provision Earnings from Continuing Operations Income before income taxes $ 11,744 $ 10,183 $ 20,296 $ 5,980 $ 25,338 Provision for loan losses 4,161 4,533 4,697 6,745 7,445 Pre-tax pre-provision earnings (non-GAAP) $ 15,905 $ 14,716 $ 24,993 $ 12,725 $ 32,783 Impact of Improved Performance of Cape Fear Loan Pool Net interest income $ 35,089 $ 33,197 $ 31,713 $ 28,252 $ 28,899 Tax equivalent adjustment 168 184 226 182 145 Net interest income on taxable equivalent basis (A) 35,257 33,381 31,939 28,434 29,044 Incremental loan accretion (472) (472) -- -- -- Interest income recognized on cash received in excess of initial investment (3,576) -- -- -- -- Net interest income, adjusted (non-GAAP) (B) $ 31,209 $ 32,909 $ 31,939 $ 28,434 $ 29,044 Average earning assets (C) $ 2,994,982 $ 3,061,432 $ 3,142,597 $ 2,967,614 $ 2,959,580 Net interest margin (A)/(C) 4.69% 4.35 4.08 3.84 3.91 Net interest margin, adjusted (B)/(C) (non-GAAP) 4.15% 4.29 4.08 3.84 3.91

