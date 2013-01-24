BG Medicine, Inc. Announces Proposed Public Offering of Common Stock

WALTHAM, Mass., Jan. 24, 2013 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- BG Medicine, Inc. BGMD, a company focused on the development and commercialization of novel cardiovascular diagnostics, today announced that it intends to offer and sell shares of its common stock in an underwritten public offering. BG Medicine also expects to grant the underwriters a 30-day option to purchase additional shares of common stock to cover over-allotments, if any. Lazard Capital Markets LLC is acting as sole book-running manager for the offering. While the offering is expected to price before 9:30 am EST on January 25, 2013, the offering is subject to market conditions, and there can be no assurance as to whether or when the offering may be completed, or as to the actual size or terms of the offering.

A registration statement on Form S-3 relating to the common stock offered in this offering was filed with, and declared effective by, the Securities and Exchange Commission (the "SEC"). A preliminary prospectus supplement, as well as a final prospectus supplement, relating to and describing the terms of the offering will be filed with the SEC, each of which will form a part of the effective registration statement. When available, copies of the preliminary and final prospectus supplements relating to these securities may be obtained by visiting the SEC's website at www.sec.gov or from Lazard Capital Markets LLC, 30 Rockefeller Plaza, 60th Floor, New York, NY 10020 or via telephone at (800) 542-0970.

This press release shall not constitute an offer to sell or the solicitation of an offer to buy these securities, nor shall there be any sale of these securities in any jurisdiction in which such offer, solicitation or sale would be unlawful prior to the registration or qualification under the securities laws of any such jurisdiction.

About BG Medicine, Inc.

BG Medicine, Inc. is a diagnostics company focused on the development and commercialization of novel cardiovascular tests to address significant unmet medical needs, improve patient outcomes and reduce healthcare costs. The Company has two products: the BGM Galectin-3® test for use in patients with chronic heart failure is available in the United States and Europe; and the CardioSCORE™ test for the risk prediction of major cardiovascular events will be launched in Europe in the first half of 2013. For additional information about BG Medicine, heart failure and galectin-3 testing, please visit www.bg-medicine.com and www.galectin-3.com.

CONTACT: Chuck Abdalian EVP & Chief Financial Officer Tel. (781) 434-0210