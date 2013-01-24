OTC Stock Review Issues Report on Terra Tech Corp.

ATLANTA, Jan. 24, 2013 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- OTC Stock Review announces that it has initiated coverage of Terra Tech Corp. TRTC. TRTC has landed on our radar screen with the introduction of its Bloom Room, a 34' plug and play mobile hydroponic chamber built inside a discreet 3-axle mobile car trailer that contains everything needed to produce high-grade, medical cannabis. Initial production is being shipped to customers in Colorado, who recently passed amendment 64 for full recreational legalization.

TRTC has revolutionized agricultural equipment by combining the best of the natural world with its industry leading technology. The Company has moved to the forefront of the race to create sustainable renewable solutions for food production, indoor cultivation, and agricultural research and development. In our opinion, TRTC is paving the way for the future of farming, which is indoors and vertical in highly productive and controlled environments. As this next generation of farming technology is implemented, the needs of many will be met.

TRTC could hold the key to feeding vast numbers of hungry people, as well as reducing our carbon footprint. Not only does TRTC's technology provide an opportunity to grow food where it has not been able to grow before, it also generates higher yields and produces a higher-quality, more-nutritious product.



The complete report can be found at http://www.otcstockreview.com/TRTC_Review.pdf

Additional information is available at http://www.allpennystocks.com/aps_us/company_spotlights/company_spotlight.asp

and

NOTE: The purpose of this release is to introduce the reader to OTCStockReview.com and Terra Tech Corp. OTC Stock Review is not a Registered Investment Advisor or a Broker/Dealer. Information and opinions presented in this release are solely for informative purposes and not intended, nor should they be construed as, investment advice. This document contains information obtained from public sources about Terra Tech Corp, but does not contain all the relevant material information necessary to evaluate the company. This release is not to be considered an offer to buy, sell, hold, and/or otherwise trade in the securities of Terra Tech Corp, as profiled. OTC Stock Review has been compensated three thousand five hundred dollars to perform investor relations services for Terra Tech Corp. Officers, directors, and employees of OTC Stock Review, may hold a long or short equity position of a profiled Company and may trade in these securities for their own accounts. Carefully review profiled companies with your investment advisor, stockbroker, or other such professional. OTC Stock Review is not liable for any investment decisions by its readers or their advisors. Any analysis contained herein does not purport to be a complete analysis of the profiled companies. Readers are encouraged to obtain copies of the profiled Company's periodic reports filed with United States Securities and Exchange Commission, which are generally available at http://www.sec.gov. You can view our complete disclaimer at http://www.otcstockreview.com/disclaimer.htm

CONTACT: OTC Stock Review David Kugelman 404-281-8556 dk@otcstockreview.com