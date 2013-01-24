Heritage Oaks Bancorp Reports Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2012 Results

PASO ROBLES, Calif., Jan. 24, 2013 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Heritage Oaks Bancorp (the "Company") HEOP, a community bank holding company and parent of Heritage Oaks Bank (the "Bank"), reported net income of $3.1 million for the three months ended December 31, 2012, compared with $4.1 million for the same period a year earlier. The decline in net income is largely attributable to the reversal of a portion of our deferred tax asset valuation allowance in the fourth quarter of 2011, whereas, the fourth quarter 2012 reflected a fully normalized tax provision. Income before taxes was a record $4.8 million for the three months ended December 31, 2012, a $0.6 million or 15.0% increase, compared with $4.2 million for the same period a year ago. Net income for the twelve months ended December 31, 2012 increased $5.3 million or 68.8% to a record $13.0 million compared with $7.7 million for the year ended December 31, 2011.

Highlights

Improved earnings before taxes and provision for loan losses by $3.3 million, or 21.2%, to $18.9 million for the twelve months ended December 31, 2012 compared with $15.6 million for the same period a year ago;



Grew total deposits $84.7 million or 10.8% to $870.9 million at December 31, 2012 compared with $786.2 million at December 31, 2011. Non-interest bearing deposit accounts grew $56.0 million or 25.8% to $273.2 million at December 31, 2012 compared with $217.2 million at December 31, 2011;



Completed the acquisition of the Morro Bay branch of Coast National Bank, adding $27.2 million in deposits as of December 31, 2012, which expanded the Bank's presence in the markets we serve;



Increased total gross loans $43.3 million or 6.7% to $689.6 million at December 31, 2012 compared with $646.3 million at December 31, 2011. Total agriculture lending, inclusive of farmland, and residential mortgage loan portfolios each almost doubled in size from a year ago as the Company focused on expanding these product lines. Total new loan production was $196.1 million for the twelve months ended December 31, 2012 compared with $105.5 for the same period a year earlier;



Reduced classified assets as a percent of Tier I capital plus ALLL to 35.4% at December 31, 2012 compared with 44.3% at December 31, 2011; and



Increased regulatory capital ratios to 12.3% and 16.8% for Tier 1 Leverage and Total Risk-Based Capital, respectively at December 31, 2012, and maintained the allowance for loan losses as a percent of total loans at 2.6% at December 31, 2012.

"We are very pleased with our achievements in the fourth quarter and for all of 2012," said Simone Lagomarsino, President and Chief Executive Officer of Heritage Oaks Bancorp. "We achieved record earnings for 2012, even as we made significant investments in our operations including the hiring of commercial, agri-business, and mortgage loan officers; the opening of a new loan production office in Oxnard; and the completion of the acquisition of the Morro Bay branch in December. In addition, we have made strides in improving our overall credit exposure as reflected in the improvement in the ratio of classified assets to Tier I capital plus ALLL. Today, we are operating from a position of strength and stability, which allows us to focus on our customers and to build new relationships throughout our markets."

Net Income Available to Common Shareholders

Net income available to common shareholders was $2.8 million, or $0.10 per diluted common share, for the three months ended December 31, 2012, compared with $3.9 million, or $0.15 per diluted common share, for the same three months ended a year earlier. Net income available to common shareholders for the year ended December 31, 2012 was $11.6 million, or $0.44 per diluted common share, compared with $6.4 million, or $0.24 per diluted common share for the year ended December 31, 2011. The key components of the change in net income available to common shareholders for the three and twelve month periods are discussed below.

Net Interest Income

Net interest income was $10.8 million, or 4.35% of average interest earning assets, for the three months ended December 31, 2012 compared with $10.9 million, or 4.67% of average earning assets, for the same comparable period a year earlier. For the twelve months ended December 31, 2012, net interest income was $42.5 million, or 4.46% of average interest earning assets, compared with $43.2 million, or 4.71% of average interest earning assets, for the same period a year ago. The decline in net interest margin reflects the continuing trend of margin compression that has taken place throughout 2012, as a result of the historically low interest rate environment.

We continue to anticipate net interest margin pressure due to the very low interest rate environment, a competitive environment for quality loan relationships, increased refinancing activity of existing loans at lower rates, and a change in the mix of our loan portfolio. We are working to mitigate the impact of the pressure on our net interest margin over the short term through efforts to grow the loan portfolio rather than investing in lower yielding investment securities, through reductions in non-accrual loan balances, and through modest reductions in the cost of deposits and borrowings.

Provision for Loan Losses

We recorded no provision for loan losses for the three months ended December 31, 2012 compared with $0.7 million for the same period a year earlier. The lack of a provision in the fourth quarter of 2012 was largely driven by recoveries in the fourth quarter exceeding charge-offs along with continued improvements in the credit quality of the loan portfolio. For the twelve months ended December 31, 2012, we recorded $7.7 million of provision for loan losses compared with $6.1 million for the same period a year ago. The increase in provision for loan losses in 2012 was largely driven by increased specific reserve requirements for a few large loans placed on non-accrual status in the first half of 2012 and to a lesser degree an increase in the overall loan portfolio, offset by improved historical net charge-offs. Net charge-offs declined $2.8 million, or 24% to $8.9 million for the twelve months ended December 31, 2012 compared with $11.7 million for the same period a year earlier. Net charge-offs as a percent of average loans declined to 1.32% for the twelve months ended December 31, 2012, compared with 1.75% for the same period a year earlier. The 2012 ratio of net charge-offs to average loans is the lowest annual level the Company has reported since 2008.

Non-Interest Income

Non-interest income was $3.5 million for the three months ended December 31, 2012, a $0.3 million or 10% increase, compared with $3.2 million for the same period a year earlier. For the twelve months ended December 31, 2012, non-interest income was $12.5 million, a $2.8 million or 29% increase, compared with $9.7 million for the same period a year ago. The increase in non-interest income was primarily the result of higher gain on sale of mortgage loans, investment securities, and Other Real Estate Owned ("OREO").

Non-Interest Expense

Non-interest expense was $9.5 million for the three months ended December 31, 2012 compared with $9.2 million for the same period a year earlier. For the twelve months ended December 31, 2012, non-interest expense was $36.1 million compared with $37.3 million for the same period a year earlier. Non-interest expense has been impacted by an increase in loss provisions for mortgage repurchases for mortgages sold in 2007; an increase in salaries and employee benefits due to higher commissions resulting from higher mortgage loan originations; and the re-establishment of a management incentive compensation plan in 2012. The Company's operating efficiency ratio slightly improved to 67.9% for the twelve months ended December 31, 2012 compared with 68.0% for the same period a year ago. The Company's operating efficiency ratio for 2012 was negatively impacted by one-time expense items, as well as net interest margin compression.

Income Taxes

The provision for income taxes was $1.7 million for the three months ended December 31, 2012 compared with $0.1 million for the same period a year earlier, which prior period included a $1.5 million partial reversal of our deferred tax valuation allowance. For the twelve months ended December 31, 2012, the Company recorded a benefit from income taxes of $1.8 million, which included a reversal of the remaining $5.6 million of deferred tax asset valuation allowance. The tax benefit in 2012 compared with a provision for income taxes of $1.8 million for the same period a year ago, which included the previously mentioned $1.5 million partial valuation allowance reversal. As the earnings outlook improved in late 2011 and into 2012, the Company reversed the valuation allowance based upon our change in expectation of future profitability and therefore our assessment of our ability to fully realize the deferred tax asset. Excluding the impact of the valuation allowance reversals in 2012, the Company's effective tax rate for all of 2012 was 33.9% compared with 34.8% for the same period a year ago.

Balance Sheet

Total assets increased $110.4 million, or 11.2%, to $1.1 billion at December 31, 2012 compared with $987.1 million at December 31, 2011. The increase in total assets was primarily the result of growth in total loans and investment securities. This asset growth was primarily funded by an $84.7 million, or 11%, increase in total deposits; with 66% of the deposit growth coming from non-interest bearing demand deposit accounts. Total stockholders' equity was $145.5 million at December 31, 2012, an increase of $15.9 million or 12.3%, compared with $129.6 million at December 31, 2011. The increase in stockholders' equity was primarily driven by earnings for the year.

The Company's liquidity ratio (total cash and cash equivalents plus unpledged marketable securities divided by the sum of total deposits and short-term liabilities less pledged securities) was 36.4% at December 31, 2012 compared with 35.1% at December 31, 2011.

The Company and the Bank exceeded the ratios generally required to be considered a "well capitalized" financial institution for regulatory purposes. The tier I leverage ratio for the Company and the Bank were 12.3% and 11.9%, respectively at December 31, 2012. The total risk-based Capital ratio for the Company and the Bank were 16.8% and 16.3%, respectively at December 31, 2012. The Company remains current on all obligations, including its junior subordinated debentures, and preferred stock issued under the U.S. Treasury's Capital Purchase Program and privately placed preferred stock.

Asset Quality

Classified loans decreased $2.8 million or 5.2% to $51.1 million at December 31, 2012 compared with $53.9 million at December 31, 2011. Classified assets as a percent of Tier I Capital plus the allowance for loan losses improved to 35.4% at December 31, 2012 compared with 44.3% at December 31, 2011.

Non-accrual loans increased $4.9 million to $17.3 million at December 31, 2012 compared with $12.4 million at December 31, 2011, of which $12.6 million were still paying per their contractual terms. Non-performing loans to gross loans increased to 2.5% at December 31, 2012 from 1.9% at December 31, 2011. The Company held no OREO at December 31, 2012, a decrease of $0.9 million from December 31, 2011. Total non-performing assets, inclusive of non-accrual loans, increased $4.0 million to $17.3 million at December 31, 2012 compared with $13.3 million at December 31, 2011. The percentage of non-performing assets to total assets was 1.6% at December 31, 2012 compared with 1.4% at December 31, 2011.

Total troubled debt restructurings ("TDRs") outstanding were $11.6 million at December 31, 2012 compared with $3.7 million at December 31, 2011. The increase in the level of reported TDRs in 2012 was largely the result of a single large loan relationship that was modified in the first quarter of 2012. The ALLL was $18.1 million, or 2.6% of total loans, compared with $19.3 million, or 3.0% of total loans at December 31, 2011. The decrease in the ALLL to total loans ratio is due to continued decreases in the historical loss experience of the loan portfolio.

Conference Call

The Company will host a conference call to discuss these fourth quarter results at 8:00 a.m. PST on January 25, 2013.

Annual Report on Form 10-K

The Company intends to file with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission its Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2012, on or before March 18, 2013. This report can be accessed at the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission's website, www.sec.gov. Shortly after filing, it is also available free of charge at the Company's website, www.heritageoaksbancorp.com or by contacting the Company's Investor Relations Department. By including the foregoing website address, Heritage Oaks Bancorp does not intend to and shall not be deemed to incorporate by reference any material contained therein.

About Heritage Oaks Bancorp

With $1.1 billion in assets, Heritage Oaks Bancorp is the holding company for Heritage Oaks Bank which operates as Heritage Oaks Bank and Business First, a division of Heritage Oaks Bank. Heritage Oaks Bank has its headquarters and two branch offices in Paso Robles, two branch offices in San Luis Obispo and Santa Maria, single branch offices in Cambria, Arroyo Grande, Atascadero, Templeton, and Morro Bay, as well as a loan production office in Oxnard. Heritage Oaks Bank conducts commercial banking business in the counties of San Luis Obispo, Santa Barbara, and Ventura. The Business First division has one branch office in Santa Barbara. Visit Heritage Oaks Bancorp on the Web at www.heritageoaksbancorp.com.

Forward Looking Statements

This press release contains "forward looking statements" within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended. The Company intends such forward looking statements to be covered by the safe harbor provisions for forward looking statements. All statements other than statements of historical fact are "forward looking statements" for purposes of federal and state securities laws, including, but not limited to, statements about anticipated future operating and financial performance, financial position and liquidity, business prospects, strategic alternatives, business strategies, regulatory and competitive outlook, investment and expenditure plans, capital and financing needs and availability, acquisition and divestiture opportunities, plans and objectives of management for future operations, and other similar forecasts and statements of expectation and statements of assumptions underlying any of the foregoing. Words such as "will likely result," "aims," "anticipates," "believes," "could," "estimates," "expects," "hopes," "intends," "may," "plans," "projects," "seeks," "should," "will," and variations of these words and similar expressions are intended to identify these forward‐looking statements.

Forward looking statements are based on the Company's current expectations and assumptions regarding its business, the regulatory environment, the economy and other future conditions. Forward looking statements are subject to a number of risks and uncertainties that could cause the Company's actual results to differ materially and adversely from those contemplated by the forward looking statements. The Company cautions you against relying on any of these forward looking statements. They are neither statements of historical fact nor guarantees or assurances of future performance. Important factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those in the forward looking statements, include the following: the ongoing financial crisis in the United States, including the continuing softness in the California real estate market, and the response of federal and state government and our regulators thereto, general economic conditions in those areas in which the Company operates, competition, fluctuations in interest rates, changes in the Company's business strategy or development plans, changes in governmental regulation, changes in the credit quality of our loan portfolio, as well as economic, political and global changes arising from the war on terrorism, social unrest and other civil disturbances, the Company's ability to increase profitability, sustain growth, the Company's beliefs as to the adequacy of its existing and anticipated allowance for loan losses, beliefs and expectations about, and requirements to comply with the terms of the Memoranda of Understanding issued by regulatory authorities having oversight of the Company's and Bank's operations, and financial policies of the United States government.

Additional information on these risks and other factors that could affect operating results and financial condition are detailed in reports filed by the Company with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission, including the Company's Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2011, filed by the Company with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission on February 28, 2012. Forward looking statements speak only as of the date they are made, and the Company does not undertake to update forward looking statements to reflect circumstances or events that occur after the date the forward looking statements are made, whether as a result of new information, future developments or otherwise, and specifically disclaims any obligation to revise or update such forward looking statements for any reason, except as may be required by law.

Use of Non-GAAP Financial Information

Heritage Oaks Bancorp provides all information required in accordance with generally accepted accounting principles (GAAP), but it believes that evaluating its ongoing operating results and in particular, making comparisons to similar companies, may be enhanced by providing additional measures used by management to assess operating results. Earnings before income taxes and provision for loan losses, a non-GAAP financial measure, is presented because the Company believes adjusting its results to exclude tax and loan loss provisions provides stockholders with a useful metric for evaluating the core profitability of the Company. A schedule reconciling our GAAP net income to earnings before income taxes and provision for loan losses is provided at the end of the tables below.

Heritage Oaks Bancorp Consolidated Balance Sheets (unaudited) (dollar amounts in thousands) 12/31/2012 9/30/2012 12/31/2011 Assets Cash and due from banks $ 23,425 $ 22,917 $ 18,858 Interest bearing due from banks 10,691 21,259 16,034 Total cash and cash equivalents 34,116 44,176 34,892 Securities available for sale, at fair value 287,682 261,451 236,982 Federal Home Loan Bank stock, at cost 4,575 4,575 4,685 Loans held for sale 22,549 12,590 21,947 Gross loans 689,608 678,348 646,286 Net deferred loan fees (937) (977) (1,111) Allowance for loan losses (18,118) (17,987) (19,314) Net loans 670,553 659,384 625,861 Property, premises and equipment 15,956 15,238 5,528 Deferred tax assets, net 21,933 22,897 18,226 Bank owned life insurance 15,349 15,223 14,835 Goodwill 11,237 11,049 11,049 Core deposit intangible 1,744 1,424 1,682 Other real estate owned -- 615 917 Other assets 11,838 10,057 10,534 Total assets $ 1,097,532 $ 1,058,679 $ 987,138 Liabilities Deposits Demand, non-interest bearing 273,242 267,199 217,245 Savings, NOW, and money market 411,274 410,147 376,252 Time deposits under $100 89,249 88,738 102,628 Time deposits of $100 or more 97,105 88,948 90,083 Total deposits 870,870 855,032 786,208 Short term FHLB borrowing 33,000 9,500 29,500 Long term FHLB borrowing 33,500 36,500 22,000 Junior subordinated debentures 8,248 8,248 8,248 Other liabilities 6,385 7,114 11,628 Total liabilities 952,003 916,394 857,584 Stockholders' equity Preferred stock, 5,000,000 shares authorized: Series A senior preferred stock; $1,000 per share stated value issued and outstanding: 21,000 shares 20,536 20,441 20,160 Series C preferred stock, $3.25 per share stated value; issued and outstanding: 1,189,538 shares 3,604 3,604 3,604 Common stock, no par value; authorized: 100,000,000 shares; issued and outstanding: 25,307,110; 25,288,430; and 25,145,717 as of December 31, 2012; September 30, 2012; and December 31, 2011, respectively 101,354 101,296 101,140 Additional paid in capital 7,337 7,240 7,006 Retained earnings / (accumulated deficit) 8,773 6,004 (2,794) Accumulated other comprehensive income 3,925 3,700 438 Total stockholders' equity 145,529 142,285 129,554 Total liabilities and stockholders' equity $ 1,097,532 $ 1,058,679 $ 987,138 Book value per common share $ 4.78 $ 4.65 $ 4.17 Tangible book value per common share $ 4.27 $ 4.16 $ 3.67

Heritage Oaks Bancorp Consolidated Statements of Income (unaudited) Three Months Ended (dollar amounts in thousands except per share data) 12/31/2012 9/30/2012 12/31/2011 Interest Income Interest and fees on loans $ 9,989 $ 9,716 $ 10,213 Interest on investment securities 1,585 1,783 1,779 Other interest income 75 20 20 Total interest income 11,649 11,519 12,012 Interest Expense Interest on savings, NOW and money market deposits 273 288 336 Interest on time deposits under $100 185 205 310 Interest on time deposits in denominations of $100 or more 215 226 314 Other borrowings 213 215 146 Total interest expense 886 934 1,106 Net interest income before provision for loan losses 10,763 10,585 10,906 Provision for loan losses -- 1,286 693 Net interest income after provision for loan losses 10,763 9,299 10,213 Non-Interest Income Fees and service charges 620 611 633 Mortgage gain on sale and origination fees 1,192 1,181 895 Debit/credit card fee income 460 460 421 Earnings on bank owned life insurance 150 148 152 Gain on sale of investment securities 923 329 796 Gain on sale of other real estate owned 87 102 44 Other Income 116 153 272 Total non-interest income 3,548 2,984 3,213 Non-Interest Expense Salaries and employee benefits 4,782 4,532 4,258 Equipment 390 395 412 Occupancy 745 728 1,003 Promotional 258 171 177 Data processing 642 551 721 OREO related costs 31 54 115 Write-downs of foreclosed assets -- 53 230 Regulatory assessment costs 358 371 527 Audit and tax advisory costs 206 146 265 Director fees 116 126 146 Outside services 821 730 490 Provision for potential mortgage repurchases 210 125 (160) Amortization of intangible assets 84 86 89 Other general operating costs 831 727 948 Total non-interest expense 9,474 8,795 9,221 Income before provision / (benefit from) for income taxes 4,837 3,488 4,205 Provision / (benefit) for income taxes 1,710 (2,940) 75 Net income 3,127 6,428 4,130 Dividends and accretion on preferred stock 357 357 251 Net income available to common shareholders $ 2,770 $ 6,071 $ 3,879 Weighted Average Shares Outstanding Basic 25,101,083 25,089,325 25,054,204 Diluted 26,485,728 26,430,717 26,261,179 Earnings Per Common Share Basic $ 0.11 $ 0.24 $ 0.16 Diluted $ 0.10 $ 0.23 $ 0.15

Heritage Oaks Bancorp Consolidated Statements of Income (unaudited) Twelve Months Ended (dollar amounts in thousands except per share data) 12/31/2012 12/31/2011 Interest Income Interest and fees on loans $ 39,278 $ 41,345 Interest on investment securities 6,896 6,794 Other interest income 147 88 Total interest income 46,321 48,227 Interest Expense Interest on savings, NOW and money market deposits 1,147 1,508 Interest on time deposits under $100 892 1,448 Interest on time deposits in denominations of $100 or more 949 1,526 Other borrowings 830 541 Total interest expense 3,818 5,023 Net interest income before provision for loan losses 42,503 43,204 Provision for loan losses 7,681 6,063 Net interest income after provision for loan losses 34,822 37,141 Non-Interest Income Fees and service charges 2,568 2,453 Mortgage gain on sale and origination fees 4,263 2,645 Debit/credit card fee income 1,782 1,632 Earnings on bank owned life insurance 602 596 Gain on sale of investment securities 2,619 1,983 Gain / (loss) on sale of other real estate owned 199 (543) Other income 515 964 Total non-interest income 12,548 9,730 Non-Interest Expense Salaries and employee benefits 18,304 17,630 Equipment 1,613 1,739 Occupancy 3,287 3,771 Promotional 690 668 Data processing 2,553 2,975 OREO related costs 248 670 Write-downs of foreclosed assets 86 1,198 Regulatory assessment costs 1,596 2,360 Audit and tax advisory costs 679 779 Director fees 474 483 Outside services 2,393 1,524 Provision for potential mortgage repurchases 1,192 169 Amortization of intangible assets 342 445 Other general operating costs 2,674 2,907 Total non-interest expense 36,131 37,318 Income before (benefit from) / provision for income taxes 11,239 9,553 (Benefit from) / provision for income taxes (1,798) 1,828 Net income 13,037 7,725 Dividends and accretion on preferred stock 1,470 1,358 Net income available to common shareholders $ 11,567 $ 6,367 Weighted Average Shares Outstanding Basic 25,081,462 25,048,477 Diluted 26,401,871 26,254,745 Earnings Per Common Share Basic $ 0.46 $ 0.25 Diluted $ 0.44 $ 0.24

Heritage Oaks Bancorp Key Ratios Three Months Ended Twelve Months Ended PROFITABILITY / PERFORMANCE RATIOS 12/31/2012 9/30/2012 12/31/2011 12/31/2012 12/31/2011 Net interest margin 4.35% 4.36% 4.67% 4.46% 4.71% Return on average equity 8.59% 18.60% 12.87% 9.49% 6.19% Return on average common equity 9.16% 21.40% 14.98% 10.26% 6.35% Return on average tangible common equity 10.23% 24.08% 17.12% 11.55% 7.29% Return on average assets 1.17% 2.46% 1.66% 1.27% 0.79% Non interest income to total net revenue 24.79% 21.99% 22.76% 22.79% 18.38% Yield on interest earning assets 4.70% 4.75% 5.15% 4.86% 5.26% Cost of interest bearing liabilities 0.55% 0.58% 0.71% 0.60% 0.79% Cost of funds 0.39% 0.42% 0.52% 0.43% 0.60% Operating efficiency ratio (1) 70.36% 65.47% 66.17% 67.88% 67.98% ASSET QUALITY RATIOS Non-performing loans to total gross loans 2.51% 3.02% 1.91% Non-performing loans to equity 11.89% 14.39% 9.55% Non-performing assets to total assets 1.58% 1.99% 1.35% Allowance for loan losses to total gross loans 2.63% 2.65% 2.99% Net charge-offs / (recoveries) to average loans outstanding, annualized -0.07% 0.85% 1.08% 1.32% 1.75% Classified assets to Tier I + ALLL 35.40% 41.58% 44.31% 30-89 Day Delinquency Rate 0.12% 0.19% 0.12% CAPITAL RATIOS Company Leverage ratio 12.32% 12.15% 12.06% Tier I Risk-Based Capital Ratio 15.55% 14.92% 14.81% Total Risk-Based Capital Ratio 16.81% 16.19% 16.07% Bank Leverage ratio 11.93% 11.75% 11.85% Tier I Risk-Based Capital Ratio 15.02% 14.40% 14.51% Total Risk-Based Capital Ratio 16.28% 15.66% 15.77% (1) The efficiency ratio is defined as total non interest expense as a percent of the combined net interest income plus non interest income, exclusive of gains and losses on securities sales, other than temporary impairment losses, gains and losses on sale of OREO and other OREO related costs and gains and losses on sale of fixed assets.

Heritage Oaks Bancorp Average Balances Three Months Ended 12/31/2012 9/30/2012 12/31/2011 (dollar amounts in thousands) Balance Yield/Rate Inc/Exp Balance Yield/Rate Inc/Exp Balance Yield/Rate Inc/Exp Interest Earning Assets Investments with other banks $ -- 0.00% $ -- $ -- 0.00% $ -- $ -- 0.00% $ -- Interest bearing due from banks 16,006 0.20% 8 13,042 0.15% 5 16,362 0.15% 6 Investment securities taxable 203,846 2.07% 1,061 204,291 2.45% 1,256 208,096 2.72% 1,425 Investment securities non taxable 63,538 3.28% 524 62,634 3.35% 527 36,451 3.85% 354 Other investments 6,479 4.11% 67 6,478 0.92% 15 6,588 0.84% 14 Loans (1) 695,457 5.71% 9,989 678,655 5.70% 9,716 658,397 6.15% 10,213 Total earning assets $ 985,326 4.70% $11,649 $ 965,100 4.75% $ 11,519 $ 925,894 5.15% $ 12,012 Allowance for loan losses (18,998) (18,207) (20,500) Other assets 96,267 92,880 79,171 Total assets $ 1,062,595 $1,039,773 $ 984,565 Interest Bearing Liabilities Interest bearing demand $ 72,490 0.12% $ 22 $ 70,664 0.13% $ 23 $ 63,667 0.10% $ 16 Savings 37,312 0.10% 9 36,454 0.10% 9 32,546 0.11% 9 Money market 298,130 0.32% 242 295,792 0.34% 256 278,739 0.44% 312 Time deposits 176,474 0.90% 400 182,138 0.94% 431 199,583 1.24% 623 Total interest bearing deposits 584,406 0.46% 673 585,048 0.49% 719 574,535 0.66% 960 Other secured borrowing -- 0.00% -- -- 0.00% -- 11 0.00% -- Federal Home Loan Bank borrowing 50,266 1.35% 171 45,527 1.48% 169 37,766 1.07% 102 Junior subordinated debentures 8,248 2.03% 42 8,248 2.22% 46 8,248 2.12% 44 Total borrowed funds 58,514 1.45% 213 53,775 1.59% 215 46,025 1.26% 146 Total interest bearing liabilities 642,920 0.55% 886 638,823 0.58% 934 620,560 0.71% 1,106 Non interest bearing demand 266,284 255,241 225,592 Total funding 909,204 0.39% 886 894,064 0.42% 934 846,152 0.52% 1,106 Other liabilities 8,548 8,252 11,098 Total liabilities $ 917,752 $ 902,316 $ 857,250 Stockholders' Equity Total stockholders' equity 144,843 137,457 127,315 Total liabilities and stockholders' equity $ 1,062,595 $1,039,773 $ 984,565 Net interest margin 4.35% 4.36% 4.67% Interest Rate Spread 4.15% $10,763 4.17% $ 10,585 4.44% $ 10,906 (1) Non-accrual loans have been included in total loans.

Heritage Oaks Bancorp Average Balances Twelve Months Ended 12/31/2012 12/31/2011 (dollar amounts in thousands) Balance Yield/Rate Inc/Exp Balance Yield/Rate Inc/Exp Interest Earning Assets Investments with other banks $ -- 0.00% $ -- $ 58 1.72% $ 1 Interest bearing due from banks 15,193 0.17% 26 16,343 0.18% 30 Investment securities taxable 202,109 2.45% 4,944 187,527 2.83% 5,304 Investment securities non taxable 57,065 3.42% 1,952 36,888 4.04% 1,490 Other investments 6,519 1.86% 121 7,934 0.72% 57 Loans (1) 672,929 5.84% 39,278 667,606 6.19% 41,345 Total interest earning assets $ 953,815 4.86% $ 46,321 $ 916,356 5.26% $48,227 Allowance for loan losses (19,169) (22,895) Other assets 90,315 83,527 Total assets $ 1,024,961 $ 976,988 Interest Bearing Liabilities Interest bearing demand $ 67,986 0.11% $ 77 $ 64,187 0.15% $ 95 Savings 35,769 0.10% 36 32,153 0.14% 46 Money market 289,079 0.36% 1,034 275,278 0.50% 1,367 Time deposits 183,803 1.00% 1,841 214,677 1.39% 2,974 Total interest bearing deposits $ 576,637 0.52% $ 2,988 $ 586,295 0.76% $ 4,482 Other secured borrowing -- 0.00% -- 3 0.00% -- Federal Home Loan Bank borrowing 50,153 1.27% 638 38,527 0.97% 372 Junior subordinated debentures 8,248 2.33% 192 8,248 2.05% 169 Total borrowed funds 58,401 1.42% 830 46,778 1.16% 541 Total interest bearing liabilities 635,038 0.60% 3,818 633,073 0.79% 5,023 Non interest bearing demand 243,304 208,646 Total funding 878,342 0.43% 3,818 841,719 0.60% 5,023 Other liabilities 9,227 10,445 Total liabilities $ 887,569 $ 852,164 Stockholders' Equity Total stockholders' equity 137,392 124,824 Total liabilities and stockholders' equity $ 1,024,961 $ 976,988 Net interest margin 4.46% 4.71% Interest Rate Spread 4.26% $ 42,503 4.47% $43,204 (1) Non-accrual loans have been included in total loans.

Heritage Oaks Bancorp Loans and Deposits (dollar amounts in thousands) Loans 12/31/2012 9/30/2012 12/31/2011 Real Estate Secured Multi-family residential $ 21,467 $ 16,429 $ 15,915 Residential 1 to 4 family 41,444 37,837 20,839 Home equity lines of credit 31,863 32,422 31,047 Commercial 372,592 374,799 357,499 Farmland 25,642 23,416 8,155 Total real estate secured 493,008 484,903 433,455 Commercial Commercial and industrial 125,340 119,496 141,065 Agriculture 21,663 17,948 15,740 Other 61 66 89 Total commercial 147,064 137,510 156,894 Construction Single family residential 8,074 11,267 13,039 Single family residential - Spec. 535 420 8 Multi-family 778 787 1,669 Commercial 10,329 14,401 8,015 Total construction 19,716 26,875 22,731 Land 24,664 23,633 26,454 Installment loans to individuals 4,895 5,146 6,479 All other loans (including overdrafts) 261 281 273 Total gross loans 689,608 678,348 646,286 Deferred loan fees 937 977 1,111 Allowance for loan losses 18,118 17,987 19,314 Total net loans $ 670,553 $ 659,384 $ 625,861 Loans held for sale $ 22,549 $ 12,590 $ 21,947 Deposits 12/31/2012 9/30/2012 12/31/2011 Demand, non-interest bearing $ 273,242 $ 267,199 $ 217,245 Interest-bearing demand 76,728 75,187 64,298 Savings 41,021 36,940 33,740 Money market 293,525 298,020 278,214 Time deposits 186,354 177,686 192,711 Total deposits $ 870,870 $ 855,032 $ 786,208

Heritage Oaks Bancorp Allowance for Loan Losses, Non-Performing and Classified Assets Three Months Ended Allowance for Loan Losses 12/31/2012 9/30/2012 12/31/2011 Balance, beginning of period $ 17,987 $ 18,149 $ 20,409 Provision for loan losses -- 1,286 693 Loans charge-off Residential 1 to 4 family 11 106 30 Commercial real estate -- -- 161 Commercial and industrial 717 261 254 Agriculture 145 1,250 115 Construction 460 92 -- Installment loans to individuals 155 9 5 Total loan charge-offs 1,488 1,718 565 Recoveries of loans previously charged-off 1,619 270 437 Charge-offs related to loan sales Commercial real estate -- -- 1,268 Farmland -- -- 392 Net charge-offs related to loan sales -- -- 1,660 Balance, end of period $ 18,118 $ 17,987 $ 19,314 Net charge-offs / (recoveries) $ (131) $ 1,448 $ 1,788 Non-Performing Assets 12/31/2012 9/30/2012 12/31/2011 Loans on non-accrual status Residential 1-4 family $ 835 $ 907 $ 622 Home equity lines of credit 58 381 359 Commercial real estate 928 4,428 4,551 Farmland 1,077 1,089 -- Commercial and industrial 4,657 3,243 1,625 Agriculture 907 1,075 2,327 Construction 1,380 1,840 937 Land 7,182 7,300 1,886 Installment 285 206 61 Total non-accruing loans $ 17,309 $ 20,469 $ 12,368 Total non-performing loans 17,309 20,469 12,368 Other real estate owned (OREO) -- 615 917 Other repossessed assets -- -- 42 Total non-performing assets $ 17,309 $ 21,084 $ 13,327 Classified assets 12/31/2012 9/30/2012 12/31/2011 Loans $ 51,130 $ 57,553 $ 53,953 Other real estate owned (OREO) -- 615 917 Other 308 342 5,166 Total classified assets $ 51,438 $ 58,510 $ 60,036 Classified assets to Tier I + ALLL 35.40% 41.58% 44.31% Note: Classified assets consists of substandard and non-performing loans, OREO, non-investment grade securities, other repossessed assets, loans held for sale that were substandard and substandard letters of credit.

Heritage Oaks Bancorp Quarter to Date Non-Performing Loan Reconciliation Balance Transfers Returns to Transfers Balance September 30, Net to Foreclosed Accrual Net to Held December 31, (dollar amounts in thousands) 2012 Additions Paydowns Advances Collateral Status Charge-offs for Sale 2012 Real Estate Secured Residential 1 to 4 family $ 907 $ 100 $ (161) $ -- $ -- $ -- $ (11) $ -- $ 835 Home equity line of credit 381 -- (323) -- -- -- -- -- 58 Commercial 4,428 389 (3,889) -- -- -- -- -- 928 Farmland 1,089 -- (12) -- -- -- -- -- 1,077 Commercial Commercial and industrial 3,243 3,036 (905) -- -- -- (717) -- 4,657 Agriculture 1,075 -- (23) -- -- -- (145) -- 907 Other -- -- -- -- -- -- -- -- -- Construction Commercial 1,840 -- -- -- -- -- (460) -- 1,380 Land 7,300 -- (118) -- -- -- -- -- 7,182 Installment loans to individuals 206 271 (37) -- -- -- (155) -- 285 Totals $ 20,469 $ 3,796 $ (5,468) $ -- $ -- $ -- $ (1,488) $ -- $ 17,309

Heritage Oaks Bancorp Year to Date Non-Performing Loan Reconciliation Balance Transfers Returns to Transfers Balance December 31, Net to Foreclosed Accrual Net to Held December 31, (dollar amounts in thousands) 2011 Additions Paydowns Advances Collateral Status Charge-offs for Sale 2012 Real Estate Secured Residential 1 to 4 family $ 527 $ 614 $ (189) $ -- $ -- $ -- $ (117) $ -- $ 835 Home equity line of credit 359 65 (366) -- -- -- -- -- 58 Commercial 4,551 6,981 (4,694) -- -- (3,556) (2,354) -- 928 Farmland -- 1,089 (12) -- -- -- -- -- 1,077 Commercial -- -- -- -- -- -- -- Commercial and industrial 1,625 8,272 (1,608) -- (344) -- (3,288) -- 4,657 Agriculture 2,327 484 (59) -- -- -- (1,845) -- 907 Construction Single family residential 937 -- (937) -- -- -- -- -- -- Commercial -- 2,508 -- -- -- -- (1,128) -- 1,380 Land 1,981 9,217 (1,700) -- (162) -- (2,154) -- 7,182 Installment loans to individuals 61 451 (43) -- -- -- (184) -- 285 Totals $ 12,368 $ 29,681 $ (9,608) $ -- $ (506) $ (3,556) $ (11,070) $ -- $ 17,309

Heritage Oaks Bancorp Quarter to Date OREO Reconciliation Balance Balance September 30, December 31, (dollar amounts in thousands) 2012 Additions Sales Writedowns 2012 Real Estate Secured Residential 1 to 4 family $ 400 $ -- $ (400) $ -- $ -- Commercial 215 -- (215) -- -- Totals $ 615 $ -- $ (615) $ -- $ -- Heritage Oaks Bancorp Year to Date OREO Reconciliation Balance Balance December 31, December 31, (dollar amounts in thousands) 2011 Additions Sales Writedowns 2012 Real Estate Secured Residential 1 to 4 family $ -- $ 607 $ (576) $ (31) $ -- Commercial 215 -- (215) -- -- Construction Single family residential - Spec. 423 -- (397) (26) -- Tract 100 -- (100) -- -- Land 179 162 (300) (41) -- Totals $ 917 $ 769 $ (1,588) $ (98) $ --

Heritage Oaks Bancorp Reconciliation of GAAP to Non-GAAP Financial Measure Three Months Ended Twelve Months Ended (dollar amounts in thousands) 12/31/2012 9/30/2012 12/31/2011 12/31/2012 12/31/2011 GAAP Net Income $ 3,127 $ 6,428 $ 4,130 $ 13,037 $ 7,725 Adjusted for: Provision / (benefit) for income taxes 1,710 (2,940) 75 (1,798) 1,828 Provision for loan losses -- 1,286 693 7,681 6,063 Non-GAAP earnings before income taxes and provision for loan losses $ 4,837 $ 4,774 $ 4,898 $ 18,920 $ 15,616

