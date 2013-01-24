Rose Rock Midstream, L.P. Increases Distributions on Limited Partner Units

TULSA, Okla., Jan. 24, 2013 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Rose Rock Midstream, L.P. RRMS announced today that the Board of Directors of its general partner has declared a cash distribution for the fourth quarter of 2012 of $0.4025 per unit, or $1.61 per unit on an annualized basis. This distribution represents an increase of approximately 11 percent over the fourth quarter of 2011 quarterly distribution of $0.3625 per unit, and an approximately 2.5 percent increase over the prior quarter's distribution.

"We are pleased to announce the fourth consecutive increase in the distribution to RRMS limited partner unitholders since our initial public offering in December 2011," said Norm Szydlowski, chairman and chief executive officer of Rose Rock Midstream.

The distribution will be paid on February 14, 2013 to all unitholders of record on February 4, 2013.

About Rose Rock Midstream

Rose Rock Midstream, L.P. RRMS is a growth-oriented Delaware limited partnership formed by SemGroup® Corporation SEMG to own, operate, develop and acquire a diversified portfolio of midstream energy assets. Rose Rock Midstream provides crude oil gathering, transportation, storage and marketing services. Headquartered in Tulsa, OK, Rose Rock Midstream has operations in six states with the majority of its assets strategically located in or connected to the Cushing, Oklahoma crude oil marketing hub.

This release is a qualified notice under Treasury Regulation Section 1.1446-4(b). Brokers and nominees should treat 100% of Rose Rock Midstream, L.P.'s distributions to foreign investors as being attributable to income that is effectively connected with a United States trade or business. Therefore, distributions to foreign investors are subject to federal income tax withholding at the highest applicable effective tax rate.

The Rose Rock Midstream logo is available at http://www.globenewswire.com/newsroom/prs/?pkgid=14817

CONTACT: Investor Relations: Alisa Perkins 918-524-7711 roserockir@rrmidstream.com Media: Liz Barclay 918-524-8158 lbarclay@rrmidstream.com