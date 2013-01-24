City National Corporation Grows 2012 Net Income to $208.0 Million, Up 21 Percent From 2011; Fourth Quarter 2012 Net Income Totals $47.2 Million, or $0.87 Per Share

Loans and deposits grow at double-digit rates to record levels
Assets surpass $28 billion for the first time
LOS ANGELES, Jan. 24, 2013 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- City National Corporation CYN, the parent company of wholly owned City National Bank, today reported full-year 2012 net income of $208.0 million, or $3.83 per share, up 21 percent from $172.4 million, or $3.21 per share, in 2011.
Fourth-quarter 2012 net income totaled $47.2 million, or $0.87 per share, up 8 percent from $43.9 million, or $0.82 per share in the fourth quarter of 2011.
FOURTH-QUARTER 2012 HIGHLIGHTS
- Average fourth-quarter loan and lease balances were $14.0 billion, up 14 percent from the fourth quarter of 2011 and 3 percent higher than the third quarter of 2012, excluding loans covered by City National's acquisition-related loss-sharing agreements with the Federal Deposit Insurance Corporation (FDIC). Fourth-quarter loans and leases grew $1.1 billion, or 8 percent, from September 30, 2012 to a record of $14.8 billion, excluding FDIC-covered loans. These results reflect strong loan growth across all business segments, with nearly two-thirds coming from commercial and industrial lending.
- Average deposit balances grew to a record $23.4 billion in the fourth quarter of 2012, up 14 percent from the fourth quarter of 2011 and 7 percent higher than the third quarter of 2012. Average core deposits, which equal 97 percent of total balances, were up 15 percent from the fourth quarter of 2011 and up 7 percent from the third quarter of 2012. Period-end deposits reached a record of $23.5 billion.
- Fourth-quarter results included a provision for loan and lease losses of $7.0 million, up from $2.0 million in the third quarter of 2012. Total provisions, excluding FDIC-covered loans, were $10.0 million in 2012, compared with $12.5 million in 2011.
- On November 5, 2012, City National issued $175 million of 5.50 percent non-cumulative perpetual preferred stock, which qualifies as Tier 1 capital. Net proceeds will be used to support the company's future growth and for general corporate purposes, including debt repayment.
- City National announced on November 15, 2012, that its Board of Directors had declared an accelerated quarterly common stock cash dividend of $0.25 per share and a special common stock cash dividend of $0.25 per share. The quarterly and special dividends were payable on December 18, 2012 to stockholders of record on December 3, 2012, in addition to the regular $0.25 per share dividend paid in November. The company announced today that its Board of Directors has authorized a quarterly cash dividend of $13.75 per share on the 5.50 percent non-cumulative perpetual preferred stock, Series C (equivalent to $0.34375 per related depositary share), which is payable on February 13, 2013 to shareholders of record on January 29, 2013.
"2012 was a very strong year of growth in earnings, assets, clients and capabilities for City National," said President and CEO Russell Goldsmith. "Net income and revenue were up significantly, loan production set new records, deposits grew at double-digit rates, credit quality remained strong, and assets reached a new record of $28.6 billion.
"We increased our capabilities for clients with the acquisitions of Rochdale Investment Management and First American Equipment Finance, as well as with selected investments in people, products and technology. During the fourth quarter, the company took advantage of favorable market conditions to issue preferred stock, further enhancing its strong capital ratios and expanding its capacity and flexibility for future growth. We expanded our technology banking business to better serve the technology and life science industries, announced plans for new offices in both the San Francisco Bay Area and New York City, and added a strong mortgage warehouse lending team.
"These new capabilities, colleagues and resources, along with the strong momentum the whole company generated in the fourth quarter, strengthened City National's position and ability to serve its clients and grow its increasingly diversified businesses in 2013."
|For the three months ended
|For the three
|Dollars in millions,
|December 31,
|%
|months ended
|%
|except per share data
|2012
|2011
|Change
|September 30, 2012
|Change
|Earnings Per Common Share
|$ 0.87
|$ 0.82
|6
|$ 1.10
|(21)
|Net Income Attributable to CNC
|47.2
|43.9
|8
|59.8
|(21)
|Average Assets
|$ 27,255.9
|$ 23,694.2
|15
|$ 25,654.6
|6
|Return on Average Assets
|0.69%
|0.73%
|(5)
|0.93%
|(26)
|Return on Average Common
|Shareholders' Equity
|8.03%
|8.15%
|(1)
|10.35%
|(22)
ASSETS
Total assets at December 31, 2012 grew to a record $28.6 billion, up 21 percent from the fourth quarter of 2011 and 9 percent from the third quarter of 2012. The year-over-year increase largely reflects strong loan growth and an increase in the company's securities portfolio due to strong deposit growth.
REVENUE
Revenue for the fourth quarter of 2012 reached $303.6 million, up 5 percent from the year-ago period but down 4 percent from the third quarter of 2012. Revenue for the full-year 2012 totaled $1.2 billion, up 7 percent from 2011.
NET INTEREST INCOME
Fully taxable-equivalent net interest income was $209.1 million in the fourth quarter of 2012, up 1 percent from the same period of 2011 but down 3 percent from the third quarter of 2012. Fully taxable-equivalent net interest income for the full-year 2012 was $850.7 million, up 8 percent from $790.3 million in 2011.
Fourth-quarter average deposits reached a record $23.4 billion, up 14 percent from the fourth quarter of 2011 and up 7 percent from the third quarter of 2012. Average deposits for the full-year 2012 totaled $21.6 billion, up 12 percent from 2011. Period-end deposits grew to $23.5 billion, up 15 percent from December 31, 2011 and up 4 percent from September 30, 2012.
Average core deposits were $22.8 billion in the fourth quarter of 2012, up 15 percent from the same period of 2011 and up 7 percent from the third quarter of 2012. Full-year 2012 average core deposits grew 13 percent from 2011 to $20.9 billion.
Fourth-quarter 2012 average noninterest-bearing deposits were up 31 percent from the same period of 2011 and up 11 percent from the third quarter of 2012. Average noninterest-bearing balances for the full-year 2012 were up 31 percent from 2011.
Treasury Services deposit balances, which consist primarily of title, escrow and property management deposits, averaged $2.4 billion in the fourth quarter of 2012, up 32 percent from the same period of 2011 and up 6 percent from the third quarter of 2012. Treasury Services deposit balances averaged $2.2 billion for the full-year 2012, up 25 percent from 2011. The increases reflect higher residential refinance activity, as well as sales of existing homes during the quarter.
Fourth-quarter average loan balances, excluding FDIC-covered loans, were $14.0 billion, up 14 percent from the fourth quarter of 2011 and up 3 percent from the third quarter of 2012. Excluding leases obtained in the company's second-quarter 2012 acquisition of First American, fourth-quarter average loan and lease balances increased 12 percent from the year-ago period.
Full-year 2012 average loans, excluding FDIC-covered loans, were $13.3 billion, up 14 percent from 2011. Excluding leases obtained in the First American acquisition, full-year 2012 average loan and lease balances increased 12 percent from the prior year.
Fourth-quarter average commercial loans were up 23 percent from the same period in 2011 and 4 percent higher than the third quarter of 2012. The year-over-year increase was primarily due to organic loan growth, as well as the acquisition of First American.
Average balances for commercial real estate mortgages were up 24 percent from the fourth quarter of 2011, and they increased 4 percent from the third quarter of 2012. Average balances for commercial real estate construction loans were down 28 percent from the fourth quarter of 2011, and they declined 11 percent from the third quarter of 2012.
Average balances for single-family residential mortgage loans, nearly all of which are made to City National's private banking and entertainment industry clients, were up 5 percent from the year-ago period and 2 percent higher than the third quarter of 2012.
Average securities for the fourth quarter of 2012 totaled $9.7 billion, up 26 percent from the fourth quarter of 2011 and up 12 percent from the third quarter of 2012. The average duration of total securities at December 31, 2012 was 2.9, compared to 2.4 at December 31, 2011 and 2.8 at the end of the third quarter of 2012.
City National's net interest margin in the fourth quarter of 2012 averaged 3.27 percent, compared with 3.70 percent in the fourth quarter of 2011 and 3.58 percent in the third quarter of 2012. For the full-year 2012, City National's net interest margin averaged 3.61 percent, compared with 3.79 percent in the previous year. The declines were due primarily to strong deposit growth and lower yields on loans and securities. The company continued to invest a large share of its growing deposits in securities and other liquid assets.
Fourth-quarter net interest income included $17.5 million from the FDIC-covered loans that were repaid or charged off during the quarter. This compares with $18.9 million in the fourth quarter of 2011 and $22.2 million in the third quarter of 2012.
At December 31, 2012, City National's prime lending rate was 3.25 percent, unchanged from both December 31, 2011 and September 30, 2012.
|For the three months ended
|For the three
|December 31,
|%
|months ended
|%
|Dollars in millions
|2012
|2011
|Change
|September 30, 2012
|Change
|Average Loans and Leases,
|excluding Covered Loans
|$ 13,984.2
|$ 12,213.4
|14
|$ 13,587.5
|3
|Average Covered Loans
|1,089.9
|1,554.2
|(30)
|1,207.0
|(10)
|Average Total Securities
|9,652.7
|7,641.5
|26
|8,631.4
|12
|Average Earning Assets
|25,468.0
|22,083.9
|15
|23,892.0
|7
|Average Deposits
|23,386.3
|20,500.1
|14
|21,940.8
|7
|Average Core Deposits
|22,781.3
|19,781.8
|15
|21,208.5
|7
|Fully Taxable-Equivalent
|Net Interest Income
|209.1
|206.0
|1
|214.8
|(3)
|Net Interest Margin
|3.27%
|3.70%
|(12)
|3.58%
|(9)
COVERED ASSETS
Loans and other real estate owned (OREO) assets acquired in City National's FDIC‑assisted bank acquisitions totaled $1.0 billion at the end of the fourth quarter of 2012, compared to $1.5 billion at December 31, 2011 and $1.2 billion at September 30, 2012.
In the fourth quarter of 2012, the company recorded a $3.5 million non-cash net gain to reflect results of the quarterly update of cash-flow projections for the FDIC-covered loans. That total compared with $2.6 million in the third quarter. The fourth-quarter gain reflects a $6.5 million provision for losses on covered loans and an offsetting $10.0 million of noninterest income related to City National's loss-sharing agreements with the FDIC. In addition to the $3.5 million non-cash gain for the quarter, the company recognized $0.7 million of other covered assets expense. Income, net of expense, from FDIC-covered assets, excluding the base yield, totaled $2.8 million in the fourth quarter of 2012, up from $1.8 million in the third quarter of 2012. (The base yield is the yield on covered assets, excluding income related to covered loans that are repaid or charged off.)
City National will continue to update cash-flow projections for covered loans on a quarterly basis. Due to the uncertainty in the future performance of the covered loans, additional impairments may be recognized in the future.
OREO assets acquired by City National in its four FDIC-assisted bank acquisitions and subject to loss-sharing agreements totaled $58.3 million at December 31, 2012, compared to $98.5 million in the fourth quarter of 2011 and $83.6 million at the end of the third quarter of 2012.
NONINTEREST INCOME
Noninterest income was $99.9 million in the fourth quarter of 2012, up 16 percent from the fourth quarter of 2011 but down 7 percent from the third quarter of 2012. The increase from the year-earlier period was due largely to City National's third-quarter 2012 acquisition of Rochdale, lease income from the First American acquisition and higher international services income. The decrease from the third quarter of 2012 was primarily attributable to lower distribution income from investments.
City National's noninterest income totaled $357.6 million for the full year of 2012, up 5 percent from 2011.
In the fourth quarter of 2012, noninterest income accounted for 33 percent of City National's total revenue, compared to 30 percent in the fourth quarter of 2011 and 34 percent in the third quarter of 2012.
Wealth Management
City National's assets under management totaled $38.2 billion as of December 31, 2012, up 22 percent from the same period of 2011 and 1 percent higher than the third quarter of 2012.
Trust and investment fees were $44.0 million, up 33 percent from the fourth quarter of 2011 and 1 percent higher than the third quarter of 2012. Full-year trust and investment fee income rose 10 percent from 2011. The year-over-year increases were due primarily to the Rochdale acquisition, as well as higher sales and market appreciation.
Brokerage and mutual fund fees totaled $8.4 million, up 74 percent from the year-earlier period but down 7 percent from the third quarter of 2012. Brokerage and mutual fund fee income was $27.8 million for the full-year 2012, up 36 percent from 2011. The year-over-year increases in brokerage and mutual fund fees were due to the acquisition of Rochdale, as well as slightly higher short-term interest rates.
|At or for the
|At or for the
|three months ended
|three months
|December 31,
|%
|ended
|%
|Dollars in millions
|2012
|2011
|Change
|September 30, 2012
|Change
|Trust and Investment Fee Revenue
|$ 44.0
|$ 33.0
|33
|$ 43.5
|1
|Brokerage and Mutual Fund Fees
|8.4
|4.8
|74
|9.1
|(7)
|Assets Under Management (1)
|38,239.8
|31,326.3
|22
|38,043.1
|1
|Assets Under Management
|or Administration (1)(2)
|56,680.3
|46,490.3
|22
|56,671.8
|0
|(1) Excludes $21.7 billion, $19.8 billion and $16.0 billion of assets under management for asset managers in which City National held a noncontrolling ownership interest as of December 31, 2012, September 30, 2012 and December 31, 2011, respectively.
|(2) Assets under administration have been revised to exclude City National's investments that were held in custody and serviced by the company's wealth management business. Prior period balances have been reclassified to conform to current period presentation.
Other Noninterest Income
Fourth-quarter income from cash management and deposit transaction fees was $11.5 million, up 7 percent from the fourth quarter of 2011 but virtually unchanged from the third quarter of 2012. Full-year 2012 cash management and deposit transaction fee income was $45.6 million, up 3 percent from 2011. The year-over-year increases were due to new product sales and growth in transaction volumes.
Fee income from foreign exchange services and letters of credit totaled $11.3 million in the fourth quarter of 2012, up 29 percent from the fourth quarter of 2011 and 16 percent higher than the third quarter of 2012. Full-year 2012 foreign exchange services and letters of credit fee income totaled $40.0 million, up 10 percent from 2011. The increases largely reflect increased client activity and the addition of new relationships.
Other income was $24.2 million in the fourth quarter of 2012, up 39 percent from the fourth quarter of 2011 but down 13 percent from the third quarter of 2012. The increase from the year-ago period was due largely to the First American acquisition, as well as growth of income from client swap transactions and higher distribution income from investments. The increase was partly offset by lower gains on transfers of covered loans to OREO. Other income for the full-year 2012 was $82.9 million, up 9 percent from 2011.
NONINTEREST EXPENSE
City National's fourth-quarter 2012 noninterest expense amounted to $222.0 million, up 12 percent from the fourth quarter of 2011 and 7 percent higher than the third quarter of 2012. The year-over-year increase was due largely to the Rochdale and First American acquisitions, as well as higher premises costs. Fourth-quarter 2012 results also included $4.7 million, or $0.05 per share, in legal and professional fees and expense related to the resolution of a legal claim. This was partly offset by lower OREO expense. Noninterest expense for the full-year 2012 amounted to $825.1 million, up 2 percent from 2011.
CREDIT QUALITY
The following credit quality information excludes loans subject to loss-sharing agreements involving City National's FDIC-assisted transactions:
Net recoveries in the fourth quarter of 2012 totaled $2.0 million, or 0.06 percent of total loans and leases on an annualized basis. The company realized net charge-offs of $5.5 million, or 0.18 percent, in the fourth quarter of 2011 and $2.2 million, or 0.06 percent, in the third quarter of 2012. Net recoveries for the full-year 2012 were $7.1 million, or 0.05 percent of total loans and leases. This compares with net charge-offs of $5.4 million in 2011.
At December 31, 2012, nonperforming assets amounted to $120.8 million, or 0.81 percent of the company's total loans and leases and OREO, compared to $142.8 million, or 1.16 percent, at December 31, 2011 and $130.5 million, or 0.95 percent, at September 30, 2012.
Nonaccrual loans at December 31, 2012 were $99.8 million, compared to $112.0 million at December 31, 2011 and $103.5 million at September 30, 2012. Criticized and classified loans declined from the third quarter of 2012, and overall credit trends remain favorable.
|As of
|As of
|As of
|December 31, 2012
|September 30, 2012
|December 31, 2011
|Period-end Loans (in millions)
|Total
|Nonaccrual
|Total
|Nonaccrual
|Total
|Nonaccrual
|Commercial
|$ 6,949.1
|$ 9.2
|$ 6,264.6
|$ 18.8
|$ 5,246.1
|$ 19.9
|Commercial Real Estate Mortgages
|2,829.7
|33.2
|2,463.7
|36.6
|2,110.8
|21.9
|Residential Mortgages
|3,962.2
|9.6
|3,897.7
|11.7
|3,763.2
|9.8
|Real Estate Construction
|222.8
|40.9
|242.1
|29.0
|315.6
|50.9
|Equity Lines of Credit
|711.7
|6.4
|719.0
|6.9
|741.1
|8.6
|Other Loans
|142.8
|0.5
|137.6
|0.5
|132.6
|0.9
|Total Loans (1)
|$ 14,818.3
|$ 99.8
|$ 13,724.7
|$ 103.5
|$ 12,309.4
|$ 112.0
|Other Real Estate Owned (1)
|21.0
|27.0
|30.8
|Total Nonperforming Assets, excluding
|Covered Assets
|$ 120.8
|$ 130.5
|$ 142.8
|(1) Excludes covered loans, net of allowance, of $1.0 billion, $1.1 billion and $1.4 billion at December 31, 2012, September 30, 2012 and December 31, 2011, respectively, and covered other real estate owned of $58.3 million, $83.6 million and $98.5 million at December 31, 2012, September 30, 2012 and December 31, 2011, respectively.
City National recorded a provision for credit losses of $7.0 million in the fourth quarter of 2012, bringing its total provisions for the year to $10.0 million. The company recorded total provisions of $12.5 million in 2011, including $5.0 million in the fourth quarter of 2011.
At December 31, 2012, City National's allowance for loan and lease losses totaled $277.9 million, or 1.88 percent of total loans and leases. That compares with $262.6 million, or 2.13 percent, at December 31, 2011 and $268.4 million, or 1.96 percent, at the end of the third quarter of 2012. The company also maintains an additional $24.8 million in reserves for off-balance-sheet credit commitments.
Commercial Loans
Commercial loan net recoveries were $2.0 million in the fourth quarter of 2012. This compares to net charge-offs of $12.5 million in the year-earlier period and $4.9 million in the third quarter of 2012. Net recoveries in the full year of 2012 amounted to $10.4 million, compared to net charge-offs of $14.8 million in 2011.
Commercial loans on nonaccrual totaled $9.2 million in the fourth quarter of 2012, compared to $19.9 million at December 31, 2011 and $18.8 million at September 30, 2012.
Construction Loans
City National's $222.8 million commercial real estate construction portfolio includes secured loans to developers of residential and nonresidential properties. This portfolio now represents less than 2 percent of the company's total loans.
Fourth-quarter net recoveries of construction loans were $0.2 million, compared to net recoveries of $6.9 million in the fourth quarter of 2011 and $3.1 million in the third quarter of 2012. Full-year net charge-offs of construction loans were $1.5 million, compared to net recoveries of $5.0 million in 2011.
At December 31, 2012, construction loans on nonaccrual totaled $40.9 million, compared to $50.9 million at December 31, 2011 and $29.0 million at September 30, 2012.
Commercial Real Estate Mortgage Loans
Fourth-quarter net charge-offs in the company's $2.8 billion commercial real estate mortgage portfolio were $0.3 million, compared to net charge-offs of $0.1 million in the fourth quarter of 2011 and $0.2 million in the third quarter of 2012. Full-year net charge-offs were $0.1 million, compared to net recoveries of $6.9 million in 2011.
Commercial real estate mortgage loans on nonaccrual totaled $33.2 million, compared to $21.9 million at December 31, 2011 and $36.6 million at September 30, 2012.
Residential Mortgage Loans and Equity Lines of Credit
City National's $4.0 billion residential mortgage portfolio and $0.7 billion home-equity portfolio continued to perform exceptionally well. Together, they accounted for $0.2 million in net charge-offs in the fourth quarter of 2012, compared to net charge-offs of $0.6 million at September 30, 2012 and $0.4 million at December 31, 2011. Full-year 2012 net charge-offs amounted to $2.7 million, compared to $2.8 million in 2011.
Residential mortgage loans and lines of credit on nonaccrual were $16.0 million in the fourth quarter of 2012, compared to $18.4 million in the fourth quarter of 2011 and $18.6 million in the third quarter of 2012.
INCOME TAXES
City National's effective tax rate for the fourth quarter of 2012 was 30.5 percent, down from 33.9 percent in the year-earlier period. The company's full-year 2012 effective tax rate was 32.1 percent, up from 30.6 percent in the prior year. The increases were due largely to higher pretax income.
CAPITAL LEVELS
City National remains well-capitalized, ending the fourth quarter of 2012 with a Tier 1 common shareholders' equity ratio of 8.5 percent, compared to 10.2 percent at December 31, 2011 and 9.1 percent at September 30, 2012.1 The change from the year-earlier period is a reflection of asset growth and the acquisitions of Rochdale and First American.
Total risk-based capital and Tier 1 risk-based capital ratios at December 31, 2012 were 12.5 percent and 9.4 percent, respectively. City National's Tier 1 leverage ratio at December 31, 2012 was 6.6 percent. All of City National's capital ratios are above minimum regulatory standards for "well-capitalized" institutions.
Total risk-based capital, Tier 1 risk-based capital and Tier 1 leverage ratios at September 30, 2012 were 12.4 percent, 9.1 percent and 6.3 percent, respectively.
The increase in Total and Tier 1 capital ratios from the third quarter was due primarily to the company's issuance of $175 million of preferred stock on November 5, 2012.
The period-end ratio of equity to total assets at December 31, 2012 was 8.8 percent, compared to 9.1 percent at December 31, 2011 and 8.9 percent at September 30, 2012.
2013 OUTLOOK
Given particularly strong growth in net income in 2012, management expects net income to grow very modestly in 2013. Nonetheless, loan and deposit balances are expected to increase, and credit quality should remain strong, though rising loan balances may require a somewhat higher loan-loss provision. Low interest rates and a very flat yield curve will continue to put pressure on the company's net interest margin. This outlook reflects management's expectations for the continuation of moderate economic growth throughout 2013.
CONFERENCE CALL
City National Corporation will host a conference call this afternoon to discuss fourth-quarter 2012 financial results. The call will begin at 2:00 p.m. PST. Analysts and investors may dial in and participate in the question/answer session. To access the call, please dial (866) 393-6804 and enter Conference ID 80288825. A listen-only live broadcast of the call also will be available on the investor relations page of the company's Website at cnb.com. There, it will be archived and available for 12 months.
ABOUT CITY NATIONAL
City National Corporation's wholly owned subsidiary, City National Bank, provides banking, investment and trust services through 78 offices, including 16 full-service regional centers, in Southern California, the San Francisco Bay Area, Nevada, New York City, Nashville and Atlanta. The corporation and its investment affiliates manage or administer $56.7 billion in client investment assets, including more than $38.2 billion under direct management.
For more information about City National, visit the company's Website at cnb.com.
1 For notes on non-GAAP measures, see page 15 of the Selected Financial Information.
|CITY NATIONAL CORPORATION
|FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS
|(unaudited)
|Three Months
|Twelve Months
|For The Period Ended December 31,
|2012
|2011
|% Change
|2012
|2011
|% Change
|Per Common Share
|Net income attributable to City National Corporation
|Basic
|$ 0.87
|$ 0.82
|6
|$ 3.85
|$ 3.24
|19
|Diluted
|0.87
|0.82
|6
|3.83
|3.21
|19
|Dividends
|0.75
|0.20
|275
|1.50
|0.80
|88
|Book value
|43.89
|40.86
|7
|Results of Operations: (In millions)
|Interest income
|$ 218
|$ 215
|1
|$ 887
|$ 843
|5
|Interest expense
|14
|13
|6
|56
|70
|(21)
|Net interest income
|204
|202
|1
|831
|773
|7
|Net interest income (Fully taxable-equivalent)
|209
|206
|1
|851
|790
|8
|Total revenue
|304
|288
|5
|1,188
|1,115
|7
|Provision for credit losses on loans and leases, excluding covered loans
|7
|5
|40
|10
|13
|(20)
|Provision for losses on covered loans
|6
|18
|(63)
|45
|44
|4
|Net income attributable to City National Corporation
|47
|44
|8
|208
|172
|21
|Financial Ratios:
|Performance Ratios:
|Return on average assets
|0.69%
|0.73%
|0.82%
|0.77%
|Return on average common shareholders' equity
|8.03
|8.15
|9.20
|8.38
|Period-end equity to period-end assets
|8.75
|9.06
|Net interest margin
|3.27
|3.70
|3.61
|3.79
|Expense to revenue ratio
|68.90
|62.73
|65.29
|65.53
|Capital Adequacy Ratios (Period-end):
|Tier 1 leverage
|6.60
|6.77
|Tier 1 risk-based capital
|9.41
|10.26
|Total risk-based capital
|12.52
|12.83
|Asset Quality Ratios:
|Allowance for loan and lease losses to:
|Total loans and leases, excluding covered loans
|1.88%
|2.13%
|Nonaccrual loans
|278.48
|234.37
|Nonperforming assets, excluding covered assets, to:
|Total loans and leases and other real estate owned, excluding covered assets
|0.81
|1.16
|Total assets
|0.42
|0.60
|Net recoveries (charge-offs) to average total loans and leases, excluding covered loans (annualized)
|0.06%
|(0.18)%
|0.05%
|(0.05)%
|Average Balances: (In millions)
|Loans and leases, excluding covered loans
|$ 13,984
|$ 12,213
|14
|$ 13,285
|$ 11,698
|14
|Covered loans
|1,090
|1,554
|(30)
|1,269
|1,699
|(25)
|Securities
|9,653
|7,642
|26
|8,496
|6,635
|28
|Interest-earning assets
|25,468
|22,084
|15
|23,564
|20,842
|13
|Assets
|27,256
|23,694
|15
|25,236
|22,528
|12
|Core deposits
|22,781
|19,782
|15
|20,937
|18,512
|13
|Deposits
|23,386
|20,500
|14
|21,629
|19,306
|12
|Interest-bearing liabilities
|10,136
|10,359
|(2)
|10,056
|10,614
|(5)
|Common shareholders' equity
|2,342
|2,136
|10
|2,261
|2,058
|10
|Total equity
|2,432
|2,136
|14
|2,283
|2,077
|10
|Period-End Balances: (In millions)
|Loans and leases, excluding covered loans
|$ 14,818
|$ 12,309
|20
|Covered loans
|1,031
|1,482
|(30)
|Securities
|10,719
|8,102
|32
|Assets
|28,618
|23,666
|21
|Core deposits
|22,938
|19,728
|16
|Deposits
|23,502
|20,388
|15
|Common shareholders' equity
|2,335
|2,145
|9
|Total equity
|2,505
|2,145
|17
|Wealth Management: (In millions) (1)
|Assets under management
|$ 38,240
|$ 31,326
|22
|Assets under management or administration (2)
|56,680
|46,490
|22
|(1) Excludes $21.7 billion and $16.0 billion of assets under management for asset managers in which City National held a noncontrolling ownership interest as of December 31, 2012 and December 31, 2011, respectively.
|(2) Assets under administration have been revised to exclude City National's investments that were held in custody and serviced by the company's wealth management business. Prior period balances have been reclassified to conform to current period presentation.
|CITY NATIONAL CORPORATION
|CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF INCOME
|(unaudited)
|(Dollars in thousands
|
Three Months Ended
December 31,
|
Twelve Months Ended
December 31,
|except per share data)
|2012
|2011
|% Change
|2012
|2011
|% Change
|Interest income
|$ 218,302
|$ 215,252
|1
|$ 886,551
|$ 843,090
|5
|Interest expense
|14,580
|13,695
|6
|55,715
|70,100
|(21)
|Net interest income
|203,722
|201,557
|1
|830,836
|772,990
|7
|Provision for credit losses on loans and leases, excluding covered loans
|7,000
|5,000
|40
|10,000
|12,500
|(20)
|Provision for losses on covered loans
|6,498
|17,667
|(63)
|45,346
|43,646
|4
|Noninterest income
|Trust and investment fees
|44,026
|32,995
|33
|155,224
|140,732
|10
|Brokerage and mutual fund fees
|8,424
|4,836
|74
|27,804
|20,440
|36
|Cash management and deposit transaction fees
|11,480
|10,689
|7
|45,649
|44,305
|3
|International services
|11,342
|8,783
|29
|39,963
|36,466
|10
|FDIC loss sharing (expense) income, net
|(2,524)
|7,633
|(133)
|(6,017)
|(8,637)
|(30)
|Gain on disposal of assets
|2,892
|4,263
|(32)
|11,293
|20,300
|(44)
|Gain (loss) on securities
|13
|(273)
|105
|822
|4,415
|(81)
|Gain on acquisition
|--
|--
|--
|--
|8,164
|(100)
|Other
|24,225
|17,476
|39
|82,865
|75,682
|9
|Total noninterest income
|99,878
|86,402
|16
|357,603
|341,867
|5
|Noninterest expense
|Salaries and employee benefits
|123,812
|112,822
|10
|479,302
|448,702
|7
|Net occupancy of premises
|17,554
|13,616
|29
|61,534
|54,340
|13
|Legal and professional fees
|17,844
|10,846
|65
|52,840
|49,955
|6
|Information services
|8,896
|8,359
|6
|34,244
|32,097
|7
|Depreciation and amortization
|8,720
|7,014
|24
|32,485
|27,596
|18
|Amortization of intangibles
|1,932
|1,350
|43
|7,268
|7,727
|(6)
|Marketing and advertising
|9,111
|8,101
|12
|30,665
|28,920
|6
|Office services and equipment
|4,735
|4,234
|12
|17,848
|17,968
|(1)
|Other real estate owned
|9,869
|15,233
|(35)
|38,253
|65,044
|(41)
|FDIC assessments
|4,499
|4,480
|0
|18,117
|29,480
|(39)
|Other
|15,044
|12,174
|24
|52,582
|43,266
|22
|Total noninterest expense
|222,016
|198,229
|12
|825,138
|805,095
|2
|Income before taxes
|68,086
|67,063
|2
|307,955
|253,616
|21
|Applicable income taxes
|20,780
|22,758
|(9)
|98,822
|77,561
|27
|Net income
|$ 47,306
|$ 44,305
|7
|$ 209,133
|$ 176,055
|19
|Less: Net income attributable to noncontrolling interest
|60
|445
|(87)
|1,084
|3,634
|(70)
|Net income attributable to City National Corporation
|$ 47,246
|$ 43,860
|8
|$ 208,049
|$ 172,421
|21
|Other Data:
|Earnings per common share - basic
|$ 0.87
|$ 0.82
|6
|$ 3.85
|$ 3.24
|19
|Earnings per common share - diluted
|$ 0.87
|$ 0.82
|6
|$ 3.83
|$ 3.21
|19
|Dividends paid per common share
|$ 0.75
|$ 0.20
|275
|$ 1.50
|$ 0.80
|88
|Common dividend payout ratio
|86.16%
|24.25%
|255
|38.96%
|24.64%
|58
|Return on average assets
|0.69%
|0.73%
|(5)
|0.82%
|0.77%
|6
|Return on average common shareholders' equity
|8.03%
|8.15%
|(1)
|9.20%
|8.38%
|10
|Net interest margin (Fully taxable-equivalent)
|3.27%
|3.70%
|(12)
|3.61%
|3.79%
|(5)
|Full-time equivalent employees
|3,472
|3,256
|7
|CITY NATIONAL CORPORATION
|CONSOLIDATED QUARTERLY STATEMENTS OF INCOME
|(unaudited)
|2012
|(Dollars in thousands
|Fourth
|Third
|Second
|First
|Year to
|except per share data)
|Quarter
|Quarter
|Quarter
|Quarter
|Date
|Interest income
|$ 218,302
|$ 224,768
|$ 229,889
|$ 213,592
|$ 886,551
|Interest expense
|14,580
|14,846
|13,410
|12,879
|55,715
|Net interest income
|203,722
|209,922
|216,479
|200,713
|830,836
|Provision for credit losses on loans and leases, excluding covered loans
|7,000
|2,000
|1,000
|--
|10,000
|Provision for losses on covered loans
|6,498
|18,089
|13,293
|7,466
|45,346
|Noninterest income
|Trust and investment fees
|44,026
|43,477
|34,067
|33,654
|155,224
|Brokerage and mutual fund fees
|8,424
|9,059
|5,293
|5,028
|27,804
|Cash management and deposit transaction fees
|11,480
|11,526
|11,475
|11,168
|45,649
|International services
|11,342
|9,819
|10,017
|8,785
|39,963
|FDIC loss sharing (expense) income, net
|(2,524)
|1,667
|(6,026)
|866
|(6,017)
|Gain on disposal of assets
|2,892
|3,199
|3,011
|2,191
|11,293
|Gain (loss) on securities
|13
|817
|(457)
|449
|822
|Other
|24,225
|27,693
|17,388
|13,559
|82,865
|Total noninterest income
|99,878
|107,257
|74,768
|75,700
|357,603
|Noninterest expense
|Salaries and employee benefits
|123,812
|120,210
|115,035
|120,245
|479,302
|Net occupancy of premises
|17,554
|16,238
|14,056
|13,686
|61,534
|Legal and professional fees
|17,844
|11,757
|11,359
|11,880
|52,840
|Information services
|8,896
|8,660
|8,539
|8,149
|34,244
|Depreciation and amortization
|8,720
|8,324
|8,013
|7,428
|32,485
|Amortization of intangibles
|1,932
|1,932
|1,518
|1,886
|7,268
|Marketing and advertising
|9,111
|7,141
|7,597
|6,816
|30,665
|Office services and equipment
|4,735
|4,673
|4,492
|3,948
|17,848
|Other real estate owned
|9,869
|8,749
|7,541
|12,094
|38,253
|FDIC assessments
|4,499
|4,616
|4,523
|4,479
|18,117
|Other
|15,044
|15,586
|11,843
|10,109
|52,582
|Total noninterest expense
|222,016
|207,886
|194,516
|200,720
|825,138
|Income before taxes
|68,086
|89,204
|82,438
|68,227
|307,955
|Applicable income taxes
|20,780
|29,052
|27,271
|21,719
|98,822
|Net income
|$ 47,306
|$ 60,152
|$ 55,167
|$ 46,508
|$ 209,133
|Less: Net income attributable to noncontrolling interest
|60
|372
|409
|243
|1,084
|Net income attributable to City National Corporation
|$ 47,246
|$ 59,780
|$ 54,758
|$ 46,265
|$ 208,049
|Other Data:
|Earnings per common share - basic
|$ 0.87
|$ 1.10
|$ 1.02
|$ 0.86
|$ 3.85
|Earnings per common share - diluted
|$ 0.87
|$ 1.10
|$ 1.01
|$ 0.86
|$ 3.83
|Dividends paid per common share
|$ 0.75
|$ 0.25
|$ 0.25
|$ 0.25
|$ 1.50
|Common dividend payout ratio
|86.16%
|22.63%
|24.57%
|28.91%
|38.96%
|Return on average assets
|0.69%
|0.93%
|0.90%
|0.79%
|0.82%
|Return on average common shareholders' equity
|8.03%
|10.35%
|9.86%
|8.58%
|9.20%
|Net interest margin (Fully taxable-equivalent)
|3.27%
|3.58%
|3.91%
|3.74%
|3.61%
|Full-time equivalent employees
|3,472
|3,439
|3,330
|3,235
|CITY NATIONAL CORPORATION
|CONSOLIDATED QUARTERLY STATEMENTS OF INCOME
|(unaudited)
|2011
|(Dollars in thousands
|Fourth
|Third
|Second
|First
|Year to
|except per share data)
|Quarter
|Quarter
|Quarter
|Quarter
|Date
|Interest income
|$ 215,252
|$ 216,892
|$ 210,136
|$ 200,810
|$ 843,090
|Interest expense
|13,695
|17,576
|19,309
|19,520
|70,100
|Net interest income
|201,557
|199,316
|190,827
|181,290
|772,990
|Provision for credit losses on loans and leases, excluding covered loans
|5,000
|7,500
|--
|--
|12,500
|Provision for losses on covered loans
|17,667
|5,147
|1,716
|19,116
|43,646
|Noninterest income
|Trust and investment fees
|32,995
|35,412
|36,687
|35,638
|140,732
|Brokerage and mutual fund fees
|4,836
|5,079
|4,864
|5,661
|20,440
|Cash management and deposit transaction fees
|10,689
|10,986
|10,905
|11,725
|44,305
|International services
|8,783
|10,352
|9,015
|8,316
|36,466
|FDIC loss sharing income (expense), net
|7,633
|(14,191)
|(10,684)
|8,605
|(8,637)
|Gain on disposal of assets
|4,263
|5,191
|8,422
|2,424
|20,300
|(Loss) gain on securities
|(273)
|3,327
|1,395
|(34)
|4,415
|Gain on acquisition
|--
|--
|8,164
|--
|8,164
|Other
|17,476
|13,479
|23,169
|21,558
|75,682
|Total noninterest income
|86,402
|69,635
|91,937
|93,893
|341,867
|Noninterest expense
|Salaries and employee benefits
|112,822
|112,729
|112,139
|111,012
|448,702
|Net occupancy of premises
|13,616
|13,713
|13,665
|13,346
|54,340
|Legal and professional fees
|10,846
|14,242
|14,790
|10,077
|49,955
|Information services
|8,359
|7,906
|8,335
|7,497
|32,097
|Depreciation and amortization
|7,014
|6,930
|6,904
|6,748
|27,596
|Amortization of intangibles
|1,350
|2,105
|2,104
|2,168
|7,727
|Marketing and advertising
|8,101
|6,675
|7,626
|6,518
|28,920
|Office services and equipment
|4,234
|4,456
|4,672
|4,606
|17,968
|Other real estate owned
|15,233
|13,160
|22,162
|14,489
|65,044
|FDIC assessments
|4,480
|6,670
|8,524
|9,806
|29,480
|Other
|12,174
|9,051
|10,911
|11,130
|43,266
|Total noninterest expense
|198,229
|197,637
|211,832
|197,397
|805,095
|Income before taxes
|67,063
|58,667
|69,216
|58,670
|253,616
|Applicable income taxes
|22,758
|16,267
|20,650
|17,886
|77,561
|Net income
|$ 44,305
|$ 42,400
|$ 48,566
|$ 40,784
|$ 176,055
|Less: Net income attributable to noncontrolling interest
|445
|1,002
|1,095
|1,092
|3,634
|Net income attributable to City National Corporation
|$ 43,860
|$ 41,398
|$ 47,471
|$ 39,692
|$ 172,421
|Other Data:
|Earnings per common share - basic
|$ 0.82
|$ 0.78
|$ 0.89
|$ 0.75
|$ 3.24
|Earnings per common share - diluted
|$ 0.82
|$ 0.77
|$ 0.88
|$ 0.74
|$ 3.21
|Dividends paid per common share
|$ 0.20
|$ 0.20
|$ 0.20
|$ 0.20
|$ 0.80
|Common dividend payout ratio
|24.25%
|25.70%
|22.40%
|26.65%
|24.64%
|Return on average assets
|0.73%
|0.71%
|0.87%
|0.75%
|0.77%
|Return on average common shareholders' equity
|8.15%
|7.85%
|9.39%
|8.16%
|8.38%
|Net interest margin (Fully taxable-equivalent)
|3.70%
|3.79%
|3.85%
|3.84%
|3.79%
|Full-time equivalent employees
|3,256
|3,287
|3,328
|3,258
|CITY NATIONAL CORPORATION
|CONSOLIDATED PERIOD END BALANCE SHEET
|(unaudited)
|2012
|Fourth
|Third
|Second
|First
|(In thousands)
|Quarter
|Quarter
|Quarter
|Quarter
|Assets
|Cash and due from banks
|$ 151,969
|$ 235,038
|$ 162,894
|$ 210,799
|Due from banks - interest-bearing
|246,336
|335,300
|106,109
|101,375
|Federal funds sold
|17,100
|19,500
|162,000
|156,000
|Securities available-for-sale
|9,205,989
|7,872,064
|6,865,881
|6,838,710
|Securities held-to-maturity
|1,398,403
|1,174,161
|1,100,229
|996,613
|Trading securities
|115,059
|64,749
|62,585
|82,589
|Loans and leases:
|Commercial
|6,949,073
|6,264,562
|6,086,947
|5,573,782
|Commercial real estate mortgages
|2,829,694
|2,463,664
|2,424,333
|2,213,114
|Residential mortgages
|3,962,205
|3,897,690
|3,822,630
|3,805,807
|Real estate construction
|222,780
|242,137
|301,829
|313,409
|Equity lines of credit
|711,750
|718,966
|741,270
|715,997
|Installment
|142,793
|137,632
|130,200
|125,793
|Loans and leases, excluding covered loans
|14,818,295
|13,724,651
|13,507,209
|12,747,902
|Allowance for loan and lease losses
|(277,888)
|(268,440)
|(269,534)
|(266,077)
|Loans and leases, excluding covered loans, net
|14,540,407
|13,456,211
|13,237,675
|12,481,825
|Covered loans, net (1)
|986,223
|1,099,359
|1,216,988
|1,335,685
|Net loans and leases
|15,526,630
|14,555,570
|14,454,663
|13,817,510
|Premises and equipment, net
|149,433
|147,621
|147,245
|143,238
|Goodwill and other intangibles
|690,761
|691,765
|589,114
|521,717
|Other real estate owned (2)
|79,303
|110,673
|117,501
|107,530
|FDIC indemnification asset
|150,018
|160,991
|170,654
|185,392
|Other assets
|887,491
|884,096
|863,098
|877,016
|Total assets
|$ 28,618,492
|$ 26,251,528
|$ 24,801,973
|$ 24,038,489
|Liabilities
|Deposits:
|Noninterest-bearing
|$ 14,264,797
|$ 13,432,413
|$ 12,187,075
|$ 11,550,000
|Interest-bearing
|9,237,558
|9,079,903
|8,921,977
|9,237,737
|Total deposits
|23,502,355
|22,512,316
|21,109,052
|20,787,737
|Short-term borrowings
|1,423,798
|211,739
|322,077
|222,776
|Long-term debt
|706,051
|706,035
|712,280
|482,024
|Other liabilities
|439,858
|449,728
|361,300
|302,951
|Total liabilities
|26,072,062
|23,879,818
|22,504,709
|21,795,488
|Redeemable noncontrolling interest
|41,112
|41,386
|41,899
|43,436
|Shareholders' equity
|Preferred stock
|169,920
|--
|--
|--
|Common stock
|53,886
|53,886
|53,886
|53,886
|Additional paid-in capital
|490,339
|485,975
|491,439
|489,717
|Accumulated other comprehensive income
|86,582
|93,924
|82,807
|81,342
|Retained earnings
|1,738,957
|1,732,417
|1,686,163
|1,644,861
|Treasury shares
|(34,366)
|(35,878)
|(58,930)
|(70,241)
|Total common shareholders' equity
|2,335,398
|2,330,324
|2,255,365
|2,199,565
|Total shareholders' equity
|2,505,318
|2,330,324
|2,255,365
|2,199,565
|Total liabilities and shareholders' equity
|$ 28,618,492
|$ 26,251,528
|$ 24,801,973
|$ 24,038,489
|(1) Covered loans are net of $44.8 million, $45.0 million, $43.1 million and $61.5 million of allowance for loan losses as of December 31, 2012, September 30, 2012, June 30, 2012 and March 31, 2012, respectively.
|(2) Other real estate owned includes $58.3 million, $83.6 million, $82.8 million and $78.5 million covered by FDIC loss share at December 31, 2012, September 30, 2012, June 30, 2012 and March 31, 2012, respectively.
|CITY NATIONAL CORPORATION
|CONSOLIDATED PERIOD END BALANCE SHEET
|(unaudited)
|2011
|Fourth
|Third
|Second
|First
|(In thousands)
|Quarter
|Quarter
|Quarter
|Quarter
|Assets
|Cash and due from banks
|$ 168,376
|$ 249,496
|$ 181,203
|$ 203,600
|Due from banks - interest-bearing
|76,438
|144,754
|725,304
|743,569
|Federal funds sold
|--
|100,000
|123,000
|100,000
|Securities available-for-sale
|7,571,901
|7,185,288
|6,348,055
|5,849,390
|Securities held-to-maturity
|467,680
|--
|--
|--
|Trading securities
|61,975
|93,707
|125,829
|81,287
|Loans and leases:
|Commercial
|5,246,081
|5,166,802
|4,800,252
|4,468,177
|Commercial real estate mortgages
|2,110,749
|2,059,114
|1,930,269
|1,902,862
|Residential mortgages
|3,763,218
|3,742,768
|3,710,765
|3,603,058
|Real estate construction
|315,609
|335,712
|355,014
|415,241
|Equity lines of credit
|741,081
|728,890
|735,899
|733,567
|Installment
|132,647
|130,923
|130,924
|146,779
|Loans and leases, excluding covered loans
|12,309,385
|12,164,209
|11,663,123
|11,269,684
|Allowance for loan and lease losses
|(262,557)
|(263,348)
|(265,933)
|(263,356)
|Loans and leases, excluding covered loans, net
|12,046,828
|11,900,861
|11,397,190
|11,006,328
|Covered loans, net (1)
|1,417,289
|1,550,103
|1,657,004
|1,684,068
|Net loans and leases
|13,464,117
|13,450,964
|13,054,194
|12,690,396
|Premises and equipment, net
|143,641
|140,871
|134,511
|131,345
|Goodwill and other intangibles
|522,753
|524,103
|526,207
|527,419
|Other real estate owned (2)
|129,340
|147,369
|162,541
|178,164
|FDIC indemnification asset
|204,259
|212,809
|261,734
|270,576
|Other assets
|855,811
|854,899
|883,511
|860,186
|Total assets
|$ 23,666,291
|$ 23,104,260
|$ 22,526,089
|$ 21,635,932
|Liabilities
|Deposits:
|Noninterest-bearing
|$ 11,146,627
|$ 10,308,547
|$ 9,403,425
|$ 8,756,877
|Interest-bearing
|9,240,955
|9,600,534
|9,861,695
|9,721,062
|Total deposits
|20,387,582
|19,909,081
|19,265,120
|18,477,939
|Short-term borrowings
|50,000
|30,640
|149,771
|151,663
|Long-term debt
|697,778
|699,983
|701,829
|703,173
|Other liabilities
|341,439
|301,387
|281,622
|246,517
|Total liabilities
|21,476,799
|20,941,091
|20,398,342
|19,579,292
|Redeemable noncontrolling interest
|44,643
|42,704
|43,737
|46,013
|Equity
|City National Corporation shareholders' equity:
|Common stock
|53,886
|53,886
|53,886
|53,886
|Additional paid-in capital
|489,200
|489,037
|485,064
|480,918
|Accumulated other comprehensive income
|72,372
|82,467
|56,293
|26,535
|Retained earnings
|1,611,969
|1,578,747
|1,547,989
|1,511,153
|Treasury shares
|(82,578)
|(83,672)
|(84,311)
|(86,954)
|Total shareholders' equity
|2,144,849
|2,120,465
|2,058,921
|1,985,538
|Noncontrolling interest
|--
|--
|25,089
|25,089
|Total equity
|2,144,849
|2,120,465
|2,084,010
|2,010,627
|Total liabilities and equity
|$ 23,666,291
|$ 23,104,260
|$ 22,526,089
|$ 21,635,932
|(1) Covered loans are net of $64.6 million, $61.8 million, $67.6 million and $82.0 million of allowance for loan losses as of December 31, 2011, September 30, 2011, June 30, 2011 and March 31, 2011, respectively.
|(2) Other real estate owned includes $98.5 million, $102.8 million, $114.9 million and $121.8 million covered by FDIC loss share at December 31, 2011, September 30, 2011, June 30, 2011 and March 31, 2011, respectively.
|CITY NATIONAL CORPORATION
|CREDIT LOSS EXPERIENCE
|(unaudited)
|2012
|2011
|Fourth
|Third
|Second
|First
|Year To
|Fourth
|Third
|Second
|First
|Year To
|(Dollars in thousands)
|Quarter
|Quarter
|Quarter
|Quarter
|Date
|Quarter
|Quarter
|Quarter
|Quarter
|Date
|Allowance for Loan and Lease Losses, Excluding Covered Loans
|Balance at beginning of period
|$ 268,440
|$ 269,534
|$ 266,077
|$ 262,557
|$ 262,557
|$ 263,348
|$ 265,933
|$ 263,356
|$ 257,007
|$ 257,007
|Net recoveries/(charge-offs):
|Commercial
|2,002
|(4,936)
|8,092
|5,283
|10,441
|(12,534)
|(2,915)
|2,616
|(1,937)
|(14,770)
|Commercial real estate mortgages
|(290)
|(241)
|1,113
|(666)
|(84)
|(87)
|(452)
|1,269
|6,212
|6,942
|Residential mortgages
|(7)
|(535)
|(543)
|(494)
|(1,579)
|(52)
|(163)
|(253)
|(615)
|(1,083)
|Real estate construction
|170
|3,105
|(4,839)
|104
|(1,460)
|6,860
|(6,233)
|577
|3,826
|5,030
|Equity lines of credit
|(169)
|(32)
|(808)
|(154)
|(1,163)
|(377)
|(512)
|(120)
|(757)
|(1,766)
|Installment
|319
|454
|(274)
|417
|916
|670
|(309)
|106
|(202)
|265
|Total net recoveries/(charge-offs)
|2,025
|(2,185)
|2,741
|4,490
|7,071
|(5,520)
|(10,584)
|4,195
|6,527
|(5,382)
|Provision for credit losses
|7,000
|2,000
|1,000
|--
|10,000
|5,000
|7,500
|--
|--
|12,500
|Transfers from (to) reserve for off-balance sheet credit commitments
|423
|(909)
|(284)
|(970)
|(1,740)
|(271)
|499
|(1,618)
|(178)
|(1,568)
|Balance at end of period
|$ 277,888
|$ 268,440
|$ 269,534
|$ 266,077
|$ 277,888
|$ 262,557
|$ 263,348
|$ 265,933
|$ 263,356
|$ 262,557
|Net Recoveries/(Charge-offs) to Average Total Loans and Leases, Excluding Covered Loans (annualized):
|Commercial
|0.12%
|(0.32)%
|0.56%
|0.40%
|0.18%
|(0.96)%
|(0.23)%
|0.22%
|(0.18)%
|(0.31)%
|Commercial real estate mortgages
|(0.04)%
|(0.04)%
|0.20%
|(0.12)%
|(0.00)%
|(0.02)%
|(0.09)%
|0.27%
|1.31%
|0.35%
|Residential mortgages
|(0.00)%
|(0.06)%
|(0.06)%
|(0.05)%
|(0.04)%
|(0.01)%
|(0.02)%
|(0.03)%
|(0.07)%
|(0.03)%
|Real estate construction
|0.29%
|4.65%
|(6.26)%
|0.13%
|(0.52)%
|8.29%
|(7.14)%
|0.59%
|3.46%
|1.33%
|Equity lines of credit
|(0.09)%
|(0.02)%
|(0.44)%
|(0.09)%
|(0.16)%
|(0.20)%
|(0.28)%
|(0.07)%
|(0.42)%
|(0.24)%
|Installment
|0.91%
|1.34%
|(0.85)%
|1.30%
|0.69%
|2.00%
|(0.94)%
|0.32%
|(0.55)%
|0.19%
|Total loans and leases, excluding covered loans
|0.06%
|(0.06)%
|0.08%
|0.15%
|0.05%
|(0.18)%
|(0.36)%
|0.15%
|0.24%
|(0.05)%
|Reserve for Off-Balance Sheet Credit Commitments
|Balance at beginning of period
|$ 25,260
|$ 24,351
|$ 24,067
|$ 23,097
|$ 23,097
|$ 22,826
|$ 23,325
|$ 21,707
|$ 21,529
|$ 21,529
|Transfers (to) from allowance
|(423)
|909
|284
|970
|1,740
|271
|(499)
|1,618
|178
|1,568
|Balance at end of period
|$ 24,837
|$ 25,260
|$ 24,351
|$ 24,067
|$ 24,837
|$ 23,097
|$ 22,826
|$ 23,325
|$ 21,707
|$ 23,097
|Allowance for Losses on Covered Loans
|Balance at beginning of period
|$ 44,978
|$ 43,147
|$ 61,471
|$ 64,565
|$ 64,565
|$ 61,753
|$ 67,629
|$ 82,016
|$ 67,389
|$ 67,389
|Provision for losses
|6,498
|18,089
|13,293
|7,466
|45,346
|17,667
|5,147
|1,716
|19,116
|43,646
|Net charge-offs
|--
|--
|--
|--
|--
|--
|(325)
|--
|--
|(325)
|Reduction in allowance due to loan removals
|(6,695)
|(16,258)
|(31,617)
|(10,560)
|(65,130)
|(14,855)
|(10,698)
|(16,103)
|(4,489)
|(46,145)
|Balance at end of period
|$ 44,781
|$ 44,978
|$ 43,147
|$ 61,471
|$ 44,781
|$ 64,565
|$ 61,753
|$ 67,629
|$ 82,016
|$ 64,565
|Note: Certain prior period balances have been reclassified to conform to current period presentation.
|CITY NATIONAL CORPORATION
|NONPERFORMING ASSETS
|(unaudited)
|2012
|2011
|Fourth
|Third
|Second
|First
|Fourth
|Third
|Second
|First
|(Dollars in thousands)
|Quarter
|Quarter
|Quarter
|Quarter
|Quarter
|Quarter
|Quarter
|Quarter
|Nonperforming assets, excluding covered assets
|Nonaccrual loans, excluding covered loans
|Commercial
|$ 9,207
|$ 18,848
|$ 19,056
|$ 19,584
|$ 19,888
|$ 34,937
|$ 24,337
|$ 19,297
|Commercial real estate mortgages
|33,198
|36,580
|28,780
|21,071
|21,948
|20,746
|26,676
|28,028
|Residential mortgages
|9,603
|11,680
|14,064
|13,628
|9,771
|10,512
|14,211
|14,544
|Real estate construction
|40,882
|28,963
|29,676
|48,964
|50,876
|70,827
|60,543
|81,448
|Equity lines of credit
|6,424
|6,946
|6,505
|8,831
|8,669
|8,401
|6,668
|6,676
|Installment
|473
|477
|575
|729
|874
|707
|365
|7,399
|Total nonaccrual loans, excluding covered loans
|99,787
|103,494
|98,656
|112,807
|112,026
|146,130
|132,800
|157,392
|Other real estate owned, excluding covered OREO
|21,027
|27,055
|34,667
|29,074
|30,790
|44,521
|47,634
|56,342
|Total nonperforming assets, excluding covered assets
|$ 120,814
|$ 130,549
|$ 133,323
|$ 141,881
|$ 142,816
|$ 190,651
|$ 180,434
|$ 213,734
|Nonperforming covered assets
|Nonaccrual loans
|$ --
|$ --
|$ 422
|$ 422
|$ 422
|$ 1,023
|$ 1,408
|$ 2,343
|Other real estate owned
|58,276
|83,618
|82,834
|78,456
|98,550
|102,848
|114,907
|121,822
|Total nonperforming covered assets
|$ 58,276
|$ 83,618
|$ 83,256
|$ 78,878
|$ 98,972
|$ 103,871
|$ 116,315
|$ 124,165
|Loans 90 days or more past due on accrual status, excluding covered loans
|$ 981
|$ 433
|$ 2,065
|$ 654
|$ 453
|$ 379
|$ 7,214
|$ 3,679
|Covered loans 90 days or more past due on accrual status
|$ 112,396
|$ 140,041
|$ 190,005
|$ 265,175
|$ 330,169
|$ 336,193
|$ 368,379
|$ 390,267
|Allowance for loan and lease losses as a percentage of:
|Nonaccrual loans
|278.48%
|259.38%
|273.21%
|235.87%
|234.37%
|180.21%
|200.25%
|167.32%
|Total nonperforming assets, excluding covered assets
|230.01%
|205.62%
|202.17%
|187.54%
|183.84%
|138.13%
|147.39%
|123.22%
|Total loans and leases, excluding covered loans
|1.88%
|1.96%
|2.00%
|2.09%
|2.13%
|2.16%
|2.28%
|2.34%
|Nonaccrual loans as a percentage of total loans, excluding covered loans
|0.67%
|0.75%
|0.73%
|0.88%
|0.91%
|1.20%
|1.14%
|1.40%
|Nonperforming assets, excluding covered assets, as a percentage of:
|Total loans and other real estate owned, excluding covered assets
|0.81%
|0.95%
|0.98%
|1.11%
|1.16%
|1.56%
|1.54%
|1.89%
|Total assets
|0.42%
|0.50%
|0.54%
|0.59%
|0.60%
|0.83%
|0.80%
|0.99%
|Note: Certain prior period balances have been reclassified to conform to current period presentation.
|CITY NATIONAL CORPORATION
|AVERAGE BALANCES AND RATES
|(unaudited)
|2012
|Fourth Quarter
|Third Quarter
|Second Quarter
|First Quarter
|Year to Date
|Average
|Average
|Average
|Average
|Average
|Average
|Average
|Average
|Average
|Average
|(Dollars in millions)
|Balance
|Rate
|Balance
|Rate
|Balance
|Rate
|Balance
|Rate
|Balance
|Rate
|Assets
|Interest-earning assets
|Loans and leases
|Commercial
|$ 6,395
|3.89%
|$ 6,128
|3.97%
|$ 5,845
|4.16%
|$ 5,319
|3.94%
|$ 5,923
|3.99%
|Commercial real estate mortgages
|2,574
|4.34
|2,464
|4.45
|2,295
|4.70
|2,166
|4.87
|2,376
|4.57
|Residential mortgages
|3,928
|3.95
|3,865
|4.11
|3,815
|4.28
|3,777
|4.36
|3,847
|4.17
|Real estate construction
|236
|5.33
|265
|5.67
|311
|4.31
|314
|5.33
|281
|5.13
|Equity lines of credit
|711
|3.52
|731
|3.52
|731
|3.53
|727
|3.58
|725
|3.54
|Installment
|140
|4.48
|135
|4.51
|129
|4.60
|129
|4.67
|133
|4.56
|Total loans and leases, excluding covered loans
|13,984
|4.00
|13,588
|4.10
|13,126
|4.27
|12,432
|4.26
|13,285
|4.15
|Covered loans
|1,090
|13.09
|1,207
|13.92
|1,341
|14.51
|1,439
|10.63
|1,269
|12.97
|Total loans and leases
|15,074
|4.65
|14,795
|4.90
|14,467
|5.22
|13,871
|4.93
|14,554
|4.92
|Due from banks - interest-bearing
|441
|0.26
|247
|0.26
|293
|0.24
|167
|0.22
|287
|0.25
|Federal funds sold and securities purchased under resale agreements
|191
|0.29
|105
|0.28
|137
|0.28
|15
|0.28
|112
|0.28
|Securities
|9,653
|1.91
|8,631
|2.16
|7,755
|2.37
|7,929
|2.40
|8,496
|2.19
|Other interest-earning assets
|109
|3.75
|114
|2.40
|117
|2.39
|121
|2.30
|115
|2.69
|Total interest-earning assets
|25,468
|3.49
|23,892
|3.82
|22,769
|4.15
|22,103
|3.97
|23,564
|3.85
|Allowance for loan and lease losses
|(317)
|(319)
|(331)
|(335)
|(326)
|Cash and due from banks
|231
|184
|148
|141
|176
|Other non-earning assets
|1,874
|1,898
|1,777
|1,736
|1,822
|Total assets
|$ 27,256
|$ 25,655
|$ 24,363
|$ 23,645
|$ 25,236
|Liabilities and Equity
|Interest-bearing deposits
|Interest checking accounts
|$ 2,098
|0.08%
|$ 1,981
|0.09%
|$ 1,890
|0.10%
|$ 1,952
|0.11%
|$ 1,981
|0.10%
|Money market accounts
|5,907
|0.11
|5,838
|0.11
|5,856
|0.13
|6,018
|0.15
|5,904
|0.13
|Savings deposits
|384
|0.12
|371
|0.14
|360
|0.14
|358
|0.14
|368
|0.14
|Time deposits - under $100,000
|210
|0.41
|220
|0.51
|228
|0.50
|242
|0.49
|225
|0.48
|Time deposits -- $100,000 and over
|605
|0.44
|732
|0.41
|733
|0.45
|697
|0.51
|692
|0.45
|Total interest-bearing deposits
|9,204
|0.14
|9,142
|0.14
|9,067
|0.16
|9,267
|0.18
|9,170
|0.15
|Federal funds purchased and securities sold under repurchase agreements
|15
|0.12
|24
|0.15
|4
|0.11
|166
|0.08
|52
|0.09
|Other borrowings
|917
|4.97
|922
|4.97
|797
|4.97
|697
|5.09
|834
|4.99
|Total interest-bearing liabilities
|10,136
|0.57
|10,088
|0.59
|9,868
|0.55
|10,130
|0.51
|10,056
|0.55
|Noninterest-bearing deposits
|14,182
|12,799
|11,881
|10,950
|12,459
|Other liabilities
|506
|471
|379
|396
|438
|Total equity
|2,432
|2,297
|2,234
|2,169
|2,283
|Total liabilities and equity
|$ 27,256
|$ 25,655
|$ 24,363
|$ 23,645
|$ 25,236
|Net interest spread
|2.92%
|3.23%
|3.60%
|3.46%
|3.30%
|Net interest margin
|3.27%
|3.58%
|3.91%
|3.74%
|3.61%
|Average prime rate
|3.25%
|3.25%
|3.25%
|3.25%
|3.25%
|Note: Certain prior period balances have been reclassified to conform to current period presentation.
|CITY NATIONAL CORPORATION
|AVERAGE BALANCES AND RATES
|(unaudited)
|2011
|Fourth Quarter
|Third Quarter
|Second Quarter
|First Quarter
|Year to Date
|Average
|Average
|Average
|Average
|Average
|Average
|Average
|Average
|Average
|Average
|(Dollars in millions)
|Balance
|Rate
|Balance
|Rate
|Balance
|Rate
|Balance
|Rate
|Balance
|Rate
|Assets
|Interest-earning assets
|Loans and leases
|Commercial
|$ 5,204
|3.89%
|$ 4,928
|4.09%
|$ 4,693
|4.22%
|$ 4,437
|4.30%
|$ 4,818
|4.11%
|Commercial real estate mortgages
|2,077
|5.12
|1,944
|5.30
|1,904
|5.67
|1,924
|5.56
|1,963
|5.40
|Residential mortgages
|3,739
|4.49
|3,717
|4.74
|3,663
|4.78
|3,563
|4.81
|3,671
|4.70
|Real estate construction
|328
|5.08
|347
|4.65
|395
|5.10
|448
|4.56
|379
|4.84
|Equity lines of credit
|732
|3.58
|731
|3.55
|730
|3.59
|733
|3.57
|731
|3.57
|Installment
|133
|4.87
|130
|4.94
|131
|4.88
|151
|4.81
|136
|4.88
|Total loans and leases, excluding covered loans
|12,213
|4.30
|11,797
|4.47
|11,516
|4.64
|11,256
|4.67
|11,698
|4.51
|Covered loans
|1,554
|11.06
|1,664
|10.65
|1,770
|8.70
|1,811
|7.78
|1,699
|9.48
|Total loans and leases
|13,767
|5.05
|13,461
|5.23
|13,286
|5.19
|13,067
|5.11
|13,397
|5.14
|Due from banks - interest-bearing
|435
|0.30
|642
|0.29
|526
|0.31
|490
|0.25
|524
|0.29
|Federal funds sold and securities purchased under resale agreements
|115
|0.28
|130
|0.28
|143
|0.28
|232
|0.27
|154
|0.27
|Securities
|7,642
|2.27
|6,954
|2.45
|6,224
|2.66
|5,693
|2.75
|6,635
|2.51
|Other interest-earning assets
|125
|2.13
|130
|2.09
|135
|2.09
|139
|2.04
|132
|2.09
|Total interest-earning assets
|22,084
|3.95
|21,317
|4.12
|20,314
|4.23
|19,621
|4.24
|20,842
|4.13
|Allowance for loan and lease losses
|(331)
|(330)
|(344)
|(329)
|(333)
|Cash and due from banks
|199
|203
|184
|201
|197
|Other non-earning assets
|1,742
|1,809
|1,856
|1,885
|1,822
|Total assets
|$ 23,694
|$ 22,999
|$ 22,010
|$ 21,378
|$ 22,528
|Liabilities and Equity
|Interest-bearing deposits
|Interest checking accounts
|$ 1,865
|0.12%
|$ 1,727
|0.15%
|$ 1,707
|0.17%
|$ 1,772
|0.19%
|$ 1,768
|0.16%
|Money market accounts
|6,467
|0.18
|6,900
|0.35
|6,683
|0.43
|6,452
|0.45
|6,626
|0.35
|Savings deposits
|344
|0.17
|329
|0.29
|327
|0.32
|303
|0.34
|326
|0.28
|Time deposits - under $100,000
|262
|0.53
|280
|0.48
|308
|0.49
|325
|0.56
|294
|0.52
|Time deposits - $100,000 and over
|718
|0.57
|801
|0.61
|833
|0.70
|823
|0.75
|793
|0.66
|Total interest-bearing deposits
|9,656
|0.20
|10,037
|0.34
|9,858
|0.41
|9,675
|0.43
|9,807
|0.34
|Federal funds purchased and securities sold under repurchase agreements
|2
|0.06
|--
|0.07
|10
|0.07
|--
|0.00
|3
|0.07
|Other borrowings
|701
|4.96
|804
|4.46
|855
|4.36
|858
|4.41
|804
|4.53
|Total interest-bearing liabilities
|10,359
|0.52
|10,841
|0.64
|10,723
|0.72
|10,533
|0.75
|10,614
|0.66
|Noninterest-bearing deposits
|10,844
|9,688
|8,927
|8,509
|9,499
|Other liabilities
|355
|353
|307
|338
|338
|Total equity
|2,136
|2,117
|2,053
|1,998
|2,077
|Total liabilities and equity
|$ 23,694
|$ 22,999
|$ 22,010
|$ 21,378
|$ 22,528
|Net interest spread
|3.43%
|3.48%
|3.51%
|3.49%
|3.47%
|Net interest margin
|3.70%
|3.79%
|3.85%
|3.84%
|3.79%
|Average prime rate
|3.25%
|3.25%
|3.25%
|3.25%
|3.25%
|Note: Certain prior period balances have been reclassified to conform to current period presentation.
|CITY NATIONAL CORPORATION
|CAPITAL AND CREDIT RATING DATA
|(unaudited)
|2012
|2011
|Fourth
|Third
|Second
|First
|Year To
|Fourth
|Third
|Second
|First
|Year To
|Quarter
|Quarter
|Quarter
|Quarter
|Date
|Quarter
|Quarter
|Quarter
|Quarter
|Date
|Per Common Share:
|Shares Outstanding (in thousands):
|Average - Basic
|53,566
|53,425
|53,105
|52,741
|53,211
|52,488
|52,481
|52,462
|52,320
|52,439
|Average - Diluted
|53,743
|53,711
|53,373
|53,021
|53,475
|52,750
|52,720
|52,977
|52,894
|52,849
|Period-end
|53,216
|53,190
|52,822
|52,661
|52,499
|52,484
|52,475
|52,440
|Book value for shareholders
|$ 43.89
|$ 43.81
|$ 42.70
|$ 41.77
|$ 40.86
|$ 40.40
|$ 39.24
|$ 37.86
|Closing price:
|High
|$ 52.60
|$ 54.48
|$ 54.63
|$ 54.44
|$ 54.63
|$ 45.10
|$ 55.54
|$ 58.75
|$ 62.90
|$ 62.90
|Low
|47.27
|48.20
|46.39
|45.39
|45.39
|36.01
|37.76
|52.02
|55.65
|36.01
|Period-end
|49.52
|51.51
|48.58
|52.47
|44.18
|37.76
|54.25
|57.05
|Capital Ratios (Dollars in millions):
|Risk-based capital
|Risk-weighted assets (1)
|$ 18,627
|$ 17,174
|$ 16,723
|$ 15,840
|$ 15,305
|$ 14,926
|$ 14,286
|$ 13,551
|Tier 1 common shareholders' equity
|$ 1,578
|$ 1,566
|$ 1,597
|$ 1,611
|$ 1,565
|$ 1,530
|$ 1,493
|$ 1,449
|Percentage of risk-weighted assets (2)
|8.47%
|9.12%
|9.55%
|10.17%
|10.22%
|10.25%
|10.45%
|10.69%
|Tier 1 capital
|$ 1,753
|$ 1,571
|$ 1,602
|$ 1,616
|$ 1,570
|$ 1,535
|$ 1,523
|$ 1,479
|Percentage of risk-weighted assets
|9.41%
|9.15%
|9.58%
|10.20%
|10.26%
|10.28%
|10.66%
|10.91%
|Total capital
|$ 2,332
|$ 2,133
|$ 2,160
|$ 2,013
|$ 1,963
|$ 1,923
|$ 1,905
|$ 1,853
|Percentage of risk-weighted assets
|12.52%
|12.42%
|12.91%
|12.71%
|12.83%
|12.88%
|13.34%
|13.68%
|Tier 1 leverage ratio
|6.60%
|6.29%
|6.74%
|6.98%
|6.77%
|6.82%
|7.09%
|7.09%
|Period-end equity to period-end assets
|8.75%
|8.88%
|9.09%
|9.15%
|9.06%
|9.18%
|9.25%
|9.29%
|Period-end common shareholders' equity to period-end assets
|8.16%
|8.88%
|9.09%
|9.15%
|9.06%
|9.18%
|9.14%
|9.18%
|Average equity to average assets
|8.92%
|8.95%
|9.17%
|9.17%
|9.05%
|9.02%
|9.21%
|9.33%
|9.35%
|9.22%
|Average common shareholders' equity to average assets
|8.59%
|8.95%
|9.17%
|9.17%
|8.96%
|9.02%
|9.10%
|9.22%
|9.23%
|9.14%
|Period-end tangible equity to period-end tangible assets (2)
|6.50%
|6.41%
|6.88%
|7.13%
|7.01%
|7.07%
|7.08%
|7.03%
|Period-end tangible common shareholders' equity to period-end tangible assets (2)
|5.89%
|6.41%
|6.88%
|7.13%
|7.01%
|7.07%
|6.97%
|6.91%
|Average tangible equity to average tangible assets (2)
|6.55%
|6.45%
|7.01%
|7.12%
|6.77%
|6.96%
|7.08%
|7.11%
|7.05%
|7.05%
|Average tangible common shareholders' equity to average tangible assets (2)
|6.21%
|6.45%
|7.01%
|7.12%
|6.68%
|6.96%
|6.98%
|6.99%
|6.93%
|6.96%
|Senior Debt Credit Ratings
|For The Period Ended December 31, 2012
|Standard &
|Moody's
|Fitch
|Poor's
|DBRS
|City National Bank
|A1
|A-
|A-
|A (high)
|City National Corporation
|A2
|A-
|BBB+
|A
|(1) In accordance with applicable bank regulatory guidelines, risk-weighted assets are calculated by assigning assets and credit equivalent amounts of derivatives and off-balance sheet items to one of several broad risk categories according to the obligor, or, if relevant, the guarantor or the nature of the collateral. The aggregate dollar amount in each risk category is then multiplied by the risk weight associated with that category. The resulting weighted values from each of the risk categories are added together for determining risk-weighted assets.
|(2) The Tier 1 common shareholders' equity to risk-weighted assets ratio, tangible equity to tangible assets ratio, and tangible common shareholders' equity to tangible assets ratio are non-GAAP financial measures. See page 15 for notes on non-GAAP measures.
|CITY NATIONAL CORPORATION
|COMPUTATION OF BASIC AND DILUTED EARNINGS PER COMMON SHARE
|(unaudited)
|City National applies the two-class method of computing basic and diluted earnings per common share ("EPS"). Under the two-class method, EPS is determined for each class of common stock and participating security according to dividends declared and participation rights in undistributed earnings. The company grants restricted stock and restricted stock units under a share-based compensation plan that qualify as participating securities. The computation of basic and diluted EPS is presented in the following table:
|2012
|2011
|Fourth
|Third
|Second
|First
|Year to
|Fourth
|Third
|Second
|First
|Year to
|(Dollars in thousands, except per share amounts)
|Quarter
|Quarter
|Quarter
|Quarter
|Date
|Quarter
|Quarter
|Quarter
|Quarter
|Date
|Basic EPS:
|Net income attributable to City National Corporation
|$ 47,246
|$ 59,780
|$ 54,758
|$ 46,265
|$ 208,049
|$ 43,860
|$ 41,398
|$ 47,471
|$ 39,692
|$ 172,421
|Less: Earnings allocated to participating securities
|652
|842
|788
|738
|3,008
|690
|655
|759
|578
|2,678
|Earnings allocated to shareholders
|$ 46,594
|$ 58,938
|$ 53,970
|$ 45,527
|$ 205,041
|$ 43,170
|$ 40,743
|$ 46,712
|$ 39,114
|$ 169,743
|Weighted average shares outstanding
|53,566
|53,425
|53,105
|52,741
|53,211
|52,488
|52,481
|52,462
|52,320
|52,439
|Basic earnings per common share
|$ 0.87
|$ 1.10
|$ 1.02
|$ 0.86
|$ 3.85
|$ 0.82
|$ 0.78
|$ 0.89
|$ 0.75
|$ 3.24
|Diluted EPS:
|Earnings allocated to shareholders (1)
|$ 46,594
|$ 58,941
|$ 53,972
|$ 45,530
|$ 205,050
|$ 43,173
|$ 40,745
|$ 46,718
|$ 39,119
|$ 169,759
|Weighted average shares outstanding
|53,566
|53,425
|53,105
|52,741
|53,211
|52,488
|52,481
|52,462
|52,320
|52,439
|Dilutive effect of equity awards
|177
|286
|268
|280
|264
|262
|239
|515
|574
|410
|Weighted average diluted shares outstanding
|53,743
|53,711
|53,373
|53,021
|53,475
|52,750
|52,720
|52,977
|52,894
|52,849
|Diluted earnings per common share
|$ 0.87
|$ 1.10
|$ 1.01
|$ 0.86
|$ 3.83
|$ 0.82
|$ 0.77
|$ 0.88
|$ 0.74
|$ 3.21
|(1) Earnings allocated to shareholders for basic and diluted EPS may differ under the two-class method as a result of adding common stock equivalents for options to dilutive shares outstanding, which alters the ratio used to allocate earnings to shareholders and participating securities for the purposes of calculating diluted EPS.
|CITY NATIONAL CORPORATION
|SELECTED FINANCIAL INFORMATION ON COVERED ASSETS
|(unaudited)
|The following table provides selected components of income and expense related to covered assets:
|2012
|2011
|Fourth
|Third
|Fourth
|(In thousands)
|Quarter
|Quarter
|Quarter
|Summary Totals
|Net impairment income (expense) (Sum of A)
|$ 3,517
|$ 2,639
|$ (52)
|Other covered asset (expense) income, net
|(720)
|(837)
|394
|Total income, net
|$ 2,797
|$ 1,802
|$ 342
|Interest income (1)
|Income on loans paid-off or fully charged-off
|$ 17,536
|$ 22,164
|$ 18,902
|Provision for losses on covered loans
|Provision for losses on covered loans
|A
|6,498
|18,089
|17,667
|Noninterest income related to covered assets
|FDIC loss sharing (expense) income, net
|Gain on indemnification asset
|A
|$ 10,070
|$ 21,426
|$ 17,675
|Indemnification asset accretion
|(4,818)
|(4,258)
|(3,775)
|Net FDIC reimbursement for OREO and loan expenses
|8,020
|7,612
|13,858
|Removal of indemnification asset for loans paid-off or fully charged-off
|(5,896)
|(9,731)
|(5,955)
|Removal of indemnification asset for unfunded loan commitments and loans transferred to OREO
|(1,500)
|(2,834)
|(4,714)
|Removal of indemnification asset for OREO and net reimbursement to FDIC for OREO sales
|(2,042)
|(1,219)
|(1,543)
|Loan recoveries shared with FDIC
|(6,303)
|(8,631)
|(7,853)
|Increase in FDIC clawback liability
|A
|(55)
|(698)
|(60)
|Total FDIC loss sharing (expense) income, net
|(2,524)
|1,667
|7,633
|Gain on disposal of assets
|Net gain on sale of OREO
|2,593
|1,524
|1,927
|Other income
|Net gain on transfers of covered loans to OREO
|1,926
|4,907
|6,824
|Amortization of fair value on acquired unfunded loan commitments
|408
|192
|558
|OREO income
|977
|428
|406
|Other
|(636)
|(632)
|(745)
|Total other income
|2,675
|4,895
|7,043
|Total noninterest income related to covered assets
|$ 2,744
|$ 8,086
|$ 16,603
|Noninterest expense related to covered assets (2)
|Other real estate owned
|Valuation write-downs
|$ 4,115
|$ 4,267
|$ 9,984
|Holding costs and foreclosure expense
|3,878
|3,522
|4,890
|Total other real estate owned
|7,993
|7,789
|14,874
|Legal and professional fees
|2,977
|2,541
|2,609
|Other operating expense
|Other covered asset expenses
|15
|29
|13
|Total noninterest expense related to covered assets (3)
|$ 10,985
|$ 10,359
|$ 17,496
|Total income, net
|$ 2,797
|$ 1,802
|$ 342
|Note: Certain prior period balances have been reclassified to conform to current period presentation.
|(1) Excludes base yield in interest income related to covered loans.
|(2) OREO, legal and professional fees, and other expenses related to covered assets must meet certain FDIC criteria in order for the expense amounts to be reimbursed. Certain amounts reflected in these categories may not be reimbursed by the FDIC.
|(3) Excludes personnel and other corporate overhead expenses that the company incurs to service covered assets and costs associated with the branches acquired in FDIC-assisted acquisitions.
|CITY NATIONAL CORPORATION
|NON-GAAP FINANCIAL MEASURES
|(unaudited)
|(a) Tangible equity and tangible common shareholders' equity ratios
|Tangible equity to tangible assets is a non-GAAP financial measure that represents total equity less identifiable intangible assets and goodwill divided by total assets less identifiable intangible assets and goodwill. Tangible common shareholders' equity to tangible assets is a non-GAAP financial measure that represents tangible equity less preferred stock and noncontrolling interest divided by total assets less identifiable intangible assets and goodwill. Management reviews both these measures in evaluating the company's capital levels and has included these ratios in response to market participant interest in tangible equity and tangible common shareholders' equity as a measure of capital. A reconciliation of the GAAP to non-GAAP measure is set forth below:
|2012
|2011
|Fourth
|Third
|Second
|First
|Year to
|Fourth
|Third
|Second
|First
|Year to
|(Dollars in thousands)
|Quarter
|Quarter
|Quarter
|Quarter
|Date
|Quarter
|Quarter
|Quarter
|Quarter
|Date
|Period End:
|Total equity
|$ 2,505,318
|$ 2,330,324
|$ 2,255,365
|$ 2,199,565
|$ 2,144,849
|$ 2,120,465
|$ 2,084,010
|$ 2,010,627
|Less: Goodwill and other intangibles
|(690,761)
|(691,765)
|(589,114)
|(521,717)
|(522,753)
|(524,103)
|(526,207)
|(527,419)
|Tangible equity (A)
|1,814,557
|1,638,559
|1,666,251
|1,677,848
|1,622,096
|1,596,362
|1,557,803
|1,483,208
|Less: Preferred stock
|(169,920)
|--
|--
|--
|--
|--
|--
|--
|Less: Noncontrolling interest
|--
|--
|--
|--
|--
|--
|(25,089)
|(25,089)
|Tangible common shareholders' equity (B)
|$ 1,644,637
|$ 1,638,559
|$ 1,666,251
|$ 1,677,848
|$ 1,622,096
|$ 1,596,362
|$ 1,532,714
|$ 1,458,119
|Total assets
|$ 28,618,492
|$ 26,251,528
|$ 24,801,973
|$ 24,038,489
|$ 23,666,291
|$ 23,104,260
|$ 22,526,089
|$ 21,635,932
|Less: Goodwill and other intangibles
|(690,761)
|(691,765)
|(589,114)
|(521,717)
|(522,753)
|(524,103)
|(526,207)
|(527,419)
|Tangible assets (C)
|$ 27,927,731
|$ 25,559,763
|$ 24,212,859
|$ 23,516,772
|$ 23,143,538
|$ 22,580,157
|$ 21,999,882
|$ 21,108,513
|Period-end tangible equity to period-end tangible assets (A)/(C)
|6.50%
|6.41%
|6.88%
|7.13%
|7.01%
|7.07%
|7.08%
|7.03%
|Period-end tangible common shareholders' equity
|5.89%
|6.41%
|6.88%
|7.13%
|7.01%
|7.07%
|6.97%
|6.91%
|Average Balance:
|Total equity
|$ 2,432,264
|$ 2,296,754
|$ 2,234,411
|$ 2,168,748
|$ 2,283,489
|$ 2,136,215
|$ 2,117,249
|$ 2,053,447
|$ 1,998,006
|$ 2,076,721
|Less: Goodwill and other intangibles
|(690,975)
|(687,224)
|(566,989)
|(522,182)
|(617,237)
|(523,206)
|(525,300)
|(527,072)
|(528,205)
|(525,930)
|Tangible equity (D)
|1,741,289
|1,609,530
|1,667,422
|1,646,566
|1,666,252
|1,613,009
|1,591,949
|1,526,375
|1,469,801
|1,550,791
|Less: Preferred stock
|(90,501)
|--
|--
|--
|(22,749)
|--
|--
|--
|--
|--
|Less: Noncontrolling interest
|--
|--
|--
|--
|--
|--
|(23,822)
|(25,089)
|(25,110)
|(18,451)
|Tangible common shareholders' equity (E)
|$ 1,650,788
|$ 1,609,530
|$ 1,667,422
|$ 1,646,566
|$ 1,643,503
|$ 1,613,009
|$ 1,568,127
|$ 1,501,286
|$ 1,444,691
|$ 1,532,340
|Total assets
|$ 27,255,859
|$ 25,654,594
|$ 24,362,546
|$ 23,644,899
|$ 25,236,172
|$ 23,694,160
|$ 22,998,562
|$ 22,009,749
|$ 21,377,904
|$ 22,527,750
|Less: Goodwill and other intangibles
|(690,975)
|(687,224)
|(566,989)
|(522,182)
|(617,237)
|(523,206)
|(525,300)
|(527,072)
|(528,205)
|(525,930)
|Tangible assets (F)
|$ 26,564,884
|$ 24,967,370
|$ 23,795,557
|$ 23,122,717
|$ 24,618,935
|$ 23,170,954
|$ 22,473,262
|$ 21,482,677
|$ 20,849,699
|$ 22,001,820
|Average tangible equity to average tangible assets (D)/(F)
|6.55%
|6.45%
|7.01%
|7.12%
|6.77%
|6.96%
|7.08%
|7.11%
|7.05%
|7.05%
|Average tangible common shareholders' equity to average tangible assets (E)/(F)
|6.21%
|6.45%
|7.01%
|7.12%
|6.68%
|6.96%
|6.98%
|6.99%
|6.93%
|6.96%
|(b) Tier 1 common shareholders' equity to risk-weighted assets
|Tier 1 common shareholders' equity to risk-weighted assets ratio, also known as Tier 1 common ratio, is calculated by dividing (a) Tier 1 capital less non-common components including qualifying perpetual preferred stock, qualifying noncontrolling interest in subsidiaries and qualifying trust preferred securities by (b) risk-weighted assets. Tier 1 capital and risk-weighted assets are calculated in accordance with applicable bank regulatory guidelines. This ratio is a non-GAAP measure that is used by investors, analysts and bank regulatory agencies to assess the capital position of financial services companies. Management reviews this measure in evaluating the company's capital levels and has included these ratios in response to market participants' interest in the Tier 1 common shareholders' equity to risk-weighted assets ratio.
|2012
|2011
|Fourth
|Third
|Second
|First
|Fourth
|Third
|Second
|First
|(Dollars in thousands)
|Quarter
|Quarter
|Quarter
|Quarter
|Quarter
|Quarter
|Quarter
|Quarter
|Tier 1 capital
|$ 1,753,312
|$ 1,570,778
|$ 1,602,398
|$ 1,616,099
|$ 1,570,101
|$ 1,534,831
|$ 1,523,269
|$ 1,478,820
|Less: Preferred stock
|(169,920)
|--
|--
|--
|--
|--
|--
|--
|Less: Noncontrolling interest
|--
|--
|--
|--
|--
|--
|(25,089)
|(25,089)
|Less: Trust preferred securities
|(5,155)
|(5,155)
|(5,155)
|(5,155)
|(5,155)
|(5,155)
|(5,155)
|(5,155)
|Tier 1 common shareholders' equity (A)
|$ 1,578,237
|$ 1,565,623
|$ 1,597,243
|$ 1,610,944
|$ 1,564,946
|$ 1,529,676
|$ 1,493,025
|$ 1,448,576
|Risk-weighted assets (B)
|$ 18,627,165
|$ 17,174,382
|$ 16,722,999
|$ 15,839,944
|$ 15,305,328
|$ 14,925,715
|$ 14,285,572
|$ 13,551,318
|Tier 1 common shareholders' equity to risk-weighted assets (A)/(B)
|8.47%
|9.12%
|9.55%
|10.17%
|10.22%
|10.25%
|10.45%
|10.69%
© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.