City National Corporation Grows 2012 Net Income to $208.0 Million, Up 21 Percent From 2011; Fourth Quarter 2012 Net Income Totals $47.2 Million, or $0.87 Per Share

LOS ANGELES, Jan. 24, 2013 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- City National Corporation CYN, the parent company of wholly owned City National Bank, today reported full-year 2012 net income of $208.0 million, or $3.83 per share, up 21 percent from $172.4 million, or $3.21 per share, in 2011.

Fourth-quarter 2012 net income totaled $47.2 million, or $0.87 per share, up 8 percent from $43.9 million, or $0.82 per share in the fourth quarter of 2011.

FOURTH-QUARTER 2012 HIGHLIGHTS

Average fourth-quarter loan and lease balances were $14.0 billion, up 14 percent from the fourth quarter of 2011 and 3 percent higher than the third quarter of 2012, excluding loans covered by City National's acquisition-related loss-sharing agreements with the Federal Deposit Insurance Corporation (FDIC). Fourth-quarter loans and leases grew $1.1 billion, or 8 percent, from September 30, 2012 to a record of $14.8 billion, excluding FDIC-covered loans. These results reflect strong loan growth across all business segments, with nearly two-thirds coming from commercial and industrial lending.

Average deposit balances grew to a record $23.4 billion in the fourth quarter of 2012, up 14 percent from the fourth quarter of 2011 and 7 percent higher than the third quarter of 2012. Average core deposits, which equal 97 percent of total balances, were up 15 percent from the fourth quarter of 2011 and up 7 percent from the third quarter of 2012. Period-end deposits reached a record of $23.5 billion.

Fourth-quarter results included a provision for loan and lease losses of $7.0 million, up from $2.0 million in the third quarter of 2012. Total provisions, excluding FDIC-covered loans, were $10.0 million in 2012, compared with $12.5 million in 2011.

On November 5, 2012, City National issued $175 million of 5.50 percent non-cumulative perpetual preferred stock, which qualifies as Tier 1 capital. Net proceeds will be used to support the company's future growth and for general corporate purposes, including debt repayment.

City National announced on November 15, 2012, that its Board of Directors had declared an accelerated quarterly common stock cash dividend of $0.25 per share and a special common stock cash dividend of $0.25 per share. The quarterly and special dividends were payable on December 18, 2012 to stockholders of record on December 3, 2012, in addition to the regular $0.25 per share dividend paid in November. The company announced today that its Board of Directors has authorized a quarterly cash dividend of $13.75 per share on the 5.50 percent non-cumulative perpetual preferred stock, Series C (equivalent to $0.34375 per related depositary share), which is payable on February 13, 2013 to shareholders of record on January 29, 2013.

"2012 was a very strong year of growth in earnings, assets, clients and capabilities for City National," said President and CEO Russell Goldsmith. "Net income and revenue were up significantly, loan production set new records, deposits grew at double-digit rates, credit quality remained strong, and assets reached a new record of $28.6 billion.

"We increased our capabilities for clients with the acquisitions of Rochdale Investment Management and First American Equipment Finance, as well as with selected investments in people, products and technology. During the fourth quarter, the company took advantage of favorable market conditions to issue preferred stock, further enhancing its strong capital ratios and expanding its capacity and flexibility for future growth. We expanded our technology banking business to better serve the technology and life science industries, announced plans for new offices in both the San Francisco Bay Area and New York City, and added a strong mortgage warehouse lending team.

"These new capabilities, colleagues and resources, along with the strong momentum the whole company generated in the fourth quarter, strengthened City National's position and ability to serve its clients and grow its increasingly diversified businesses in 2013."

For the three months ended For the three Dollars in millions, December 31, % months ended % except per share data 2012 2011 Change September 30, 2012 Change Earnings Per Common Share $ 0.87 $ 0.82 6 $ 1.10 (21) Net Income Attributable to CNC 47.2 43.9 8 59.8 (21) Average Assets $ 27,255.9 $ 23,694.2 15 $ 25,654.6 6 Return on Average Assets 0.69% 0.73% (5) 0.93% (26) Return on Average Common Shareholders' Equity 8.03% 8.15% (1) 10.35% (22)

ASSETS

Total assets at December 31, 2012 grew to a record $28.6 billion, up 21 percent from the fourth quarter of 2011 and 9 percent from the third quarter of 2012. The year-over-year increase largely reflects strong loan growth and an increase in the company's securities portfolio due to strong deposit growth.

REVENUE

Revenue for the fourth quarter of 2012 reached $303.6 million, up 5 percent from the year-ago period but down 4 percent from the third quarter of 2012. Revenue for the full-year 2012 totaled $1.2 billion, up 7 percent from 2011.

NET INTEREST INCOME

Fully taxable-equivalent net interest income was $209.1 million in the fourth quarter of 2012, up 1 percent from the same period of 2011 but down 3 percent from the third quarter of 2012. Fully taxable-equivalent net interest income for the full-year 2012 was $850.7 million, up 8 percent from $790.3 million in 2011.

Fourth-quarter average deposits reached a record $23.4 billion, up 14 percent from the fourth quarter of 2011 and up 7 percent from the third quarter of 2012. Average deposits for the full-year 2012 totaled $21.6 billion, up 12 percent from 2011. Period-end deposits grew to $23.5 billion, up 15 percent from December 31, 2011 and up 4 percent from September 30, 2012.

Average core deposits were $22.8 billion in the fourth quarter of 2012, up 15 percent from the same period of 2011 and up 7 percent from the third quarter of 2012. Full-year 2012 average core deposits grew 13 percent from 2011 to $20.9 billion.

Fourth-quarter 2012 average noninterest-bearing deposits were up 31 percent from the same period of 2011 and up 11 percent from the third quarter of 2012. Average noninterest-bearing balances for the full-year 2012 were up 31 percent from 2011.

Treasury Services deposit balances, which consist primarily of title, escrow and property management deposits, averaged $2.4 billion in the fourth quarter of 2012, up 32 percent from the same period of 2011 and up 6 percent from the third quarter of 2012. Treasury Services deposit balances averaged $2.2 billion for the full-year 2012, up 25 percent from 2011. The increases reflect higher residential refinance activity, as well as sales of existing homes during the quarter.

Fourth-quarter average loan balances, excluding FDIC-covered loans, were $14.0 billion, up 14 percent from the fourth quarter of 2011 and up 3 percent from the third quarter of 2012. Excluding leases obtained in the company's second-quarter 2012 acquisition of First American, fourth-quarter average loan and lease balances increased 12 percent from the year-ago period.

Full-year 2012 average loans, excluding FDIC-covered loans, were $13.3 billion, up 14 percent from 2011. Excluding leases obtained in the First American acquisition, full-year 2012 average loan and lease balances increased 12 percent from the prior year.

Fourth-quarter average commercial loans were up 23 percent from the same period in 2011 and 4 percent higher than the third quarter of 2012. The year-over-year increase was primarily due to organic loan growth, as well as the acquisition of First American.

Average balances for commercial real estate mortgages were up 24 percent from the fourth quarter of 2011, and they increased 4 percent from the third quarter of 2012. Average balances for commercial real estate construction loans were down 28 percent from the fourth quarter of 2011, and they declined 11 percent from the third quarter of 2012.

Average balances for single-family residential mortgage loans, nearly all of which are made to City National's private banking and entertainment industry clients, were up 5 percent from the year-ago period and 2 percent higher than the third quarter of 2012.

Average securities for the fourth quarter of 2012 totaled $9.7 billion, up 26 percent from the fourth quarter of 2011 and up 12 percent from the third quarter of 2012. The average duration of total securities at December 31, 2012 was 2.9, compared to 2.4 at December 31, 2011 and 2.8 at the end of the third quarter of 2012.

City National's net interest margin in the fourth quarter of 2012 averaged 3.27 percent, compared with 3.70 percent in the fourth quarter of 2011 and 3.58 percent in the third quarter of 2012. For the full-year 2012, City National's net interest margin averaged 3.61 percent, compared with 3.79 percent in the previous year. The declines were due primarily to strong deposit growth and lower yields on loans and securities. The company continued to invest a large share of its growing deposits in securities and other liquid assets.

Fourth-quarter net interest income included $17.5 million from the FDIC-covered loans that were repaid or charged off during the quarter. This compares with $18.9 million in the fourth quarter of 2011 and $22.2 million in the third quarter of 2012.

At December 31, 2012, City National's prime lending rate was 3.25 percent, unchanged from both December 31, 2011 and September 30, 2012.

For the three months ended For the three December 31, % months ended % Dollars in millions 2012 2011 Change September 30, 2012 Change Average Loans and Leases, excluding Covered Loans $ 13,984.2 $ 12,213.4 14 $ 13,587.5 3 Average Covered Loans 1,089.9 1,554.2 (30) 1,207.0 (10) Average Total Securities 9,652.7 7,641.5 26 8,631.4 12 Average Earning Assets 25,468.0 22,083.9 15 23,892.0 7 Average Deposits 23,386.3 20,500.1 14 21,940.8 7 Average Core Deposits 22,781.3 19,781.8 15 21,208.5 7 Fully Taxable-Equivalent Net Interest Income 209.1 206.0 1 214.8 (3) Net Interest Margin 3.27% 3.70% (12) 3.58% (9)

COVERED ASSETS

Loans and other real estate owned (OREO) assets acquired in City National's FDIC‑assisted bank acquisitions totaled $1.0 billion at the end of the fourth quarter of 2012, compared to $1.5 billion at December 31, 2011 and $1.2 billion at September 30, 2012.

In the fourth quarter of 2012, the company recorded a $3.5 million non-cash net gain to reflect results of the quarterly update of cash-flow projections for the FDIC-covered loans. That total compared with $2.6 million in the third quarter. The fourth-quarter gain reflects a $6.5 million provision for losses on covered loans and an offsetting $10.0 million of noninterest income related to City National's loss-sharing agreements with the FDIC. In addition to the $3.5 million non-cash gain for the quarter, the company recognized $0.7 million of other covered assets expense. Income, net of expense, from FDIC-covered assets, excluding the base yield, totaled $2.8 million in the fourth quarter of 2012, up from $1.8 million in the third quarter of 2012. (The base yield is the yield on covered assets, excluding income related to covered loans that are repaid or charged off.)

City National will continue to update cash-flow projections for covered loans on a quarterly basis. Due to the uncertainty in the future performance of the covered loans, additional impairments may be recognized in the future.

OREO assets acquired by City National in its four FDIC-assisted bank acquisitions and subject to loss-sharing agreements totaled $58.3 million at December 31, 2012, compared to $98.5 million in the fourth quarter of 2011 and $83.6 million at the end of the third quarter of 2012.

NONINTEREST INCOME

Noninterest income was $99.9 million in the fourth quarter of 2012, up 16 percent from the fourth quarter of 2011 but down 7 percent from the third quarter of 2012. The increase from the year-earlier period was due largely to City National's third-quarter 2012 acquisition of Rochdale, lease income from the First American acquisition and higher international services income. The decrease from the third quarter of 2012 was primarily attributable to lower distribution income from investments.

City National's noninterest income totaled $357.6 million for the full year of 2012, up 5 percent from 2011.

In the fourth quarter of 2012, noninterest income accounted for 33 percent of City National's total revenue, compared to 30 percent in the fourth quarter of 2011 and 34 percent in the third quarter of 2012.

Wealth Management

City National's assets under management totaled $38.2 billion as of December 31, 2012, up 22 percent from the same period of 2011 and 1 percent higher than the third quarter of 2012.

Trust and investment fees were $44.0 million, up 33 percent from the fourth quarter of 2011 and 1 percent higher than the third quarter of 2012. Full-year trust and investment fee income rose 10 percent from 2011. The year-over-year increases were due primarily to the Rochdale acquisition, as well as higher sales and market appreciation.

Brokerage and mutual fund fees totaled $8.4 million, up 74 percent from the year-earlier period but down 7 percent from the third quarter of 2012. Brokerage and mutual fund fee income was $27.8 million for the full-year 2012, up 36 percent from 2011. The year-over-year increases in brokerage and mutual fund fees were due to the acquisition of Rochdale, as well as slightly higher short-term interest rates.

At or for the At or for the three months ended three months December 31, % ended % Dollars in millions 2012 2011 Change September 30, 2012 Change Trust and Investment Fee Revenue $ 44.0 $ 33.0 33 $ 43.5 1 Brokerage and Mutual Fund Fees 8.4 4.8 74 9.1 (7) Assets Under Management (1) 38,239.8 31,326.3 22 38,043.1 1 Assets Under Management or Administration (1)(2) 56,680.3 46,490.3 22 56,671.8 0 (1) Excludes $21.7 billion, $19.8 billion and $16.0 billion of assets under management for asset managers in which City National held a noncontrolling ownership interest as of December 31, 2012, September 30, 2012 and December 31, 2011, respectively. (2) Assets under administration have been revised to exclude City National's investments that were held in custody and serviced by the company's wealth management business. Prior period balances have been reclassified to conform to current period presentation.

Other Noninterest Income

Fourth-quarter income from cash management and deposit transaction fees was $11.5 million, up 7 percent from the fourth quarter of 2011 but virtually unchanged from the third quarter of 2012. Full-year 2012 cash management and deposit transaction fee income was $45.6 million, up 3 percent from 2011. The year-over-year increases were due to new product sales and growth in transaction volumes.

Fee income from foreign exchange services and letters of credit totaled $11.3 million in the fourth quarter of 2012, up 29 percent from the fourth quarter of 2011 and 16 percent higher than the third quarter of 2012. Full-year 2012 foreign exchange services and letters of credit fee income totaled $40.0 million, up 10 percent from 2011. The increases largely reflect increased client activity and the addition of new relationships.

Other income was $24.2 million in the fourth quarter of 2012, up 39 percent from the fourth quarter of 2011 but down 13 percent from the third quarter of 2012. The increase from the year-ago period was due largely to the First American acquisition, as well as growth of income from client swap transactions and higher distribution income from investments. The increase was partly offset by lower gains on transfers of covered loans to OREO. Other income for the full-year 2012 was $82.9 million, up 9 percent from 2011.

NONINTEREST EXPENSE

City National's fourth-quarter 2012 noninterest expense amounted to $222.0 million, up 12 percent from the fourth quarter of 2011 and 7 percent higher than the third quarter of 2012. The year-over-year increase was due largely to the Rochdale and First American acquisitions, as well as higher premises costs. Fourth-quarter 2012 results also included $4.7 million, or $0.05 per share, in legal and professional fees and expense related to the resolution of a legal claim. This was partly offset by lower OREO expense. Noninterest expense for the full-year 2012 amounted to $825.1 million, up 2 percent from 2011.

CREDIT QUALITY

The following credit quality information excludes loans subject to loss-sharing agreements involving City National's FDIC-assisted transactions:

Net recoveries in the fourth quarter of 2012 totaled $2.0 million, or 0.06 percent of total loans and leases on an annualized basis. The company realized net charge-offs of $5.5 million, or 0.18 percent, in the fourth quarter of 2011 and $2.2 million, or 0.06 percent, in the third quarter of 2012. Net recoveries for the full-year 2012 were $7.1 million, or 0.05 percent of total loans and leases. This compares with net charge-offs of $5.4 million in 2011.

At December 31, 2012, nonperforming assets amounted to $120.8 million, or 0.81 percent of the company's total loans and leases and OREO, compared to $142.8 million, or 1.16 percent, at December 31, 2011 and $130.5 million, or 0.95 percent, at September 30, 2012.

Nonaccrual loans at December 31, 2012 were $99.8 million, compared to $112.0 million at December 31, 2011 and $103.5 million at September 30, 2012. Criticized and classified loans declined from the third quarter of 2012, and overall credit trends remain favorable.

As of As of As of December 31, 2012 September 30, 2012 December 31, 2011 Period-end Loans (in millions) Total Nonaccrual Total Nonaccrual Total Nonaccrual Commercial $ 6,949.1 $ 9.2 $ 6,264.6 $ 18.8 $ 5,246.1 $ 19.9 Commercial Real Estate Mortgages 2,829.7 33.2 2,463.7 36.6 2,110.8 21.9 Residential Mortgages 3,962.2 9.6 3,897.7 11.7 3,763.2 9.8 Real Estate Construction 222.8 40.9 242.1 29.0 315.6 50.9 Equity Lines of Credit 711.7 6.4 719.0 6.9 741.1 8.6 Other Loans 142.8 0.5 137.6 0.5 132.6 0.9 Total Loans (1) $ 14,818.3 $ 99.8 $ 13,724.7 $ 103.5 $ 12,309.4 $ 112.0 Other Real Estate Owned (1) 21.0 27.0 30.8 Total Nonperforming Assets, excluding Covered Assets $ 120.8 $ 130.5 $ 142.8 (1) Excludes covered loans, net of allowance, of $1.0 billion, $1.1 billion and $1.4 billion at December 31, 2012, September 30, 2012 and December 31, 2011, respectively, and covered other real estate owned of $58.3 million, $83.6 million and $98.5 million at December 31, 2012, September 30, 2012 and December 31, 2011, respectively.

City National recorded a provision for credit losses of $7.0 million in the fourth quarter of 2012, bringing its total provisions for the year to $10.0 million. The company recorded total provisions of $12.5 million in 2011, including $5.0 million in the fourth quarter of 2011.

At December 31, 2012, City National's allowance for loan and lease losses totaled $277.9 million, or 1.88 percent of total loans and leases. That compares with $262.6 million, or 2.13 percent, at December 31, 2011 and $268.4 million, or 1.96 percent, at the end of the third quarter of 2012. The company also maintains an additional $24.8 million in reserves for off-balance-sheet credit commitments.

Commercial Loans

Commercial loan net recoveries were $2.0 million in the fourth quarter of 2012. This compares to net charge-offs of $12.5 million in the year-earlier period and $4.9 million in the third quarter of 2012. Net recoveries in the full year of 2012 amounted to $10.4 million, compared to net charge-offs of $14.8 million in 2011.

Commercial loans on nonaccrual totaled $9.2 million in the fourth quarter of 2012, compared to $19.9 million at December 31, 2011 and $18.8 million at September 30, 2012.

Construction Loans

City National's $222.8 million commercial real estate construction portfolio includes secured loans to developers of residential and nonresidential properties. This portfolio now represents less than 2 percent of the company's total loans.

Fourth-quarter net recoveries of construction loans were $0.2 million, compared to net recoveries of $6.9 million in the fourth quarter of 2011 and $3.1 million in the third quarter of 2012. Full-year net charge-offs of construction loans were $1.5 million, compared to net recoveries of $5.0 million in 2011.

At December 31, 2012, construction loans on nonaccrual totaled $40.9 million, compared to $50.9 million at December 31, 2011 and $29.0 million at September 30, 2012.

Commercial Real Estate Mortgage Loans

Fourth-quarter net charge-offs in the company's $2.8 billion commercial real estate mortgage portfolio were $0.3 million, compared to net charge-offs of $0.1 million in the fourth quarter of 2011 and $0.2 million in the third quarter of 2012. Full-year net charge-offs were $0.1 million, compared to net recoveries of $6.9 million in 2011.

Commercial real estate mortgage loans on nonaccrual totaled $33.2 million, compared to $21.9 million at December 31, 2011 and $36.6 million at September 30, 2012.

Residential Mortgage Loans and Equity Lines of Credit

City National's $4.0 billion residential mortgage portfolio and $0.7 billion home-equity portfolio continued to perform exceptionally well. Together, they accounted for $0.2 million in net charge-offs in the fourth quarter of 2012, compared to net charge-offs of $0.6 million at September 30, 2012 and $0.4 million at December 31, 2011. Full-year 2012 net charge-offs amounted to $2.7 million, compared to $2.8 million in 2011.

Residential mortgage loans and lines of credit on nonaccrual were $16.0 million in the fourth quarter of 2012, compared to $18.4 million in the fourth quarter of 2011 and $18.6 million in the third quarter of 2012.

INCOME TAXES

City National's effective tax rate for the fourth quarter of 2012 was 30.5 percent, down from 33.9 percent in the year-earlier period. The company's full-year 2012 effective tax rate was 32.1 percent, up from 30.6 percent in the prior year. The increases were due largely to higher pretax income.

CAPITAL LEVELS

City National remains well-capitalized, ending the fourth quarter of 2012 with a Tier 1 common shareholders' equity ratio of 8.5 percent, compared to 10.2 percent at December 31, 2011 and 9.1 percent at September 30, 2012.1 The change from the year-earlier period is a reflection of asset growth and the acquisitions of Rochdale and First American.

Total risk-based capital and Tier 1 risk-based capital ratios at December 31, 2012 were 12.5 percent and 9.4 percent, respectively. City National's Tier 1 leverage ratio at December 31, 2012 was 6.6 percent. All of City National's capital ratios are above minimum regulatory standards for "well-capitalized" institutions.

Total risk-based capital, Tier 1 risk-based capital and Tier 1 leverage ratios at September 30, 2012 were 12.4 percent, 9.1 percent and 6.3 percent, respectively.

The increase in Total and Tier 1 capital ratios from the third quarter was due primarily to the company's issuance of $175 million of preferred stock on November 5, 2012.

The period-end ratio of equity to total assets at December 31, 2012 was 8.8 percent, compared to 9.1 percent at December 31, 2011 and 8.9 percent at September 30, 2012.

2013 OUTLOOK

Given particularly strong growth in net income in 2012, management expects net income to grow very modestly in 2013. Nonetheless, loan and deposit balances are expected to increase, and credit quality should remain strong, though rising loan balances may require a somewhat higher loan-loss provision. Low interest rates and a very flat yield curve will continue to put pressure on the company's net interest margin. This outlook reflects management's expectations for the continuation of moderate economic growth throughout 2013.

CONFERENCE CALL

City National Corporation will host a conference call this afternoon to discuss fourth-quarter 2012 financial results. The call will begin at 2:00 p.m. PST. Analysts and investors may dial in and participate in the question/answer session. To access the call, please dial (866) 393-6804 and enter Conference ID 80288825. A listen-only live broadcast of the call also will be available on the investor relations page of the company's Website at cnb.com. There, it will be archived and available for 12 months.

ABOUT CITY NATIONAL

City National Corporation's wholly owned subsidiary, City National Bank, provides banking, investment and trust services through 78 offices, including 16 full-service regional centers, in Southern California, the San Francisco Bay Area, Nevada, New York City, Nashville and Atlanta. The corporation and its investment affiliates manage or administer $56.7 billion in client investment assets, including more than $38.2 billion under direct management.

For more information about City National, visit the company's Website at cnb.com.

CITY NATIONAL CORPORATION FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS (unaudited) Three Months Twelve Months For The Period Ended December 31, 2012 2011 % Change 2012 2011 % Change Per Common Share Net income attributable to City National Corporation Basic $ 0.87 $ 0.82 6 $ 3.85 $ 3.24 19 Diluted 0.87 0.82 6 3.83 3.21 19 Dividends 0.75 0.20 275 1.50 0.80 88 Book value 43.89 40.86 7 Results of Operations: (In millions) Interest income $ 218 $ 215 1 $ 887 $ 843 5 Interest expense 14 13 6 56 70 (21) Net interest income 204 202 1 831 773 7 Net interest income (Fully taxable-equivalent) 209 206 1 851 790 8 Total revenue 304 288 5 1,188 1,115 7 Provision for credit losses on loans and leases, excluding covered loans 7 5 40 10 13 (20) Provision for losses on covered loans 6 18 (63) 45 44 4 Net income attributable to City National Corporation 47 44 8 208 172 21 Financial Ratios: Performance Ratios: Return on average assets 0.69% 0.73% 0.82% 0.77% Return on average common shareholders' equity 8.03 8.15 9.20 8.38 Period-end equity to period-end assets 8.75 9.06 Net interest margin 3.27 3.70 3.61 3.79 Expense to revenue ratio 68.90 62.73 65.29 65.53 Capital Adequacy Ratios (Period-end): Tier 1 leverage 6.60 6.77 Tier 1 risk-based capital 9.41 10.26 Total risk-based capital 12.52 12.83 Asset Quality Ratios: Allowance for loan and lease losses to: Total loans and leases, excluding covered loans 1.88% 2.13% Nonaccrual loans 278.48 234.37 Nonperforming assets, excluding covered assets, to: Total loans and leases and other real estate owned, excluding covered assets 0.81 1.16 Total assets 0.42 0.60 Net recoveries (charge-offs) to average total loans and leases, excluding covered loans (annualized) 0.06% (0.18)% 0.05% (0.05)% Average Balances: (In millions) Loans and leases, excluding covered loans $ 13,984 $ 12,213 14 $ 13,285 $ 11,698 14 Covered loans 1,090 1,554 (30) 1,269 1,699 (25) Securities 9,653 7,642 26 8,496 6,635 28 Interest-earning assets 25,468 22,084 15 23,564 20,842 13 Assets 27,256 23,694 15 25,236 22,528 12 Core deposits 22,781 19,782 15 20,937 18,512 13 Deposits 23,386 20,500 14 21,629 19,306 12 Interest-bearing liabilities 10,136 10,359 (2) 10,056 10,614 (5) Common shareholders' equity 2,342 2,136 10 2,261 2,058 10 Total equity 2,432 2,136 14 2,283 2,077 10 Period-End Balances: (In millions) Loans and leases, excluding covered loans $ 14,818 $ 12,309 20 Covered loans 1,031 1,482 (30) Securities 10,719 8,102 32 Assets 28,618 23,666 21 Core deposits 22,938 19,728 16 Deposits 23,502 20,388 15 Common shareholders' equity 2,335 2,145 9 Total equity 2,505 2,145 17 Wealth Management: (In millions) (1) Assets under management $ 38,240 $ 31,326 22 Assets under management or administration (2) 56,680 46,490 22 (1) Excludes $21.7 billion and $16.0 billion of assets under management for asset managers in which City National held a noncontrolling ownership interest as of December 31, 2012 and December 31, 2011, respectively. (2) Assets under administration have been revised to exclude City National's investments that were held in custody and serviced by the company's wealth management business. Prior period balances have been reclassified to conform to current period presentation.

CITY NATIONAL CORPORATION CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF INCOME (unaudited) (Dollars in thousands Three Months Ended

December 31, Twelve Months Ended

December 31, except per share data) 2012 2011 % Change 2012 2011 % Change Interest income $ 218,302 $ 215,252 1 $ 886,551 $ 843,090 5 Interest expense 14,580 13,695 6 55,715 70,100 (21) Net interest income 203,722 201,557 1 830,836 772,990 7 Provision for credit losses on loans and leases, excluding covered loans 7,000 5,000 40 10,000 12,500 (20) Provision for losses on covered loans 6,498 17,667 (63) 45,346 43,646 4 Noninterest income Trust and investment fees 44,026 32,995 33 155,224 140,732 10 Brokerage and mutual fund fees 8,424 4,836 74 27,804 20,440 36 Cash management and deposit transaction fees 11,480 10,689 7 45,649 44,305 3 International services 11,342 8,783 29 39,963 36,466 10 FDIC loss sharing (expense) income, net (2,524) 7,633 (133) (6,017) (8,637) (30) Gain on disposal of assets 2,892 4,263 (32) 11,293 20,300 (44) Gain (loss) on securities 13 (273) 105 822 4,415 (81) Gain on acquisition -- -- -- -- 8,164 (100) Other 24,225 17,476 39 82,865 75,682 9 Total noninterest income 99,878 86,402 16 357,603 341,867 5 Noninterest expense Salaries and employee benefits 123,812 112,822 10 479,302 448,702 7 Net occupancy of premises 17,554 13,616 29 61,534 54,340 13 Legal and professional fees 17,844 10,846 65 52,840 49,955 6 Information services 8,896 8,359 6 34,244 32,097 7 Depreciation and amortization 8,720 7,014 24 32,485 27,596 18 Amortization of intangibles 1,932 1,350 43 7,268 7,727 (6) Marketing and advertising 9,111 8,101 12 30,665 28,920 6 Office services and equipment 4,735 4,234 12 17,848 17,968 (1) Other real estate owned 9,869 15,233 (35) 38,253 65,044 (41) FDIC assessments 4,499 4,480 0 18,117 29,480 (39) Other 15,044 12,174 24 52,582 43,266 22 Total noninterest expense 222,016 198,229 12 825,138 805,095 2 Income before taxes 68,086 67,063 2 307,955 253,616 21 Applicable income taxes 20,780 22,758 (9) 98,822 77,561 27 Net income $ 47,306 $ 44,305 7 $ 209,133 $ 176,055 19 Less: Net income attributable to noncontrolling interest 60 445 (87) 1,084 3,634 (70) Net income attributable to City National Corporation $ 47,246 $ 43,860 8 $ 208,049 $ 172,421 21 Other Data: Earnings per common share - basic $ 0.87 $ 0.82 6 $ 3.85 $ 3.24 19 Earnings per common share - diluted $ 0.87 $ 0.82 6 $ 3.83 $ 3.21 19 Dividends paid per common share $ 0.75 $ 0.20 275 $ 1.50 $ 0.80 88 Common dividend payout ratio 86.16% 24.25% 255 38.96% 24.64% 58 Return on average assets 0.69% 0.73% (5) 0.82% 0.77% 6 Return on average common shareholders' equity 8.03% 8.15% (1) 9.20% 8.38% 10 Net interest margin (Fully taxable-equivalent) 3.27% 3.70% (12) 3.61% 3.79% (5) Full-time equivalent employees 3,472 3,256 7

CITY NATIONAL CORPORATION CONSOLIDATED QUARTERLY STATEMENTS OF INCOME (unaudited) 2012 (Dollars in thousands Fourth Third Second First Year to except per share data) Quarter Quarter Quarter Quarter Date Interest income $ 218,302 $ 224,768 $ 229,889 $ 213,592 $ 886,551 Interest expense 14,580 14,846 13,410 12,879 55,715 Net interest income 203,722 209,922 216,479 200,713 830,836 Provision for credit losses on loans and leases, excluding covered loans 7,000 2,000 1,000 -- 10,000 Provision for losses on covered loans 6,498 18,089 13,293 7,466 45,346 Noninterest income Trust and investment fees 44,026 43,477 34,067 33,654 155,224 Brokerage and mutual fund fees 8,424 9,059 5,293 5,028 27,804 Cash management and deposit transaction fees 11,480 11,526 11,475 11,168 45,649 International services 11,342 9,819 10,017 8,785 39,963 FDIC loss sharing (expense) income, net (2,524) 1,667 (6,026) 866 (6,017) Gain on disposal of assets 2,892 3,199 3,011 2,191 11,293 Gain (loss) on securities 13 817 (457) 449 822 Other 24,225 27,693 17,388 13,559 82,865 Total noninterest income 99,878 107,257 74,768 75,700 357,603 Noninterest expense Salaries and employee benefits 123,812 120,210 115,035 120,245 479,302 Net occupancy of premises 17,554 16,238 14,056 13,686 61,534 Legal and professional fees 17,844 11,757 11,359 11,880 52,840 Information services 8,896 8,660 8,539 8,149 34,244 Depreciation and amortization 8,720 8,324 8,013 7,428 32,485 Amortization of intangibles 1,932 1,932 1,518 1,886 7,268 Marketing and advertising 9,111 7,141 7,597 6,816 30,665 Office services and equipment 4,735 4,673 4,492 3,948 17,848 Other real estate owned 9,869 8,749 7,541 12,094 38,253 FDIC assessments 4,499 4,616 4,523 4,479 18,117 Other 15,044 15,586 11,843 10,109 52,582 Total noninterest expense 222,016 207,886 194,516 200,720 825,138 Income before taxes 68,086 89,204 82,438 68,227 307,955 Applicable income taxes 20,780 29,052 27,271 21,719 98,822 Net income $ 47,306 $ 60,152 $ 55,167 $ 46,508 $ 209,133 Less: Net income attributable to noncontrolling interest 60 372 409 243 1,084 Net income attributable to City National Corporation $ 47,246 $ 59,780 $ 54,758 $ 46,265 $ 208,049 Other Data: Earnings per common share - basic $ 0.87 $ 1.10 $ 1.02 $ 0.86 $ 3.85 Earnings per common share - diluted $ 0.87 $ 1.10 $ 1.01 $ 0.86 $ 3.83 Dividends paid per common share $ 0.75 $ 0.25 $ 0.25 $ 0.25 $ 1.50 Common dividend payout ratio 86.16% 22.63% 24.57% 28.91% 38.96% Return on average assets 0.69% 0.93% 0.90% 0.79% 0.82% Return on average common shareholders' equity 8.03% 10.35% 9.86% 8.58% 9.20% Net interest margin (Fully taxable-equivalent) 3.27% 3.58% 3.91% 3.74% 3.61% Full-time equivalent employees 3,472 3,439 3,330 3,235

CITY NATIONAL CORPORATION CONSOLIDATED QUARTERLY STATEMENTS OF INCOME (unaudited) 2011 (Dollars in thousands Fourth Third Second First Year to except per share data) Quarter Quarter Quarter Quarter Date Interest income $ 215,252 $ 216,892 $ 210,136 $ 200,810 $ 843,090 Interest expense 13,695 17,576 19,309 19,520 70,100 Net interest income 201,557 199,316 190,827 181,290 772,990 Provision for credit losses on loans and leases, excluding covered loans 5,000 7,500 -- -- 12,500 Provision for losses on covered loans 17,667 5,147 1,716 19,116 43,646 Noninterest income Trust and investment fees 32,995 35,412 36,687 35,638 140,732 Brokerage and mutual fund fees 4,836 5,079 4,864 5,661 20,440 Cash management and deposit transaction fees 10,689 10,986 10,905 11,725 44,305 International services 8,783 10,352 9,015 8,316 36,466 FDIC loss sharing income (expense), net 7,633 (14,191) (10,684) 8,605 (8,637) Gain on disposal of assets 4,263 5,191 8,422 2,424 20,300 (Loss) gain on securities (273) 3,327 1,395 (34) 4,415 Gain on acquisition -- -- 8,164 -- 8,164 Other 17,476 13,479 23,169 21,558 75,682 Total noninterest income 86,402 69,635 91,937 93,893 341,867 Noninterest expense Salaries and employee benefits 112,822 112,729 112,139 111,012 448,702 Net occupancy of premises 13,616 13,713 13,665 13,346 54,340 Legal and professional fees 10,846 14,242 14,790 10,077 49,955 Information services 8,359 7,906 8,335 7,497 32,097 Depreciation and amortization 7,014 6,930 6,904 6,748 27,596 Amortization of intangibles 1,350 2,105 2,104 2,168 7,727 Marketing and advertising 8,101 6,675 7,626 6,518 28,920 Office services and equipment 4,234 4,456 4,672 4,606 17,968 Other real estate owned 15,233 13,160 22,162 14,489 65,044 FDIC assessments 4,480 6,670 8,524 9,806 29,480 Other 12,174 9,051 10,911 11,130 43,266 Total noninterest expense 198,229 197,637 211,832 197,397 805,095 Income before taxes 67,063 58,667 69,216 58,670 253,616 Applicable income taxes 22,758 16,267 20,650 17,886 77,561 Net income $ 44,305 $ 42,400 $ 48,566 $ 40,784 $ 176,055 Less: Net income attributable to noncontrolling interest 445 1,002 1,095 1,092 3,634 Net income attributable to City National Corporation $ 43,860 $ 41,398 $ 47,471 $ 39,692 $ 172,421 Other Data: Earnings per common share - basic $ 0.82 $ 0.78 $ 0.89 $ 0.75 $ 3.24 Earnings per common share - diluted $ 0.82 $ 0.77 $ 0.88 $ 0.74 $ 3.21 Dividends paid per common share $ 0.20 $ 0.20 $ 0.20 $ 0.20 $ 0.80 Common dividend payout ratio 24.25% 25.70% 22.40% 26.65% 24.64% Return on average assets 0.73% 0.71% 0.87% 0.75% 0.77% Return on average common shareholders' equity 8.15% 7.85% 9.39% 8.16% 8.38% Net interest margin (Fully taxable-equivalent) 3.70% 3.79% 3.85% 3.84% 3.79% Full-time equivalent employees 3,256 3,287 3,328 3,258

CITY NATIONAL CORPORATION CONSOLIDATED PERIOD END BALANCE SHEET (unaudited) 2012 Fourth Third Second First (In thousands) Quarter Quarter Quarter Quarter Assets Cash and due from banks $ 151,969 $ 235,038 $ 162,894 $ 210,799 Due from banks - interest-bearing 246,336 335,300 106,109 101,375 Federal funds sold 17,100 19,500 162,000 156,000 Securities available-for-sale 9,205,989 7,872,064 6,865,881 6,838,710 Securities held-to-maturity 1,398,403 1,174,161 1,100,229 996,613 Trading securities 115,059 64,749 62,585 82,589 Loans and leases: Commercial 6,949,073 6,264,562 6,086,947 5,573,782 Commercial real estate mortgages 2,829,694 2,463,664 2,424,333 2,213,114 Residential mortgages 3,962,205 3,897,690 3,822,630 3,805,807 Real estate construction 222,780 242,137 301,829 313,409 Equity lines of credit 711,750 718,966 741,270 715,997 Installment 142,793 137,632 130,200 125,793 Loans and leases, excluding covered loans 14,818,295 13,724,651 13,507,209 12,747,902 Allowance for loan and lease losses (277,888) (268,440) (269,534) (266,077) Loans and leases, excluding covered loans, net 14,540,407 13,456,211 13,237,675 12,481,825 Covered loans, net (1) 986,223 1,099,359 1,216,988 1,335,685 Net loans and leases 15,526,630 14,555,570 14,454,663 13,817,510 Premises and equipment, net 149,433 147,621 147,245 143,238 Goodwill and other intangibles 690,761 691,765 589,114 521,717 Other real estate owned (2) 79,303 110,673 117,501 107,530 FDIC indemnification asset 150,018 160,991 170,654 185,392 Other assets 887,491 884,096 863,098 877,016 Total assets $ 28,618,492 $ 26,251,528 $ 24,801,973 $ 24,038,489 Liabilities Deposits: Noninterest-bearing $ 14,264,797 $ 13,432,413 $ 12,187,075 $ 11,550,000 Interest-bearing 9,237,558 9,079,903 8,921,977 9,237,737 Total deposits 23,502,355 22,512,316 21,109,052 20,787,737 Short-term borrowings 1,423,798 211,739 322,077 222,776 Long-term debt 706,051 706,035 712,280 482,024 Other liabilities 439,858 449,728 361,300 302,951 Total liabilities 26,072,062 23,879,818 22,504,709 21,795,488 Redeemable noncontrolling interest 41,112 41,386 41,899 43,436 Shareholders' equity Preferred stock 169,920 -- -- -- Common stock 53,886 53,886 53,886 53,886 Additional paid-in capital 490,339 485,975 491,439 489,717 Accumulated other comprehensive income 86,582 93,924 82,807 81,342 Retained earnings 1,738,957 1,732,417 1,686,163 1,644,861 Treasury shares (34,366) (35,878) (58,930) (70,241) Total common shareholders' equity 2,335,398 2,330,324 2,255,365 2,199,565 Total shareholders' equity 2,505,318 2,330,324 2,255,365 2,199,565 Total liabilities and shareholders' equity $ 28,618,492 $ 26,251,528 $ 24,801,973 $ 24,038,489 (1) Covered loans are net of $44.8 million, $45.0 million, $43.1 million and $61.5 million of allowance for loan losses as of December 31, 2012, September 30, 2012, June 30, 2012 and March 31, 2012, respectively. (2) Other real estate owned includes $58.3 million, $83.6 million, $82.8 million and $78.5 million covered by FDIC loss share at December 31, 2012, September 30, 2012, June 30, 2012 and March 31, 2012, respectively.

CITY NATIONAL CORPORATION CONSOLIDATED PERIOD END BALANCE SHEET (unaudited) 2011 Fourth Third Second First (In thousands) Quarter Quarter Quarter Quarter Assets Cash and due from banks $ 168,376 $ 249,496 $ 181,203 $ 203,600 Due from banks - interest-bearing 76,438 144,754 725,304 743,569 Federal funds sold -- 100,000 123,000 100,000 Securities available-for-sale 7,571,901 7,185,288 6,348,055 5,849,390 Securities held-to-maturity 467,680 -- -- -- Trading securities 61,975 93,707 125,829 81,287 Loans and leases: Commercial 5,246,081 5,166,802 4,800,252 4,468,177 Commercial real estate mortgages 2,110,749 2,059,114 1,930,269 1,902,862 Residential mortgages 3,763,218 3,742,768 3,710,765 3,603,058 Real estate construction 315,609 335,712 355,014 415,241 Equity lines of credit 741,081 728,890 735,899 733,567 Installment 132,647 130,923 130,924 146,779 Loans and leases, excluding covered loans 12,309,385 12,164,209 11,663,123 11,269,684 Allowance for loan and lease losses (262,557) (263,348) (265,933) (263,356) Loans and leases, excluding covered loans, net 12,046,828 11,900,861 11,397,190 11,006,328 Covered loans, net (1) 1,417,289 1,550,103 1,657,004 1,684,068 Net loans and leases 13,464,117 13,450,964 13,054,194 12,690,396 Premises and equipment, net 143,641 140,871 134,511 131,345 Goodwill and other intangibles 522,753 524,103 526,207 527,419 Other real estate owned (2) 129,340 147,369 162,541 178,164 FDIC indemnification asset 204,259 212,809 261,734 270,576 Other assets 855,811 854,899 883,511 860,186 Total assets $ 23,666,291 $ 23,104,260 $ 22,526,089 $ 21,635,932 Liabilities Deposits: Noninterest-bearing $ 11,146,627 $ 10,308,547 $ 9,403,425 $ 8,756,877 Interest-bearing 9,240,955 9,600,534 9,861,695 9,721,062 Total deposits 20,387,582 19,909,081 19,265,120 18,477,939 Short-term borrowings 50,000 30,640 149,771 151,663 Long-term debt 697,778 699,983 701,829 703,173 Other liabilities 341,439 301,387 281,622 246,517 Total liabilities 21,476,799 20,941,091 20,398,342 19,579,292 Redeemable noncontrolling interest 44,643 42,704 43,737 46,013 Equity City National Corporation shareholders' equity: Common stock 53,886 53,886 53,886 53,886 Additional paid-in capital 489,200 489,037 485,064 480,918 Accumulated other comprehensive income 72,372 82,467 56,293 26,535 Retained earnings 1,611,969 1,578,747 1,547,989 1,511,153 Treasury shares (82,578) (83,672) (84,311) (86,954) Total shareholders' equity 2,144,849 2,120,465 2,058,921 1,985,538 Noncontrolling interest -- -- 25,089 25,089 Total equity 2,144,849 2,120,465 2,084,010 2,010,627 Total liabilities and equity $ 23,666,291 $ 23,104,260 $ 22,526,089 $ 21,635,932 (1) Covered loans are net of $64.6 million, $61.8 million, $67.6 million and $82.0 million of allowance for loan losses as of December 31, 2011, September 30, 2011, June 30, 2011 and March 31, 2011, respectively. (2) Other real estate owned includes $98.5 million, $102.8 million, $114.9 million and $121.8 million covered by FDIC loss share at December 31, 2011, September 30, 2011, June 30, 2011 and March 31, 2011, respectively.

CITY NATIONAL CORPORATION CREDIT LOSS EXPERIENCE (unaudited) 2012 2011 Fourth Third Second First Year To Fourth Third Second First Year To (Dollars in thousands) Quarter Quarter Quarter Quarter Date Quarter Quarter Quarter Quarter Date Allowance for Loan and Lease Losses, Excluding Covered Loans Balance at beginning of period $ 268,440 $ 269,534 $ 266,077 $ 262,557 $ 262,557 $ 263,348 $ 265,933 $ 263,356 $ 257,007 $ 257,007 Net recoveries/(charge-offs): Commercial 2,002 (4,936) 8,092 5,283 10,441 (12,534) (2,915) 2,616 (1,937) (14,770) Commercial real estate mortgages (290) (241) 1,113 (666) (84) (87) (452) 1,269 6,212 6,942 Residential mortgages (7) (535) (543) (494) (1,579) (52) (163) (253) (615) (1,083) Real estate construction 170 3,105 (4,839) 104 (1,460) 6,860 (6,233) 577 3,826 5,030 Equity lines of credit (169) (32) (808) (154) (1,163) (377) (512) (120) (757) (1,766) Installment 319 454 (274) 417 916 670 (309) 106 (202) 265 Total net recoveries/(charge-offs) 2,025 (2,185) 2,741 4,490 7,071 (5,520) (10,584) 4,195 6,527 (5,382) Provision for credit losses 7,000 2,000 1,000 -- 10,000 5,000 7,500 -- -- 12,500 Transfers from (to) reserve for off-balance sheet credit commitments 423 (909) (284) (970) (1,740) (271) 499 (1,618) (178) (1,568) Balance at end of period $ 277,888 $ 268,440 $ 269,534 $ 266,077 $ 277,888 $ 262,557 $ 263,348 $ 265,933 $ 263,356 $ 262,557 Net Recoveries/(Charge-offs) to Average Total Loans and Leases, Excluding Covered Loans (annualized): Commercial 0.12% (0.32)% 0.56% 0.40% 0.18% (0.96)% (0.23)% 0.22% (0.18)% (0.31)% Commercial real estate mortgages (0.04)% (0.04)% 0.20% (0.12)% (0.00)% (0.02)% (0.09)% 0.27% 1.31% 0.35% Residential mortgages (0.00)% (0.06)% (0.06)% (0.05)% (0.04)% (0.01)% (0.02)% (0.03)% (0.07)% (0.03)% Real estate construction 0.29% 4.65% (6.26)% 0.13% (0.52)% 8.29% (7.14)% 0.59% 3.46% 1.33% Equity lines of credit (0.09)% (0.02)% (0.44)% (0.09)% (0.16)% (0.20)% (0.28)% (0.07)% (0.42)% (0.24)% Installment 0.91% 1.34% (0.85)% 1.30% 0.69% 2.00% (0.94)% 0.32% (0.55)% 0.19% Total loans and leases, excluding covered loans 0.06% (0.06)% 0.08% 0.15% 0.05% (0.18)% (0.36)% 0.15% 0.24% (0.05)% Reserve for Off-Balance Sheet Credit Commitments Balance at beginning of period $ 25,260 $ 24,351 $ 24,067 $ 23,097 $ 23,097 $ 22,826 $ 23,325 $ 21,707 $ 21,529 $ 21,529 Transfers (to) from allowance (423) 909 284 970 1,740 271 (499) 1,618 178 1,568 Balance at end of period $ 24,837 $ 25,260 $ 24,351 $ 24,067 $ 24,837 $ 23,097 $ 22,826 $ 23,325 $ 21,707 $ 23,097 Allowance for Losses on Covered Loans Balance at beginning of period $ 44,978 $ 43,147 $ 61,471 $ 64,565 $ 64,565 $ 61,753 $ 67,629 $ 82,016 $ 67,389 $ 67,389 Provision for losses 6,498 18,089 13,293 7,466 45,346 17,667 5,147 1,716 19,116 43,646 Net charge-offs -- -- -- -- -- -- (325) -- -- (325) Reduction in allowance due to loan removals (6,695) (16,258) (31,617) (10,560) (65,130) (14,855) (10,698) (16,103) (4,489) (46,145) Balance at end of period $ 44,781 $ 44,978 $ 43,147 $ 61,471 $ 44,781 $ 64,565 $ 61,753 $ 67,629 $ 82,016 $ 64,565 Note: Certain prior period balances have been reclassified to conform to current period presentation.

CITY NATIONAL CORPORATION NONPERFORMING ASSETS (unaudited) 2012 2011 Fourth Third Second First Fourth Third Second First (Dollars in thousands) Quarter Quarter Quarter Quarter Quarter Quarter Quarter Quarter Nonperforming assets, excluding covered assets Nonaccrual loans, excluding covered loans Commercial $ 9,207 $ 18,848 $ 19,056 $ 19,584 $ 19,888 $ 34,937 $ 24,337 $ 19,297 Commercial real estate mortgages 33,198 36,580 28,780 21,071 21,948 20,746 26,676 28,028 Residential mortgages 9,603 11,680 14,064 13,628 9,771 10,512 14,211 14,544 Real estate construction 40,882 28,963 29,676 48,964 50,876 70,827 60,543 81,448 Equity lines of credit 6,424 6,946 6,505 8,831 8,669 8,401 6,668 6,676 Installment 473 477 575 729 874 707 365 7,399 Total nonaccrual loans, excluding covered loans 99,787 103,494 98,656 112,807 112,026 146,130 132,800 157,392 Other real estate owned, excluding covered OREO 21,027 27,055 34,667 29,074 30,790 44,521 47,634 56,342 Total nonperforming assets, excluding covered assets $ 120,814 $ 130,549 $ 133,323 $ 141,881 $ 142,816 $ 190,651 $ 180,434 $ 213,734 Nonperforming covered assets Nonaccrual loans $ -- $ -- $ 422 $ 422 $ 422 $ 1,023 $ 1,408 $ 2,343 Other real estate owned 58,276 83,618 82,834 78,456 98,550 102,848 114,907 121,822 Total nonperforming covered assets $ 58,276 $ 83,618 $ 83,256 $ 78,878 $ 98,972 $ 103,871 $ 116,315 $ 124,165 Loans 90 days or more past due on accrual status, excluding covered loans $ 981 $ 433 $ 2,065 $ 654 $ 453 $ 379 $ 7,214 $ 3,679 Covered loans 90 days or more past due on accrual status $ 112,396 $ 140,041 $ 190,005 $ 265,175 $ 330,169 $ 336,193 $ 368,379 $ 390,267 Allowance for loan and lease losses as a percentage of: Nonaccrual loans 278.48% 259.38% 273.21% 235.87% 234.37% 180.21% 200.25% 167.32% Total nonperforming assets, excluding covered assets 230.01% 205.62% 202.17% 187.54% 183.84% 138.13% 147.39% 123.22% Total loans and leases, excluding covered loans 1.88% 1.96% 2.00% 2.09% 2.13% 2.16% 2.28% 2.34% Nonaccrual loans as a percentage of total loans, excluding covered loans 0.67% 0.75% 0.73% 0.88% 0.91% 1.20% 1.14% 1.40% Nonperforming assets, excluding covered assets, as a percentage of: Total loans and other real estate owned, excluding covered assets 0.81% 0.95% 0.98% 1.11% 1.16% 1.56% 1.54% 1.89% Total assets 0.42% 0.50% 0.54% 0.59% 0.60% 0.83% 0.80% 0.99% Note: Certain prior period balances have been reclassified to conform to current period presentation.

CITY NATIONAL CORPORATION AVERAGE BALANCES AND RATES (unaudited) 2012 Fourth Quarter Third Quarter Second Quarter First Quarter Year to Date Average Average Average Average Average Average Average Average Average Average (Dollars in millions) Balance Rate Balance Rate Balance Rate Balance Rate Balance Rate Assets Interest-earning assets Loans and leases Commercial $ 6,395 3.89% $ 6,128 3.97% $ 5,845 4.16% $ 5,319 3.94% $ 5,923 3.99% Commercial real estate mortgages 2,574 4.34 2,464 4.45 2,295 4.70 2,166 4.87 2,376 4.57 Residential mortgages 3,928 3.95 3,865 4.11 3,815 4.28 3,777 4.36 3,847 4.17 Real estate construction 236 5.33 265 5.67 311 4.31 314 5.33 281 5.13 Equity lines of credit 711 3.52 731 3.52 731 3.53 727 3.58 725 3.54 Installment 140 4.48 135 4.51 129 4.60 129 4.67 133 4.56 Total loans and leases, excluding covered loans 13,984 4.00 13,588 4.10 13,126 4.27 12,432 4.26 13,285 4.15 Covered loans 1,090 13.09 1,207 13.92 1,341 14.51 1,439 10.63 1,269 12.97 Total loans and leases 15,074 4.65 14,795 4.90 14,467 5.22 13,871 4.93 14,554 4.92 Due from banks - interest-bearing 441 0.26 247 0.26 293 0.24 167 0.22 287 0.25 Federal funds sold and securities purchased under resale agreements 191 0.29 105 0.28 137 0.28 15 0.28 112 0.28 Securities 9,653 1.91 8,631 2.16 7,755 2.37 7,929 2.40 8,496 2.19 Other interest-earning assets 109 3.75 114 2.40 117 2.39 121 2.30 115 2.69 Total interest-earning assets 25,468 3.49 23,892 3.82 22,769 4.15 22,103 3.97 23,564 3.85 Allowance for loan and lease losses (317) (319) (331) (335) (326) Cash and due from banks 231 184 148 141 176 Other non-earning assets 1,874 1,898 1,777 1,736 1,822 Total assets $ 27,256 $ 25,655 $ 24,363 $ 23,645 $ 25,236 Liabilities and Equity Interest-bearing deposits Interest checking accounts $ 2,098 0.08% $ 1,981 0.09% $ 1,890 0.10% $ 1,952 0.11% $ 1,981 0.10% Money market accounts 5,907 0.11 5,838 0.11 5,856 0.13 6,018 0.15 5,904 0.13 Savings deposits 384 0.12 371 0.14 360 0.14 358 0.14 368 0.14 Time deposits - under $100,000 210 0.41 220 0.51 228 0.50 242 0.49 225 0.48 Time deposits -- $100,000 and over 605 0.44 732 0.41 733 0.45 697 0.51 692 0.45 Total interest-bearing deposits 9,204 0.14 9,142 0.14 9,067 0.16 9,267 0.18 9,170 0.15 Federal funds purchased and securities sold under repurchase agreements 15 0.12 24 0.15 4 0.11 166 0.08 52 0.09 Other borrowings 917 4.97 922 4.97 797 4.97 697 5.09 834 4.99 Total interest-bearing liabilities 10,136 0.57 10,088 0.59 9,868 0.55 10,130 0.51 10,056 0.55 Noninterest-bearing deposits 14,182 12,799 11,881 10,950 12,459 Other liabilities 506 471 379 396 438 Total equity 2,432 2,297 2,234 2,169 2,283 Total liabilities and equity $ 27,256 $ 25,655 $ 24,363 $ 23,645 $ 25,236 Net interest spread 2.92% 3.23% 3.60% 3.46% 3.30% Net interest margin 3.27% 3.58% 3.91% 3.74% 3.61% Average prime rate 3.25% 3.25% 3.25% 3.25% 3.25% Note: Certain prior period balances have been reclassified to conform to current period presentation.

CITY NATIONAL CORPORATION AVERAGE BALANCES AND RATES (unaudited) 2011 Fourth Quarter Third Quarter Second Quarter First Quarter Year to Date Average Average Average Average Average Average Average Average Average Average (Dollars in millions) Balance Rate Balance Rate Balance Rate Balance Rate Balance Rate Assets Interest-earning assets Loans and leases Commercial $ 5,204 3.89% $ 4,928 4.09% $ 4,693 4.22% $ 4,437 4.30% $ 4,818 4.11% Commercial real estate mortgages 2,077 5.12 1,944 5.30 1,904 5.67 1,924 5.56 1,963 5.40 Residential mortgages 3,739 4.49 3,717 4.74 3,663 4.78 3,563 4.81 3,671 4.70 Real estate construction 328 5.08 347 4.65 395 5.10 448 4.56 379 4.84 Equity lines of credit 732 3.58 731 3.55 730 3.59 733 3.57 731 3.57 Installment 133 4.87 130 4.94 131 4.88 151 4.81 136 4.88 Total loans and leases, excluding covered loans 12,213 4.30 11,797 4.47 11,516 4.64 11,256 4.67 11,698 4.51 Covered loans 1,554 11.06 1,664 10.65 1,770 8.70 1,811 7.78 1,699 9.48 Total loans and leases 13,767 5.05 13,461 5.23 13,286 5.19 13,067 5.11 13,397 5.14 Due from banks - interest-bearing 435 0.30 642 0.29 526 0.31 490 0.25 524 0.29 Federal funds sold and securities purchased under resale agreements 115 0.28 130 0.28 143 0.28 232 0.27 154 0.27 Securities 7,642 2.27 6,954 2.45 6,224 2.66 5,693 2.75 6,635 2.51 Other interest-earning assets 125 2.13 130 2.09 135 2.09 139 2.04 132 2.09 Total interest-earning assets 22,084 3.95 21,317 4.12 20,314 4.23 19,621 4.24 20,842 4.13 Allowance for loan and lease losses (331) (330) (344) (329) (333) Cash and due from banks 199 203 184 201 197 Other non-earning assets 1,742 1,809 1,856 1,885 1,822 Total assets $ 23,694 $ 22,999 $ 22,010 $ 21,378 $ 22,528 Liabilities and Equity Interest-bearing deposits Interest checking accounts $ 1,865 0.12% $ 1,727 0.15% $ 1,707 0.17% $ 1,772 0.19% $ 1,768 0.16% Money market accounts 6,467 0.18 6,900 0.35 6,683 0.43 6,452 0.45 6,626 0.35 Savings deposits 344 0.17 329 0.29 327 0.32 303 0.34 326 0.28 Time deposits - under $100,000 262 0.53 280 0.48 308 0.49 325 0.56 294 0.52 Time deposits - $100,000 and over 718 0.57 801 0.61 833 0.70 823 0.75 793 0.66 Total interest-bearing deposits 9,656 0.20 10,037 0.34 9,858 0.41 9,675 0.43 9,807 0.34 Federal funds purchased and securities sold under repurchase agreements 2 0.06 -- 0.07 10 0.07 -- 0.00 3 0.07 Other borrowings 701 4.96 804 4.46 855 4.36 858 4.41 804 4.53 Total interest-bearing liabilities 10,359 0.52 10,841 0.64 10,723 0.72 10,533 0.75 10,614 0.66 Noninterest-bearing deposits 10,844 9,688 8,927 8,509 9,499 Other liabilities 355 353 307 338 338 Total equity 2,136 2,117 2,053 1,998 2,077 Total liabilities and equity $ 23,694 $ 22,999 $ 22,010 $ 21,378 $ 22,528 Net interest spread 3.43% 3.48% 3.51% 3.49% 3.47% Net interest margin 3.70% 3.79% 3.85% 3.84% 3.79% Average prime rate 3.25% 3.25% 3.25% 3.25% 3.25% Note: Certain prior period balances have been reclassified to conform to current period presentation.

CITY NATIONAL CORPORATION CAPITAL AND CREDIT RATING DATA (unaudited) 2012 2011 Fourth Third Second First Year To Fourth Third Second First Year To Quarter Quarter Quarter Quarter Date Quarter Quarter Quarter Quarter Date Per Common Share: Shares Outstanding (in thousands): Average - Basic 53,566 53,425 53,105 52,741 53,211 52,488 52,481 52,462 52,320 52,439 Average - Diluted 53,743 53,711 53,373 53,021 53,475 52,750 52,720 52,977 52,894 52,849 Period-end 53,216 53,190 52,822 52,661 52,499 52,484 52,475 52,440 Book value for shareholders $ 43.89 $ 43.81 $ 42.70 $ 41.77 $ 40.86 $ 40.40 $ 39.24 $ 37.86 Closing price: High $ 52.60 $ 54.48 $ 54.63 $ 54.44 $ 54.63 $ 45.10 $ 55.54 $ 58.75 $ 62.90 $ 62.90 Low 47.27 48.20 46.39 45.39 45.39 36.01 37.76 52.02 55.65 36.01 Period-end 49.52 51.51 48.58 52.47 44.18 37.76 54.25 57.05 Capital Ratios (Dollars in millions): Risk-based capital Risk-weighted assets (1) $ 18,627 $ 17,174 $ 16,723 $ 15,840 $ 15,305 $ 14,926 $ 14,286 $ 13,551 Tier 1 common shareholders' equity $ 1,578 $ 1,566 $ 1,597 $ 1,611 $ 1,565 $ 1,530 $ 1,493 $ 1,449 Percentage of risk-weighted assets (2) 8.47% 9.12% 9.55% 10.17% 10.22% 10.25% 10.45% 10.69% Tier 1 capital $ 1,753 $ 1,571 $ 1,602 $ 1,616 $ 1,570 $ 1,535 $ 1,523 $ 1,479 Percentage of risk-weighted assets 9.41% 9.15% 9.58% 10.20% 10.26% 10.28% 10.66% 10.91% Total capital $ 2,332 $ 2,133 $ 2,160 $ 2,013 $ 1,963 $ 1,923 $ 1,905 $ 1,853 Percentage of risk-weighted assets 12.52% 12.42% 12.91% 12.71% 12.83% 12.88% 13.34% 13.68% Tier 1 leverage ratio 6.60% 6.29% 6.74% 6.98% 6.77% 6.82% 7.09% 7.09% Period-end equity to period-end assets 8.75% 8.88% 9.09% 9.15% 9.06% 9.18% 9.25% 9.29% Period-end common shareholders' equity to period-end assets 8.16% 8.88% 9.09% 9.15% 9.06% 9.18% 9.14% 9.18% Average equity to average assets 8.92% 8.95% 9.17% 9.17% 9.05% 9.02% 9.21% 9.33% 9.35% 9.22% Average common shareholders' equity to average assets 8.59% 8.95% 9.17% 9.17% 8.96% 9.02% 9.10% 9.22% 9.23% 9.14% Period-end tangible equity to period-end tangible assets (2) 6.50% 6.41% 6.88% 7.13% 7.01% 7.07% 7.08% 7.03% Period-end tangible common shareholders' equity to period-end tangible assets (2) 5.89% 6.41% 6.88% 7.13% 7.01% 7.07% 6.97% 6.91% Average tangible equity to average tangible assets (2) 6.55% 6.45% 7.01% 7.12% 6.77% 6.96% 7.08% 7.11% 7.05% 7.05% Average tangible common shareholders' equity to average tangible assets (2) 6.21% 6.45% 7.01% 7.12% 6.68% 6.96% 6.98% 6.99% 6.93% 6.96% Senior Debt Credit Ratings For The Period Ended December 31, 2012 Standard & Moody's Fitch Poor's DBRS City National Bank A1 A- A- A (high) City National Corporation A2 A- BBB+ A (1) In accordance with applicable bank regulatory guidelines, risk-weighted assets are calculated by assigning assets and credit equivalent amounts of derivatives and off-balance sheet items to one of several broad risk categories according to the obligor, or, if relevant, the guarantor or the nature of the collateral. The aggregate dollar amount in each risk category is then multiplied by the risk weight associated with that category. The resulting weighted values from each of the risk categories are added together for determining risk-weighted assets. (2) The Tier 1 common shareholders' equity to risk-weighted assets ratio, tangible equity to tangible assets ratio, and tangible common shareholders' equity to tangible assets ratio are non-GAAP financial measures. See page 15 for notes on non-GAAP measures.

CITY NATIONAL CORPORATION COMPUTATION OF BASIC AND DILUTED EARNINGS PER COMMON SHARE (unaudited) City National applies the two-class method of computing basic and diluted earnings per common share ("EPS"). Under the two-class method, EPS is determined for each class of common stock and participating security according to dividends declared and participation rights in undistributed earnings. The company grants restricted stock and restricted stock units under a share-based compensation plan that qualify as participating securities. The computation of basic and diluted EPS is presented in the following table: 2012 2011 Fourth Third Second First Year to Fourth Third Second First Year to (Dollars in thousands, except per share amounts) Quarter Quarter Quarter Quarter Date Quarter Quarter Quarter Quarter Date Basic EPS: Net income attributable to City National Corporation $ 47,246 $ 59,780 $ 54,758 $ 46,265 $ 208,049 $ 43,860 $ 41,398 $ 47,471 $ 39,692 $ 172,421 Less: Earnings allocated to participating securities 652 842 788 738 3,008 690 655 759 578 2,678 Earnings allocated to shareholders $ 46,594 $ 58,938 $ 53,970 $ 45,527 $ 205,041 $ 43,170 $ 40,743 $ 46,712 $ 39,114 $ 169,743 Weighted average shares outstanding 53,566 53,425 53,105 52,741 53,211 52,488 52,481 52,462 52,320 52,439 Basic earnings per common share $ 0.87 $ 1.10 $ 1.02 $ 0.86 $ 3.85 $ 0.82 $ 0.78 $ 0.89 $ 0.75 $ 3.24 Diluted EPS: Earnings allocated to shareholders (1) $ 46,594 $ 58,941 $ 53,972 $ 45,530 $ 205,050 $ 43,173 $ 40,745 $ 46,718 $ 39,119 $ 169,759 Weighted average shares outstanding 53,566 53,425 53,105 52,741 53,211 52,488 52,481 52,462 52,320 52,439 Dilutive effect of equity awards 177 286 268 280 264 262 239 515 574 410 Weighted average diluted shares outstanding 53,743 53,711 53,373 53,021 53,475 52,750 52,720 52,977 52,894 52,849 Diluted earnings per common share $ 0.87 $ 1.10 $ 1.01 $ 0.86 $ 3.83 $ 0.82 $ 0.77 $ 0.88 $ 0.74 $ 3.21 (1) Earnings allocated to shareholders for basic and diluted EPS may differ under the two-class method as a result of adding common stock equivalents for options to dilutive shares outstanding, which alters the ratio used to allocate earnings to shareholders and participating securities for the purposes of calculating diluted EPS.

CITY NATIONAL CORPORATION SELECTED FINANCIAL INFORMATION ON COVERED ASSETS (unaudited) The following table provides selected components of income and expense related to covered assets: 2012 2011 Fourth Third Fourth (In thousands) Quarter Quarter Quarter Summary Totals Net impairment income (expense) (Sum of A) $ 3,517 $ 2,639 $ (52) Other covered asset (expense) income, net (720) (837) 394 Total income, net $ 2,797 $ 1,802 $ 342 Interest income (1) Income on loans paid-off or fully charged-off $ 17,536 $ 22,164 $ 18,902 Provision for losses on covered loans Provision for losses on covered loans A 6,498 18,089 17,667 Noninterest income related to covered assets FDIC loss sharing (expense) income, net Gain on indemnification asset A $ 10,070 $ 21,426 $ 17,675 Indemnification asset accretion (4,818) (4,258) (3,775) Net FDIC reimbursement for OREO and loan expenses 8,020 7,612 13,858 Removal of indemnification asset for loans paid-off or fully charged-off (5,896) (9,731) (5,955) Removal of indemnification asset for unfunded loan commitments and loans transferred to OREO (1,500) (2,834) (4,714) Removal of indemnification asset for OREO and net reimbursement to FDIC for OREO sales (2,042) (1,219) (1,543) Loan recoveries shared with FDIC (6,303) (8,631) (7,853) Increase in FDIC clawback liability A (55) (698) (60) Total FDIC loss sharing (expense) income, net (2,524) 1,667 7,633 Gain on disposal of assets Net gain on sale of OREO 2,593 1,524 1,927 Other income Net gain on transfers of covered loans to OREO 1,926 4,907 6,824 Amortization of fair value on acquired unfunded loan commitments 408 192 558 OREO income 977 428 406 Other (636) (632) (745) Total other income 2,675 4,895 7,043 Total noninterest income related to covered assets $ 2,744 $ 8,086 $ 16,603 Noninterest expense related to covered assets (2) Other real estate owned Valuation write-downs $ 4,115 $ 4,267 $ 9,984 Holding costs and foreclosure expense 3,878 3,522 4,890 Total other real estate owned 7,993 7,789 14,874 Legal and professional fees 2,977 2,541 2,609 Other operating expense Other covered asset expenses 15 29 13 Total noninterest expense related to covered assets (3) $ 10,985 $ 10,359 $ 17,496 Total income, net $ 2,797 $ 1,802 $ 342 Note: Certain prior period balances have been reclassified to conform to current period presentation. (1) Excludes base yield in interest income related to covered loans. (2) OREO, legal and professional fees, and other expenses related to covered assets must meet certain FDIC criteria in order for the expense amounts to be reimbursed. Certain amounts reflected in these categories may not be reimbursed by the FDIC. (3) Excludes personnel and other corporate overhead expenses that the company incurs to service covered assets and costs associated with the branches acquired in FDIC-assisted acquisitions.

CITY NATIONAL CORPORATION NON-GAAP FINANCIAL MEASURES (unaudited) (a) Tangible equity and tangible common shareholders' equity ratios Tangible equity to tangible assets is a non-GAAP financial measure that represents total equity less identifiable intangible assets and goodwill divided by total assets less identifiable intangible assets and goodwill. Tangible common shareholders' equity to tangible assets is a non-GAAP financial measure that represents tangible equity less preferred stock and noncontrolling interest divided by total assets less identifiable intangible assets and goodwill. Management reviews both these measures in evaluating the company's capital levels and has included these ratios in response to market participant interest in tangible equity and tangible common shareholders' equity as a measure of capital. A reconciliation of the GAAP to non-GAAP measure is set forth below: 2012 2011 Fourth Third Second First Year to Fourth Third Second First Year to (Dollars in thousands) Quarter Quarter Quarter Quarter Date Quarter Quarter Quarter Quarter Date Period End: Total equity $ 2,505,318 $ 2,330,324 $ 2,255,365 $ 2,199,565 $ 2,144,849 $ 2,120,465 $ 2,084,010 $ 2,010,627 Less: Goodwill and other intangibles (690,761) (691,765) (589,114) (521,717) (522,753) (524,103) (526,207) (527,419) Tangible equity (A) 1,814,557 1,638,559 1,666,251 1,677,848 1,622,096 1,596,362 1,557,803 1,483,208 Less: Preferred stock (169,920) -- -- -- -- -- -- -- Less: Noncontrolling interest -- -- -- -- -- -- (25,089) (25,089) Tangible common shareholders' equity (B) $ 1,644,637 $ 1,638,559 $ 1,666,251 $ 1,677,848 $ 1,622,096 $ 1,596,362 $ 1,532,714 $ 1,458,119 Total assets $ 28,618,492 $ 26,251,528 $ 24,801,973 $ 24,038,489 $ 23,666,291 $ 23,104,260 $ 22,526,089 $ 21,635,932 Less: Goodwill and other intangibles (690,761) (691,765) (589,114) (521,717) (522,753) (524,103) (526,207) (527,419) Tangible assets (C) $ 27,927,731 $ 25,559,763 $ 24,212,859 $ 23,516,772 $ 23,143,538 $ 22,580,157 $ 21,999,882 $ 21,108,513 Period-end tangible equity to period-end tangible assets (A)/(C) 6.50% 6.41% 6.88% 7.13% 7.01% 7.07% 7.08% 7.03% Period-end tangible common shareholders' equity 5.89% 6.41% 6.88% 7.13% 7.01% 7.07% 6.97% 6.91% Average Balance: Total equity $ 2,432,264 $ 2,296,754 $ 2,234,411 $ 2,168,748 $ 2,283,489 $ 2,136,215 $ 2,117,249 $ 2,053,447 $ 1,998,006 $ 2,076,721 Less: Goodwill and other intangibles (690,975) (687,224) (566,989) (522,182) (617,237) (523,206) (525,300) (527,072) (528,205) (525,930) Tangible equity (D) 1,741,289 1,609,530 1,667,422 1,646,566 1,666,252 1,613,009 1,591,949 1,526,375 1,469,801 1,550,791 Less: Preferred stock (90,501) -- -- -- (22,749) -- -- -- -- -- Less: Noncontrolling interest -- -- -- -- -- -- (23,822) (25,089) (25,110) (18,451) Tangible common shareholders' equity (E) $ 1,650,788 $ 1,609,530 $ 1,667,422 $ 1,646,566 $ 1,643,503 $ 1,613,009 $ 1,568,127 $ 1,501,286 $ 1,444,691 $ 1,532,340 Total assets $ 27,255,859 $ 25,654,594 $ 24,362,546 $ 23,644,899 $ 25,236,172 $ 23,694,160 $ 22,998,562 $ 22,009,749 $ 21,377,904 $ 22,527,750 Less: Goodwill and other intangibles (690,975) (687,224) (566,989) (522,182) (617,237) (523,206) (525,300) (527,072) (528,205) (525,930) Tangible assets (F) $ 26,564,884 $ 24,967,370 $ 23,795,557 $ 23,122,717 $ 24,618,935 $ 23,170,954 $ 22,473,262 $ 21,482,677 $ 20,849,699 $ 22,001,820 Average tangible equity to average tangible assets (D)/(F) 6.55% 6.45% 7.01% 7.12% 6.77% 6.96% 7.08% 7.11% 7.05% 7.05% Average tangible common shareholders' equity to average tangible assets (E)/(F) 6.21% 6.45% 7.01% 7.12% 6.68% 6.96% 6.98% 6.99% 6.93% 6.96% (b) Tier 1 common shareholders' equity to risk-weighted assets Tier 1 common shareholders' equity to risk-weighted assets ratio, also known as Tier 1 common ratio, is calculated by dividing (a) Tier 1 capital less non-common components including qualifying perpetual preferred stock, qualifying noncontrolling interest in subsidiaries and qualifying trust preferred securities by (b) risk-weighted assets. Tier 1 capital and risk-weighted assets are calculated in accordance with applicable bank regulatory guidelines. This ratio is a non-GAAP measure that is used by investors, analysts and bank regulatory agencies to assess the capital position of financial services companies. Management reviews this measure in evaluating the company's capital levels and has included these ratios in response to market participants' interest in the Tier 1 common shareholders' equity to risk-weighted assets ratio. 2012 2011 Fourth Third Second First Fourth Third Second First (Dollars in thousands) Quarter Quarter Quarter Quarter Quarter Quarter Quarter Quarter Tier 1 capital $ 1,753,312 $ 1,570,778 $ 1,602,398 $ 1,616,099 $ 1,570,101 $ 1,534,831 $ 1,523,269 $ 1,478,820 Less: Preferred stock (169,920) -- -- -- -- -- -- -- Less: Noncontrolling interest -- -- -- -- -- -- (25,089) (25,089) Less: Trust preferred securities (5,155) (5,155) (5,155) (5,155) (5,155) (5,155) (5,155) (5,155) Tier 1 common shareholders' equity (A) $ 1,578,237 $ 1,565,623 $ 1,597,243 $ 1,610,944 $ 1,564,946 $ 1,529,676 $ 1,493,025 $ 1,448,576 Risk-weighted assets (B) $ 18,627,165 $ 17,174,382 $ 16,722,999 $ 15,839,944 $ 15,305,328 $ 14,925,715 $ 14,285,572 $ 13,551,318 Tier 1 common shareholders' equity to risk-weighted assets (A)/(B) 8.47% 9.12% 9.55% 10.17% 10.22% 10.25% 10.45% 10.69%

