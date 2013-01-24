National Interstate Announces Affinity Program With Trailways Members

RICHFIELD, Ohio, Jan. 24, 2013 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- National Interstate Insurance Company, a leading provider of transportation insurance, announced that it has entered into a preferred partnership with Trailways Transportation System, Inc. (Trailways) to provide its members with enhanced risk management and claims services.

The agreement, which was effective January 1, 2013, is designed to deliver a superior level of service to Trailways' members who purchase their insurance through National Interstate. Program benefits, provided by both National Interstate and its affiliate, Safety, Claims and Litigation Services, LLC include access to a variety of risk management tools and resources including an exclusive online customer website, and accident event recorder technology. They will also enjoy specialized claims management services including accelerated communication, subrogation assistance, and personalized file reviews.

"We are excited to strengthen our relationship with Trailways' members through our new affinity agreement," said Michelle Silvestro, Assistant Vice President and National Commercial Marketing Manager for National Interstate. "The entire National Interstate team is committed to providing the expertise, risk management services and valued-added resources to assist Trailways' members in promoting a culture of safety in their organizations. We also take great pride in delivering exceptional claims management. Our goal is to act as an advocate to help reduce the cost of customer claims as well as communicate, listen and respond quickly."

"We are so pleased and honored to be forming a preferred program partnership with the National Interstate Team," said Gale C. Ellsworth, President and CEO, Trailways Corporate Office. "They have a long, progressive history in providing a great line of auto liability coverage products, and we truly appreciate their continued and dedicated support of the Trailways team."

For more information about National Interstate's Trailways program or other insurance and risk management solutions, contact Michelle Silvestro at 800-929-1500, or michelle.silvestro@natl.com.

About National Interstate

National Interstate Insurance Company, a wholly owned subsidiary of National Interstate Corporation, is a specialty property and casualty insurance company with a niche orientation and focus on the transportation industry. We differentiate ourselves by offering insurance products and services designed to meet the unique needs of targeted insurance buyers. Products include insurance for passenger, moving and storage, and truck transportation companies, alternative risk transfer, or captive insurance programs for commercial risks, specialty personal lines consisting of insurance products focused primarily on recreational vehicle owners and small commercial vehicle accounts, and transportation and general commercial insurance in Hawaii and Alaska. National Interstate and its insurance subsidiaries, which include Vanliner Insurance Company and Triumphe Casualty Company, are rated "A" (Excellent) by A.M. Best Company. Founded in 1989, we are headquartered in Richfield, Ohio with operations in Honolulu, Hawaii, Mechanicsburg, Pennsylvania, and Fenton, Missouri.

