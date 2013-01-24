The Law Firm of Levi & Korsinsky, LLP Notifies Investors of Claims of Breaches of Fiduciary Duty by the Board of NTS Realty Holdings Limited Partnership in Connection With the Sale of the Company to Its Founder and CEO -- NLP

NEW YORK, Jan. 24, 2013 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Levi & Korsinsky notifies investors of NTS Realty Holdings Limited Partnership ("NTS" or the "Company") (NYSE MKT:NLP) of claims of breaches of fiduciary duty and other violations of state law in connection with the sale of the Company to its founder and Chairman, J.D. Nichols, and its CEO, Brian F. Lavin. A complaint was filed in Kentucky state court.

Under the terms of the proposed transaction, NTS shareholders would receive $7.50 for each share of NTS they own. The claims concern whether the Board of Directors breached their fiduciary duties to NTS stockholders by failing to adequately shop the Company before entering into this transaction and whether Nichols and Lavin are underpaying for NTS shares, thus unlawfully harming NTS stockholders.

If you own common stock in NTS and wish to obtain additional information, please contact Joseph E. Levi, Esq. either via email at jlevi@zlk.com or by telephone at (212) 363-7500, toll-free: (877) 363-5972

