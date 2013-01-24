UL Grants Provisional Approval of Isola's I-Tera(R) MT Laminates With a Maximum Operating Temperature Rating of 130 Degrees Celsius

CHANDLER, Ariz., Jan. 24, 2013 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Isola Group S.a.r.l., a market leader in copper-clad laminates and dielectric prepreg materials used to fabricate advanced multilayer printed circuit boards, announced that Underwriters Laboratories (UL) has granted its provisional approval of Isola's very low-loss I-Tera® product, now referred to as I-Tera MT, with a Maximum Operating Temperature (MOT) rating of 130°. Additionally, I-Tera's exceptional electrical, thermal and physical performances have been tested and confirmed by OEMs and printed circuit board designers.

I-Tera MT delivers dielectric constant (Dk) values of 3.00 to 3.45 and dissipation factor (Df) values at 0.0030 to 0.0035 at 10 GHz. The product has a glass transition temperature (Tg) of 200°C and a decomposition temperature (Td) over 350°C. Additionally I-Tera MT exhibits low Z-axis expansion.

Numerous global OEMs and printed circuit board designers have validated I-Tera MT's performance through numerous industry-standard test-vehicles. Using the top industry-standard signal integrity test vehicles (SI TVs), I-Tera MT proved to be one of the best performers in its class with an insertion loss of 0.34 dB/in at 4 GHz and 0.64 dB/in at 8 GHz on the IPC TM-650 2.5.5.12 test method. In addition, I-Tera MT exhibited lower Dk values and superior Df values, compared to competitive products, as tested by the short pulse propagation (SPP) technique.

The thermal robustness of I-Tera MT has also been tested on high layer-count backplanes (up to 54 layers) and on line cards ranging from 4 to 42 layers. It has passed 15X reflows at 265°C "as received" and 10X reflows after humidity and temperature conditioning at 35°C, 85% RH and 336 hours (14 days) on designs with multiple internal 2 oz. planes and 1.0 and 0.8 mm-pitch densities. Additionally, I-Tera MT has been used in hybrid applications along with Isola's 185HR, 370HR and IS415 products; it is also qualified for Power Amplifier applications.

I-Tera MT is available globally with standard constructions, including spread-glass options (i.e. 1035, 1067, 1078 and 1086). I-Tera MT is offered in reverse treat foil (RTF), or a very low-profile copper with 2 µm surface roughness (Rz), otherwise known as VLP-2 copper, upon request.

I-Tera MT offers several advantages in processing over the competition. For example, the desmear process does not require plasma and the drill life is longer because the product does not use abrasive fillers. The press cycle is substantially shorter, as compared to competitive products, giving the customer significant gains in press throughput.

For more information about I-Tera MT, please visit http://www.isola-group.com/products/i-tera/.

About Isola

Isola Group S.a.r.l., headquartered in Chandler, Arizona, is a global material sciences company focused on designing, developing, manufacturing, and marketing copper-clad laminates and dielectric prepregs used to fabricate advanced multi-layer printed circuit boards. The company's high-performance materials are used in sophisticated electronic applications in the communications infrastructure, computing/networking, military, medical, aerospace and automotive industries. For more information, visit our website at http://www.isola-group.com/.

