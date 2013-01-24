Mid Penn Bancorp, Inc. Reports Fourth Quarter Earnings

MILLERSBURG, Pa., Jan. 24, 2013 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Mid Penn Bancorp, Inc. ("Mid Penn") MPB, the parent company of Mid Penn Bank, today reported net income available to common shareholders for the fourth quarter of $1,062,000, or $0.30 per common share. Mid Penn's earnings available to common shareholders for the year ended December 31, 2012 were $4,437,000, or $1.27 per common share, an increase of 10.1% over the $4,029,000 earnings available to common shareholders, or $1.16 per common share, reported for the year ended December 31, 2011.

2012 Financial Highlights (dollars in thousands, except per share data) Change 12/31/2012 12/31/2011 $ % Total Assets $ 705,200 $ 715,383 $ (10,183) -1.4% Total Loans (net) 478,711 475,945 2,766 0.6% Total Deposits 625,461 634,055 (8,594) -1.4% Quarter Ended Year-to-Date Ended Change Change 12/31/2012 12/31/2011 $ % 12/31/2012 12/31/2011 $ % Net Interest Income $ 5,771 $ 5,831 $ (60) -1.0% $ 23,241 $ 22,023 $ 1,218 5.5% Provision for Loan and Lease Losses 361 50 311 622.0% 1,036 1,205 (169) -14.0% Total Noninterest Income 957 769 188 24.4% 3,683 2,996 687 22.9% Total Noninterest Expense 4,976 4,806 170 3.5% 19,743 18,048 1,695 9.4% Net Income Available to Common Shareholders 1,062 1,223 (161) -13.2% 4,437 4,029 408 10.1% Diluted Earnings per Common Share 0.30 0.35 (0.05) -14.3% 1.27 1.16 0.11 9.5% Return on Average Equity 8.28% 10.17% N/A -18.6% 8.92% 8.96% N/A -0.4%

President's Statement

Within this press release you will find details of our 2012 fourth quarter and for the entire 2012 year. For the fourth quarter, earnings exceeded $1,000,000, now the 6th straight quarter we have reached that mark. For the 2012 year, earnings were up over 10% compared with 2011 results. We would classify 2012 as a good year, but recognize we are capable of even better performance going forward.

We continue to have a positive outlook for the Bank's future based on our most recent past. We consider the fourth quarter of 2012 to be yet another step in a positive direction and one that places us in a position for strong performance in 2013.

Management considers subsequent events occurring after the balance sheet date for matters which may require adjustment to, or disclosure in, the consolidated financial statements. The review period for subsequent events extends up to and including the filing date of a public company's consolidated financial statements when filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission ("SEC"). Accordingly, the financial information in this announcement is subject to change.

