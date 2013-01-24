Quaker Steak & Lube(R) Announces Launch of Mobile Application

SHARON, Pa., Jan. 24, 2013 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Quaker Steak & Lube® known for their Best Wings USA and over 20 Award-Winning sauce varieties recently announced the release of their mobile app for smart phones. The Lube® mobile app is currently available to Android users. The new mobile app provides Lube Nation with restaurant information right at their fingertips.



The app was designed by Cubicle Two, a technology development firm located in Pennsylvania. "We are excited to announce that we have signed with Quaker Steak & Lube® to deliver a mobile application for their restaurants system-wide. The app is being built for Android and iOS devices and will be a key piece in their marketing strategy this year," said Lance Faler, Cubicle Two President.



At the core of the app will be features to search by location for menus, specials, promotions and the capability to order online. Users will be able to view and order from the Lube®'s full menu. The app also introduces Wing Drop, a fast paced mobile game where players need to catch wings in their bucket, but the Atomic symbol representing the 500,000 Scoville Heat unit wing sauce must be avoided! Monthly high scorers will win various Quaker Steak & Lube prizes including merchandise and or gift cards. Lubies will also be able to connect to The Lube®'s Facebook and Twitter platforms through the app.



"Mobile is the fastest growing technology out there. From online ordering to fun games, The Lube® app will allow guests to connect with The Lube® on the go," said Marla Pieton, Vice President of Marketing at Quaker Steak & Lube®.

The app is free and can be found in the Android Google Play store. For more information about Quaker Steak & Lube® please visit www.quakersteakandlube.com.



About Quaker Steak & Lube®:

Founded in 1974 and built in an abandoned gas station in Sharon, Pa., the original Quaker Steak & Lube® began as a cook-your-own steak restaurant, before expanding to nearly 60 locations throughout the United States and Canada. The unique décor, including race cars suspended from the ceilings, motorcycles, Corvettes and gas station memorabilia, combined with the crave-able food and high-octane events has afforded The Lube® a cult-like fan following. Today, Quaker Steak & Lube® has become one of the fastest-growing restaurant chains in the country, and has won hundreds of national and international awards for its wings and over 20 different wing sauces. Most recently it was named the 2012 Festival Favorite at the National Buffalo Wing Festival in Buffalo, New York. For more information visit www.quakersteakandlube.com.

