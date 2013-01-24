ñol

çais
QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%
Contribute
ñol

çais
Personal Finance
Alts
Best Real Estate Crowdfunding Platforms
REITs Versus Crowdfunding
How to Invest in Artwork
Best Alternative Investments
Best Alternative Investment Platforms
Crypto
Cannabis
News
Earnings
Interviews
Deals
Regulations
Psychedelics
TV
YouTube
Video
Podcasts
Trading School
My Stocks
Tools
Premium
QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%

TowneBank Announces Cash Dividend on Preferred Stock

by Benzinga Staff
January 24, 2013 1:53 PM | 1 min read

SUFFOLK, Va., Jan. 24, 2013 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Hampton Roads based TowneBank TOWN announced today that its Board of Directors on January 23, 2013 declared a quarterly cash dividend of $2.00 per preferred share on its 8% Non-Cumulative Convertible Preferred Stock, Series A. The dividend is payable on March 1, 2013 to shareholders of record on February 15, 2013. 

The amount and declaration of future cash dividends are subject to Board of Director's approval in addition to regulatory restrictions.

As one of the top community banks in Virginia and North Carolina, TowneBank operates 26 banking offices serving Chesapeake, Hampton, Newport News, Norfolk, Portsmouth, Suffolk, Virginia Beach, Williamsburg, James City County and York County in Virginia along with Moyock, Grandy, Camden, Southern Shores, Corolla and Kill Devil Hills in North Carolina. Towne also offers a full range of financial services through its controlled divisions and subsidiaries that include Towne Investment Group, Towne Insurance Agency, TFA Benefits, TowneBank Mortgage, TowneBank Commercial Mortgage, Prudential Towne Realty, Towne 1031 Exchange, LLC, and Corolla Classic Vacations. Through its strategic partnership with William E. Wood and Associates, the bank also offers mortgage services in all of their offices in Hampton Roads and Northeastern North Carolina. Local decision-making is a hallmark of its hometown banking strategy that is delivered through the leadership of each group's President and Board of Directors. With total assets of $4.32 billion as of September 30, 2012, TowneBank is one of the largest banks headquartered in Virginia.

CONTACT: For more information contact: G. Robert Aston, Chairman and CEO, (757) 638-6780 Clyde E. McFarland, Jr., Senior Executive Vice President and CFO (757) 638-6801

© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

Posted In: Press Releases