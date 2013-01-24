Armanino Names Don Miller as Industry Practice Leader

SAN RAMON, Calif., Jan. 24, 2013 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- ArmaninoLLP (www.amllp.com) – the 35th largest accounting and business consulting firm in the United States and a provider of an integrated set of audit, tax, consulting and technology solutions to a wide range of organizations operating both in the U.S. and globally – today announced it has named private equity executive Don Miller as managing director, Private Equity Solutions.

Miller, who brings more than 30 years of experience to his new position, will lead Armanino's industry practice focused on supporting private equity firms and their portfolio businesses. He joined the firm earlier this month and is based at Armanino's San Francisco office.

As a seasoned private equity operating partner, Miller has held a variety of senior operating roles in industry including executive positions with brand-name companies such as IBM and SAP. His role at Armanino will be to provide go-to-market leadership for the firm's private equity effort, and ultimately to improve portfolio performance for private equity firm clients.

"We are so pleased to have a professional with Don's business acumen on board to lead this important practice area," said Matt Armanino, chief operating officer of Armanino and CFO Advisory Services practice leader. "Don's insight into driving portfolio company performance in a way that leverages the best of portfolio company management teams, PE firm resources, and third-party business partners like Armanino will speed the growth of our private equity practice."

Miller has more than a dozen years of experience as an operating partner in private equity, most recently as partner and Portfolio Group director at Huntsman Gay Global Capital, headquartered in Palo Alto. During his private equity tenure, Miller developed and deployed tools similar to those utilized by Armanino in the areas of effective planning, budgeting and business intelligence, noted Matt Armanino.

"I am thrilled to be working with Armanino, which is one of the most dynamic and forward-thinking business consulting firms in the nation," Miller said. "The firm is a thought leader in the deployment of cloud applications that accelerate business improvement. It has incredible finance, accounting, and IT domain expertise to augment portfolio company and PE firm resources."

He added that Armanino's long history of exclusively serving small and mid-sized businesses is a key competitive advantage in PE. "Because of its experience in these categories the firm is uniquely positioned to offer a compelling value proposition to middle-market private equity firms and their portfolio companies," Miller said.

About Armanino LLP

Headquartered in San Ramon, California, ArmaninoLLP (www.amllp.com) is the 35th largest accounting and business consulting firm in the nation by revenue with approximately 400 employees at offices in San Francisco and San Jose, California; Naperville, Illinois; Portland, Oregon and Seattle, Washington. The firm provides an integrated set of audit, tax, business consulting and technology solutions to a wide range of organizations operating in the U.S. and globally. Armanino focuses on the stages of company lifecycles, supporting its clients by helping them find the right balance of people, process and technology. For global companies, Armanino seamlessly extends its full range of services and resources to more than 100 countries and key financial centers through its membership in Moore Stephens International – one of the world's major accounting and consulting associations. Armanino consultants provide comprehensive services to the CFO organizations of fast-growing companies, including Microsoft Dynamics Implementation, CFO Advisory and Outsourcing services. It also provides a full suite of professional financial and accounting services in attest, tax and auditing. The firm's AMF Media Group division, located at its San Ramon headquarters, delivers strategic communications management and full-service tactical solutions for marketing, branding, public relations, corporate events and multi-media programming.

