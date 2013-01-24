The Rosen Law Firm Announces Investigation of Securities Claims Against Star Scientific, Inc.

NEW YORK, Jan. 24, 2013 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Rosen Law Firm announces that it is investigating potential securities fraud claims against Star Scientific, Inc. resulting from allegations that the Company may have issued materially inaccurate statements about the involvement of the prestigious Johns Hopkins University in one of STSI's clinical studies.

Throughout the course of 2012, STSI had been touting its relationship with Johns Hopkins University, who was purportedly conducting studies relating to STSI's product, Anatabloc. For example, a press release dated June 27, 2012 stated that research had been conducted by "[t]he independently funded research team at Johns Hopkins [....]" In a Press Release dated January 7, 2013 announcing the results of STSI's clinical trials, STSI quoted Dr. Paul Ladenson of Johns Hopkins University, but omitted mention of Johns Hopkins University.

On January 23, 2013, TheStreet.com published an article refuting claims that John's Hopkins was conducting clinical trials with STSI. In the article, a Johns Hopkins spokesperson is quoted as responding to Dr. Ladenson's claim by stating: "We do have guidelines about such things and he [Ladenson] is in violation here." The Johns Hopkins spokesperson purportedly added that Johns Hopkins had started an inquiry into the conduct. As a result of this adverse news, the price of STSI stock fell on January 23, 2013, damaging investors.

