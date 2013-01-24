Exclusive 'EWTN Rome Bookmark' On the New Atheism Features President of the Pontifical Council For Promoting the New Evangelization

Irondale, AL, Jan. 24, 2013 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Find out how you can bring Our Lord into the culture in which we live. Tune in to a very special "EWTN Bookmark," in which EWTN Rome Bureau Chief Joan Lewis interviews Archbishop Rino Fisichella, President of the Pontifical Council for Promoting the New Evangelization, about his new book, "The New Evangelization: Responding to the Challenge of Indifference." (In the U.S., "EWTN Bookmark" airs at 9:30 a.m. ET & 11:30 p.m. ET, Sunday, Jan. 27; 5 a.m. ET, Monday, Jan. 28, and 5:30 p.m. ET, Wednesday, Jan. 30. Also airs in Europe in English at 18:00 on Jan. 27 and 23:30 on Jan. 31.)

The new atheism is not so much a denial of God's existence as an utter indifference to the Divine Presence, says Archbishop Fisichella. "We need to be witnesses of our Faith," he tells Lewis. "People don't need teachers; they need credible witnesses."

Watch "EWTN Bookmark" on cable or satellite television, via streaming audio or video on the Intranet, on shortwave, on EWTN mobile, on the EWTN Radio Network via our affiliates, on satellite radio, or on your local iHeartRadio station.

