KXEN's Predictive Analytics Helps Drive a Smarter Obama Campaign

KXEN, the leading provider of predictive analytics for business users, today announced that the Obama for America (OFA) Analytics Team used KXEN's InfiniteInsight® as part of their predictive analytics platform, which delivered a strategic advantage in the election.

When it comes to change, Obama's campaign team led America by example. The campaign used data and analytics to make better decisions and run the effort as efficiently and productively as possible. “We are going to measure every single thing in this campaign,” said Jim Messina, Obama for America campaign manager.*

Highly targeted campaigns

The Analytics Team selected KXEN's InfiniteInsight® as one of the tools in the predictive analytics platform to drive the modeling process. Rayid Ghani, the Analytics Team's Chief Scientist, managed the implementation of KXEN's predictive analytics tools.

“We now had all of this data which we wanted to use to interact with our supporters – from fundraising to volunteer recruitment – in a more effective and targeted manner. We knew that digital channels like email, our website and social media were going to be pivotal in 2012, but needed the agility and speed we got from KXEN to scale to the challenge of online, where data sets are huge and changing all the time.”

KXEN's agile predictive modeling helped the campaign target voters and volunteers at scale with up to date online and offline data. This approach allowed OFA to run campaigns through email and social media sites like Facebook and Twitter.

The campaign's fundraising success was assisted by predictive models to improve frequency and timing to drive higher giving. Other specific examples include:

Fundraising campaigns optimized by predictive models resulted in higher contributions.

Predictive insights identified and explained segments of voters who were persuadable.

Inviting supporters to log into the Obama campaign with their Facebook accounts allowed OFA to personalize communications and outreach which drove individuals to volunteer, register, or turn out the vote.

“The timely and accurate insights provided by KXEN led to more effective and quicker targeting and in the end, more votes,” said Ghani.

“We are pleased to have been part of the first large-scale use of predictive analytics in a major campaign. Today, smart people are turning to data and analytics to drive better decisions and run more efficient organizations and the OFA campaign is an excellent example of how this works in practice,” said John Ball, CEO of KXEN.

* “Inside the Secret World of the Data Crunchers Who Helped Obama Win,” by Michael Scherer, Time, November 7, 2012.

