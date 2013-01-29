Cree Increases Performance and Broadens Application Coverage for Industry Leading CR Series LED Troffer Family

DURHAM, N.C.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--

Continuing to build on the advantages of Cree TrueWhite® Technology, Cree, Inc. CREE is announcing the CR Series LED Architectural High Efficacy (HE) troffer, with an industry-leading 130 lumens per watt* and 90 CRI. Cree is also raising the bar by increasing the efficacy of the standard CR family to 100 lumens per watt.

Cree is further expanding the CR troffer line with the new CR Series High Definition (HD) troffer, featuring 80+ CRI with enhanced color spectrum and high R9 values via Cree's proprietary color mixing and tuning technology. The HD technology delivers higher color quality than traditional 80 CRI fluorescent troffers. The new CR Series HD troffer effectively targets applications where a slightly lower quality of light is an acceptable tradeoff for a lower initial cost.

Delivering high performance and low cost per lumen, the Cree® CR Series boasts an industry-leading ten-year warranty and a lifetime of up to 100,000 hours. An innovative thermal management system and room-side heat sink enable the LEDs to consistently run cooler, providing significant boosts to lifetime, efficacy and color consistency. The new CR Series HE troffer consumes nearly 60 percent less energy than a comparable linear fluorescent 34W T12 system and nearly 50 percent less when compared to an existing 32W T8 system.

“These new troffers deliver a no-compromise alternative to fluorescent lighting,” said Greg Merritt, vice president, lighting at Cree. “This is another example of Cree pushing the performance boundaries to improve energy savings and enable faster payback over a broader range of products to accelerate LED lighting adoption.”

The CR Series troffer family includes three models, the CR14™ 1x4 troffer, CR22™ 2x2 troffer and CR24™ 2x4 troffer, is available in a wide range of color temperatures to match existing fluorescent technologies (3000K, 3500K and 4000K) and now offers new 5000K for all CR Series LED troffers. Dimming control down to five percent and emergency backup features also are available. Please visit www.cree.com/CRSeriesTroffers to learn more about the new CR Series LED troffers.

The CR Series is sold through Cree lighting sales channels. Please visit www.cree.com/lighting for additional information.

*The CR24™ 2x4 40L HE at 130LPW is only offered at 3000K