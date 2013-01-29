ID Analytics to Present at ITAC Forum on Child Identity Theft

SAN DIEGO--(BUSINESS WIRE)--

ID Analytics, a leader in consumer risk management, today announced its participation in the Identity Theft Assistance Center (ITAC) Forum on Child Identity Theft taking place Monday, February 4, 2013 from 8:00 a.m. to 3:00 p.m. in Washington, D.C. Dr. Stephen Coggeshall, chief technology officer, ID Analytics, will present the company's preliminary findings from its 2013 child identity manipulation study.

The forum will feature government, business, non-profit, legal service providers and victim advocates discussing the latest research, laws, consumer tools, pilot projects and consumer education efforts on child identity theft. Dr. Coggeshall will take part in a panel discussion on “Identifying the Problem – Current Research” beginning at 9:15 a.m. Moderated by Taylor Murray, program manager, ITAC, the panel will also include Joanna Crane, former Federal Trade Commission senior attorney, and Dr. Lynn Langton of the Bureau of Justice Statistics.

What: ITAC Forum on Child Identity Theft

Who: Dr. Stephen Coggeshall, CTO, ID Analytics, Inc.

When: Monday, February 4, 2013, 9:15 a.m.

Where: 1001 Pennsylvania Ave., NW Suite 500 South, Washington, D.C. 20004

A 2011 study from ID Analytics found that 140,000 identity frauds are perpetrated on children each year. The study was based on a review of over 172,000 children whose identities were protected through ID Analytics Consumer Notification Service. The full 2013 child identity manipulation study will be available later this year.

About ID Analytics, Inc.

ID Analytics is a leader in consumer risk management with patented analytics, proven expertise, and real-time insight into consumer behavior. By combining proprietary data from the ID Network®—one of the nation's largest networks of cross-industry consumer behavioral data—with advanced science, ID Analytics provides in-depth visibility into identity risk and creditworthiness. Every day, many of the largest U.S. companies and critical government agencies rely on ID Analytics to make risk-based decisions that enhance revenue, reduce fraud, drive cost savings, and protect consumers. ID Analytics is a wholly-owned subsidiary of LifeLock, Inc. Please visit us at www.idanalytics.com.

ID Analytics and ID Network are registered trademarks of ID Analytics, Inc. All other trademarks and registered trademarks are the property of their respective holders.