Daegis Unveils New eDiscovery Platform Brand: Daegis Edge

Daegis DAEG, a leading provider of eDiscovery solutions, today unveiled a new brand name for its Daegis eDiscovery platform: Daegis Edge. The new brand identity marks the significant innovation milestones that Daegis has achieved through its popular eDiscovery platform and is well suited for its product vision and development roadmap.

“To reflect the great advancements we have achieved recently, we recognized that a new name would better encompass recent innovations as well as our vision for the future of eDiscovery,” said Deborah Jillson, President of Daegis. “Strategic differentiators, including our Daegis Acumen predictive coding technology, mobile access using Daegis Mobile, and our unique advantages for managing discovery projects of any size, make Daegis Edge the game-changing solution for the next generation of eDiscovery.”

Daegis Edge reflects several recent product advancements, including:

Predictive coding – Acumen codes obviously relevant or non-relevant documents and delivers to reviewers only those documents that need human review to determine responsiveness, reducing eyes-on review and maximizing review effort. Continual re-sampling and learning guarantee defensibility and accuracy while minimizing the cost of review. Acumen's approach to predictive coding does not require a seed set of documents and is incorporated into Daegis Edge at no extra charge to clients.

– Acumen codes obviously relevant or non-relevant documents and delivers to reviewers only those documents that need human review to determine responsiveness, reducing eyes-on review and maximizing review effort. Continual re-sampling and learning guarantee defensibility and accuracy while minimizing the cost of review. Acumen's approach to predictive coding does not require a seed set of documents and is incorporated into Daegis Edge at no extra charge to clients. Mobile review – Daegis Mobile provides instant access to the Daegis Edge hosted review platform from popular mobile devices. Like Daegis Edge, access via Daegis Mobile is secure and covered by the company's comprehensive ISO 27001 information security certification. Daegis users can access case files and monitor review status from anywhere with the familiarity and simplicity of mobile devices, including iPad and Android. Clients are able to manage the entire eDiscovery lifecycle with a truly portable solution.

– Daegis Mobile provides instant access to the Daegis Edge hosted review platform from popular mobile devices. Like Daegis Edge, access via Daegis Mobile is secure and covered by the company's comprehensive ISO 27001 information security certification. Daegis users can access case files and monitor review status from anywhere with the familiarity and simplicity of mobile devices, including iPad and Android. Clients are able to manage the entire eDiscovery lifecycle with a truly portable solution. Big data – Daegis Edge is capable of handling big data discovery projects because its predictive coding solution incorporates Hadoop technology. By driving down the cost, time and risk of document review, Daegis Edge is ideally suited for the large data volumes found in big data environments.

“Daegis has been an eDiscovery leader since 2003, and with the release of our new Daegis Edge brand, we are continuing this leadership and vision,” said Chuck Pindell, Vice President of Sales and Marketing at Daegis. “With a flexible approach to end-to-end eDiscovery, we have built the comprehensive, next-generation solution to increase efficiency and lower the costs of even the most complex eDiscovery projects.”

Daegis Edge will debut at LegalTech New York 2013, January 29-31, at the Hilton New York in booth #2109. For more information, please visit: http://www.daegis.com/news-and-events/events/legaltech-january-29-31-2013-new-york-2/.

About Daegis

Daegis DAEG is a leading provider of eDiscovery solutions. Daegis Edge combines hosted software technology and on-demand services to deliver comprehensive and cost-effective solutions for corporations and law firms. Daegis' technology is revolutionizing eDiscovery through advanced features like Cross-Matter Management, enabling the retention and reuse of custodian data and attorney work product from one matter to the next, and technology assisted review enabled through its new offering Acumen. For more information, visit www.daegis.com, www.ediscoverycalculators.com or follow us via our blog and Twitter at @daegis.