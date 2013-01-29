3M Launches High-Performance Embedded Capacitance Material at DesignCon 2013

SANTA CLARA, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--

3M announced today at DesignCon 2013 the full launch of its Embedded Capacitance Material (ECM) C2006. The ultra-thin laminate material is now available for high-volume manufacturing. With a capacitance density of approximately 20 nF per square inch, the material offers one of the highest capacitance densities currently available on the market in a halogen-free* product.

ECM C2006 boosts design engineers' ability to improve power integrity and reduce electromagnetic interference (EMI) in small devices – such as microphones, sensors, IC packaging and interposers – where space limitations require the highest capacitance density feasible to achieve the desired performance. The material's high capacitance density helps designers achieve hi-fidelity signals, high signal-to-noise ratio in radio frequencies and higher speed digital signals in a variety of high-performance applications.

“The trend toward smaller devices with better performance shows no signs of slowing,” said Abhay Joshi, global business development manager, 3M Electronic Solutions Division, Interconnect Business. “Embedded Capacitance Material C2006 from 3M offers one of the highest capacitance densities available today. Now that we are ramped up to full production, design engineers can take advantage of this tool to help them design smaller, higher-performing products.”

3M's line of ECM offerings can be embedded into printed circuit boards (PCBs) and integrated circuit chip packages where the applications include decoupling and low-pass filtering. With a high-capacitance density offering, the functionality of the material can now be ideally leveraged for microphone makers in the miniaturization of their products.

When used as a power-ground core in a multilayer PCB, ECM effectively becomes a decoupling capacitor inside the board, which can allow designers to eliminate large numbers of decoupling capacitors. The material can increase useable board area, enable faster signaling, lower radiated emissions and save engineering time associated with power-distribution design and board layout.

Fabricators and OEMs worldwide can use ECM from 3M without purchasing a license from 3M. The material is halogen-free* and RoHS compliant**.

