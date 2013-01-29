CSI Recognized as One of 2013's Best Places to Work in Kentucky

PADUCAH, Ky.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--

Computer Services, Inc. (CSI) CSVI, a provider of end-to-end technology solutions that empower financial institutions to remain competitive, compliant and profitable, today announced that it has been recognized as one of the 2013 Best Places to Work in Kentucky by the Kentucky Chamber of Commerce and the Kentucky Society for Human Resource Management.

Companies are included in the annual listing based on the results of an employer questionnaire, which measures company benefits, policies and practices, in addition to an in-depth assessment of the company's employee workplace experience and organizational culture. With more than 1,100 dedicated employees in 23 locations nationwide, CSI was selected as one of the top 40 Best Places to Work in Kentucky in the large company category for its dedication to encouraging a positive work environment and a continued focus on promoting professional growth.

“For nearly 50 years, CSI has maintained an outstanding reputation for delivering both dynamic solutions and personalized support to every customer we serve,” said Steve Powless, chief executive officer of CSI. “The success we have achieved as a company is due in large part to the high level of talent and dedication of our employees, and their commitment will continue to play a defining role as we look to new growth opportunities in the future.”

Throughout the past year, CSI has experienced significant enhancements as a company, focusing on innovations in regulatory compliance, managed services, core bank technology and additional product areas to drive increased revenue. While CSI achieved its 34th consecutive quarter of revenue growth, Powless has still greater aspirations for the future and shows no signs of the company, or its employees, slowing down anytime soon.

“Being recognized as one of the Best Places to Work in Kentucky is a great honor for CSI and its employees, and it confirms that we are truly an employer of choice in the financial services industry,” Powless said. “This award will bolster our ability to recruit the best and brightest talent nationwide as we strive to further enhance the solutions and service we provide our valued customers.”

For more information on the Best Places to Work in Kentucky program, including a full list of this year's honored companies, visit www.bestplacestoworkky.com.

About Computer Services, Inc.

Computer Services, Inc. (CSI) delivers core processing, managed services, mobile and Internet solutions, payments processing, print and electronic distribution, and regulatory compliance solutions to financial institutions and corporate customers across the nation. Exceptional service, dynamic solutions and superior results are the foundation of CSI's reputation and have resulted in the company's inclusion in such top industry-wide rankings as the FinTech 100, Talkin' Cloud 100 and MSPmentor Top 100 Global Managed Service Providers List. CSI's stock is traded on OTCQX under the symbol CSVI. For more information about CSI, visit www.csiweb.com.