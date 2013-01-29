Global Semiconductor Alliance Adds Three Members to Board of Directors

SAN JOSE, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--

The Global Semiconductor Alliance (GSA), the voice of the global semiconductor industry, today announces the appointment of three new members to the GSA Board of Directors. The new members include David Baillie, chief executive officer, CamSemi; Jeff Waters, senior vice president and general manager, Altera Corporation; and Dr. Albert Wu, vice president of Operations, Marvell Semiconductor, Inc.

“I warmly welcome David, Jeff and Albert to the GSA Board,” said Jodi Shelton, co-founder and president of GSA. “I am honored to have these outstanding leaders join the board and look forward to their insight and contribution in the upcoming year.”

In his new position, Baillie has been appointed to represent emerging semiconductor companies. GSA is committed to reducing the barriers and improving the probabilities for success of emerging companies in the semiconductor industry. Baillie, a longtime GSA supporter, has been instrumental in leading the GSA EMEA Leadership Council and his vision and business acumen will add a unique emerging company perspective to the board.

“I am honored to join the GSA Board,” said Baillie. “I appreciate the work GSA has done and look forward to collaborating with my fellow board members to represent the challenges and issues facing the industry's start-ups and emerging businesses.”

David Baillie is chief executive officer of CamSemi and has over 25 years of international experience in general management, marketing, sales and technical roles. He has worked in successful start-ups that have grown to be established companies such as LSI Logic and C-Cube Microsystems where he initially established their European operations before taking on executive management roles in the USA with worldwide responsibility. Baillie has a Master's Degree in Microelectronics and Business Studies and a Bachelor's degree in Applied Physics, both from Durham University, UK.

Jeff Waters from Altera will represent one of the semiconductor member positions. Altera has been a GSA member since 2006 and has held a board position since 2007. Altera is also a member of the GSA's Technology Steering Committee.

“It is a privilege to be chosen as a member of the GSA board of directors. GSA is an important and unique voice in bringing industry leaders together in a collaborative environment to address challenges in the semiconductor industry,” said Waters. “I look forward to participating in the GSA's work in advancing further collaboration and innovation in our dynamic and global sector.”

Jeff Waters joined Altera Corporation in January 2012 and serves as senior vice president and general manager of the Military, Industrial and Computing Division. Prior to that, Mr. Waters was with Texas Instruments / National Semiconductor as product line vice president for the company's Precision Signal Path Division. He was with National for 18 years in leadership positions including vice president of sales and marketing for Japan, and vice president of worldwide marketing, as well as a variety of marketing and engineering management roles in analog and microprocessors. In addition to his time at National, Mr. Waters held positions in management consulting as well as in research and development. He holds a BSEE from the University of Notre Dame, an MSEE from Santa Clara University, and an MBA from Northwestern University.

Dr. Albert Wu has rejoined the board and will serve as a semiconductor member. Marvell has been a longtime supporter and member of GSA since 1999 and held a board seat since 2006. Dr. Wu has served on the GSA Board in the past from 2006 – 2009, and his vast knowledge and support will provide the GSA with a unique market perspective and thought leadership making the board stronger and more diversified.

“It is my honor to re-join the GSA Board of Directors. Marvell has greatly benefited from being a member of GSA and I look forward to further contributing to the goals and principles of the organization to further guide GSA's initiatives,” said Dr. Wu.

Dr. Wu joined Marvell Semiconductor, Inc. in August 1998 as the director of manufacturing technology, supervising test development, product engineering, foundry operations, and assembly engineering activities. In November 2001, he was appointed vice president of operations of Marvell Semiconductor, Inc. Before joining Marvell, Dr. Wu served in key manufacturing technology roles in several companies, including Silicon Spice, Inc., Monolithic System Technologies, Inc. and ISSI, after leaving an R&D position at Intel Corp. Dr. Wu holds a bachelor of science degree in electrical engineering from National Taiwan University and master of science and Ph.D. degrees in electrical engineering from the University of California at Berkeley.

To learn more about the GSA Board of Directors, please visit: http://www.gsaglobal.org/about-us/board-of-directors/.

About GSA:

The Global Semiconductor Alliance (GSA) mission is to accelerate the growth and increase the return on invested capital of the global semiconductor industry by fostering a more effective ecosystem through collaboration, integration and innovation. It addresses the challenges within the supply chain including IP, EDA/design, wafer manufacturing, test and packaging to enable industry-wide solutions. Providing a platform for meaningful global collaboration, the Alliance identifies and articulates market opportunities, encourages and supports entrepreneurship, and provides members with comprehensive and unique market intelligence. Members include companies throughout the supply chain representing 25 countries across the globe. www.gsaglobal.org