Commonwealth of Kentucky teams up with HumanaVitality to lower the cost of healthier foods

FRANKFORT, Ky.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--

Healthy eating just got a little easier for nearly 275,000 Kentucky Employees' Health Plan (KEHP) members. KEHP's LivingWell program announced today its participation in Vitality HealthyFoodTM, making health plan members* who shop at Walmart*** eligible for 5 percent savings** on products that qualify for Walmart's Great For You icon, including fresh fruits, vegetables and low-fat dairy.

Vitality HealthyFood, a first-of-its-kind effort to help consumers save money on more-nutritious foods and ultimately, live longer, healthier lives, was launched four months ago by HumanaVitality and Walmart. The program offers savings on items that qualify for Walmart's Great For You icon, which was developed in consultation with food and nutrition experts in the public and private sector, as well as leading health organizations.

“Through our partnership with HumanaVitality we are able to offer KEHP members forward thinking, innovative programs like Vitality HealthyFood,” said Personnel Cabinet Secretary Tim Longmeyer. “Now our members can see how making nutritional choices at the grocery is great for them and their pocketbook.”

Recent research1 shows the struggle consumers face with purchasing healthier foods. In fact, one in four families report skipping healthy purchases often or always due to price.

“Price is an important factor in incentivizing wellness in America,” said John Agwunobi, M.D., president of health and wellness, Walmart U.S. “By offering affordable, healthier foods, we will help make our customers healthier and reduce costs to our healthcare system as a whole. This represents preventative care in its purest form.”

HumanaVitality CEO Joe Woods sees KEHP as a great example for other employers seeking innovative paths to better employee health.

“The Commonwealth has become a national leader in inspiring healthy behavior through its LivingWell program and now through Vitality HealthyFood,” said Woods. “Helping people make healthier choices in their daily lives is how we're going to solve the healthcare cost crisis in this country. Unique collaborations such as this, among employers, health companies and retailers, are the key to making that happen.”

Participation in Vitality HealthyFood

The Vitality HealthyFood program is available at Walmart stores***. After logging in to HumanaVitality at LivingWell.ky.gov and taking a brief HumanaVitality Health Assessment, KEHP members 18 years old or older will receive their Vitality HealthyFood card in the mail. When members go to Walmart for their grocery shopping, their 5 percent savings on select Great For You products will be loaded as credits to the Vitality HealthyFood card within seven business days for use on their next trip to Walmart.

About HumanaVitality

HumanaVitality®, headquartered in Chicago, Ill., is a joint venture between Humana Inc. and Discovery Holdings, Ltd. Humana partnered with Discovery because of its 14 years of worldwide experience using behavioral, clinical and actuarial science to motivate individuals to make healthier choices. By integrating rewards with healthy behaviors, HumanaVitality provides the tools and support necessary to help Humana members live healthier lives and furthers Humana's Dream to Help People Achieve Lifelong Well-BeingSM. HumanaVitality has more than 1.7 million members who are enhancing their health and wellness through a comprehensive integrated approach to lifestyle improvement.

About KEHP

The Kentucky Employees' Health Plan (KEHP) is a self-insured health insurance plan providing wellness, health and pharmacy benefits to nearly 275,000 Kentucky teachers, state employees, retirees and quasi-governmental employees. KEHP's LivingWell program focuses on providing wellness initiatives aimed at improving members' overall quality of life. In January 2012 KEHP launched the fully-incentivized HumanaVitality program to health plan members and dependents. For more information on KEHP's LivingWell programs, visit LivingWell.ky.gov.

1 “It's Dinnertime: A Report on Low-Income Families' Efforts to Plan, Shop for and Cook Healthy Meals,” Share Our Strength's Cooking Matters: No Kid Hungry, December 2011.

* Bronze Vitality Status™ is required.

** For a listing of all qualifying Great For You healthier foods, visit the Vitality HealthyFood page on HumanaVitality.com or check Walmart.com, or call the number on the back of your ID card.

*** Vitality HealthyFood savings are available at Walmart retail stores and Walmart Neighborhood Markets. Sam's Club stores and Walmart.com are excluded from the Vitality HealthyFood program. HumanaVitality is not an insurance product.