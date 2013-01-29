Silver Spring Networks Launches New Transformer Monitoring Solution, Enabling Greater Energy Savings and Improved System Reliability

SAN DIEGO--(BUSINESS WIRE)--

Silver Spring Networks, a leading networking platform and solutions provider for smart energy networks, today expanded its Distribution Automation (DA) portfolio with a new Transformer Monitoring solution providing utilities real-time visibility into the performance of their distribution and substation transformers. These insights, delivered seamlessly into the Silver Spring UtilityIQ™ application software suite, enable utilities to improve operations and management by providing granular load, power quality, and voltage data. The Transformer Monitoring solution also aids in reducing outage investigation times by helping isolate fault locations.

Utilities deploying DA solutions atop a standards-based network that supports AMI and other smart grid initiatives benefit from significant capital and operational savings. Silver Spring's IPv6 networking platform connects more than 13 million homes and businesses worldwide and enables utilities of all sizes and across all geographies to deploy the broadest array of smart grid applications atop a common platform.

“Historically, this level of visibility has been cost prohibitive for utilities. With this new solution, we believe that our customers' ability to leverage the Silver Spring network for yet another high-value application will result in increased ROI,” said Kuljeet Kalkat, Senior Director of Product Management, Silver Spring Networks. “Tools that improve grid reliability, especially ones that integrate seamlessly into existing systems, help our utility customers optimize their DA programs even further.”

A result of the Silver Spring Partner Program, the Silver Spring Transformer Monitoring solution integrates Silver Spring's Gen4 Communications Module into the Elster A3 Alpha meter for distribution pad-mounted and pole-top transformers. Real-time, transformer-level monitoring of temperature, current, and voltage enables utilities to pinpoint problem spots on the grid, proactively minimizing outages, and identify both technical and non-technical losses, improving energy efficiency. Silver Spring's UtilityIQ Advanced Metering Manager application already supports the Elster A3 meter, seamlessly delivering this valuable transformer monitoring data to the back office. This solution complements the communications, power restoration, Conservation Voltage Reduction (CVR), and next-generation grid sensors already in Silver Spring's DA offerings. Silver Spring's customers leverage this broad DA portfolio to support new energy devices and services such as microgrids, distributed generation, and electric vehicles.

