congatec Inc. Appoints Three New Executives in Response to Steady Growth

As a result of its continued rapid growth, congatec Inc. has announced the promotion of three executives for its US headquarters including Ron Mazza as president and CEO, Ryburn Taylor as director of sales, and Dan Demers as director of marketing. The US headquarters is responsible for both North and South America. These promotions are part of congatec's increased emphasis in the Americas, currently one of the industry's largest available markets in the world.

“These two director positions will help us to continue and manage our growth in the Americas while also helping us to stay focused on our customers' success,” stated Mazza. “Since the company's inception in 2008, we have experienced steady growth in excess of 50% year over year. As we focus more resources on North and South America and continue to provide the most advanced embedded computer-on-module technology, these promotions position us to achieve both our short and long term goals in the region.”

How Computer-on-Modules (COMs) Help Enable Electronic Design Success

Embedded COMs enable developers and OEMs to efficiently design new features into their devices and applications because they integrate the core computing functions of a system on to a swappable module. This allows for a longer product life cycle because the systems can be upgraded later on by simply swapping the module for a COM, with more current features, without the need to redesign the entire system. In recent years, COMs have become more popular in small- to large-sized embedded projects because developers are free to concentrate on their core competencies and are able to get their products to market faster. COMs are one of the fastest growing product segments in embedded computing and offer the most flexibility for the designer when it comes to off-the-shelf solutions.

About congatec, Inc.

congatec, Inc., with its North American headquarters in San Diego, California, is the leading supplier of industrial computer modules using the standard form factors Qseven, COM Express, XTX and ETX. congatec's products can be used in a variety of industries and applications, such as industrial automation, medical technology, automotive supplies, aerospace and transportation. Core knowledge and technical know-how includes unique extended BIOS features as well as comprehensive driver and board support packages. Following the design-in phase, customers are given support via extensive product lifecycle management. The company's products are manufactured by specialist service providers in accordance with modern quality standards. congatec currently has entities in The USA, Germany, Taiwan, the Czech Republic, Japan, and Australia. More information is available on our website at www.congatec.us.