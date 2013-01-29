First Republic Bank to Present at the 14th Annual Credit Suisse Financial Services Forum

SAN FRANCISCO--(BUSINESS WIRE)--

First Republic Bank FRC, a private bank and wealth management company, today announced it will present at the 14th Annual Credit Suisse Financial Services Forum at 11:00 a.m. ET / 8:00 a.m. PT on Tuesday, February 12, 2013 at the Mandarin Oriental Resort in Miami, Florida.

Jim Herbert, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer, will present at the conference. The presentation will be webcast live on the Internet in the Investor Relations section of the Bank's website at www.firstrepublic.com. In addition to the live webcast, a replay will be available on First Republic's website for the 30 days following the event.

About First Republic Bank

First Republic Bank FRC and its subsidiaries provide private banking, private business banking and private wealth management. Founded in 1985, First Republic specializes in exceptional, relationship-based service offered through preferred banking or wealth management offices primarily in San Francisco, Palo Alto, Los Angeles, Santa Barbara, Newport Beach, San Diego, Portland, Boston, Greenwich and New York City. First Republic offers a complete line of banking products for individuals and businesses, including deposit services, as well as residential, commercial and personal loans. First Republic is a component of the S&P Total Market Index, the Wilshire 5000 Total Market IndexSM, the Russell 1000®, Russell 3000® and Russell Global indices and six Dow Jones indices.