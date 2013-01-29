Citi Launches Network 3.0 to Expand and Enhance Suite of Investor Services

NEW YORK--(BUSINESS WIRE)--

Citi has launched Network 3.0 with a suite of new investor service solutions that leverage its global network in over 95 countries and on-the-ground local market expertise.

More than ever, the ability for investors to meet performance objectives relies on maximizing the efficiency of investment operations, accessing critical decision-making information, and implementing strategies effectively in markets that offer the most opportunity.

Core to Network 3.0 is the Integrated Custody program that will enhance technical platforms and reengineer operational processes to deliver top-tier levels of service including: industry best deadlines, 24 hour instruction processing and improved risk management.

“Citi has a long history in shaping and accelerating change in securities markets around the world," said Neeraj Sahai, Head of Securities and Fund Services, Citi. “Network 3.0 is a global transformation initiative aimed to redefine the way global investment support services are delivered in order to achieve best in class service and meet the challenges of an ever evolving securities landscape.”

“Network 3.0 leverages Citi's global network by providing a connected gateway offering increased efficiency and information that enables local access on a global basis,” said Chandresh Iyer, Managing Director, Investor Services, Citi.

Network 3.0 has already delivered a series of key product and service roll-outs and additional solutions will be delivered throughout 2013. Key new capabilities include:

Network Direct -- a proprietary mobile platform, through which clients can access detailed information on fund flows, local market practices, transactions and counterparty exposures and speak live with local Citi teams.

Integrated Custody -- voluntary corporate actions response deadlines have been extended to 24 hours before market deadlines in 10 key markets for Global Custody clients. These are industry leading cut-off times that are achieved through our on-the-ground proprietary network.

Network Solutions -- a specialized team of experts that provide local market knowledge and support for product development and distribution support in over 95 markets.

Market Infrastructure Risk Heat Map -- an innovative visualization tool which gives institutional clients access to a comprehensive market infrastructure risk analysis for each market in Citi's global network.

360 Client Insights -- a suite of interactive dashboards for client coverage teams with an all-encompassing view of client custody data.

Local Insights -- a series of profiles of individual markets that leverages the expertise of Citi's locally-based Securities Country Managers for asset managers, institutions and intermediaries with local market insights.

For more information about Network 3.0, please visit transactionservices.citi.com/Network3Dot0

Citi OpenInvestor is the investment services solution for today's diversified investor that combines specialized expertise, comprehensive capabilities and the power of Citi's global network to help clients meet performance objectives across asset classes, strategies and geographies. Citi OpenInvestor provides institutional, alternative and wealth managers with middle-office, fund services, custody, and investing and financing solutions that are focused on their specific challenges and customized to their individual needs. For more information, visit openinvestor.transactionservices.citi.com.

Citi Transaction Services, a division of Citi's Institutional Clients Group, offers integrated cash management, trade, and securities and fund services to multinational corporations, financial institutions and public sector organizations around the world. With a network that spans more than 95 countries, Citi's Transaction Services supports over 65,000 clients. As of the fourth quarter of 2012, it held on average $428 billion in liability balances and over $13.2 trillion in assets under custody.

About Citi:

Citi, the leading global bank, has approximately 200 million customer accounts and does business in more than 160 countries and jurisdictions. Citi provides consumers, corporations, governments and institutions with a broad range of financial products and services, including consumer banking and credit, corporate and investment banking, securities brokerage, transaction services, and wealth management. Additional information may be found at www.citigroup.com | Twitter: @Citi | YouTube: www.youtube.com/citi | Blog: http://new.citi.com | Facebook: www.facebook.com/citi | LinkedIn: www.linkedin.com/company/citi