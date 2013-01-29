Silver Spring Networks Introduces Next-Generation Smart Grid Solutions Atop One Network Platform

SAN DIEGO--(BUSINESS WIRE)--

DistribuTECH Conference & Exhibition – Today at the utility industry's leading smart grid conference and exposition, Silver Spring Networks extended its Smart Energy Platform with new Demand Side Management and Distribution Automation solutions, and expanded the tools, services and membership of its broad partner ecosystem. Silver Spring, a leading networking platform and solutions provider for smart energy networks, has connected more than 13 million homes and businesses worldwide with its IPv6 networking platform. Silver Spring is now extending its high-performance IPv6 networking platform to establish a communications and monitoring foundation for a variety of Smart City solutions as more devices become connected to the Everything Network™.

“Silver Spring's open IPv6 networking platform enables utilities to unlock more value from their smart grid investments through the rapid deployment of many next-generation applications such as high-precision Demand Response, transformer monitoring, automated analytics and more,” said Scott Lang, Chairman, President & CEO, Silver Spring Networks. “Building on our heritage of successfully designing, deploying and operating massive-scale outdoor networks, we are also seeing new and exciting Smart City applications such as intelligent street lighting as we pave the way on the road to the Everything Network.”

Key highlights of Silver Spring's news at DistribuTech 2013 include:

End-to-End DSM Portfolio

Today Silver Spring expanded its Demand Side Management (DSM) portfolio with the introduction of the new UtilityIQ™ Demand Optimizer solution, an innovative Demand Response Management System that helps utilities manage peak load, implement real-time demand response initiatives, and optimize load across all DR programs and customer segments. Silver Spring's end-to-end DSM portfolio helps utilities who are increasingly looking to DSM programs and technologies to increase customer satisfaction, meet more stringent regulatory requirements, reduce peak consumption, manage new sources of demand and generation, and improve their bottom lines. To read today's complete announcement visit www.silverspringnet.com/newsevents/demandoptimizer.

Advanced Distribution Automation Solutions

Today Silver Spring further extended its Distribution Automation (DA) portfolio by unveiling a new Transformer Monitoring solution providing utilities real-time visibility into the performance of their distribution and substation transformers. Real-time transformer-level monitoring of temperature, current, and voltage enables utilities to pinpoint problem spots on the grid, proactively minimizing outages, and identify both technical and non-technical losses, improving energy efficiency. Utilities deploying DA solutions atop a standards-based network that also supports advanced metering (AMI) and other smart grid initiatives benefit from significant capital and operational savings. Silver Spring's DA offerings also include advanced fault location grid sensors, secure IPv6-based bridges, a turn-key Conservation Voltage Reduction (CVR) solution, a power monitoring application, and network automation software. To read today's complete announcement visit www.silverspringnet.com/newsevents/transformermonitoring.

Expanding Silver Spring's Broad Open Ecosystem

Today Silver Spring announced that it is delivering new tools and services to speed integration testing for partners and it is welcoming many new members to the global Silver Spring Partner Program. Silver Spring's open standards leadership provides customers extensive choice and has enabled utilities of all sizes and across all geographies to deploy the widest array of smart grid applications atop a common platform. Silver Spring and more than 30 of its partners are showcasing their innovations at DistribuTECH 2013. To read today's complete announcement visit www.silverspringnet.com/newsevents/partnergrowth.

Intelligent Streetlights: Smart City Solutions for the ‘Everything Network'

Silver Spring recently announced a strategic partnership with Streetlight.Vision, the leader in streetlight control and monitoring software, to deliver a Smart City solution enabling operators to more efficiently and reliably operate their lighting networks while creating a city-wide IPv6-based communications and monitoring network for any other city equipment, including traffic light control, parking meters, environmental sensors, and the broader range of Smart City infrastructure. Silver Spring's proven IPv6 networking platform and extensive experience designing and operating massive-scale outdoor networks under the most demanding conditions position it well to expand support for a variety of Smart City applications. Silver Spring and Streetlight.Vision have already demonstrated the efficacy of the solutions in the field and are targeting lighting operators globally who are looking to more effectively manage their public lighting infrastructure and reduce streetlight energy consumption. To read the complete announcement visit www.silverspringnet.com/newsevents/streetlights.

To learn more about these next-generation technologies and more visit Silver Spring at DistribuTECH 2013 at Booth # 1412, Exhibit Hall G.

About Silver Spring Networks

Silver Spring Networks is a leading networking platform and solutions provider for smart energy networks. With its pioneering IPv6 networking platform, Silver Spring has connected more than 13 million homes and businesses throughout the world with the goal of achieving greater energy efficiency for the planet. Silver Spring's innovative products enable utilities to gain efficiencies, integrate renewable energy sources, and empower customers to monitor and manage energy consumption. Silver Spring Networks is used by major utilities around the globe including Baltimore Gas & Electric, CitiPower & Powercor, Commonwealth Edison, CPFL Energia, Florida Power & Light, Jemena Electricity Networks Limited, Oklahoma Gas & Electric, Pacific Gas & Electric, and Pepco Holdings, Inc. among others. For more information please visit www.silverspringnet.com.