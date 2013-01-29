Vodafone Netherlands Selects Composite Software Data Virtualization Platform

SAN MATEO, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--

Composite Software today announced that Vodafone Netherlands has purchased the Composite Data Virtualization Platform to provide a faster, more agile data provisioning service to its reporting teams and business units, helping fulfill a pressing need to integrate an increasing number of data sources into the company's enterprise computing architecture.

Vodafone Netherlands is part of the Vodafone Group, the world's second largest mobile phone operator with headquarters in the UK and operations in 30 countries around the globe with more than 440 million subscribers and revenues of approximately $75 billion.

The Composite data virtualization solution complements and extends Vodafone Netherlands' current computing infrastructure consisting of a Teradata data warehouse with 20 terabytes of customer data, Ab Initio for data integration and SAP/Business Objects for reporting and analysis. Those data services which they decide to physically implement in the Teradata data warehouse will have already been prototyped and put into operation using Composite Information Server and will make the outsourcing of the development for the ETL much more straightforward.

According to Michael Hansen, Vodafone Netherlands Manager Business Intelligence Competence Center, responsible for BI strategy and architecture, the company was facing ongoing requests from business units seeking access to new data sources in hopes of gaining new business insights. “With Composite, we are confident to bridge the gap between the increasing impatience of our business users in exploiting more and more data and giving them the ability to do so,” Hansen said. “In addition, we feel it is important to have an in-house capability like Composite next to outsourcing capabilities like classical data provisioning and information exploitation activities.”

“We are pleased to welcome Vodafone Netherlands to the growing list of global telecommunications providers who have discovered the business agility afforded by the Composite data virtualization solution,” said Ché Wijesinghe, Composite Software EVP, Worldwide Field Operations.

Composite Software, Inc. is the data virtualization market leader. Dramatically simplifying information access for big data, analytics, BI, data services and logical data warehouse initiatives, Composite delivers greater agility for the business, superior flexibility for IT and significant cost savings for everyone. Composite Software is privately held, with corporate headquarters in San Mateo, CA.

