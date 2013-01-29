DreamBox Learning Positions Students for Success in Middle School Math

BELLEVUE, Wash.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--

DreamBox Learning® (www.dreambox.com), the leading Intelligent Adaptive Learning™ company, today announced that DreamBox Learning Math now includes 1,000 adaptive lessons aligned with the Common Core State Standards in Mathematics (CCSSM). The award-winning online program, heralded for providing complete support for building number sense in the elementary grades, has released an expanded curriculum to prepare students for success in middle school math with new lessons covering fractions, decimals and integers.

As part of the latest curriculum expansion, the company also released groundbreaking interactive and acutely adaptive virtual manipulatives that will set new industry benchmarks in the development of students' conceptual understanding and fluency with rational numbers and integers. As students work through lessons using virtual manipulatives, the proprietary DreamBox Learning Intelligent Adaptive Learning engine dynamically adapts based on each individual student's work to continuously personalize learning.

"The lack of student fluency with integers and rational numbers is one of the biggest pain points shared by middle and high schools that are teaching formal Algebra,” said Dr. Tim Hudson, Director of Curriculum Design at DreamBox Learning. “DreamBox Learning Math develops conceptual understanding of fractions, decimals and integers by engaging students with virtual manipulatives that adapt to each learner based on demonstrated comprehension. For schools and districts that are leveraging technology as a complement to classroom instruction, DreamBox Learning is a strong partner that supports students as they learn and grow as mathematicians at their own pace.”

The new DreamBox Learning Math expanded lessons are aligned with the CCSS Domains of Number and Operations in Base Ten; Number and Operations with Fractions; Operations and Algebraic Reasoning; Ratios and Proportional Relationships; The Number System; and Expressions and Equations.

“As the Math and Technology Department Chair of a New York middle school with a high poverty student population, I brought in DreamBox Learning as a best-in-class adaptive instructional technology to support students who had a fragile understanding of mathematics in closing the achievement gap,” said Michael Galland of New Rochelle School District. “This year, as the Assistant Principal of an elementary school in New Rochelle, DreamBox Learning is putting each of our 870 K-5 students on an optimal learning path toward success in higher level mathematics. DreamBox Learning is the cornerstone of our blended learning strategy.”

DreamBox Learning is currently used in classrooms throughout the U.S. and Canada as part of forward-thinking blended learning strategies aimed at closing the achievement gap for all students.

About DreamBox Learning

DreamBox Learning was founded in 2006 in Bellevue, Washington and launched its first online learning product in January 2009. The platform has won more than 20 top education and technology industry awards and is in use in all 50 states. DreamBox Learning Math offers a groundbreaking combination of intelligent adaptive learning, rigorous elementary mathematics curriculum, and motivating learning environment. The innovative DreamBox platform captures every decision a student makes while working in the program and adjusts the student's learning path appropriately, providing millions of individualized learning paths, each one tailored to a student's unique needs.

DreamBox Learning closed its Series A round of funding in December 2011 led by private investors Reed Hastings, John Doerr and Deborah Quazzo, as well as GSV Capital Corp. GSVC.

