Leading Analyst Firm Acknowledges Liaison Technologies as a Top Integration Broker Based on Market Share for 2011

ATLANTA--(BUSINESS WIRE)--

Liaison Technologies, a global provider of secure cloud-based integration and data management services and solutions, announced today that it was recognized as a top IB provider based on market share in 2011 by Gartner in its Competitive Landscape: Integration Brokerage (IB) report. The report analyzed 11 integration brokerage providers, looking at how new user requirements and the evolution of current-generation IB offerings will eventually disrupt the market, altering the competitive landscape in the year to come. Liaison Technologies was positioned in the top-5 spot based on revenue with 4.3 percent of the highly fragmented market surrounded by IBM with 4.4 percent and SPS Commerce with 4.0 percent revenue share.

According to Gartner's report, the worldwide revenue for integration brokerage services is expected to hit $1.5 billion by end of 2012, and five-year compound annual growth rate from 2011 through 2016 will be a solid double-digit rate. While many midsize and large enterprises still implement their own B2B integration projects, integration brokerage offers enterprises across all market sectors significant efficiencies, particularly as cloud and managed services add to the complexity of integration projects.

“As companies continue to embrace the cloud and the enterprise grows in complexity, hybrid approaches between on-premise and managed services integration will become increasingly critical as the glue that keeps everything running smoothly,” said Bob Renner, CEO of Liaison Technologies. “We believe Liaison's diverse integration capabilities that span A2A, B2B and cloud provide the most advanced solutions for our customers.”

The full report, titled Competitive Landscape: Integration Brokerage, published November 26, 2012, by Fabrizio Biscotti, Benoit J. Lheureux, Paolo Malinverno, is available here.

Disclaimer

Gartner does not endorse any vendor, product or service depicted in its research publications, and does not advise technology users to select only those vendors with the highest ratings. Gartner research publications consist of the opinions of Gartner's research organization and should not be construed as statements of fact. Gartner disclaims all warranties, expressed or implied, with respect to this research, including any warranties of merchantability or fitness for a particular purpose.

About Liaison

Liaison Technologies is a global integration, data management and data security company. It provides unique and high-value services to move, transform and manage business information in the cloud, and to protect data to help organizations master complex security challenges and meet compliance mandates. With a comprehensive array of business-to-business and application-to-application integration and data transformation services, as well as on-premise and cloud-based data security solutions, Liaison's practitioners implement data management infrastructures adapted to each client's specific business requirements. Headquartered in Atlanta, Liaison has offices in the Netherlands, Finland, Sweden and the United Kingdom. For more information, visit www.liaison.com.

Liaison and the Liaison logo are trademarks of Liaison Technologies, Inc. All other names or product names mentioned in this release are trademarks or registered trademarks of their respective companies.