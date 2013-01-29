ManageEngine Monitors Application Performance for Big Data and NoSQL

PLEASANTON, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--

ManageEngine, the real-time IT management company, today announced that its on-premise application performance monitoring solution, Applications Manager, supports NoSQL technologies that drive big data. Now, Applications Manager can monitor application performance and provide operational intelligence for the Apache Cassandra and the MongoDB NoSQL databases. The ManageEngine solution also continues its existing support for traditional relational databases such as Oracle, MySQL and memcached.

As applications become more complex and distributed, many businesses are looking to exploit the benefits of NoSQL technologies such as Cassandra and MongoDB, which offer superior scalability and read/write performance when compared to traditional relational databases. However, these technologies can also increase the complexity of the applications they power, making it harder for IT operations teams to manage them. With Applications Manager, IT teams can proactively monitor the performance of Cassandra and MongoDB databases to ensure the applications based on those NoSQL databases perform as expected.

“NoSQL technologies are relatively new and expertise is hard to find, and that makes it difficult to ensure the performance of big data,” said Gibu Mathew, director of product management at ManageEngine. “With out-of-the-box support for Apache Cassandra and MongoDB, Applications Manager can empower existing IT teams and make it easy for businesses to justify their investments in big data technologies.”

NoSQL Performance Monitoring with Applications Manager

Applications Manager enables comprehensive Cassandra performance monitoring and administration of all nodes in a cluster from a centralized console. The key performance metrics of Cassandra monitored by Applications Manager include heap size and usage, garbage collection, IO wait, cache hit rate and compaction count.

For MongoDB, the key performance metrics tracked by Applications Manager include memory utilization details, open connection statistics, CPU usage, database operation performance and latency, transaction details, response time, lock current queue and journaling statistics.

The support for MongoDB and Cassandra is complementary to the existing out-of-the-box support for 50+ apps such as memcached, Tomcat, JBoss and VMware.

