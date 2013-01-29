Indie Films Added to Net2TV's Portico Smart TV Program Line-up

MIAMI--(BUSINESS WIRE)--

(NATPE Conference) — Net2TV Corporation (www.net2television.com), a smart TV media company, will begin offering CINEQUEST Film Festival films on its Portico smart TV service beginning this Friday, February 1. The feature-length CINEQUEST films come from independent filmmakers worldwide. Portico, which was launched in December 2012, features free, ad-supported programming from CBS Interactive's CHOW.com, Popular Science, Discovery's Revision3, WSJ Live from The Wall Street Journal and now CINEQUEST.

Net2TV's PorticoTV service now offers award-winning independent film from CINEQUEST. (Graphic: Business Wire)

“We're building a new type of TV programming service and these independent films are important additions to our line-up,” said Net2TV's Senior Vice President of Programming, Jim Monroe. “These excellent films from CINEQUEST give our viewers access to fresh, new creative voices and provides these filmmakers the opportunity to find a wider audience for their work.”

Beginning February 1, Portico will offer viewers six CINEQUEST films: “Accidental Hero” by Terri Debono and Steve Rosen, “The Young Unknowns” by Catherine Jelski, “Santa Isabel” by Michael Hamblin and Jacob Hamblin, “Mighty Celt” by Pearse Elliot, “Terrorists” by Ian Roberts, and “Shelf Life” by Tamer Halpern.

“The films featured at our CINEQUEST Festival are among the best indie film available today,” said Kathleen Powell, president and co-founder of CINEQUEST. “We're excited about the opportunity to work with Net2TV to bring its Portico viewers these new films from some of today's most talented filmmakers.”

About CINEQUEST

CINEQUEST (www.cinequest.org) is a vanguard organization that, for more than 20 years, has fused creativity with technological innovation to empower, improve, and transform the lives of people and communities through CINEQUEST Picture the Possibilities (PTP), CINEQUEST Film Festival and CINEQUEST Mavericks Studio.

The CINEQUEST Film Festival showcases premiere films, renowned and emerging artists, and breakthrough technology—empowering global connectivity between creators and innovators. The 2013 CINEQUEST Film Festival runs from February 26 through March 10 in San Jose, California.

About Net2TV

Net2TV Corporation is a smart TV media company that delivers free, cloud-based, ad-supported programming on its Portico TV service. The company is headed by industry veterans from MTV/Nickelodeon, Black Arrow, NBC, TiVo and Netflix.

Net2TV works with established media brands and emerging independent producers to develop full 30- or 60-minute television programs for smart TVs. In addition to CINEQUEST, Net2TV's Portico TV service carries online TV programming like Discovery's Revision3 and CBS Interactive's CHOW.com, and traditional print media brands including WSJ Live from The Wall Street Journal and Bonnier's Popular Science. Portico programming is updated daily and new types of entertainment and informational programming will be added in the future.

The company was started in May 2012 and launched its Portico TV service in December 2012 on Philips Smart TVs (2011 models and later) in the U.S. Net2TV is based in Redwood City, Calif. For more information, visit www.net2television.com.

Note to Editors: NATPE. Net2TV Founder and CEO Tom Morgan is speaking today, Tuesday, January 29 at 10 a.m. on the NATPE panel The Media Everywhere Opportunity: How OTT is Changing the Game; Net2TV co-founder and Senior Vice President of Programming, Jim Monroe, is also speaking at NATPE today at 12:45 p.m. on the panel The Cloud: A Paradigm Shift for Online Video Content Providers.

