Crosspoint Capital Management Hires Sanctuary Wealth Services

Crosspoint Capital Management, an asset management firm serving individuals, RIAs and institutions, today announced that it has hired Sanctuary Wealth Services to support its business.

Crosspoint Capital Management is an asset manager that utilizes a proprietary investment model to evaluate the potential risk and reward of owning stocks or being in cash at any given moment. Crosspoint looks for opportunities to maximize investment return when market conditions are favorable and to reduce risk when markets are in turmoil.

Sanctuary will support Crosspoint with performance reporting, as well as strategic operational, compliance and marketing support.

Crosspoint Capital's co-founders are Michael Kress, who has more than 40 years of asset management experience; Tony Cantando, Senior Portfolio Manager with responsibility for the firm's investment process and equity research; and Kyle Shealer, equity strategist, technical analyst and head trader. All three worked together at ThinkEquity before founding Crosspoint.

“Effective portfolio management begins with disciplined risk management,” said Crosspoint co-founder Kress. “Crosspoint has a clearly defined methodology that minimizes the market's rollercoaster volatility. We grow client portfolios by executing a disciplined strategy that determines when to be in and out of equities.”

“The Crosspoint team has a terrific 16 year track record, and we're looking forward to helping increase the awareness of the firm help them grow their assets under management,” said Jeff Spears, CEO of Sanctuary Wealth Services. “Crosspoint is the first asset manager to hire Sanctuary and the fourth firm in the past 12 months to partner with us.”

Crosspoint has chosen TD Ameritrade as its primary custodian.

For more information about Crosspoint, visit www.crosspointcm.com or call 415.291.2911.

About Sanctuary Wealth Services

Headquartered in San Francisco, Sanctuary Wealth Services and its wholly owned subsidiaries, Sanctuary Wealth Advisors and Sanctuary Securities, provide breakaway advisors, established wealth management firms and asset managers with a complete set of investment solutions, business support services and consulting expertise. Sanctuary has a strategic investment from JMP Group JMP. Call 415.291.2900 or visit www.sanctuaryws.com.