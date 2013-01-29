Webfest Global Conference Will Showcase Leading Experts In Domain Investing, SEM, SEO, Social Media and Mobile Monetization

LOS ANGELES--(BUSINESS WIRE)--

DomainSponsor®, the online traffic monetization business of Oversee.net® and organizer of the annual Webfest GlobalTM conference, announced today its comprehensive agenda and speaker roster for Webfest Global 2013 to be held February 5-7, 2013 at the Fairmont Miramar Hotel in Santa Monica, California. The agenda at the three-day conference will cover a variety of topics designed to provide online marketing executives and entrepreneurs with the latest tips and insights for acquiring, converting, and monetizing web and mobile customers.

Agenda Highlights

Panel discussion on how to predict which new gTLDs will be winners.

Workshop on how to calculate a fair price for buying or selling a domain name.

Interactive workshop with renowned, landing page optimization expert, Tim Ash.

Mobile user and advertising trends presentation by Henry Tam from Millennium Media, Publisher of the S.M.A.R.T.™ Report.

The annual PITCHfest contest that gives Internet entrepreneurs a chance to get discovered.

“Dine with the Experts” program at breakfast or lunch, providing attendees with an opportunity to make a reservation at the table with the expert of their choice.

A fireside chat with entrepreneur and social media expert Kim Kardashian, moderated by Oversee.net CEO Debra Domeyer.

A live domain name auction, offering simultaneous online real-time bidding, hosted by Moniker.com and SnapNames.com.

Three elaborate networking dinner parties at Santa Monica Place (Tuesday), under the Shuttle Endeavor at the California Science Center (Wednesday), and the Magic Castle (Thursday).

Panels and Expert Panelists

New gTLDs and IDN gTLDs: How to Predict Winners and Losers – Panelists will discuss various strategies that new gTLD registries will deploy to win over consumers and businesses. Phil Corwin serves as Counsel to the Internet Commerce Association, representing its members in Washington, D.C. and before ICANN proceedings. Dan Schindler co-founded Donuts in 2009 and oversees sales and marketing programs. A seasoned technology executive, Dan has developed businesses his entire career. Andrew Snow leads Globabel Holdings, an IDN development and investment company that holds the world's largest multilingual premium generic and geo IDN portfolio. Tim Switzer, COO/CFO, DotGreen Community Inc., has extensive experience in the domain industry and at ICANN. He worked at Neustar, Inc. where he led the Domain Name Registry business unit.

– Panelists will discuss various strategies that new gTLD registries will deploy to win over consumers and businesses. Domain Monetization Options beyond Parking -- This session will discuss recent alternative monetization strategies that have shown promise for publishers. Jay Chapman is a serial entrepreneur. He leads Digimedia's mission as creator, incubator, developer, investor and/or advisor for a spectrum of start-ups and emerging companies. Michael Gilmour, a domain investor for over 10 years, cofounded ParkLogic, which both maximizes domain revenue and manages domain portfolios as valuable assets. Branden Pollock is a domainer and serial entrepreneur who owns several online and offline companies, including Legal Brand Marketing. Lavin Punjabi is President and COO of Affinity, a leading online advertising network. He has rich and varied experience of almost a decade in the online advertising industry. Zappy Zapolin is the visionary behind Internet brands, including Music.com, Beer.com, Computer.com, Creditcards.com, Debt.com, Diamond.com and PrescriptionDrugs.com.

-- This session will discuss recent alternative monetization strategies that have shown promise for publishers. How to Negotiate a Fair Price for a Domain – Experts will discuss qualitative and quantitative approaches for assessing the value of a domain name. Morgan Linton is the founder of Los Angeles-based Linton Investments, a domain name investment firm that specializes in helping startups find and acquire domain names. Paul Nicks is responsible for strategic growth and development of GoDaddy's aftermarket product division. Andrew Rosener leads MediaOptions and is an active domain investor. He has been buying domain names since 1998.

– Experts will discuss qualitative and quantitative approaches for assessing the value of a domain name. SEO Keywords, Content and Links – This session will offer a fast, deep dive into the strategies needed to avoid being bitten by the Panda and the Penguin. Joanna Lord currently heads up SEOmoz's lifecycle marketing efforts. She is a well-known social media enthusiast and conference speaker. Christian Neeser is Product Manager for SEO, Acquisition and Optimization, MyLife.com, which features over 400 million indexed pages on Google. Aaron Shear is MD/CEO for Boost Search Marketing and has been personally responsible for $4 billion in increased revenues for companies since the 1990s. Danny Sullivan is Editor-In-Chief of Search Engine Land. He is considered a leading search engine expert and journalist and has written about search for nearly 15 years.

– This session will offer a fast, deep dive into the strategies needed to avoid being bitten by the Panda and the Penguin. PPC, Retargeting, Affiliate, Social – This panel will provide tips as well as the pros and cons of acquiring traffic via each of these channels. Adam Epstein is President and Chief Operating Officer of adMarketplace. He is responsible for managing day-to-day business operations. Peter Hamilton has helped to pioneer change in performance marketing and garnered clients, such as Zynga, Beachmint, Intuit, Rackspace, SEOmoz, and Sears. Merry Morud specializes in social media marketing, full-contact Facebook advertising, and deep psychographic research. She has spoken at multiple industry conferences. Jay Weintraub heads up the company that develops and promotes the LeadsCon and LoCo Summit (previously Daily Deal Summit) conference series.

This panel will provide tips as well as the pros and cons of acquiring traffic via each of these channels. Engaging and Converting Mobile Users – This panel will discuss user experience design and conversion best practices for native apps, web apps and responsive sites. Bardia Dejban founded Lolay, which has launched dozens of mobile and web software projects for organizations, such as Thomson Reuters, eHarmony, and MyLife.com. William Hsu is Co-Founder and Managing Partner of MuckerLab. He has spent his career as a start-up entrepreneur and an executive of a Fortune 100 company. Greg Sterling has multiple roles as a contributing editor, senior analyst, and founder of Sterling Market Intelligence, a consulting firm focused on the Internet's impact on offline consumer behavior.

This panel will discuss user experience design and conversion best practices for native apps, web apps and responsive sites. Acquiring Mobile Users on a Restricted Budget – This panel will offer a variety of tactics and best practices for acquiring mobile users on a restricted budget. Cindy Krum is the author of Mobile Marketing: Finding Your Customers No Matter Where They Are . She brings fresh and creative ideas to her clients, providing on-site training and workshops as well as speaking at national and international trade events. Bryson Meunier is a primary architect of Resolution Media's natural search product and ClearTarget™ Digital Behavior Analysis. Gary Rudolph founded Lolay, which specializes in cross-platform development and marketing of mobile applications for several premier brands with a rich domain experience.

This panel will offer a variety of tactics and best practices for acquiring mobile users on a restricted budget.

Presentations:

Fireside Chat

Kim Kardashian will have a fireside chat with Oversee.net CEO Debra Domeyer asking a series of questions related to Ms. Kardashian's current and future entrepreneurial endeavors. Rapid-fire Live Landing Page Critiques

Tim Ash will offer some quick and actionable tips to immediately improve website performance. He is the author of the bestselling book Landing Page Optimization, and CEO of SiteTuners, a firm that specializes in improving website conversion rates Mobile Advertising Trends

Henry Tam will discuss which verticals are currently seeing the best returns for their mobile advertising dollars and discuss a number of insights on how to optimize mobile advertising strategies related to content, design, and placement. Welcome and Opening Presentation

Debra Domeyer, CEO of Oversee.net, will speak on the latest web and mobile developments impacting domain investors and online marketers.

The complete agenda, including links to panelist and speaker bios, is available at: http://webfestglobal.com/agenda.

Moniker|SnapNames Live Domain Name Auction

Moniker|SnapNames will be hosting a live, premium domain name auction at Webfest Global 2013 on Wednesday, February 6th from 4:00 – 5:30pm PST. An extended online domain auction will start on Tuesday, February 5th and end at 3:15pm EST on Thursday, March 8th. To view domain names included in the auction, including opening bid ranges, go to: http://webfestglobal.com/auctions.

Registration

Conference registration is $1,295 and includes admission to all sessions, exhibit hall, daily breakfasts, daily lunches and official dinner networking parties at unique venues, plus access to a new mobile app offering personal event calendar and attendee networking features. The new mobile app will be available on Feb. 4, 2013. To register, visit http://webfestglobal.com/register.

Conference Hotel

The entire Fairmont Miramar Hotel in Santa Monica has been reserved exclusively for the conference to provide attendees with an intimate, distraction-free environment that maximizes networking opportunities. For information on the hotel, please visit http://webfestglobal.com/hotel.

About Webfest GlobalTM

Founded in 2006 by DomainSponsor®, the direct navigation traffic monetization division of Oversee.net, Webfest Global (formerly DOMAINfest®) is a conference series that brings domain industry and online marketing professionals together to learn, network and do business. Content and speakers offer insights, tips and the latest best practices in areas such as web and mobile user acquisition, conversion and monetization, plus updates on how regulatory and ICANN policies impact domain name owners and brand marketers worldwide. Attendees include domain publishers, internet entrepreneurs and a wide range of online marketing executives and service providers. For more information, please visit http://webfestglobal.com.

About Oversee.net

Oversee.net® is a leader in online performance marketing. Using proprietary technology, it helps advertisers acquire valuable, pre-qualified leads. Its DomainSponsor® business unit pioneered the monetization of direct navigation traffic in 2002 and now operates one of the largest PPC and CPV traffic networks in the world with over 250 million unique visitors per month. Oversee's owned and operated online web businesses in the travel, retail and consumer finance verticals produce over 14 million high-converting leads per month for advertisers by providing users with the information they need to make smart purchase decisions. Oversee also owns Webfest GlobalTM, a conference series for domain investors and online marketing professionals. Headquartered in Los Angeles, Oversee has offices in New York City and Frankfurt, Germany. For more information, please visit http://oversee.net.