Brand Affinity Technologies Names Jennifer Black Vice President, Marketing and Commerce

IRVINE, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--

Brand Affinity Technologies, Inc. (“BAT”), the expert in engaging, activating, and monetizing fans, today announced that Jennifer R. Black has been named Vice President, Marketing and Commerce. A seasoned brand and revenue-building executive, Black will drive marketing and commerce activities for BAT's business units. She will be based at the corporate headquarters in Irvine, California and report to Ryan Steelberg, Chief Executive Officer.

“We are thrilled to have Jennifer join our team, especially during a time of tremendous growth for the company,” said Ryan Steelberg. “She brings a wealth of experience with her, including e-commerce store front management, customer acquisition, brand development, and marketing strategy. We look forward to having her leadership, strategic thinking and innovation to help lead BAT to new levels of success.”

Black joins the company most recently from Branded Online, where she served as the Executive Vice President, Digital Commerce and Marketing. There, she was responsible for building the marketing and merchandising practices along with general manager responsibilities supporting the company's end-to-end commerce business for apparel manufacturers and retailers, totaling more than 200 branded e-commerce stores.

“Brand Affinity Technologies has been a tremendous success story with immense growth potential,” said Black. “No brand in the fan and sports marketing industry integrates engagement, endorsement marketing, and commerce the way BAT does. I'm incredibly excited to be able to combine my passion for sports, marketing, and commerce in this new role.”

Earlier in her career, Black worked as Vice President of Marketing at Local Corporation where she managed the company's corporate marketing and customer acquisition, and helped build the company's flagship site, Local.com, into a top 100 web property. She has also served in senior marketing and commerce roles for companies such as Teleflora, Overstock, and Autobytel.

About Brand Affinity Technologies

Brand Affinity Technologies (BAT), founded in 2007, is a technology and marketing services company focused on activating, engaging, and monetizing fans. BAT's offerings power highly-targeted and interactive 360° fan-centric experiences and promotions. Its partners include thousands of celebrities, athletes, professional sports teams and leagues, and event promoters. For more information, visit http://www.brandaffinity.net and http://www.fantapper.com.