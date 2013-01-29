PowerDNN Implements New Advanced Server Monitoring System for DotNetNuke

OMAHA, Neb. & MANCHESTER, UK & BRISBANE, AU--(BUSINESS WIRE)--

PowerDNN, the world's leading provider of hosting and infrastructure for DotNetNuke®, announces the release of a new custom server monitoring tool for its dedicated server and private cloud customers.

PowerDNN is committed to maintaining its leading role in the DotNetNuke community by developing new technologies and services for DotNetNuke websites. The new PowerDNN Advanced Monitoring system, built upon proven technology, allows customers to easily choose from a menu of monitoring options using a single sign in.

“We wanted to not only provide a robust server-side monitoring solution, we wanted it to be easy,” said Tony Valenti, CEO of PowerDNN. “With the new Advanced Monitoring solution, our small business and enterprise customers can configure their DotNetNuke servers across all of our datacenters from one central interface without separate credentials or complicated setup steps.”

PowerDNN created a series of brief articles that detail the development process for this tool, built upon SolarWinds' proven Network Performance Monitor and adapted for PowerDNN's global customer base and cloud hosting infrastructure.

“PowerDNN is committed to maintain its leadership position as the world's largest host and cloud provider for DotNetNuke,” continued Valenti. “We are always looking for ways to improve our customer's experience and exceeding their expectations. This is a part of that continuing effort.”

Advanced Monitoring is available to new and existing customers of PowerDNN at no additional charge. Additional details are available on the PowerDNN Advanced Monitoring page.

About PowerDNN

At PowerDNN, “DotNetNuke Done Right” is more than a slogan; it has been our core philosophy since we were founded by Tony Valenti in 2002. Our US, UK, and AU based networks are DotNetNuke-optimized for maximum performance, reliability, and speed. We have been dedicated to serving DotNetNuke customers since version 1.0. Our expert support team is based at our headquarters in Omaha, Nebraska, and is available 24/7/365. You can learn more about PowerDNN at: http://www.powerdnn.com

Microsoft and Windows are trademarks of Microsoft Corporation [MSFT].

DotNetNuke and DNN are trademarks of DotNetNuke Corporation [DNN]. “DNN” is used with permission. DotNetNuke is the leading Content Management System (CMS) platform for Microsoft Windows based websites.

SolarWinds and Network Performance Monitor are trademarks of SolarWinds [SWI].