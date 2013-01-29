Command an Army, Outmaneuver Generals Worldwide with Digital Stratego

AMSTERDAM--(BUSINESS WIRE)--

Fans of classic board game Stratego can now revel in their battlefield cunningness as Keesing Games brings the game into the digital era with today's launch of Stratego as a free-to-play online game and paid mobile app for iPad. Developed and published by Keesing Games, a Dutch developer renowned for the Zigiz.com game portal, the officially licensed version of the international board game from Royal Jumbo is available to play now on Facebook, iPad, at Stratego.com and partner sites.

Stratego is a battle of tactics where calculating generals command an army using careful strategy and cunning deception when deploying troops, setting up defenses on the battlefield and attacking to break through enemy lines to capture the flag for victory. Strategists can outwit and outplay other players from around the world with cross-platform play.

In this modern version of the Stratego classic, fans will discover:

The Board Game… but Digital – Stratego was the board game of choice for generations of armchair generals. The digital version preserves all the details that made the game an instant classic, but now strategy aficionados can play anytime, anywhere.

– was the board game of choice for generations of armchair generals. The digital version preserves all the details that made the game an instant classic, but now strategy aficionados can play anytime, anywhere. Cross-Platform Play for World Domination – Take on generals around the world with online multiplayer gameplay. The web, Facebook and iPad versions of Stratego are cross-compatible, so Sun Tzu working at a computer can still challenge Napoleon during his commute to work on a train.

– Take on generals around the world with online multiplayer gameplay. The web, Facebook and iPad versions of are cross-compatible, so Sun Tzu working at a computer can still challenge Napoleon during his commute to work on a train. Customization – No longer is limited time an issue as strategy fans can play challengers in a full 40-piece game or a blitzkrieg 10-piece game. In addition, Stratego offers a bevy of customizable features, such as game pieces and maps.

– No longer is limited time an issue as strategy fans can play challengers in a full 40-piece game or a blitzkrieg 10-piece game. In addition, offers a bevy of customizable features, such as game pieces and maps. Capture the Flag – The only way for battle commanders to win is by leaving a trail of bodies behind as they hack through enemy lines to uncover the secret enemy flag, all the while avoiding mines, spies and the enemy field marshal.

“Stratego transports the classic strategy game into the digital era with enriched web and mobile versions,” said Dennis Maas, commercial manager, Keesing Games. “Fans of the original board game will experience the same great game they love, but now with modern-day features that they can play anywhere.”

Stratego is available for $6.99 from the App Store on iPad or for free on Facebook or at http://www.stratego.com/.

Members of the press can download assets, including a tutorial trailer and screenshots, by visiting the Keesing Games GamesPress page.

About Keesing Games

Based in Amsterdam, Keesing Games is a leading developer and publisher of skill- and strategy-based mobile, social and online games. Founded in 2008 by a team of passionate game developers, Keesing Games creates high-quality games for its online game portals, Zigiz.com and Bingo.nl, as well as the recently launched Stratego.com, the online version of the classic boardgame. Together, the game portals host more than one million worldwide players per month across more than 30 games available in 11 languages online and on mobile devices. Keesing Games is part of Telegraaf Media Groep (TMG), the largest media company in the Netherlands. For more information, please visit http://www.keesinggames.com/.

About Royal Jumbo

Royal Jumbo is a Dutch company that develops, manufactures and sells toys, games and puzzles since 1853. Jumbo is part of the JUMBODISET group, a strong European toy company. Jumbo has headquarters in Holland and commercial subsidiaries in the UK, Germany and Belgium, whilst the export business runs in more than 50 countries. The distribution in the U.S. and Canada of the physical boardgame of Stratego is licensed to Spin Master. Jumbo has strong digital ambitions. In 2011 Jumbo successfully launched a new appcessory range of games for the iPad: iPieces.