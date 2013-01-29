Solera Networks Becomes Industry's First Security Intelligence and Analytics Solution with Common Criteria EAL 3+ Certification

SALT LAKE CITY--(BUSINESS WIRE)--

Solera Networks, the industry's leading Big Data Security Intelligence and Analytics provider, today announced that Solera DeepSee Software and Solera DeepSee Central Manager have been awarded Common Criteria Evaluation Assurance Level 3+ certification. Common Criteria certification is recognized in over 25 countries as a critical validation of security technology, and will make the Solera DeepSee Platform more accessible to federal agencies and commercial enterprises.

Common Criteria certification is required by the United States and other governments worldwide for departments and agencies seeking to purchase commercial products. It also assures commercial businesses that a product has been certified as meeting a standard measure of security, whether it is used internally or in solutions for customers. To facilitate prompt completion of the Common Criteria certification, Solera Networks partnered with Corsec Security, Inc., a consulting firm with over 14 years of experience in security certifications. Solera DeepSee Software and Solera DeepSee Central Manager were evaluated under the terms and conditions of the Common Criteria Scheme and were certified to comply with the requirements for EAL 3+ Common Criteria Assurance Level.

“Government entities holding a wealth of information crucial to the nation's safety and security have become keenly aware of the critical need for best-of-breed and massively scalable Security Intelligence and Analytics capabilities to prepare for the inevitability of attacks and security breaches,” said Yiannis Vassiliades, VP of Product Management at Solera Networks. “This Common Criteria certification provides additional assurance that they can confidently leverage these capabilities, which are uniquely available through the Solera DeepSee Platform. We look forward to helping enterprises worldwide respond swiftly to cyberattacks and further protect their critical data.”

Solera DeepSee delivers security intelligence and advanced threat protection through full network visibility, big data security analytics and comprehensive threat intelligence—essential components required by government agencies facing today's volatile and constantly evolving threat landscape. This comprehensive platform monitors all network traffic and simultaneously captures, indexes, classifies, stores and reconstructs any security event. In addition to providing visibility of advanced threats and malware that fly under the radar of traditional security technologies, DeepSee allows organizations to respond to security incidents in real-time—further enabling them to replay and review attacks in full fidelity to answer critical post-breach questions, mitigate risk and further protect the organization from attack.

About Solera Networks

See everything. Know everything.™

Solera Networks is the industry's leading big data security intelligence and analytics company. Its award-winning DeepSee™ platform levels the battlefield against advanced targeted attacks and malware, and gives security professionals clear and concise answers to the toughest security questions. Solera DeepSee is powered by next-generation deep-packet inspection and indexing technologies, full-packet capture, malware analysis and real-time security intelligence and analytics capabilities. Global 2000 enterprises, cloud service providers and government agencies rely on Solera for real-time situational awareness, security incident response, cyber threat detection, data loss monitoring and analysis, organization policy compliance and security assurance—allowing them to respond quickly and intelligently to advanced threats and attacks, while protecting critical information assets, minimizing exposure and loss and reducing business liabilities. For more information, please visit www.soleranetworks.com.