Socialtext Partners With Winvale for Expanded Distribution Through GSA Schedule

Socialtext, a leading provider of enterprise social software, today announced its distribution partnership with Winvale, one of the premier government focused solutions providers in the United States. After much success implementing the Socialtext software-as-a-service (SaaS) platform with government agencies, it will now be available through with Winvale's General Services Administration (GSA) schedule.

By partnering with Winvale, Socialtext will be available to customers in the public sector through the GSA schedule procurement process. Winvale channel partners can leverage the contract to sell products to government customers even if they do not hold a GSA contract of their own. This agreement opens up additional markets for the company while also providing Socialtext with the opportunity to fulfill additional government orders.

"For more than 9 years, we've offered proven solutions to the public sector in many SaaS areas, including enterprise 2.0. We feel that Socialtext, which provides organizations the opportunity to increase internal collaboration and improve operational efficiencies, is an ideal addition to the GSA schedule," said Kevin Lancaster, Winvale Managing Partner. "Because communication and knowledge sharing is so mission-critical for public sector organizations, it is important that they have a cost-effective way to securely protect data availability and ensure they are meeting compliance regulations. Socialtext's social platform is just the solution that our resellers' customers require."

“We're seeing an explosion of interest in Gov 2.0, as federal agencies adopt social media both externally and internally. Socialtext's secure, flexible solutions enable our government customers to innovate on technology, to engage employees, and streamline operations without blowing their budgets,” said Michael Idinopulos, General Manager of Socialtext. "Our innovative social platform is very complementary to the IT solutions already offered through Winvale. This partnership expands our distribution channel and provides our resellers with the opportunity to implement a secure business social networking solution that's features benefit social collaboration, integrate people, conversation and content through the GSA."

Socialtext unlocks the knowledge, expertise, ideas and data that drives superior business performance, providing customers with a natural communication experience, more efficient than email. Businesses can now have an even better, faster and more effective way to get work done together. Socialtext is available through the Vendor Store on the Winvale website at http://www.winvale.com/for_government/technology_manufacturers/socialtext/

About Socialtext

Established in 2002, Socialtext, a Bedford Funding portfolio company, was the first company to deliver social software to businesses. By unlocking knowledge, expertise, ideas and data, Socialtext eliminates information silos across the enterprise to drive superior business performance. Socialtext's enterprise social networking products — including microblogging, blogs, wikis, profiles and social spreadsheets — provide simpler ways for employees to share vital information and work together in real-time. Delivered in a variety of hosted cloud services, as well as on-site appliances, enterprise customers are provided with flexible deployment options that meet their security requirements. Built on a flexible, web-oriented architecture, Socialtext integrates with virtually any traditional system of record, such as CRM and ERP, enabling companies to discuss, collaborate, and take action on key business processes. More than 6,500 businesses worldwide have accelerated their business performance with Socialtext, including Getty Images, Symantec, Meredith Corporation, NYU Stern, OSIsoft, and Epitaph Records. To learn more, visit http://www.socialtext.com.

About Winvale

Winvale is a government sales consultancy and leading advisor on business strategy and procurement. Headquartered in Washington D.C., Winvale provides expertise to those companies seeking to conduct business with federal, state and local governments. Winvale also offers channel-friendly reseller services designed to help companies reach government buyers quickly by allowing those companies to place their products and services on its existing contract vehicles. Winvale's client portfolio includes many small emerging firms as well as Fortune 500 and international companies. For more information, visit www.winvale.com