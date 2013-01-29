Belden Releases GarrettCom Router for Hardened, Secure Substation Networking

SAN DIEGO--(BUSINESS WIRE)--

Belden Inc. BDC, a global leader in signal transmission solutions for mission critical applications, introduces the GarrettCom Magnum 10RX Configurable Router and Security Appliance, which offers advanced layer 3 networking protocols, firewall and secure virtual private networking for heavy duty industrial applications where high performance and security are required. The product is being displayed at the DistribuTECH Convention and Exhibition at the San Diego Convention Center on January 29-31 in Belden's booth #3427. The 10RX is designed for mission-critical applications such as power utility substations, smart grid deployments and other industrial networks with multi-protocol requirements, tight security directives and quality of service demands. It supports mixed TCP/IP and legacy protocols, a requirement of many existing substations.

The 10RX, like all of the GarrettCom and Hirschmann brand products from Belden, offers flexible configurations and the high degree of reliability required for interworking between substations or other mission critical network elements.

Flexible WAN Connectivity and High Performance

A configurable WAN router with up to 10 Gigabit Ethernet ports, 16 T1/E1 ports or 32 serial connections, the 10RX also provides protocol support for legacy as well as MPLS interoperability. The 10RX, a member of the Magnum 10-series next generation line of substation connectivity products, incorporates a new hardware and software architecture designed for maximum speed and flexibility. Its advanced Industrial Network Operating System (INOS) supports a wide range of routing protocols including RIP, OSPF, BGP and others, and it is compatible with Magnum MNS-DX management software.

Security

Cyber security capabilities include both electronic perimeter protection for remote sites and management security for the 10RX. Advanced statistics and event recording are available with downloadable local logs, SNMP MIBs and traps and syslog remote logging.

The integrated firewall ensures maximum perimeter protection with features such as address/port inspection and filtering, and secures VPN connections with strong 3DES and AES encryption. The 10RX also has integrated hardware assist for encryption to maximize the number of secure VPN channels available to network designers.

Reliability

The 10RX provides advanced thermal management and dual hot-swappable power supplies for maximum uptime and reliability. The 10RX appliances are available in both fan-cooled and fan-less models and are built using thermal design techniques that result in cooler operation of internal electronic components, leading to longer lifetime and increased availability. The software monitors each power supply and signals when a power supply fault is detected. Power supplies can be readily swapped without interruption to the system.

Substation-hardened Design

The 10RX comes with a hardened metal case and auto-ranging power supplies for operation with standard AC power (worldwide) or internal DC power supply choices. Case options are available for either regular or reverse rack-mounting; conformal coating is optional to provide protection from moisture or corrosion.

Standards

The 10RX conforms to significant industry standards including: UL/cUL 60950, EN55022 FCC Part 15 CE, EMC & ENV, IEC61850-3 EMC and Environmental Operating Conditions Class C for Power Substations, IEEE 1613 Class 2 Environmental Standard for Electric Power Substations, NEMA TS-2 Traffic Control and EN50155 Railways.

Availability

The 10RX is now available for order. For more information on the GarrettCom Magnum 10RX Configurable Router and Security Appliance, request Product Bulletin #384, visit www.belden.com or call 1-800-BELDEN-1 (1-800-235-3361).

GarrettCom, a Belden Brand, designs and manufactures industrial networking products for specialty and stressed applications globally. Heavy duty products include managed and unmanaged switches, media converters, fiber links, multi-protocol routers and terminal servers and cyber security solutions. GarrettCom's products are used in applications where high reliability under harsh conditions is a primary consideration. These include power utility substations and similar smart grid operations centers, surveillance and physical security, transportation facilities, industrial and factory automation, telecommunications, defense, water treatment and outdoor applications.

About Belden

St. Louis-based Belden Inc. designs, manufactures, and sells connectivity solutions for markets including industrial, enterprise, and broadcast. It has approximately 6,800 employees, and has manufacturing capabilities in North America, South America, Europe, and Asia, and a market presence in nearly every region of the world. Belden was founded in 1902, and today is a leader with some of the strongest brands in the signal transmission industry. For more information, visit www.belden.com.

