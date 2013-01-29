Donaldson Company Adds James Owens to Board of Directors

MINNEAPOLIS--(BUSINESS WIRE)--

Donaldson Company, Inc. DCI today announced that it has appointed James J. Owens to its Board of Directors, effective March 22nd. The addition of Owens brings the Donaldson Board to 10 members.

Owens, 48, is the President and CEO of St. Paul, Minnesota-based H.B. Fuller Company FUL, a position he has held since 2010. Owens joined H.B. Fuller in 2008 as Senior Vice President, and ran the Americas business prior to becoming CEO. H.B. Fuller is a $1.9 billion leading global adhesives provider of adhesives, sealants, and other specialty chemical products. H.B. Fuller serves Customers in a wide variety of industries including packaging, hygiene, durable assembly, paper converting, woodworking, automotive, and construction businesses.

Prior to joining H.B. Fuller, Owens worked as Senior Vice President at Henkel and spent 22 years with National Starch's adhesives business, a division of ICI (Imperial Chemical Industries Limited), in a variety of management positions including Vice President and General Manager, Europe/Middle East and Africa, and Corporate Vice President and General Manager of the North American adhesives business.

“Jim has a great track record of managing global businesses,” said Bill Cook, Donaldson's CEO. “Jim's extensive expertise at profitably growing and managing businesses in both the Americas and internationally will provide us with valuable counsel and perspective to help us achieve our Strategic Growth Plans at Donaldson. I am very excited to have him join our Board.”

Owens earned a Bachelor of Science in Chemical Engineering at the University of Delaware and a Master of Business Administration from the University of Pennsylvania's Wharton School of Business.

