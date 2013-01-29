Tahzoo Employee Recognized as SDL Tridion MVP

WASHINGTON--(BUSINESS WIRE)--

Customer Experience Management firm Tahzoo announces that Alexander Klock, Senior Technical Consultant at Tahzoo, has been recognized as an SDL Tridion MVP for his expertise, achievement and contributions to the SDL Tridion technical community. The award is given to leaders in the SDL professional community who contribute through social media engagement, developing community extensions and actively being a source of thought leadership on the Tridion Forum. Last year, Klock created the Razor Mediator Extension, an addition to the SDL Tridion software that has been widely praised and adopted across the SDL developer community. Alex is an active participant in the SDL Tridion technical community and is acknowledged as a leader in the field. His blog, Coded Weapon, which includes numerous articles on advanced topics in Tridion, is widely read throughout the SDL community of developers.

“Alex consistently contributes and shares his expertise as an outstanding member of the SDL community as well as an integral part of the Tahzoo team,” said David Roe, Vice President of Technology, Tahzoo. “It's great to see that his hard work and dedication to the community is acknowledged with this award by SDL Tridion. We look forward to his continuing support of the community.”

The SDL Tridion MVP award was developed to thank and publically support all of the great professionals that freely share their knowledge, real world experience and objective feedback to help others implement and enhance SDL technology. The distinction is given to those who offer exceptional contributions to the SDL Tridion community. To receive, nominees go through a review process by the MVP Selection Panel who evaluates each nominee's voluntary contribution to the community over the past 12 months, the quality of their feedback and knowledge, and level of impact.

About Tahzoo

Tahzoo, a customer experience marketing firm, believes customer engagement is driven by delivering the right content to the right person on any device. With three business divisions, Consulting, Managed Services, and Custom Software development, Tahzoo combines engineering rigor and marketing strategy, to help our clients implement and operationalize the SDL intelligent marketing suite enabling customer experience management.

With the largest staff of experienced SDL professionals in North America, Tahzoo is organized to support its global 1000 clients with on premised and cloud based solutions, offering deep experience and expertise in a variety of industries including Financial Services, Consumer Services, and Retail markets from its headquarters in Washington D.C., a development center in Richmond, VA, offices in Amsterdam, Cleveland and Seattle and remote centers across the United States.

About SDL

SDL enables global businesses to enrich their customers' experience through the entire customer journey. SDL's technology and services help brands to predict what their customers want and engage with them across multiple languages, cultures, channels and devices.

SDL has over 1,500 enterprise customers, 400 partners and a global infrastructure of 70 offices in 38 countries. 42 out of the top 50 brands work with SDL. For more information, visit www.sdl.com.