Moxtra Introduces Next Generation, Mobile-Centric Social Collection and Collaboration Application for iPad and iPhone

Moxtra, today announced its new Moxtra App, the next generation, mobile-centric, social collection and collaboration application, is now available in the iTunes App Store. By providing a rich, multi-functional solution suite, Moxtra enables users to collect any type of digital content, access remote files on desktops, personalize content with voice, and share content publicly on social media or collaborate selectively – all in one app.

"Moxtra is a revolutionary application that helps people manage the chaos of active lifestyles and eases frustrations of fragmented communications,” said Jan Sysmans, vice president of marketing, "From homeowners who take on remodeling projects or brides planning a dream wedding, Moxtra is for anyone with a project or collection of things on which they want to collaborate with others, in a more productive way.”

Moxtra provides users the simplicity of having everything organized in one place, which, in this instance comes in the form of a mobile binder. Users collect their essential digital content from wherever: Dropbox, Box, remote desktop, camera roll, or take a photo or video, and add it to their Moxtra Binder. Users can see their content as if on paper with no need to "open" each file–the content is automatically and attractively displayed. Virtually any type of digital content can be added to a Moxtra Binder: photos, videos, notes, web pages, receipts, documents, email attachments, etc.

One key element of the Moxtra Binder is the Moxtra Note. With the Moxtra Note, you or anyone you invite to your binder can quickly create a multi-media presentation using annotations and voice-over to personalize pages in the binder. The Moxtra Note can be shared via email, SMS or Facebook. Also, any member of the binder can start a Moxtra Meet, allowing invitees to view pages in the binder from any browser within a real-time web meeting.

Moxtra turns iPads and iPhones into truly productive devices. Moxtra, a Silicon Valley-based company, focuses on designing mobile solutions to help people master the chaos of their busy on-the-go lifestyles.

The Moxtra App is now available for free from the App Store for iPad and iPhone or at www.itunes.com/appstore/. Moxtra is also available as a web service at http://www.moxtra.com/. To learn more about Moxtra, visit: http://www.moxtra.com/.

