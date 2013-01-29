YP Taps David Lebow to Lead Newly-Created National Markets Group

ATLANTA--(BUSINESS WIRE)--

YP, North America's largest local search, media and advertising company, announced today that media veteran David Lebow has joined the company as senior vice president and general manager of the newly created National Markets Group. In his role, Lebow will lead efforts to accelerate YP's growth within the national advertising landscape, creating innovative solutions across the company's mobile, online and print platforms. Formed in May 2012 as a multi-billion dollar company, YP brings together one of the industry's most successful digital companies and a cross-country sales presence of thousands of media consultants. The company was recently named among the top 50 digital media companies in the world by Paidcontent.org.

David Lebow Joins YP to Lead the Newly-Created National Markets Group (Photo: Business Wire)

With more than 25 years of experience in the media and digital industry, Lebow has held key leadership roles at well-known advertising and technology companies, driving audience growth, advertising and e-commerce revenue. Previously, he was executive vice president and general manager of AOL Media Networks, leading several businesses, including AOL's consumer facing e-commerce and vertical channels such as MapQuest, AOL CityGuide and AOL Local. Prior to his tenure at AOL, Lebow was instrumental in the rollup and creation of a national platform at AMFM Radio (now Clear Channel). He also led the digital transformation of the IB Local AD Network, while CEO of Internet Broadcasting. Most recently, he served as President of Revenue for New York-based Group Commerce.

With the creation of the National Markets Group, YP will have a dedicated focus on developing and activating digital solutions for national advertisers looking to generate local leads. The group will complement YP's expansive local market sales organization focused on building cost-effective advertising solutions for their small business advertisers.

“Creating the National Markets Group and bringing an industry veteran like David on board to lead it is another step toward growing YP's position as the market leader in local search, media and advertising,” said YP CEO David Krantz. “David's role is an important component to our sales growth strategy as we expand to be the digital advertising partner for businesses of all sizes.”

“National brands are actively seeking ways to have a stronger local presence, especially through mobile advertising, as more consumers use mobile devices to connect with merchants in their communities,” said Lebow, who is based in New York. “YP's tremendous assets allow us to capitalize on the growing digital advertising needs of the world's most notable brands. This is an exciting time to be a part of YP as we pursue new and broader markets.”

Lebow and his team will build on YP's existing national advertising business and have access to the company's 600,000+ local business advertisers, a powerful advertising network and the 50+ million consumers who use YP consumer products each month. The YP℠ Local Ad Network generates over $200 billion in annual local commerce with its reach across 300+ online and mobile publishers while the YP℠ Local Mobile Display Network of 150+ mobile app publishers reaches over 150 million unique users with about 1 billion impressions monthly.

About YP

YP is North America's largest local search, media and advertising company. Its mission is to help small businesses and communities grow. Millions of searches occur daily using YP products to find, compare and select local merchants. The company's flagship consumer brands include YP.com℠, a top 40 U.S. Web domain, the highly rated YP℠ app and the YP Real Yellow Pages℠ directory, the largest Yellow Pages directory in the world by revenue.

The company's wide range of print and digital advertising products are designed to address the evolving local search needs of consumers and help advertisers grow their business. The YP℠ Local Ad Network provides advertisers with an opportunity to reach more than 180 million monthly users across more than 300 affiliated online and mobile publishers. Through customized campaigns designed by expert advisors, YP provides local businesses with one of the most cost effective sources for consumer leads.

YP products and service are backed by thousands of media consultants in local markets across the US with relationships spanning over 600,000 businesses. An affiliate of Cerberus Capital Management, L.P., one of the world's leading private investment firms, recently acquired a controlling interest in YP from AT&T.

