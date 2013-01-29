eNom and Parallels Announce New TLD Integration for Latest Version of Parallels Plesk Panel

KIRKLAND, Wash.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--

eNom, the world's largest ICANN accredited wholesale registrar, and Parallels, worldwide leader in hosting and cloud service enablement and desktop virtualization, today announced the inclusion of eNom's new Top Level Domain (TLD) program in the latest version of Parallels Plesk Panel and in Parallels Domain Name Network (DNN). Additionally, in conjunction with this product announcement, Chris Sheridan, vice president of business development for eNom, will conduct a session on the new TLDs program at Parallels Summit 2013, a global gathering of the hosting and cloud industry, February 4-6, at Caesars Palace in Las Vegas, Nevada.

“The Internet is undergoing an historic change, and our valuable relationship with eNom enables us to provide solutions and information to educate customers who want to be on the forefront of this revolution,” said John Zanni, vice president of marketing and alliances for Parallels. “Access to the new TLD space will tremendously benefit our customers, and eNom makes this possible.”

Through this partnership, Parallels customers will have the unique opportunity to participate in all aspects of the initial phases of the new TLD launch, including the Sunrise and Landrush periods. Today's announcement is the result of a longtime collaboration between eNom and Parallels in working together on new TLDs. With the latest release of Parallels Plesk Panel, all Parallels customers are now able to simply integrate and participate in the entire new TLD process. The services, entitled “eNom New TLD Extension for Parallels Plesk Panel,” will be available through the Server Management Extensions in the Service Provider interface or directly from the Parallels Partner Products site.

“The excitement around new TLDs is growing, and our integration with Parallels helps validate this,” said Chris Sheridan, vice president of business development for eNom. “Through these integrations, we're opening up the opportunity for a new group of businesses and consumers to become actively involved in the innovative new TLD market. eNom's session on new TLDs is aimed at educating attendees on this exciting time for the web.”

Through the new TLD program, eNom is building tools and services to help its partners navigate through and benefit from the availability of new TLDs. eNom is rolling out these new modules to help customers take orders for the Sunrise, Landrush and General Availability periods of the new TLD launches occurring in the months ahead. These modules are powered by the robust and comprehensive eNom technology platform, which supports over 15M domain names and 8,800 resellers. The first module available through the new TLD portal is the Watchlist, which captures expressions of interest from customers to drive leads and revenue associated with new domain name extensions.

The Parallels Summit session on the new TLDs program, presented by Chris Sheridan, will take place on Wednesday, February 6, at 1:30pm in the Partner Theater. For more information regarding the Parallels Summit agenda, go to http://www.parallels.com/summit/2013/agenda/.

About eNom

eNom is the world's largest ICANN accredited wholesale domain name registrar. A part of the Demand Media family of companies, eNom makes it easy for individuals and organizations to buy and sell Internet domains and related services. For more information about eNom, please visit www.enom.com.

About Parallels

Parallels is a worldwide leader in hosting and cloud service enablement and desktop virtualization. Founded in 1999, Parallels is a fast-growing company with more than 900 employees in North America, Europe and Asia. For more information, please visit www.parallels.com/spp, follow us on Twitter at www.twitter.com/ParallelsCloud, and Like us on Facebook at www.facebook.com/ParallelsCloud.