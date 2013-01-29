Seattle Genetics to Host Conference Call and Webcast Discussion of Fourth Quarter and Year 2012 Financial Results on February 12, 2013

BOTHELL, Wash.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--

Seattle Genetics, Inc. SGEN announced today that it will report its fourth quarter and year 2012 financial results on Tuesday, February 12, 2013, after the close of financial markets. Following the announcement, company management will host a conference call and webcast discussion of the results and provide a general corporate update. Access to the event can be obtained as follows:

LIVE access on Tuesday, February 12, 2013

1:30 p.m. Pacific Time / 4:30 p.m. Eastern Time

Telephone 877-941-6009 (domestic) or 480-629-9818 (international); conference ID 4594357

Webcast available at http://www.seattlegenetics.com/ in the Investors and News section

REPLAY access

Telephone replay will be available beginning at approximately 3:30 p.m. PT on Tuesday, February 12, 2013, through 5:00 p.m. PT on Friday, February 15, 2013, by calling 800-406-7325 (domestic) or 303-590-3030 (international); conference ID 4594357

Webcast replay will be available on the Seattle Genetics website at http://www.seattlegenetics.com/ in the Investors and News section

About Seattle Genetics

Seattle Genetics is a biotechnology company focused on the development and commercialization of monoclonal antibody-based therapies for the treatment of cancer. The company's lead program, ADCETRIS, received accelerated approval from the U.S. Food and Drug Administration in August 2011 for two indications. In addition, under a collaboration with Millennium: The Takeda Oncology Company, ADCETRIS received conditional approval from the European Commission in October 2012. Seattle Genetics also has three other clinical-stage antibody-drug conjugate (ADC) programs: SGN-75, ASG-5ME and ASG-22ME. Seattle Genetics has collaborations for its ADC technology with a number of leading biotechnology and pharmaceutical companies, including Abbott, Agensys (an affiliate of Astellas), Bayer, Celldex Therapeutics, Daiichi Sankyo, Genentech, GlaxoSmithKline, Millennium, Pfizer and Progenics, as well as ADC co-development agreements with Agensys and Genmab. More information can be found at www.seattlegenetics.com.